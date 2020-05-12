Vegan Snickers Snack Bars Recipe

Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

Vegan Snickers Snack Bar Recipe

By 11 Comments

This vegan snickers recipe is THE BOMB – rich and decadent with a creamy layer of homemade date caramel and crunchy peanuts! These healthy snack bars taste just like the ‘real thing’! They’re also super easy and fun to make. No added refined sugar or oil. Gluten-free option included. Jump to Recipe

side view of a stack of healthy homemade vegan snickers bars with date caramel

I got some homemade Vegan Snickers over here! Is anyone interested? I thought so! Now, these are completely made from scratch – vegan date caramel and all. But don’t you worry, making your own candy snack bars is actually pretty dang easy.

Not only is this peanut snickers Bars recipe easy, but making your own vegan candy bars is also a guarantee that there are no preservatives, artificial colors, or any questionable ingredients in your and your kids’ sweet treats. The shortbread peanut cookie layer instead of nougat has a few ingredients and is customizable, topped with date caramel and chocolate.

And who wouldn’t want a homemade Snickers Bar that is actually good for you?

Ingredients:

Oh yeah, and did I mention you only need basic vegan pantry staples – all-natural plant-based ingredients,  to make these gems?

This vegan snickers bar recipe also only requires about 20 minutes of work on your end, and if you use chocolate that’s sweetened with coconut sugar (like I did), they are also refined sugar-free!

  • Smooth peanut butter – the good stuff, all-natural without added nasties. Check if your peanut butter is already salted or not. If it is, you can skip the salt in the recipe.
  • Maple syrup – for adding sweetness without having to load up on refined sugar.
  • Dates – Medjool or regular pitted dates, soaked in water. We need these to make our vegan date caramel layer.  Snickers without caramel? I don’t think so!
  • Flour – all-purpose will do the trick just fine. You can use gluten-free all purpose or oat flour.
  • Plant-based milk – coconut, oat, or almond milk for thinning out the batter for the crust and get the desired smoothness for the caramel layer. Depending on the initial texture of your nut butter, you might need slightly less or more.
  • Baking soda – your raising agent.
  • Chocolate chips – because it would not be a snickers bar without chocolate right? Make sure your chocolate chips are vegan.

overhead shot of ingredients needed for making vegan snickers snack bars recipe

Tips and Substitutions:

  • If you are allergic to peanuts, you can use other nut butters such as almond butter, sun butter, cashew butter, or mixed nut/seed butters as well.  Same goes for the whole peanuts in the bars. Obviously the final result will taste different, but it will still be delicious.
  • These bars are actually fine at room temperature and will not melt or anything. For long-term storage, I would recommend placing them in the fridge or freezer so they last longer. If you store them in the freezer, let them defrost for a few minutes before serving.
  • Note that not all peanut butter is created equal. Plenty of brands you’ll find on grocery store shelves are loaded with unnecessary oils and sugars, driving up the calorie count of these babies unnecessarily. Check the ingredient list.

small glass dishes with plant based milk, dates, nut butter and salt on a kitchen counter

How to make this Vegan Snickers Snack Bars recipe:

Prep: Preheat the oven to 350F (176C) and line a 9×9 inch pan with parchment.

In a bowl add the peanut butter, maple syrup, and non-dairy milk and warm in a microwave for half a minute.

melted peanut butter heated with plant-based milk in a small glass bowl

Whisk well to combine. Add the rest of the dry ingredients, so flour, baking soda and salt, and mix well

cookie batter for vegan snickers bars recipe in a glass bowl

Press this mixture into the parchment-lined pan and even it out.

cookie base for vegan snickers snack bars recipe in a white baking dish

Soak the dates in hot water for 15 minutes. Drain the dates and blend them with the rest of the ingredients listed under caramel until smooth. You can use any high-speed blender or a food processor.

vegan date caramel in a food processor ready to be used as a filling for snickers

Press the peanuts into the cookie layer

peanuts being sprinkled on cookie base to make vegan snack bars

then top it with the blended caramel mixture and bake the base for 30 minutes.

homemade vegan date caramel being spring onto cookie base to make vegan snickers snack bars recipe

Top with the chocolate chips and bake for another 5 minutes, then spread out the melted chocolate chips with a spatula to cover the caramel evenly. You can also use the double-boiler to melt the chocolate and drizzle all over instead.

overhead shot of freshly baked vegan snickers bars ready to be cut

Cool completely and freeze for a few hours and slice, then store refrigerated for up to a week or freeze for up to a month.

MORE SNACK BARS AND BITES FROM THE BLOG

 

side view of a stack of vegan snickers snack bars
Print Recipe
5 from 4 votes

Vegan Snickers Snack Bars Recipe

This vegan snickers recipe is THE BOMB - rich and decadent with a creamy layer of homemade date caramel, nutty base, and crunchy peanuts! These healthy snack bars taste just like the ‘real thing’! They’re also super easy and fun to make. Gluten-free option included. No added refined sugar and no added oil.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time35 mins
Total Time55 mins
Course: Breakfast, Dessert, Snack
Cuisine: American
Keyword: homemade vegan snack bars, snickers bars recipe, vegan snickers bars
Servings: 12
Calories: 198kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

Cookie Layer

  • 1/2 cup (129 g) smooth peanut butter Or use almond butter or cashew butter for peanutfree
  • 1/3 cup (80 ml) maple syrup
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) non-dairy milk such as almond soy, oat or coconut milk
  • 3/4 cup (90 g) of flour ,I use all-purpose. Use gf flour blend of choice or oat flour
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1/3 tsp (1/3 ) salt adjust based on peanut butter is already salted or not

Caramel Layer:

  • 1 (147 g) heaping cup of soft dates
  • 2 tbsp (30 g) of peanut butter or almond butter
  • 1/8 tsp (1/8 ) Salt
  • 1/3 cup (80 ml) nondairy milk
  • 1 tbsp of shredded coconut optional

Topping

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350F (176C) and line a 9x9 inch pan with parchment.
  • In a bowl add the peanut butter, maple syrup, and non-dairy milk and warm in a microwave for half a minute. Whisk well to combine. Add the rest of the dry ingredients and mix well
  • Press this cookie layer mixture into the parchment-lined pan and even it out. Soak the dates in hot water for 15 minutes. Drain the dates and blend them with the rest of the ingredients under caramel until smooth, you can use a blender or a food processor.
  • Press the peanuts into the cookie layer then top it with the blended caramel mixture and bake for 30 minutes.
    Top with the chocolate chips and bake for another 5 minutes, then spread out the melted chocolate chips with a spatula to cover the caramel evenly. you can also use the double boiler to melt the chocolate and drizzle all over instead.
  • Cool completely and freeze for few hours and slice and then store refrigerated for up to a week or freeze for up to a month.

Notes

  • If you are allergic to peanuts, you can use other nut butters such as almond butter, sun butter, cashew butter, or mixed nut/seed butters as well.  Same goes for the whole peanuts in the bars. Obviously the final result will taste different, but still, it will be delicious!
  • These bars are actually fine at room temperature and will not melt or anything. For long-term storage, I would recommend placing them in the fridge or freezer so they last longer. If you store them in the freezer, let them defrost for a few minutes before serving.
  • Note that not all peanut butter is created equal. Plenty of brands you’ll find on grocery store shelves are loaded with unnecessary oils and sugars, driving up the calorie count of these babies unnecessarily. Check the ingredient list.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Snickers Snack Bars Recipe
Amount Per Serving
Calories 198 Calories from Fat 72
% Daily Value*
Fat 8g12%
Saturated Fat 2g13%
Sodium 198mg9%
Potassium 227mg6%
Carbohydrates 29g10%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 17g19%
Protein 6g12%
Vitamin A 26IU1%
Vitamin C 1mg1%
Calcium 40mg4%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

⭐⭐⭐⭐ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube

Get latest posts in your Inbox!

Comments

  4. 5 stars
    I made these soon after receiving the email alert; they’re fantastic! I love that the recipe was created with simple ingredients. Thank you!

    Reply

  6. 5 stars
    These are delicious! When I put the chocolate on top, it kind of all mixed in with the date caramel layer, so they don’t have that layered look, but I don’t care, because they are so yummy. Also, I used oat flour for the cookie part. Worked great.

    I never liked dates until I tried a few of your recipes. Thanks!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

LINKSPOPULAR POSTSKEEP IN TOUCH
My Favorite ThingsBuffalo Chickpea PizzaEmail
Recipe IndexLentil Quinoa LoafFacebook
Advertise, Work With MeCrispy Orange CauliflowerInstagram
Privacy PolicyPumpkin Cinnamon RollsPinterest
Terms Of UseSweet Potato Peanut BurgersTwitter
Copyright and Disclaimers