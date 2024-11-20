These are amazing dinner rolls! They’re soft and moist and come together really easily using everyday ingredients. They’re perfect for the holiday table or any time that you need light and fluffy dinner rolls. This post was originally published May 2016.

These are amazingly soft dinner rolls! They need everyday ingredients and are easy! You can use this dough to make pizza, burger buns, cheesy garlic dinner rolls, naan and more!

The key to making soft dinner rolls is patience. You have to let the dough rise for the time. The following are my secrets to get the best pillowy dinner rolls. You need a moist dough with moisture from water/milk as well as oil/fat. I add a mix of extra virgin olive oil and vegan butter to the dough for these dinner rolls, because the combination gives them a nice flavor as well as texture. I also add some vegan yogurt to add more moisture and softness to the final product. If you don’t have vegan yogurt, you can use some non-dairy cream or coconut cream instead.

I also add a bit of baking powder to help give even more lift as they bake. The rise from the yeast and from the baking powder happen at different times. Together, they make the most fluffy, pillowy dinner rolls EVER! For a whole wheat version see these dinner rolls.

Why You’ll Love Fluffy Dinner Rolls

easy to make with a handful of everyday ingredients

light and fluffy from yeast and baking powder

versatile! Sprinkle seeds on top, mix in herbs, and try my garlic parmesan variation!

easy to make nut-free and soy-free

Fluffy Dinner Rolls 5 from 4 votes By: Vegan Richa Prep: 45 minutes mins Cook: 20 minutes mins Rising Time: 2 hours hrs Total: 3 hours hrs 5 minutes mins Servings: 9 Course: Bread Cuisine: Vegan SaveSaved Pin Print These are amazing dinner rolls! They're soft and moist and come together really easily using everyday ingredients. They’re perfect for the holiday table or any time that you need light and fluffy dinner rolls. Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 1 cup warm water

▢ 2 teaspoons active yeast

▢ 2 tablespoons sugar , (or maple syrup)

, ▢ 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour , or bread flour, or more, if needed, divided

, ▢ 2 teaspoons vital wheat gluten , , optional

, ▢ 1 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

▢ 2 tablespoons melted vegan butter

▢ 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

▢ 1/4 cup non-dairy yogurt , at room temperature (or use non dairy cream, cashew cream or coconut cream)

, ▢ sesame seeds , or other seeds of choice, for topping, optional

, ▢ 1 to 2 teaspoons herbs , such as chive, basil, parsley, etc., optional Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Activate the yeast: Warm the water to about 110° F (43° C) or until it is just about warm to touch. Add it to a bowl along with the yeast and sugar , mixing well. Let this sit until the yeast mixture gets frothy, about 10 minutes. (If it doesn’t get frothy then the yeast is too old or dead and won’t work)

In another bowl, add in 3 cups of the flour along with the salt, baking powder, and wheat gluten (if using) and mix in. Then, mix in the yeast mixture, the melted butter, olive oil, and yogurt . Mix to combine with all of the ingredients. The mixture will be somewhat sticky.

Now, start adding flour, 1 to 2 tablespoons at a time, Keep kneading, adding flour 1 to 2 tablespoons at a time, until the dough is somewhat smooth. If you’re using a stand mixer or food processor, it will take 4 to 5 minutes. If you're kneading the dough by hand, it'll take 6 to 8 minutes. For kneading by hand, just fold the dough over and pound it a little, then fold again and pound it, and continue. Once the dough is not too sticky and somewhat even, pull it from the side and tuck under, so that you have a smooth top, and put it in a bowl. Brush the top with some oil or dust with flour and cover the dough with a kitchen towel and keep it in a warm place for up to 2 hours, or until doubled. Depending on your ambient temperature, the dough can double anywhere from 1 to 2 hours. I usually keep the dough in a slightly warm oven, so that it will double within the hour.

Once the dough has risen, punch the dough lightly, and use a little flour to pick up the dough and transfer to your workspace. Use a little bit more flour to knead and shape it into somewhat of a long roll. Depending on the baking dish you're using as well as the size of the dinner rolls you want to make, you can get anywhere from 9 to 12 or even more dinner rolls. Slice them into equal-sized pieces, then shape into balls by just rolling them or by pulling on the sides and tucking them under and then placing the tucked-side-down on a parchment-lined baking dish or a greased baking dish. Keep the size of the ball about half of what you want your full-sized rolls to be, because these will rise quite a bit. Also, keep them just about 1/2” away from each other if you want them to rise and stick to each other, or keep them 1” or more away from each other, if you want individual dinner rolls.

Brush the tops with oil, and lightly cover with a towel. Put them in a warm place to rise again, about 45 to 55 minutes, until they're doubled. Once doubled, spritz the top with water, sprinkle some seeds or herbs on top, and then bake in a preheated 375° F (191° C) oven for 19 to 22 minutes, or until the bread sounds hollow. You want to check the center bun and tap it to see if it's sounding hollow. If not, then continue to bake for another 2 to 4 minutes, then remove the baking dish from the oven. The buns that are kept closer to each other are going to take a little longer to bake than the buns that are spaced out further. Remove the baking dish from the oven, and let the buns cool for a few minutes before taking them out of the baking dish to cool on a cooling rack for 10 minutes or so. You can melt some more vegan butter on top and serve them nice and warm with some vegan butter or as a side with soups, curries, your holiday spread, or however you like. Video Notes Variations: You can make these buns with some herbs or garlic parmesan variation or make a sweeter variation by adding more sugar. For garlic parmesan buns, add garlic and Italian herbs to the dough and make a garlic butter topping by melting 1 tablespoon of vegan butter, adding 1 or 2 cloves of minced garlic and some fresh herbs, and then brushing that all over once the buns are out of the oven and while they’re still hot. For buns whole grain, use my recipe for Soft Whole Wheat Dinner Rolls , and for gluten-free, make my gluten-free dinner rolls For nut-free and/or soy-free, just make sure that your vegan butter and non-dairy yogurt are nut- and/or soy-free. Nutrition data is based on eating 1 of 9 rolls. If you make more rolls, the calories etc will decrease. To make ahead, shape the dinner rolls and place in parchment lined pan, brush with oil. Then deal with plastic wrap or parchment(use enough parchment so air doesn’t dry out the rolls). Refrigerate for upto a day. To bake, remove from the fridge and let sit on counter for an hour and then bake. To freeze, freeze baked dinner rolls in an airtight container or wrap. Reheat covered with parchment in the oven for 10 mins. Or microwave for 30-60 seconds depending on the number of rolls. To make Oil-free, omit the butter and oil. Add 2 more tablespoons yogurt and proceed. Dust the top of the dough and rolls with flour and then cover with towel for rising. Brush rolls with a mix of milk and maple syrup, add seeds and bake. These rolls will have a less soft top when they are just done baking. Cover with a light towel to cool for 10 mins and the tops will soften up. Nutrition Calories: 246 kcal , Carbohydrates: 41 g , Protein: 6 g , Fat: 6 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 4 g , Sodium: 292 mg , Potassium: 83 mg , Fiber: 2 g , Sugar: 3 g , Vitamin A: 112 IU , Vitamin C: 1 mg , Calcium: 28 mg , Iron: 2 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients and Substitutions

water – Warm water helps proof the yeast.

– Warm water helps proof the yeast. active yeast – This helps the dinner rolls get super fluffy!

– This helps the dinner rolls get super fluffy! sugar – Feed the yeast. For sweet dinner rolls, add extra sugar.

– Feed the yeast. For sweet dinner rolls, add extra sugar. flour – Use all-purpose flour or bread flour.

– Use all-purpose flour or bread flour. vital wheat gluten – Optional, it gives the rolls a larger crumb. Rolls are great with or without

– Optional, it gives the rolls a larger crumb. Rolls are great with or without salt – To condition the dough.

– To condition the dough. baking powder – Helps the dinner rolls rise even MORE in the oven.

– Helps the dinner rolls rise even MORE in the oven. vegan butter and olive oil – The added fat makes these rolls super moist with a great flavor.

– The added fat makes these rolls super moist with a great flavor. non-dairy yogurt – Makes these vegan dinner rolls even softer. You can use non-dairy cream or coconut cream instead, if you prefer.

– Makes these vegan dinner rolls even softer. You can use non-dairy cream or coconut cream instead, if you prefer. mix-ins and toppings – You can mix herbs into the dough for herbed dinner rolls, if you like. You can also top with herbs and/or seeds of choice.

💡 Tips You want the water slightly warm but not hot. Hot water will deactivate the yeast and cause your rolls to not rise.

Remember to cover the dough with a kitchen towel when you set it aside to rise, so the top won’t dry out.

Baking time depends on how much you space out the dinner rolls. If you have them close together, they will take a bit longer to bake.

How to Make White Dinner Rolls

Warm the water to about 110° F (43° C) or until it is just about warm to touch. Add it to a bowl along with the yeast and sugar, mixing well. Let this sit until the yeast mixture gets frothy, about 10 minutes.

In another bowl, add in 3 cups of the flour along with the salt, baking powder, and wheat gluten (if using) and mix in.

Then, mix in the yeast mixture, the melted butter, olive oil, and yogurt. Mix to combine with all of the ingredients. The mixture will be somewhat sticky.

Now, start adding flour, 1 to 2 tablespoons at a time, until the mixture starts to come together into a dough which is not too sticky. Keep kneading, adding flour 1 to 2 tablespoons at a time, until the dough is somewhat smooth. If you’re using a stand mixer or food processor, it will take 4 to 5 minutes. If you’re kneading the dough by hand, it’ll take 6 to 8 minutes. For kneading by hand, just fold the dough over and pound it a little, then fold again and pound it, and continue.

Once the dough is not too sticky and somewhat even, pull it from the side and tuck under, so that you have a smooth top, and put it in a bowl. Brush the top with some oil, and cover the dough with a kitchen towel and keep it in a warm place for up to 2 hours, or until doubled. Depending on your ambient temperature, the dough can double anywhere from 1 to 2 hours. I usually keep the dough in a slightly warm oven, so that it can proof quickly.

Once the dough has risen, punch the dough lightly, and use a little flour to pick up the dough and transfer to your workspace. Use a little bit more flour to knead and shape it into somewhat of a long roll.

Then, slice this into equal-sized portions. Depending on the baking dish you’re using as well as the size of the dinner rolls you want to make, you can get anywhere from 9 to 12 or even more dinner rolls. Slice them into equal-sized pieces, then shape into balls by just rolling them or by pulling on the sides and tucking them under and then placing the tucked-side-down on a parchment-lined baking dish or a greased baking dish. Keep the size of the ball about half of what you want your full-sized rolls to be, because these will rise quite a bit. Also, keep them just about 1/2” away from each other if you want them to rise and stick to each other, or keep them 1” or more away from each other, if you want individual dinner rolls.

Brush the tops with oil, and lightly cover with a towel. Put them in a warm place to rise again, about 45 to 55 minutes, until they’re doubled.

Once doubled, spritz the top with water, sprinkle some seeds or herbs on top, and then bake in a preheated 375° F (191° C) oven for 19 to 22 minutes, or until the bread sounds hollow. You want to check the center bun and tap it to see if it’s sounding hollow. If not, then continue to bake for another 2 to 4 minutes, then remove the baking dish from the oven. The buns that are kept closer to each other are going to take a little longer to bake than the buns that are spaced out further.

Remove the baking dish from the oven, and let the buns cool for a few minutes before taking them out of the baking dish to cool on a cooling rack for 10 minutes or so. You can melt some more vegan butter on top and serve them nice and warm with some vegan butter or as a side with soups, curries, your holiday spread, or however you like.

What to Serve with Vegan Dinner Rolls

You can serve these are your bread with a vegan Thanksgiving or Christmas spread or just butter them for a snack. They’re also great alongside soups and stews or curries.