Vegan Richa’s Instant Pot Cookbook Cover Reveal and Preorder links

I am excited and grateful to announce my next cookbook Vegan Richa’s Instant Pot Cookbook! 150 Recipes from Indian cuisine and beyond! It’s 2 books in one with half dedicated to popular and regional Indian recipes all made in the IP and the other half is a vegan instant pot book traversing various cuisines. From curries to crunchwraps, pastas to cakes, there’s something for everyone! Pre-Order today! Vegan Richa’s Instant Pot Cookbook

I’ve been working on the book for more than 2 years with schedule getting affected by the pandemic and my own health struggles. From being non functional for months to managing to edit the book old school style in print, this will be a journey to remember. I am grateful to all of you who’ve been around consistently supporting my work whether I put out 1 recipe or 10. ❤️❤️❤️





Vegan Richa’s Instant Pot™ Cookbook: 150 Plant-based Recipes from Indian Cuisine and Beyond!

Why buy this cookbook? 150 Recipes, it’s 2 books in one! Indian Instant pot and Vegan instant pot cookbook 60 Indian Vegan Recipes with all your favorites restaurant style dishes, dals and veggies 75 non-Indian, lentil loaf, soups, pasta, chilies, dessert and more Glutenfree options or are Glutenfree Soy-free options or are Soyfree Nut-free options or are nut-free Nutrition breakdown US as well as Metric measures I’ve cooked with pressure cookers for more than 25 years! Reason #452823 Support me the author and the blog. I’ve been working on the book for two years! Another one, 40% of my proceeds from my books gets donated to various charities and causes. Why Pre-Order? Preorders have the guarantee that you will get the lowest price offered till book release day. That can be 20-40% lower based on marketing and preorder interest .

For more details and frequently asked questions, see the book page here.





Sneak Peak into the book!

What are my testers saying ?

Davi: “ I did not own an instant pot and had no interest in one until Richa said she was writing an instant pot cookbook. I bought it just so that I could use her recipes, and it was incredibly worth it. I can’t believe the range of recipes I was able to make, from legumes and stews to pasta, and most surprising, cake! I love the number of recipes that are complete meals so that I don’t have to figure out sides or what else to serve. Just follow the recipe, cook everything in one pot, and meals are ready. My biggest recommendation is to try everything even if it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be exciting because the end result is always better than I anticipated! “

Lisa: I’ve found many go-to recipes in here, and I’ve been really impressed with the wide variety of things I’ve cooked from these recipes. I’ve been trying to shift to more of a whole foods-based way of eating and these recipes make that super easy. I like how you offer so many variations for the recipes. The recipes turn out great as written, but it’s also nice to be given guidance/freedom to play around more and make changes and substitutions

Azure: “Cozy up all winter with a giant pot of masala chai, keep your kitchen cool on summer days with mushroom gyro tzatziki wraps, stock your freezer with turmeric dal for easy work lunches, and wow your friends at potlucks with allergen-friendly options.

Richa’s Instant Pot recipes include pressure cooker mainstays and fresh ideas that will surprise you (breakfast blueberry sweet potatoes, pantry mac and cheez mix, vegetable frittata, carrot cake), all built on the complex flavors and whole-foods that her readers have loved for years.

This book taught me new techniques—fermenting (dosa batter, yogurt), pot-in-pot (Ethiopian lentils and cabbage separately simultaneously), bean sprouting—all while discovering easier ways to make staple meals and tons of new favorites from different cuisines.”



Ben : “I’m always excited to try recipes from Vegan Richa. I hadn’t used the pot in pot method much before this book. Now the breakfast sandwich is one of my go to meals!”