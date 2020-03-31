This creamy Thai inspired Vegan Red Lentil Sweet Potato Curry features red curry paste, healthy coconut milk and plenty of veggies. It’s all made in just one pot, gluten-free and perfect as a quick weeknight dinner!

Nothing better than ending a long workday with a good book and a bowl of something cozy and comforting like this red lentil sweet potato curry. It’s easy to put together, it’s got that thick and creamy texture that coats the spoon just perfectly and has just the perfect balance of sweetness, acidity, and spiciness.

We have sweet potato or potato and red lentils, both of which are hearty but won’t weigh you down, and they are swimming in a creamy fragrant coconut milk broth that’s rich with Thai red curry paste and spicy ginger. I think this might just be the ultimate vegan red curry! This red lentil sweet potato curry needs only 1 Pot, can be made ahead of time and is freezer-friendly. Weeknight dinner win and also naturally gluten-free!

Ingredients needed for making sweet potato curry:

Red Thai Curry Paste elevates the flavor of this vegan sweet potato curry without having to hunt for expensive exotic ingredients. Check the label to make sure it’s vegan.

Coconut milk makes this extra luscious – you could also stir in some coconut cream right in the end to add some extra richness.

makes this extra luscious – you could also stir in some coconut cream right in the end to add some extra richness. Red lentils are high in protein and the fastest cooking lentils out there. In general, they should take only about 15 – 25 minutes to cook. Keep in mind that they don’t hold their shape like other lentils do and tend to get mushy. This makes them perfect for things like red lentil dal, but also for thickening this delicious curry without having to add any cornstarch.

Freshly grated ginger root adds a bit of heat and makes this extra warming while adding some serious health benefits.

adds a bit of heat and makes this extra warming while adding some serious health benefits. Lime zest and freshly squeezed lime juice brighten and lighten this vegan curry up and help balance out the sweetness and richness of coconut milk and sweet potatoes. You could use lemon instead if you cannot find lime.

I love using Thai basil to make this curry really authentic tasting. It has a hint of licorice taste to it that is quite different from sweet basil. If you can't find it, by all means, use regular sweet basil.

Tips and Variations for making Red Lentil Sweet Potato Soup:

Add some smooth peanut butter and curry powder for a rich and creamy Massaman-style soup.

Not a fan of lentils? Add 10 ounces (284g) cubed firm or extra-firm tofu instead of cooked lentils for a boost of plant-based protein.

In fall, you could use squash or pumpkin instead of sweet potatoes.

To up the protein content even more, add a can of chickpeas.

Feel free to stir in some frozen peas or some fresh spinach right in the end for some more color.

How to make Vegan Red Lentil Sweet Potato Curry:

Combine the lentils with 2½ cups (600ml) of the water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook the lentils for 13 to 15 minutes, or until they are al dente, stirring once halfway through the cooking time. Drain the lentils and set aside.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Add the onion, garlic, and a pinch salt and cook until the onion is translucent about 4 minutes.

Add the ginger and red curry paste and stir to combine. Cook the mixture for 1 to 2 minutes, until the paste is fragrant. Add the veggies and mix well.

Add the milk, remaining ¾ cup (180ml) water, salt, sugar, cayenne, lime zest, and lime juice and stir to combine. Cover and cook for 10 mins or until sweet potatoes are cooked.

Add the cooked lentils and bring the mixture to a rolling boil. Taste and adjust the seasonings. Reduce the heat to low. Add the Thai basil. Cover the saucepan and simmer for a few minutes, until the vegetables are cooked through and the flavors meld. Garnish with the basil and lime wedges.

What to serve with this vegan coconut sweet potato curry?

You could eat this as is, like you’d eat soup or stew. But I also like serving this Vegan Thai curry with plain Basmati rice or a bowl of fragrant seasoned rice like this turmeric lemon rice. If you want to take this into a Thai-Indian fusion direction, let me tell you that this also pairs extremely well with vegan flatbread of choice.

How to store this curry:

Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. You can also freeze this for up to 3 months.

