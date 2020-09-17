The best and easiest Vegan White Cake recipe ever! Filled with raspberry preserves and topped with coconut whipped cream, this is a super pretty vegan vanilla layer cake that’s perfect for a special occasion. Gluten-free & Oil-free options included! Jump to Recipe

If you’re looking for a simple yet elegant vegan layer cake that is perfect for a birthday, or dinner party, this vegan white cake is a good one to try. No matter the occasion, this one will fit the bill! You can keep it simple by just filling the layers with some store-bought raspberry jam and topping it off with some coconut whipped cream for a summer cake or make it fancy and frost it with a sugar frosting or cashew cream frosting plus sprinkles for a birthday cake!

This vegan white cake is light and fluffy, spongey, and perfect and that without any egg or egg-replacer such as aquafaba.





For Glutenfree, see my Glutenfree vegan vanilla cake.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan White Cake Recipe The best and easiest Vegan White Cake recipe ever! Filled with raspberry jam and topped with coconut whipped cream, this is a super pretty vegan layer cake that’s perfect for a special occasion. Gluten-free & Oil-free options included! Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 40 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 8 Calories: 305 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Wet 1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) non dairy milk such as almond, light coconut, oat or soy

1 tbsp applesauce or non dairy yogurt or more non dairy milk (Yogurt work best)

1 tsp Apple cider or white vinegar

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) neutral oil or use 3 tbsp applesauce to make oil-free

1/3 cup ( 66.67 g ) sugar 1 tbsp more for sweeter

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

a few drops of almond extract optional but wonderful Dry: 1.5 to 1.75 cups ( 187.5 g ) flour I use All purpose flour. see GF option in notes

1.5 tbsp cornstarch

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt Filling: 1/2 to 3/4 cup ( 170 g ) Raspberry preserves

1 cup ( 60 g ) Coconut Whipped Cream Instructions Line two 6 inch springform pans with parchment paper. Preheat the oven to 350 F (176 C). In a bowl, mix the wet ingredients until the sugar is fully combined.

In another bowl, whisk 1 1/2 cup flour, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda and salt. (Add spices of choice if you like. Add berries, or pineapple, or candied ginger if you like. Add 2 tbsp almond flour to the dry for additional texture (optional)).

Fold dry into the wet ingredients until just about combined. Add more flour if needed 1 tbsp at a time to make just slightly thick batter. Pour into the parchment lined pans.

Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until a toothpick from the center comes out clean. Remove the pan from the oven and cool for 10 minutes then remove the cakes from the pan.

Let the cake cool completely. Then put in the fridge for half an hour. Use a serrated knife to slice off the domed top. **

Warm the preserves in the microwave so that they are easier to spread. Add the jam on one of the cakes layers and spread evenly using a butter knife or offset spatula. Place the other cake on top. Top of this layer cake with some whipped coconut cream and fruit of choice. Slice and enjoy. Baked cakes without frosting can be stored in a covered container in the fridge for upto 7 days. If frosted, then Depending on the frosting they can be stored for 3-5 days. Notes Glutenfree , see my Glutenfree vegan For, see my Glutenfree vegan vanilla cake

** for various reasons like oven and type of pan etc, the cakes might feel like they are drying out. Restore the moisture by mixing 2 tbsp maple syrup and 2 tbsp water (or 2 tbsp sugar and 3 tbsp water Until dissolved ), and brush the cakes liberally.

To bake cupcakes, bake for 20 minutes.

You can add spices like cinnamon, nutmeg or pumpkin spice to the cake mix, if you like. As additional add-ins add berries, or pineapple, or some chopped candied ginger if you like.

Instead of oil, you can use 3 tbsp of unsweetened applesauce to make this vegan cake oil-free.

The cake is best the day it’s made, it’s soft and spongey and absolutely perfect. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan White Cake Recipe Amount Per Serving Calories 305 Calories from Fat 117 % Daily Value* Fat 13g 20% Saturated Fat 6g 38% Sodium 238mg 10% Potassium 230mg 7% Carbohydrates 44g 15% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 19g 21% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin C 2mg 2% Calcium 105mg 11% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

for wet ingredients, I am using a combination of non-dairy milk such as almond or soy milk, applesauce or non-dairy yogurt and a neutral-tasting oil.

or non-dairy yogurt and a 1 tsp vinegar makes this cake super fluffy and acts as an egg replacement.

the dry ingredients are a classic combination of flour and a small amount of cornstarch , which makes the cake extra tender.

and a small amount of , which makes the cake extra tender. baking powder and baking soda give this vegan layer cake the perfect rise.

and give this vegan layer cake the perfect rise. vanilla extract and almond essence give this cake its gorgeous flavor. You can skip the almond extract but I find it makes it just so special.

and give this cake its gorgeous flavor. You can skip the almond extract but I find it makes it just so special. for the filling, I went with raspberry preserves as it just looks so pretty against the white cake and makes for a fresh summery cake.

as it just looks so pretty against the white cake and makes for a fresh summery cake. coconut whipped cream makes the perfect light summer topping.

Tips:

you can add spices like cinnamon, nutmeg or pumpkin spice to the cake mix, if you like. As additional add-ins add berries, or pineapple, or some chopped candied ginger if you like.

coconut whipped cream goes so well with the raspberry jam, but you could use any other frosting or my cashew buttercream instead.

add 2 tbsp almond flour to the dry for additional texture and moisture.

instead of oil, you can use 3 tbsp of unsweetened applesauce to make this vegan cake oil-free.

the cake is best the day it’s made, it’s soft and spongey and absolutely perfect.

How to make Vegan White Cake

Line two 6 inch springform pans with parchment paper. Preheat the oven to 350 F (176 C). In a bowl, mix the wet ingredients with sugar until the sugar is fully combined.

In another bowl, whisk 1 1/2 cup flour, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. (see tips and variations for add-ins). Fold dry into the wet ingredients until just about combined. Add more flour if needed 1 tbsp at a time to make just slightly thick batter. Pour into the parchment-lined pans.

Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until a toothpick from the center comes out clean. Remove the pan from the oven and cool for 10 minutes then remove the cakes from the pan.

Let the cakes cool completely at room temperature. Then put them in the fridge for half an hour to chill. Use a serrated knife to slice off the domed top.

Warm the preserves in the microwave so that the jam is easier to spread. Add the jam on one of the layers of the cake and spread evenly using a butter knife or offset spatula.

Place the other cake layer on top. Top off this layer cake with some whipped coconut cream and fruit of choice.

Slice and enjoy

