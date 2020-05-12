Vegan Snickers Snack Bars Recipe

This vegan snickers recipe is THE BOMB – rich and decadent with a creamy layer of homemade date caramel and crunchy peanuts! These healthy snack bars taste just like the ‘real thing’! They’re also super easy and fun to make. No added refined sugar or oil. Gluten-free option included. Jump to Recipe
I got some homemade Vegan Snickers over here! Is anyone interested? I thought so! Now, these are completely made from scratch – vegan date caramel and all. But don’t you worry, making your own candy snack bars is actually pretty dang easy.
Not only is this peanut snickers Bars recipe easy, but making your own vegan candy bars is also a guarantee that there are no preservatives, artificial colors, or any questionable ingredients in your and your kids’ sweet treats. The shortbread peanut cookie layer instead of nougat has a few ingredients and is customizable, topped with date caramel and chocolate.
And who wouldn’t want a homemade Snickers Bar that is actually good for you?
Ingredients:
Oh yeah, and did I mention you only need basic vegan pantry staples – all-natural plant-based ingredients, to make these gems?
This vegan snickers bar recipe also only requires about 20 minutes of work on your end, and if you use chocolate that’s sweetened with coconut sugar (like I did), they are also refined sugar-free!
- Smooth peanut butter – the good stuff, all-natural without added nasties. Check if your peanut butter is already salted or not. If it is, you can skip the salt in the recipe.
- Maple syrup – for adding sweetness without having to load up on refined sugar.
- Dates – Medjool or regular pitted dates, soaked in water. We need these to make our vegan date caramel layer. Snickers without caramel? I don’t think so!
- Flour – all-purpose will do the trick just fine. You can use gluten-free all purpose or oat flour.
- Plant-based milk – coconut, oat, or almond milk for thinning out the batter for the crust and get the desired smoothness for the caramel layer. Depending on the initial texture of your nut butter, you might need slightly less or more.
- Baking soda – your raising agent.
- Chocolate chips – because it would not be a snickers bar without chocolate right? Make sure your chocolate chips are vegan.
Tips and Substitutions:
- If you are allergic to peanuts, you can use other nut butters such as almond butter, sun butter, cashew butter, or mixed nut/seed butters as well. Same goes for the whole peanuts in the bars. Obviously the final result will taste different, but it will still be delicious.
- These bars are actually fine at room temperature and will not melt or anything. For long-term storage, I would recommend placing them in the fridge or freezer so they last longer. If you store them in the freezer, let them defrost for a few minutes before serving.
- Note that not all peanut butter is created equal. Plenty of brands you’ll find on grocery store shelves are loaded with unnecessary oils and sugars, driving up the calorie count of these babies unnecessarily. Check the ingredient list.
How to make this Vegan Snickers Snack Bars recipe:
Prep: Preheat the oven to 350F (176C) and line a 9×9 inch pan with parchment.
In a bowl add the peanut butter, maple syrup, and non-dairy milk and warm in a microwave for half a minute.
Whisk well to combine. Add the rest of the dry ingredients, so flour, baking soda and salt, and mix well
Press this mixture into the parchment-lined pan and even it out.
Soak the dates in hot water for 15 minutes. Drain the dates and blend them with the rest of the ingredients listed under caramel until smooth. You can use any high-speed blender or a food processor.
Press the peanuts into the cookie layer
then top it with the blended caramel mixture and bake the base for 30 minutes.
Top with the chocolate chips and bake for another 5 minutes, then spread out the melted chocolate chips with a spatula to cover the caramel evenly. You can also use the double-boiler to melt the chocolate and drizzle all over instead.
Cool completely and freeze for a few hours and slice, then store refrigerated for up to a week or freeze for up to a month.
Vegan Snickers Snack Bars Recipe
Ingredients
Cookie Layer
- 1/2 cup (129 g) smooth peanut butter Or use almond butter or cashew butter for peanutfree
- 1/3 cup (80 ml) maple syrup
- 2 tbsp (30 ml) non-dairy milk such as almond soy, oat or coconut milk
- 3/4 cup (90 g) of flour ,I use all-purpose. Use gf flour blend of choice or oat flour
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/3 tsp (1/3 ) salt adjust based on peanut butter is already salted or not
Caramel Layer:
- 1 (147 g) heaping cup of soft dates
- 2 tbsp (30 g) of peanut butter or almond butter
- 1/8 tsp (1/8 ) Salt
- 1/3 cup (80 ml) nondairy milk
- 1 tbsp of shredded coconut optional
Topping
- 3 to 4 tbsp roasted peanuts
- 1/4 to 1/3 cup (45 g) vegan chocolate chips
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350F (176C) and line a 9x9 inch pan with parchment.
- In a bowl add the peanut butter, maple syrup, and non-dairy milk and warm in a microwave for half a minute. Whisk well to combine. Add the rest of the dry ingredients and mix well
- Press this cookie layer mixture into the parchment-lined pan and even it out. Soak the dates in hot water for 15 minutes. Drain the dates and blend them with the rest of the ingredients under caramel until smooth, you can use a blender or a food processor.
- Press the peanuts into the cookie layer then top it with the blended caramel mixture and bake for 30 minutes. Top with the chocolate chips and bake for another 5 minutes, then spread out the melted chocolate chips with a spatula to cover the caramel evenly. you can also use the double boiler to melt the chocolate and drizzle all over instead.
- Cool completely and freeze for few hours and slice and then store refrigerated for up to a week or freeze for up to a month.
Notes
- If you are allergic to peanuts, you can use other nut butters such as almond butter, sun butter, cashew butter, or mixed nut/seed butters as well. Same goes for the whole peanuts in the bars. Obviously the final result will taste different, but still, it will be delicious!
- These bars are actually fine at room temperature and will not melt or anything. For long-term storage, I would recommend placing them in the fridge or freezer so they last longer. If you store them in the freezer, let them defrost for a few minutes before serving.
- Note that not all peanut butter is created equal. Plenty of brands you’ll find on grocery store shelves are loaded with unnecessary oils and sugars, driving up the calorie count of these babies unnecessarily. Check the ingredient list.
Nutrition
Comments
jayne gill saysMay 12, 2020 at 9:49 pm
I’m trying this one out today 😊
Richa saysMay 12, 2020 at 11:26 pm
Yay
Dia saysMay 13, 2020 at 2:35 am
Can we replace napoleon syrup with honey or anything else
Dia saysMay 13, 2020 at 2:36 am
I mean maple syrup typo error
Richa saysMay 13, 2020 at 3:36 pm
1/4 cup Sugar plus 2 tbsp non dairy milk
Paul saysMay 13, 2020 at 5:41 am
It looks healthy and delicious. I will definitely try this recipe.
Leena saysMay 13, 2020 at 6:19 am
I made these soon after receiving the email alert; they’re fantastic! I love that the recipe was created with simple ingredients. Thank you!
Richa saysMay 13, 2020 at 8:05 am
Awesome!
Ryan Matzen saysMay 14, 2020 at 1:51 am
These are very good! Thanks much!
Kristen saysMay 14, 2020 at 12:44 pm
These are delicious! When I put the chocolate on top, it kind of all mixed in with the date caramel layer, so they don’t have that layered look, but I don’t care, because they are so yummy. Also, I used oat flour for the cookie part. Worked great.
I never liked dates until I tried a few of your recipes. Thanks!
Richa saysMay 14, 2020 at 12:50 pm
Yay! Yes it does get a bit mixed. You can double up on the date layer for thicker layer . It’s so good!