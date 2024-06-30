These super easy, bakery-style chocolate chip muffins come together really quickly using everyday ingredients. They’re tall, fluffy muffins packed with decadent chocolate chips! Soyfree Nutfree recipe Option for gluten-free

Chocolate chip muffins are so delicious and simple to make! You just combine the wet ingredients, mix up the dry ingredients, and then combine them. Add in plenty of chocolate chips, scoop into muffin liners, top with even MORE chocolate chips, and then bake them up.

This is a vegan recipe, so it doesn’t use milk or eggs. Instead, non-dairy milk adds moisture and texture to these amazing muffins.

They always come out super fluffy, super tall and moist, and perfect for snacking or even as dessert topped with some chocolate frosting. I love having them around for a quick breakfast or snack when I’m craving chocolate, which is all the time!

Why You’ll Love Chocolate Chip Muffins

bakery-style coccolate chip muffins at home!

tall, moist, fluffy muffins

PACKED with chocolate chips both in the muffins and sprinkled on top

vegan muffins are soy-free and nut-free with easy gluten-free option

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan Chocolate Chip Muffins These super easy, bakery-style chocolate chip muffins come together really quickly using everyday ingredients. They're tall, fluffy muffins packed with decadent chocolate chips! Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 17 minutes mins Cooling Time 13 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins Servings: 12 Calories: 201 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Dry Ingredients 2 cups ( 250 g ) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt Wet Ingredients 1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) non-dairy milk such as oat milk, almond milk, coconut milk or soy milk

2 tablespoons non-dairy yogurt or use applesauce

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar or white vinegar

⅓ cup ( 66.67 g ) sugar

¼ cup ( 59.15 ml ) oil ( neutral oil such as organic safflower or sunflower)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

a couple of drops almond extract

¾ cup ( 135 g ) vegan chocolate chips, I like to use a mix of mini and regular-size chocolate chips Instructions Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C).

In a medium bowl, add all of the dry ingredients and mix really well.

In a large bowl, add all the wet ingredients and then mix really well until the sugar dissolves completely.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, and mix to make a slightly stiff batter. If the batter is too stiff, you can mix in 1 to 2 teaspoons of non-dairy milk. Do not over-mix this batter.

Fold in ½ cup of the chocolate chips, then if you like more chocolate chips in the batter, fold in extra 1 to 2 tablespoons of chocolate chips. Use a spatula or a cookie scoop to scoop the batter into a lined muffin pan, filling it up to about ¾ of the of the way. Top each muffin generously with the remaining chocolate chips.

Bake for 12 minutes. Reduce the heat of the oven to 375° F (190° C), and bake for 5 more minutes. Then, check if the muffins are done by inserting a toothpick in the middle. If they are done, remove from the oven, otherwise let them bake for another 2 to 3 minutes.

Remove the muffin pan from the oven, and let them sit for 2 minutes. Then remove the muffins from the muffin pan. Don’t let them sit in the pan for too long as they will get wet at the bottom because of the moisture.

Let the chocolate chip muffins cool for another 10 minutes, then peel off the liners and serve. Video Notes These chocolate chip muffins are soy-free and nut-free as long as your non-dairy milk, yogurt, and chocolate chips are soy-free and nut-free. To make these oil-free: 3 tablespoon applesauce. (Do not sub non dairy yogurt). Top the muffins with more chocolate chips to reduce the drying out from the exposed top batter. To make them gluten-free, mix together 1 cup almond flour, 1 cup oat flour, and ½ cup of potato starch until well combined. Use two cups of this mixture. For the liquid, use ⅔ cup of non-dairy milk and ⅓ cup club soda instead of the one cup of non-dairy milk. If the batter is too thin, then add in another 1 to 2 tablespoons of the flour mixture, and then fold in your chocolate chips, pour into the muffin tin, and bake at 350° F (177° C) for 20 to 22 minutes. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Chocolate Chip Muffins Amount Per Serving Calories 201 Calories from Fat 72 % Daily Value* Fat 8g 12% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Polyunsaturated Fat 2g Monounsaturated Fat 3g Sodium 156mg 7% Potassium 91mg 3% Carbohydrates 30g 10% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 13g 14% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin A 25IU 1% Vitamin C 0.4mg 0% Calcium 73mg 7% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Did you make this recipe? Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha

Ingredients and Substitutions

all-purpose flour – I like to use all purpose flour for the fluffiest softest muffins. You can use a mix of all purpose and spelt flour as well. For gluten-free, mix together 1 cup almond flour, 1 cup oat flour, and ½ cup of potato starch until well combined. Use two cups of this mixture. For the liquid, use ⅔ cup of non-dairy milk and ⅓ cup club soda instead of the one cup of non-dairy milk. If the batter is too thin, then add in another 1 to 2 tablespoons of the flour mixture, and then fold in your chocolate chips, pour into the muffin tin, and bake.

– I like to use all purpose flour for the fluffiest softest muffins. You can use a mix of all purpose and spelt flour as well. For gluten-free, mix together 1 cup almond flour, 1 cup oat flour, and ½ cup of potato starch until well combined. Use two cups of this mixture. For the liquid, use ⅔ cup of non-dairy milk and ⅓ cup club soda instead of the one cup of non-dairy milk. If the batter is too thin, then add in another 1 to 2 tablespoons of the flour mixture, and then fold in your chocolate chips, pour into the muffin tin, and bake. baking powder, baking soda, and salt – To condition the batter.

– To condition the batter. non-dairy milk – Use oat, almond, soy, etc. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.

– Use oat, almond, soy, etc. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed. non-dairy yogurt – You can use applesauce instead. This helps reduce the amount of oil needed. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.

You can use applesauce instead. This helps reduce the amount of oil needed. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed. apple cider vinegar – Or white vinegar. This helps the chocolate chip muffins rise without egg.

– Or white vinegar. This helps the chocolate chip muffins rise without egg. sugar – For sweetness.

– For sweetness. oil – I’ve reduced the oil already, and I don’t recommend reducing it further. For oilfree: use 3 tablespoon applesauce. (Do not sub non dairy yogurt)

vanilla and almond extracts – For flavor.

chocolate chips – Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.

💡 Tips The batter should be somewhat stiff but still a bit pourable. If it’s too thick, add more flour. If it’s too thin, add more non-dairy milk.

You can add extra chocolate chips for extra chocolatey muffins!

The two baking temperatures help these muffins get that bakery-style rise.

To make these into chocolate chip cupcakes, top with your favorite chocolate frosting or ganache.

These muffins rise a lot, so don’t overfill the muffin tins!

How to Make Chocolate Chip Muffins

Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C).

In a medium bowl, add all of the dry ingredients and mix really well.

In a large bowl, add all the wet ingredients and then mix really well until the sugar dissolves completely.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, and mix to make a slightly stiff batter. If the batter is too stiff, you can mix in 1 to 2 teaspoons of non-dairy milk. You don’t want to over-mix this batter.

Fold in ½ cup of the chocolate chips, if you like more chocolate chips in the batter, fold in extra 1 to 2 tablespoons of chocolate chips.





Use a spatula or a cookie scoop to scoop the batter into a lined muffin pan, filling it up to about ¾ of the of the way.

Top each muffin generously with the remaining chocolate chips, and bake for 12 minutes. Reduce the heat of the oven to 375° F (190° C), and bake for 5 more minutes. Then, check if the muffins are done by inserting a toothpick in the middle. If they are done, remove from the oven, otherwise let them bake for another 2 to 3 minutes.

Remove the muffin pan from the oven, and let it sit for 1-2 minutes, then remove the muffins from the muffin pan and place on cooling rack or a cutting board. Don’t let the muffins sit in the pan for too long otherwise they will get a bit moist at the bottom.

Let the chocolate chip muffins cool for another 10 minutes, then peel off the liners and serve.

Storage:

Store the muffins covered by a cake cover or an inverted container(so that they don’t dry out), on the counter for the day. Refrigerate in a closed container for upto 5 days. Freeze in a closed container for upto 3 months. Reheat in the microwave or let sit on the counter to come to room temperature.