These super easy, bakery-style chocolate chip muffins come together really quickly using everyday ingredients. They’re tall, fluffy muffins packed with decadent chocolate chips! Soyfree Nutfree recipe Option for gluten-free
Table of Contents
Chocolate chip muffins are so delicious and simple to make! You just combine the wet ingredients, mix up the dry ingredients, and then combine them. Add in plenty of chocolate chips, scoop into muffin liners, top with even MORE chocolate chips, and then bake them up.
This is a vegan recipe, so it doesn’t use milk or eggs. Instead, non-dairy milk adds moisture and texture to these amazing muffins.
They always come out super fluffy, super tall and moist, and perfect for snacking or even as dessert topped with some chocolate frosting. I love having them around for a quick breakfast or snack when I’m craving chocolate, which is all the time!
Why You’ll Love Chocolate Chip Muffins
- bakery-style coccolate chip muffins at home!
- tall, moist, fluffy muffins
- PACKED with chocolate chips both in the muffins and sprinkled on top
- vegan muffins are soy-free and nut-free with easy gluten-free option
Recipe Card
Vegan Chocolate Chip Muffins
Ingredients
Dry Ingredients
- 2 cups (250 g) all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
Wet Ingredients
- 1 cup (236.59 ml) non-dairy milk such as oat milk, almond milk, coconut milk or soy milk
- 2 tablespoons non-dairy yogurt or use applesauce
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar or white vinegar
- ⅓ cup (66.67 g) sugar
- ¼ cup (59.15 ml) oil ( neutral oil such as organic safflower or sunflower)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- a couple of drops almond extract
- ¾ cup (135 g) vegan chocolate chips, I like to use a mix of mini and regular-size chocolate chips
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C).
- In a medium bowl, add all of the dry ingredients and mix really well.
- In a large bowl, add all the wet ingredients and then mix really well until the sugar dissolves completely.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, and mix to make a slightly stiff batter. If the batter is too stiff, you can mix in 1 to 2 teaspoons of non-dairy milk. Do not over-mix this batter.
- Fold in ½ cup of the chocolate chips, then if you like more chocolate chips in the batter, fold in extra 1 to 2 tablespoons of chocolate chips. Use a spatula or a cookie scoop to scoop the batter into a lined muffin pan, filling it up to about ¾ of the of the way. Top each muffin generously with the remaining chocolate chips.
- Bake for 12 minutes. Reduce the heat of the oven to 375° F (190° C), and bake for 5 more minutes. Then, check if the muffins are done by inserting a toothpick in the middle. If they are done, remove from the oven, otherwise let them bake for another 2 to 3 minutes.
- Remove the muffin pan from the oven, and let them sit for 2 minutes. Then remove the muffins from the muffin pan. Don’t let them sit in the pan for too long as they will get wet at the bottom because of the moisture.
- Let the chocolate chip muffins cool for another 10 minutes, then peel off the liners and serve.
Ingredients and Substitutions
- all-purpose flour – I like to use all purpose flour for the fluffiest softest muffins. You can use a mix of all purpose and spelt flour as well. For gluten-free, mix together 1 cup almond flour, 1 cup oat flour, and ½ cup of potato starch until well combined. Use two cups of this mixture. For the liquid, use ⅔ cup of non-dairy milk and ⅓ cup club soda instead of the one cup of non-dairy milk. If the batter is too thin, then add in another 1 to 2 tablespoons of the flour mixture, and then fold in your chocolate chips, pour into the muffin tin, and bake.
- baking powder, baking soda, and salt – To condition the batter.
- non-dairy milk – Use oat, almond, soy, etc. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.
- non-dairy yogurt – You can use applesauce instead. This helps reduce the amount of oil needed. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.
- apple cider vinegar – Or white vinegar. This helps the chocolate chip muffins rise without egg.
- sugar – For sweetness.
- oil – I’ve reduced the oil already, and I don’t recommend reducing it further. For oilfree: use 3 tablespoon applesauce. (Do not sub non dairy yogurt)
- vanilla and almond extracts – For flavor.
- chocolate chips – Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.
💡 Tips
- The batter should be somewhat stiff but still a bit pourable. If it’s too thick, add more flour. If it’s too thin, add more non-dairy milk.
- You can add extra chocolate chips for extra chocolatey muffins!
- The two baking temperatures help these muffins get that bakery-style rise.
- To make these into chocolate chip cupcakes, top with your favorite chocolate frosting or ganache.
- These muffins rise a lot, so don’t overfill the muffin tins!
How to Make Chocolate Chip Muffins
Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C).
In a medium bowl, add all of the dry ingredients and mix really well.
In a large bowl, add all the wet ingredients and then mix really well until the sugar dissolves completely.
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, and mix to make a slightly stiff batter. If the batter is too stiff, you can mix in 1 to 2 teaspoons of non-dairy milk. You don’t want to over-mix this batter.
Fold in ½ cup of the chocolate chips, if you like more chocolate chips in the batter, fold in extra 1 to 2 tablespoons of chocolate chips.
Use a spatula or a cookie scoop to scoop the batter into a lined muffin pan, filling it up to about ¾ of the of the way.
Top each muffin generously with the remaining chocolate chips, and bake for 12 minutes. Reduce the heat of the oven to 375° F (190° C), and bake for 5 more minutes. Then, check if the muffins are done by inserting a toothpick in the middle. If they are done, remove from the oven, otherwise let them bake for another 2 to 3 minutes.
Remove the muffin pan from the oven, and let it sit for 1-2 minutes, then remove the muffins from the muffin pan and place on cooling rack or a cutting board. Don’t let the muffins sit in the pan for too long otherwise they will get a bit moist at the bottom.
Let the chocolate chip muffins cool for another 10 minutes, then peel off the liners and serve.
Storage:
Store the muffins covered by a cake cover or an inverted container(so that they don’t dry out), on the counter for the day. Refrigerate in a closed container for upto 5 days. Freeze in a closed container for upto 3 months. Reheat in the microwave or let sit on the counter to come to room temperature.
Frequently Asked Questions
These chocolate chip muffins are soy-free and nut-free as long as your non-dairy milk, yogurt, and chocolate chips are soy-free and nut-free.
To make these gluten-free, mix together 1 cup almond flour, 1 cup oat flour, and ½ cup of potato starch until well combined. Use 2 cups of this mixture. For the liquid, use ⅔ cup of non-dairy milk and ⅓ cup club soda instead of the one cup of non-dairy milk. If the batter is too thin, then add in another 1 to 2 tablespoons of the flour mixture, and then fold in your chocolate chips, pour into the muffin tin, and bake at 350° F (177° C) for 20 to 22 minutes.
Chances are, your baking powder is old. If they did ride a bit but dropped and got gummy, then either they needed a longer baking time(which varies as ovens don’t always heat evenly) or it is likely that the batter had too much moisture and it needed more flour.
If the liners are stuck to the muffins, let the muffins cool down completely, and then try to peel the muffin liner. If your muffin liners still are sticking, that means the muffin liners were old. Moisten the muffin liners at the bottom by dipping them in a shallow bowl of water. let them sit for 10 minutes then peel the liners off .
Comments
Pam
Made these this morning…they came out looking identical to the pictures, and they taste amazing. Much better than bakery muffins of the same type! My 2 1/2 year old grandson is coming for the 4th and I know these will be a hit. Thank you, Richa, for another terrific recipe!
Richa
Yay!!