This deeply seasoned vegetable pot pie has this amazing creamy white masala sauce that is flavored with from garam masala and other Indian spices! Topped with crispy, puff pastry rounds, this is a total comfort food casserole. (soy-free with nut-free and gluten-free options) originally published May 23 2017

This veggie pot pie has all things I love: creamy, spiced sauce; loads of veggies and greens; and it’s topped with crisp, flaky biscuity puff pastry.

It is so easy to put together. The sauce comes together really quickly in a blender. Then, chop your veggies or use frozen vegetables for an even easier pot pie. Top with your favorite made-ahead biscuit dough or puff pastry sheets cut into rounds.

The hardest part about making this veggie pot pie is waiting to devour it as it bakes. It makes the house smell so amazing!

The masala cream is a simple blender sauce with cashews, non dairy milk, and spices, and it’s super versatile. You can use it to make a white sauce curry, bring to a boil to thicken, and add roasted veggies, baked tofu, baked veggie balls, chickpeas, cooked soy curls, etc.

You can also make this casserole into individual portions in small ramekins with a biscuit on each. Just bake for less time.

No matter how you make this, it’s an easy, crowd pleasing, fun pot pie casserole.

Why You’ll Love Masala Veggie Pot Pie

easy blender sauce is full of flavor!

everything cooks in one baking dish

creamy sauce, tender veggies, and crisp, puff pastry crust

soy-free and nut-free with a gluten-free option

In a blender, add all the masala sauce ingredients . Blend well. Taste and adjust salt and spice, if needed. Do not add too much, as the spices and flavors get stronger while baking.

Add all of the baby greens and veggies to your baking dish, then pour on the sauce, and mix well to combine. Cover the dish loosely with parchment paper or foil and bake for 25 minutes. Remove the foil or parchment carefully. Meanwhile, roll out your puff pastry, if using, so it's about 2" wider than it originally was. Cut it into circles or whatever shapes you like.

If using puff pastry, arrange the puff pastry cutouts over the top of the casserole. Then quickly Mix the maple syrup and non-dairy milk, and brush it onto the tops of the puff pastry(optional). Immediately Put dish back in the oven, Bake for 17 to 19 minutes until golden. If using biscuit dough that is not already in biscuit shape, pat down into 3/4 inch thick rectangle, use cookie cutter to cut biscuits, place biscuit dough in the casserole over the veggies. Put the dish back in the oven for 18 minutes or until golden. Cool for a few minutes, add a dash of cayenne and serve. Video Notes To make this without spices: Add some nutritional yeast, wine or lemon, black pepper and 1 tsp Italian herbs such as thyme, basil and sage. More protein: replace a cup of veggies with cooked chickpeas white bean or chopped tofu or vegan chicken . To make it on the stove, pour the sauce from Step 2 into a large skillet. Add all the greens and veggies. cover and cook at medium heat for 20to 25 minutes or until the veggies are tender.

To make this gluten-free, use the rice flour option and either omit the biscuits or use gluten-free biscuits such as my jalapeno cheddar biscuits. To make this nut-free, use the flour option instead of the cashews, and make sure that your non-dairy milk is nut-free. For soy-free, choose soy-free non-dairy milk and soy-free puff pastry or biscuit dough. To bake it without biscuit topping, bake for 40 minutes. Remove foil, let cool for 5 minutes, and serve.

Ingredients and Substitutions

non-dairy milk – This is the base for your sauce. You’re also going to use a little non-dairy milk as part of your pastry wash along with a little bit of maple syrup. Choose nut-free and/or soy-free, if needed.

– This is the base for your sauce. You’re also going to use a little non-dairy milk as part of your pastry wash along with a little bit of maple syrup. Choose nut-free and/or soy-free, if needed. flour – All-purpose or rice flour help the sauce thicken.

– All-purpose or rice flour help the sauce thicken. aromatics – Onion, garlic, and ginger give this veggie pot pie so much umami!

– Onion, garlic, and ginger give this veggie pot pie so much umami! ground spices – Onion powder, garam masala, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, ground mustard and cayenne all flavor the sauce.

– Onion powder, garam masala, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, ground mustard and cayenne all flavor the sauce. green chili – Adds some good heat!

– Adds some good heat! baby greens – Use fresh or frozen.

– Use fresh or frozen. veggies – Fresh or frozen is also fine here! Choose veggies like auliflower, green beans, carrot, peas, zucchini, or broccoli.

– Fresh or frozen is also fine here! Choose veggies like auliflower, green beans, carrot, peas, zucchini, or broccoli. puff pastry sheet – Or biscuit dough. This is your topping. For gluten-free, you can omit this or use a gluten-free biscuit like my jalapeno cheddar biscuits.

💡 Tips Rolling out the puff pastry helps it puff more and cook more evenly.

When adjusting the flavor of the sauce, keep in mind that the flavor will deepen as it bakes.

Save time by thawing and cutting your puff pastry while the veggies and sauce bake. But don’t let the pastry get too warm. Layer and bake immediately.

How to Make Masala Vegetable Pot Pie

Pre-heat the oven to 425° F (220º C).

In a blender, add all the masala sauce ingredients. Blend well. Taste and adjust salt and spice, if needed. Do not add too much, as the spices and flavors get stronger while baking.

Add all of the baby greens and veggies to your baking dish, then pour on the sauce, and mix well to combine. Cover the dish loosely with parchment paper or foil and bake for 25 minutes.

Remove the foil or parchment carefully. Meanwhile, roll out your puff pastry, if using, so it’s about 2″ larger than what it originally was. Cut it into circles or whatever shapes you like.

If using puff pastry, arrange the puff pastry cutouts over the top of the casserole. Optionally Mix the maple syrup and non-dairy milk, and brush it onto the tops of the puff pastry(do this step quickly so that the pastry doesn’t get too warm) Immediately Put dish back in the oven, Bake for 17 to 19 minutes until golden. If using biscuit dough, place the dough in the casserole over the veggies. Mix the maple syrup and non-dairy milk, and brush it onto the tops of the biscuit dough. Put the dish back in the oven for 18 minutes or until golden.

Cool for a few minutes, add a dash of cayenne and serve.

What to Serve with Veggie Pot Pie

This is great as an entree on its own or part of a larger spread. Masala pot pie goes really well with garlic bread to sop up the sauce. It’s also delicious with biryani, like my Lucknowi biryani.