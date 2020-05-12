Vegan Snickers Snack Bars Recipe

This vegan snickers recipe is THE BOMB – rich and decadent with a creamy layer of homemade date caramel and crunchy peanuts! These healthy snack bars taste just like the ‘real thing’! They’re also super easy and fun to make. No added refined sugar or oil. Gluten-free option included. Jump to Recipe

I got some homemade Vegan Snickers over here! Is anyone interested? I thought so! Now, these are completely made from scratch – vegan date caramel and all. But don’t you worry, making your own candy snack bars is actually pretty dang easy.

Not only is this peanut snickers Bars recipe easy, but making your own vegan candy bars is also a guarantee that there are no preservatives, artificial colors, or any questionable ingredients in your and your kids’ sweet treats. The shortbread peanut cookie layer instead of nougat has a few ingredients and is customizable, topped with date caramel and chocolate.

And who wouldn’t want a homemade Snickers Bar that is actually good for you?

Ingredients:

Oh yeah, and did I mention you only need basic vegan pantry staples – all-natural plant-based ingredients, to make these gems?

This vegan snickers bar recipe also only requires about 20 minutes of work on your end, and if you use chocolate that’s sweetened with coconut sugar (like I did), they are also refined sugar-free!

Smooth peanut butter – the good stuff, all-natural without added nasties. Check if your peanut butter is already salted or not. If it is, you can skip the salt in the recipe.

– the good stuff, all-natural without added nasties. Check if your peanut butter is already salted or not. If it is, you can skip the salt in the recipe. Maple syrup – for adding sweetness without having to load up on refined sugar.

– for adding sweetness without having to load up on refined sugar. Dates – Medjool or regular pitted dates, soaked in water. We need these to make our vegan date caramel layer. Snickers without caramel? I don’t think so!

– Medjool or regular pitted dates, soaked in water. We need these to make our vegan date caramel layer. Snickers without caramel? I don’t think so! Flour – all-purpose will do the trick just fine. You can use gluten-free all purpose or oat flour.

– all-purpose will do the trick just fine. You can use gluten-free all purpose or oat flour. Plant-based milk – coconut, oat, or almond milk for thinning out the batter for the crust and get the desired smoothness for the caramel layer. Depending on the initial texture of your nut butter, you might need slightly less or more.

– coconut, oat, or almond milk for thinning out the batter for the crust and get the desired smoothness for the caramel layer. Depending on the initial texture of your nut butter, you might need slightly less or more. Baking soda – your raising agent.

– your raising agent. Chocolate chips – because it would not be a snickers bar without chocolate right? Make sure your chocolate chips are vegan.

Tips and Substitutions:

If you are allergic to peanuts, you can use other nut butters such as almond butter, sun butter, cashew butter, or mixed nut/seed butters as well. Same goes for the whole peanuts in the bars. Obviously the final result will taste different, but it will still be delicious.

These bars are actually fine at room temperature and will not melt or anything. For long-term storage, I would recommend placing them in the fridge or freezer so they last longer. If you store them in the freezer, let them defrost for a few minutes before serving.

Note that not all peanut butter is created equal. Plenty of brands you’ll find on grocery store shelves are loaded with unnecessary oils and sugars, driving up the calorie count of these babies unnecessarily. Check the ingredient list.

How to make this Vegan Snickers Snack Bars recipe:

Prep: Preheat the oven to 350F (176C) and line a 9×9 inch pan with parchment.

In a bowl add the peanut butter, maple syrup, and non-dairy milk and warm in a microwave for half a minute.

Whisk well to combine. Add the rest of the dry ingredients, so flour, baking soda and salt, and mix well

Press this mixture into the parchment-lined pan and even it out.

Soak the dates in hot water for 15 minutes. Drain the dates and blend them with the rest of the ingredients listed under caramel until smooth. You can use any high-speed blender or a food processor.

Press the peanuts into the cookie layer

then top it with the blended caramel mixture and bake the base for 30 minutes.

Top with the chocolate chips and bake for another 5 minutes, then spread out the melted chocolate chips with a spatula to cover the caramel evenly. You can also use the double-boiler to melt the chocolate and drizzle all over instead.

Cool completely and freeze for a few hours and slice, then store refrigerated for up to a week or freeze for up to a month.

