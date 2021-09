Ditch the pancake mix and make a stack of fluffy Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes from scratch with this easy recipe. A quick vegan buttermilk pancake batter swirled with a mix of pumpkin puree, brown sugar, maple syrup, and pumpkin pie spice. Fall-tastic! Gluten-free option + Nutfree + soy-free.

The first crisp fall mornings have arrived. Time to gather in the kitchen for cozy breakfasts. These fluffy vegan pumpkin pancakes are just the thing to make on a grey fall morning. A light and fluffy vegan buttermilk pancake batter swirled with a mix of pumpkin puree, pumpkin spices, maple syrup and brown sugar. Fall Central! These pumpkin pancakes look, feel and taste oh so special, but are quick to stir together.

Trust me, these are so much better than Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Pancake Mix .

The recipe features a quick homemade vegan buttermilk batter and a pumpkin pie spice swirl that gives the batter a pretty orange color and that signature pumpkin pie taste. I don’t mix the pumpkin purée directly in the batter. The purée is cooked with the pie spice and maple syrup and thickened to a pumpkin butter which is swirled into the batter. This adds bursts of pumpkin flavor in the pancakes!

Feeding a crowd of more than 2 or three and don’t feel like sweating over that skillet while everyone else is chatting at the breakfast table? Turn these into sheet pan pancakes! That’s right – no stressing over first batches getting cold while trying to get everything on the table at the same time. You can easily double the recipe! The instructions for sheet pan pumpkin pancakes are at the bottom of the step-by-step instructions.

Print Recipe Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes Ditch the pancake mix and make a stack of fluffy Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes from scratch with this easy recipe. A quick vegan buttermilk pancake batter swirled with a mix of pumpkin puree, brown sugar, maple syrup, and pumpkin pie spice. Fall-tastic! Gluten-free option + soy-free +Nutfree . Makes 8-10 pancakes Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 20 mins Total Time 35 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 411 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 cups ( 250 g ) all-purpose flour

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/3 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups ( 350 ml ) non-dairy milk

1 teaspoon vinegar

1/2 cup ( 120 ml ) water

3 tablespoons of oil

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract For the pumpkin pie swirl mixture: 1/2 cup ( 120 g ) pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons maple syrup

3 tablespoons brown sugar or coconut sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon ginger

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

good pinch of clove powder and allspice Instructions In a bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and set aside.

In another bowl, mix the milk, vinegar, water, oil, and vanilla and set aside to curdle.

In a small skillet, add the pumpkin puree with the maple, sugar, and spices and mix well. Cook until the mixture starts to bubble nicely and thickens and starts to get fragrant.

Once it's bubbling, cook for another minute and then switch off heat. Let this mixture cool a little bit.

Mix the milk mixture into the flour mixture until well combined to make pancake batter

Then lightly fold in the pumpkin puree mixture until it's half combined and half kind of swirly (see pictures).

Heat your pancake skillet. When it's hot, add a drizzle of oil and spread all over with a paper towel.

Then pour a 1/4 to 1/3 cup of the pancake mix on the skillet and cook 3-4 minutes per side. Repeat for all the batter and serve freshly cooked

You can also bake this mixture into sheet pancakes. To make this sheet pancakes, add 2 tablespoons of almond flour and 2 tablespoons of more flour into the mixture and mix and then pour into a greased 9 by 13 inch or larger baking sheet and then bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15-20 minutes.

You can use 2 tsp of pumpkin spice or blend 1 teaspoon cinnamon with 3/4 teaspoon ginger, 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg and a good pinch of clove powder and allspice
coconut sugar can be used instead of brown sugar

and a good pinch of clove powder and allspice

and a good pinch of clove powder and allspice coconut sugar can be used instead of brown sugar

Gluten-free: to make these Glutenfree, use 3/4 cup almond flour, 1 cup oat flour and 1/3 cup potato starch. For the liquid, use 3/4 cup non dairy milk and 1/3 cup or more club soda. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes Amount Per Serving Calories 411 Calories from Fat 108 % Daily Value* Fat 12g 18% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 294mg 13% Potassium 422mg 12% Carbohydrates 68g 23% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 16g 18% Protein 7g 14% Vitamin A 4768IU 95% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 263mg 26% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

these reheat well in the microwave the next day

To freeze, make pancakes as directed, and let cool completely once they are cooked through. Layer pancakes between sheets of waxed paper in a freezer container or bag. Seal and freeze for up to 2 months.

Make Sheet Pancakes:

You can also bake this mixture into sheet pancakes.

To turn these into sheet pancakes, add 2 tablespoons of almond flour and 2 tablespoons of more flour into the mixture and mix and then pour into a greased 9 x 13 inch or larger baking sheet and then bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15-20 minutes.

Serve the pancakes with maple syrup, vegan butter, candied pecans and a dash of pumpkin spice.

Serve the pancakes as you make them or keep the pancakes warm as you cook them by setting them on a baking sheet in a 250-degree oven.

