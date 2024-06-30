Vegan Richa
menu icon
subscribe
search icon
×

Chocolate Chip Muffins (vegan. gluten-free option)

Published: by 2 Comments

Jump to Recipe   Print Recipe

These super easy, bakery-style chocolate chip muffins come together really quickly using everyday ingredients. They’re tall, fluffy muffins packed with decadent chocolate chips! Soyfree Nutfree recipe Option for gluten-free

chocolate chip muffin on a wooden cutting board
Table of Contents

Chocolate chip muffins are so delicious and simple to make! You just combine the wet ingredients, mix up the dry ingredients, and then combine them. Add in plenty of chocolate chips, scoop into muffin liners, top with even MORE chocolate chips, and then bake them up.

chocolate chip muffins on a cutting board

This is a vegan recipe, so it doesn’t use milk or eggs. Instead, non-dairy milk adds moisture and texture to these amazing muffins.

They always come out super fluffy, super tall and moist, and perfect for snacking or even as dessert topped with some chocolate frosting. I love having them around for a quick breakfast or snack when I’m craving chocolate, which is all the time!

chocolate chip muffins in the baking pan after baking

Why You’ll Love Chocolate Chip Muffins

  • bakery-style coccolate chip muffins at home!
  • tall, moist, fluffy muffins
  • PACKED with chocolate chips both in the muffins and sprinkled on top
  • vegan muffins are soy-free and nut-free with easy gluten-free option
chocolate chip muffin cut in half, so you can see the fluffy texture inside

More Muffins!

Recipe Card

Save This Recipe in Your Inbox

Share your email and we will send this recipe! Plus, enjoy all the new recipes as they post!

Save Post

By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from Vegan Richa.

chocolate chip muffin on a wooden cutting board
Print Recipe
5 from 1 vote

Vegan Chocolate Chip Muffins

These super easy, bakery-style chocolate chip muffins come together really quickly using everyday ingredients. They’re tall, fluffy muffins packed with decadent chocolate chips!
Prep Time10 minutes
Cook Time17 minutes
Cooling Time13 minutes
Total Time40 minutes
Course: Breakfast, brunch, Snack
Cuisine: American
Keyword: chocolate chip muffins
Servings: 12
Calories: 201kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

Dry Ingredients

  • 2 cups (250 g) all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt

Wet Ingredients

  • 1 cup (236.59 ml) non-dairy milk such as oat milk, almond milk, coconut milk or soy milk
  • 2 tablespoons non-dairy yogurt or use applesauce
  • 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar or white vinegar
  • cup (66.67 g) sugar
  • ¼ cup (59.15 ml) oil ( neutral oil such as organic safflower or sunflower)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • a couple of drops almond extract
  • ¾ cup (135 g) vegan chocolate chips, I like to use a mix of mini and regular-size chocolate chips

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C).
  • In a medium bowl, add all of the dry ingredients and mix really well.
  • In a large bowl, add all the wet ingredients and then mix really well until the sugar dissolves completely.
  • Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, and mix to make a slightly stiff batter. If the batter is too stiff, you can mix in 1 to 2 teaspoons of non-dairy milk. Do not over-mix this batter.
  • Fold in ½ cup of the chocolate chips, then if you like more chocolate chips in the batter, fold in extra 1 to 2 tablespoons of chocolate chips. Use a spatula or a cookie scoop to scoop the batter into a lined muffin pan, filling it up to about ¾ of the of the way. Top each muffin generously with the remaining chocolate chips.
  • Bake for 12 minutes. Reduce the heat of the oven to 375° F (190° C), and bake for 5 more minutes. Then, check if the muffins are done by inserting a toothpick in the middle. If they are done, remove from the oven, otherwise let them bake for another 2 to 3 minutes.
  • Remove the muffin pan from the oven, and let them sit for 2 minutes. Then remove the muffins from the muffin pan. Don’t let them sit in the pan for too long as they will get wet at the bottom because of the moisture.
  • Let the chocolate chip muffins cool for another 10 minutes, then peel off the liners and serve.

Video

Notes

These chocolate chip muffins are soy-free and nut-free as long as your non-dairy milk, yogurt, and chocolate chips are soy-free and nut-free.
To make these oil-free:  3 tablespoon applesauce. (Do not sub non dairy yogurt). Top the muffins with more chocolate chips to reduce the drying out from the exposed top batter. 
To make them gluten-free, mix together 1 cup almond flour, 1 cup oat flour, and ½ cup of potato starch until well combined. Use two cups of this mixture. For the liquid, use ⅔ cup of non-dairy milk and ⅓ cup club soda instead of the one cup of non-dairy milk. If the batter is too thin, then add in another 1 to 2 tablespoons of the flour mixture, and then fold in your chocolate chips, pour into the muffin tin, and bake at 350° F (177° C) for 20 to 22 minutes.
 

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Chocolate Chip Muffins
Amount Per Serving
Calories 201 Calories from Fat 72
% Daily Value*
Fat 8g12%
Saturated Fat 2g13%
Polyunsaturated Fat 2g
Monounsaturated Fat 3g
Sodium 156mg7%
Potassium 91mg3%
Carbohydrates 30g10%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 13g14%
Protein 3g6%
Vitamin A 25IU1%
Vitamin C 0.4mg0%
Calcium 73mg7%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Did you make this recipe?Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha
chocolate chip muffin ingredients in bowls on the kitchen counter

Ingredients and Substitutions

  • all-purpose flour – I like to use all purpose flour for the fluffiest softest muffins. You can use a mix of all purpose and spelt flour as well. For gluten-free, mix together 1 cup almond flour, 1 cup oat flour, and ½ cup of potato starch until well combined. Use two cups of this mixture. For the liquid, use ⅔ cup of non-dairy milk and ⅓ cup  club soda instead of the one cup of non-dairy milk. If the batter is too thin, then add in another 1 to 2 tablespoons of the flour mixture, and then fold in your chocolate chips, pour into the muffin tin, and bake.
  • baking powder, baking soda, and salt – To condition the batter.
  • non-dairy milk – Use oat, almond, soy, etc. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.
  • non-dairy yogurt – You can use applesauce instead. This helps reduce the amount of oil needed. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.
  • apple cider vinegar – Or white vinegar. This helps the chocolate chip muffins rise without egg.
  • sugar – For sweetness.
  • oil – I’ve reduced the oil already, and I don’t recommend reducing it further. For oilfree: use 3 tablespoon applesauce. (Do not sub non dairy yogurt)
  • vanilla and almond extracts – For flavor.
  • chocolate chips – Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.

💡 Tips

  • The batter should be somewhat stiff but still a bit pourable. If it’s too thick, add more flour. If it’s too thin, add more non-dairy milk.
  • You can add extra chocolate chips for extra chocolatey muffins!
  • The two baking temperatures help these muffins get that bakery-style rise.
  • To make these into chocolate chip cupcakes, top with your favorite chocolate frosting or ganache.
  • These muffins rise a lot, so don’t overfill the muffin tins!

How to Make Chocolate Chip Muffins

Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C).

In a medium bowl, add all of the dry ingredients and mix really well.

adding dry ingredients to a bowl

In a large bowl, add all the wet ingredients and then mix really well until the sugar dissolves completely.

adding non-dairy yogurt to the bowl of wet ingredients

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, and mix to make a slightly stiff batter. If the batter is too stiff, you can mix in 1 to 2 teaspoons of non-dairy milk. You don’t want to over-mix this batter.

adding wet ingredients to the dry

Fold in ½ cup of the chocolate chips, if you like more chocolate chips in the batter, fold in extra 1 to 2 tablespoons of chocolate chips.


adding chocolate chips to the muffin batter
folding the chocolate chips into the muffin batter

Use a spatula or a cookie scoop to scoop the batter into a lined muffin pan, filling it up to about ¾ of the of the way.

scooping the muffin batter into lined muffin tin

Top each muffin generously with the remaining chocolate chips, and bake for 12 minutes. Reduce the heat of the oven to 375° F (190° C), and bake for 5 more minutes. Then, check if the muffins are done by inserting a toothpick in the middle. If they are done, remove from the oven, otherwise let them bake for another 2 to 3 minutes.

sprinkling chocolate chips onto each muffin

Remove the muffin pan from the oven, and let it sit for 1-2 minutes, then remove the muffins from the muffin pan and place on cooling rack or a cutting board. Don’t let the muffins sit in the pan for too long otherwise they will get a bit moist at the bottom.

Let the chocolate chip muffins cool for another 10 minutes, then peel off the liners and serve.

Storage:

Store the muffins covered by a cake cover or an inverted container(so that they don’t dry out), on the counter for the day. Refrigerate in a closed container for upto 5 days. Freeze in a closed container for upto 3 months. Reheat in the microwave or let sit on the counter to come to room temperature.

lots of chocolate chip muffins on a wooden cutting board

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this recipe allergy friendly?

These chocolate chip muffins are soy-free and nut-free as long as your non-dairy milk, yogurt, and chocolate chips are soy-free and nut-free.

To make these gluten-free, mix together 1 cup almond flour, 1 cup oat flour, and ½ cup of potato starch until well combined. Use 2 cups of this mixture. For the liquid, use ⅔ cup of non-dairy milk and ⅓ cup  club soda instead of the one cup of non-dairy milk. If the batter is too thin, then add in another 1 to 2 tablespoons of the flour mixture, and then fold in your chocolate chips, pour into the muffin tin, and bake at 350° F (177° C) for 20 to 22 minutes.

Why didn’t my chocolate chip muffins rise?

Chances are, your baking powder is old. If they did ride a bit but dropped and got gummy, then either they needed a longer baking time(which varies as ovens don’t always heat evenly) or it is likely that the batter had too much moisture and it needed more flour.

Why are the liners sticking to my muffins?

If the liners are stuck to the muffins, let the muffins cool down completely, and then try to peel the muffin liner. If your muffin liners still are sticking, that means the muffin liners were old. Moisten the muffin liners at the bottom by dipping them in a shallow bowl of water. let them sit for 10 minutes then peel the liners off .

Sharing is caring!

Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp

More Vegan Breakfast Recipes



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Leave a Comment and Rating

    If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online and I love hearing from you all!

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recipe Rating




    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Pam

    5 stars
    Made these this morning…they came out looking identical to the pictures, and they taste amazing. Much better than bakery muffins of the same type! My 2 1/2 year old grandson is coming for the 4th and I know these will be a hit. Thank you, Richa, for another terrific recipe!

    Reply

    • Richa

      Yay!!

      Reply