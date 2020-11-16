This holiday season take some stress off your shoulders and make this easy no-fuss Thanksgiving Sheet Pan Dinner! Lentil Walnut Loaf, green beans, roasted sweet potatoes, AND vegan stuffing all on one pan! Jump to Recipe

Make Thanksgiving stress-free with this Vegan Thanksgiving Sheet Pan Dinner

Sometimes you just need a whole spread that you can make on the same day and have it ready for a big event. Meet this golden ticket of a Thanksgiving sheet pan dinner. A dinner that will come together within a day without leaving you exhausted before the family even arrives! And it still tastes like you spent three days making it!

You can pre-make some portions of the Thanksgiving sheet pan dinner recipe if you like. You can also split it up and cook everything in a different pan or sheet.

I serve the beans and lentil loaf with my 1 pan vegan gravy! I made this whole Thanksgiving spread and photographed it on the same day! Photos need to be finished before 4 pm and I started around 11:30 am with breaks and photography in between. Overall it will not take more than an hour of active time and 2.5 to 3 hours start to end if you have all the ingredients! That is pretty good for a one main + three sides holiday sheet pan feast!

Use a sheet that is atleast 12 by 17 inch and has a atleast one inch a tall side

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Sheet Pan Thanksgiving Dinner Vegan 1 Pan This holiday season take some stress of your shoulders and make this easy no-fuss Thanksgiving Sheet Pan Dinner! Lentil Walnut Loaf, green beans, roasted sweet potatoes AND vegan stuffing all on one pan. Use 12 by 17 inch Or larger sheet , serves 2-4 Prep Time 25 mins Cook Time 1 hr 15 mins Total Time 1 hr 40 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 525 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Lentil Loaf Ingredients 15 oz ( 425.24 g ) can of lentils drained or 1.5 cups cooked

1/4 cup ( 40 g ) finely chopped onions

2 cloves garlic finely chopped

1/3 cup ( 78.86 g ) chopped walnuts or pecans finely chopped

2 tbsp Italian herbs or use 1/2 each of thyme ground sage rosemary and oregano

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 -3/4 tsp salt depending on whether the breadcrumbs and lentils are already salted or not

1 tbsp ketchup

2 tsp soy sauce or tamari

2 tsp flax seed meal mixed with 1.5 tbsp water

1/3 - 1/2 cup ( 90 g ) breadcrumbs Glaze 1/4 cup ( 60 g ) ketchup

2 tsp maple syrup

2 tsp balsamic vinegar For the stuffing 1/2 cup ( 1/2 ) chopped onion

1/2 cup ( 1/2 ) chopped celery

1/2 cup chopped mushrooms

2 cups cubed toasted bread the cubes should be really small

2 tbsp vegan butter melted or oil

1/2 tsp thyme

1/2 tsp dried basil

1/2 tsp dried sage

1/2 tsp rosemary

1/2 tsp salt + dash of black pepper

broth or water as needed For the Sweet Potatoes 2 cups peeled cubed sweet potato or use butternut squash or other winter squash not larger than 3/4 inch, easily scaled up to 3 or 4 cups. Double the herbs and salt.

2 tsp oil

1/3 tsp salt

1 tbsp maple syrup

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp rosemary

1/8 tsp black pepper For the green beans 2 cups green beans chopped to about 2/3 inches

1/2 cup chopped mushrooms

1/4 cup chopped onions

1/3 tsp salt

dash of pepper

1/2 tsp thyme

2 tsp Oil as needed Instructions Grease a large greased baking sheet really well

Sweet Potatoes: In a bowl mix all the ingredients listed under sweet potatoes until combined. Transfer to the middle of the baking sheet.

Stuffing: On one side mix the onions, celery, and mushrooms for the stuffing with 1 tbsp oil/ butter, dash of salt, and black pepper and spread it out evenly.

Green Beans: On the other side of the baking sheet mix the onions and mushrooms with a good dash of salt and 1 tsp oil (but dont add the beans yet)

Lentil Loaf: In a bowl (reuse the bowl you used for the sweet potatoes) add all of the ingredients besides breadcrumbs for the lentil loaf and mix really well. Mash at least 1/3 of the mixture really well and add in 1/3 cup of breadcrumbs and mix in. If the mixture is really wet add in more breadcrumbs. I also add a tbsp of flour or oats depending on the texture and how much water the lentils brought into the mix.

Mix really well and shape into 2 small loaves which you place on the sheet pan. Brush the loaves with oil. Put the sheet pan into the oven and bake for 25 min at 400F(204 C). After 20 minutes move the mushroom celery mixture around a little bit and bake for another 5 minutes. Remove the sheet pan

Sweet potatoes should be done by now, move them off the sheet pan. Toss in the green beans into the mushroom onion mixture adding in more thyme salt and pepper and a tbsp of oil and toss well to coat. Corner them into one side of the sheetpan. Add your breadcrumbs or chopped toasted bread to the stuffing mixture and all the herbs. add salt, vegan butter and pepper and mix. Even it out on that side of the sheet pan.

Take about 1/4 cup of the broth and sprinkle over all the stuffing until wet to preference. Cover that portion with foil.

Make your glaze for the lentil loaves and brush liberally on the lentil loaves. Put the sheetpan back into the oven for 15 minutes. Remove sheetpan and check if beans are done. The lentil loaves should be done by now, remove them from the pan using a spatula.

If the stuffing is done, transfer it off the sheet pan as well or continue to bake beans and stuffing for another 5 minutes. Or bake just the green beans, until they are cooked to preference. Serbe witb my skillet gravy - drizzle the whole dinner liberally. The green beans with gravy can be topped with some crispy onions for a green bean casserole like side! Notes You can serve this sheet pan dinner with gravy! Try my my skillet gravy -- drizzle the whole dinner liberally.

The stuffing tastes always best eaten on the same day

The loaves will keep really well up to 4 days in the fridge or slice and freeze. Reheat spices by baking or on a skillet and serve as is or in sandwiches

The green beans will also keep up to 3 days.

Use pumpkin seeds instead of walnuts to make the lentil loaf nutfree .

. Use Glutenfree breadcrumbs and tamari in the Loaf for Glutenfree Nutrition Nutrition Facts Sheet Pan Thanksgiving Dinner Vegan 1 Pan Amount Per Serving (1 /4) Calories 525 Calories from Fat 135 % Daily Value* Fat 15g 23% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 628mg 27% Potassium 1034mg 30% Carbohydrates 82g 27% Fiber 16g 67% Sugar 20g 22% Protein 22g 44% Vitamin A 947IU 19% Vitamin C 19mg 23% Calcium 186mg 19% Iron 8mg 44% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

If you make any of these, do rag me on social media or let me know in the comments here.

