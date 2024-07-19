Jump to RecipeRate Recipe

An easy, vegan peanut butter cake with decadent chocolate peanut butter glaze on top is a show-stopping dessert. This is the ultimate, moist peanut butter cake! (blender cake, ready in 25 minutes, soy-free and gluten-free options). This recipe was first published on Dec 8, 2016.

slice of peanut butter cake with chocolate peanut butter glaze
Table of Contents

This peanut butter sheet cake is super easy and moist. And you can make the batter in the blender! Using the blender method, it takes only 5 minutes to get everything together. You can make the peanut butter cake batter in a bowl, if you prefer.

Whip up the 5-ingredient chocolate glaze or make a peanut butter frosting while the cake bakes. When the cake is cool, you’re ready to frost and serve. 

overhead photo of chocolate glaze on the peanut butter cake

This Moist peanut butter cake is amazing as-is or with a glaze or frosting. It’s also a versatile recipe! Use any nut butter of choice, like almond or cashew butter.

The chocolate glaze is just vegan chocolate chips, non dairy milk, coconut oil, and peanut butter. It comes together quickly in a pan on the stovetop while the cake is baking and cooling.

sliced peanut butter cake on a cutting board

Add some chopped peanuts to the batter for crunch. You can also add dried fruits or chocolate chips to the cake!

close-up of slice of peanut butter cake with chocolate peanut butter glaze

Why You’ll Love Peanut Butter Cake

  • moist, fluffy peanut butter cake
  • rich chocolate peanut butter ganache topping
  • quick and easy cake batter you make in the blender
  • sub nut butter of choice, like almond or cashew butter or sun butter for nutfree
  • easy to make soy-free and/or gluten-free
fork taking a bite of slice of peanut butter cake with chocolate peanut butter glaze

Vegan Peanut Butter Cake with Chocolate Peanut Butter Glaze

5 from 25 votes
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 24 minutes
Total: 34 minutes
Servings: 8
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: Cake, Vegan
An easy, vegan peanut butter cake with decadent chocolate peanut butter glaze on top is a show-stopping dessert. This is the ultimate, moist peanut butter cake! (blender cake, ready in 25 minutes, soy-free and gluten-free options)
Ingredients 
 

Cake:

  • 1 1/2 cup non dairy milk
  • 3/4 cup sugar , or other vegan sugar of your choice, like coconut sugar. Use 2 tbsp more for sweeter cake.
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1.5 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup heaped smooth peanut butter, You can also use almond or cashew butter.
  • 1 tbsp oil, , optional
  • 2 cups flour, (all purpose) see note for gluten-free
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp baking soda

Glaze:

  • 1/2 cup vegan chocolate chips
  • 1/4 cup dark chocolate
  • 2 tsp coconut oil, preferably refined (optional)
  • 1/4 cup non dairy milk
  • 2 tbsp smooth peanut butter, or almond butter
  • 1 tbsp sugar, optional – for sweeter glaze

Instructions 

Make the peanut butter cake.

  • Preheat the oven to 350° F (180º C). Line or grease a brownie pan.
  • In a blender, add non dairy milk, sugar, maple, vanilla, peanut butter, and oil and blend until the sugar and peanut butter are mixed in. (Or use warmed non dairy milk and mix everything in a bowl)
  • Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt and pulse for 2 to 3 seconds. Pulse twice to combine well into a smooth batter. Alternatively, combine the flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a bowl and pour the blended peanut butter-milk mixture into the bowl. Mix to make a smooth batter.
  • Pour the batter in the prepared pan. Even out the top with a spatula.
  • Bake for 21 to 24 minutes, or until a toothpick from the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes, then remove from the pan and cool on the wire rack for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, make the glaze.

Make the chocolate peanut butter glaze.

  • Combine the peanut butter, non dairy milk, and coconut oil and sugar if using, in a saucepan over medium low heat. Stir frequently until you have a smooth mixture.
  • Add the chocolate to the warm mixture, and mix to combine until smooth. It will take a minute to mix in.
  • Pour the glaze over the cake and spread using a spatula. Garnish with shaved chocolate or cocoa powder or coconut. Cool for 15 minutes, then slice and serve.

Notes

Nutritional values based on one serving.
This recipe is soy-free, as long as you use soy-free non-dairy milk and soy-free chocolate. For a peanut-free version, use cashew butter or almond butter instead of peanut butter.
To make this gluten-free, mix 1 cup almond flour, 3/4 cup oat flour and 1/3 cup potato starch and use this mix. Use 1 cup non dairy milk to make the wet mix. Add the flours and mix lightly. Then add 1/3 cup club soda and mix to make a smooth batter and bake immediately.

Nutrition

Serving: 1g, Calories: 418kcal, Carbohydrates: 58g, Protein: 9g, Fat: 19g, Saturated Fat: 6g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g, Monounsaturated Fat: 6g, Sodium: 300mg, Potassium: 265mg, Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 24g, Calcium: 150mg, Iron: 3mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!
peanut butter cake ingredients in bowls on the kitchen counter

Ingredients and Substitutions

  • non-dairy milk – Adds moisture to both the peanut butter cake cake and the chocolate glaze. Choose soy-free, if needed.
  • coconut sugar or cane sugar- Adds sweetness to the cake.
  • maple syrup – For moisture and sweetness.
  • vanilla extract – Adds flavor to the cake.
  • smooth peanut butter – Adds flavor and texture to both the cake and glaze. You can use almond butter or cashew butter for a peanut-free version.
  • oil – Conditions the cake batter. You also use a little coconut oil in the glaze, which helps it set. Use refined coconut oil, if you don’t want a coconut flavor.
  • flour – all purpose flour, or use 3:1 all purpose and whole wheat/spelt(1.5 cups all purpose plus 0.5 cup whole grain flour). The base for the cake. For gluten-free, you can use a mix of 1 cup almond flour, ¾ cup oat flour and ⅓ cup potato starch instead. If you use this gluten-free blend, use 1 cup non dairy milk to make the wet mix. Add the flours and mix lightly. Then add ⅓ cup club soda and mix to make a smooth batter and bake immediately .
  • baking powder, baking soda, and salt – To condition the cake batter.
  • chocolate – To make the glaze, you are using a mix of semi-sweet chocolate chips and dark chocolate.

💡 Tips

  • You can make this cake batter in the blender! After adding the flour, don’t run the blender, just pulse a few times until everything is mixed together.
  • If you choose to skip the blender, use warm non-dairy milk when making the peanut butter cake batter. This will help the peanut butter incorporate.

How to Make Peanut Butter Cake

Preheat the oven to 350° F (180º C). Line or grease a brownie pan.

In a blender, add non dairy milk, sugar, maple, vanilla, peanut butter, and oil and blend until the sugar and peanut butter are mixed in.

Or use warmed non dairy milk and mix everything in a bowl. Bowl method is shown here.

mixing the wet ingredients in a large bowl

Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to the blender, and pulse for 2 to 3 seconds. Pulse twice to combine well into a smooth batter.

For the bowl method, combine the flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a bowl and pour the peanut butter-milk mixture into the bowl. Mix to make a smooth batter.

adding the dry ingredients to the wet
peanut butter cake batter in the bowl after mixing

Pour the batter in the prepared pan. Even it out with a spatula.

pouring peanut butter cake batter into the pan
evening out the top of the peanut butter cake batter in the pan

Bake for 21 to 24 minutes, or until a toothpick from the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes, then remove from the pan and cool on the wire rack for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, make the glaze.

peanut butter cake in the pan after baking

Combine the peanut butter, non dairy milk, and coconut oil in a saucepan over medium low heat. Stir frequently until you have a smooth mixture.

adding peanut butter, non-dairy milk, and coconut oil to the pan
melted glaze ingredients in the pan

Add the chocolate to the warm mixture, and mix to combine until smooth. It will take a minute to mix in.

adding chocolate chips to the peanut butter mixture in the pan
chocolate peanut butter glaze in the pan after melting

Pour the glaze over the cake and spread using a spatula. Garnish with shaved chocolate or cocoa powder or coconut. Cool for 10 minutes, then slice and serve.

chocolate peanut butter glaze on top of the cake before spreading it out
spreading chocolate peanut butter glaze onto the peanut butter cake
peanut butter cake after spreading on chocolate glaze
slice of peanut butter cake with chocolate peanut butter glaze

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this recipe allergy friendly?

This recipe is soy-free, as long as you use soy-free non-dairy milk and soy-free chocolate. For a peanut-free version, use cashew butter or almond butter instead of peanut butter.
To make this gluten-free, mix 1 cup almond flour, ¾ cup oat flour and ⅓ cup potato starch and use this mix. Use 1 cup non dairy milk to make the wet mix. Add the flours and mix lightly. Then add ⅓ cup club soda and mix to make a smooth batter and bake immediately.

What is the best peanut butter for baking.

While I do love natural peanut butter, it isn’t the best choice for recipes like this peanut butter cake. You want a very smooth peanut butter that doesn’t separate on the shelf.

5 from 25 votes (3 ratings without comment)

96 Comments

  1. Mon says:

    Hello, can I use canned coconut milk for the non-dairy milk?

    Reply
    1. Richa says:

      Yes

      Reply
  2. Dawn says:

    5 stars
    Excellent recipe! I have an egg and peanut allergy kid so I am always looking for yummy recipes without those ingredients. And I try not to buy a lot of store bought sweets (they’re LOADED with sugar and chemicals I can’t pronounce).
    I used almond butter and almond milk, and a 13×9 pan because I did not want the cake thick. It turned out great! I added this recipe to my collection.
    Do you think it would work if I use a muffin tin? And shorten the baking time? Maybe check it at 15 minutes?
    Thanks so much!!

    Reply
    1. Richa says:

      Yes check at 18 mins

      Reply
  3. Hilary says:

    Hi! I’m wondering how the baking time will differ if I’m using a 6 inch round cake pan instead of 9 inch? Looking to make this cake for my husband’s birthday 🙂

    Reply
    1. Richa says:

      Check at 25 mins

      Reply
      1. Hilary says:

        Wonderful, thank you!! 🙂

        Reply
        1. Vegan Richa Support says:

          thanks Hilary

          Reply
  4. Deana says:

    5 stars
    This was superb. Nice moist cake, rich not-too-sweet glaze. Thank you!

    Reply
  5. Angie says:

    5 stars
    This is a delicious cake, and super easy. I used blender for the wet ingredients, and folded into dry ingredients in a bowl. Left the batter a little lumpy because I didn’t want to over mix, and it turned out great. I used all purpose flour entirely ( unhealthier but a delicious birthday treat) and did not use any of the extra sweetener options—it was just the right amount of sweetness without them. I chopped up Justin’s PB cups for the top. It is a new favorite birthday cake, awesome peanut butter flavor. Thanks for the great recipe!

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      wow!! what a nice birthday cake!

      Reply
  6. Helen says:

    5 stars
    I make this peanut butter cake ALL THE TIME it’s so good!! Thank you

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      so happy to hear – thank you

      Reply
  7. Tess says:

    Made this tonight and it turned out amazing!! Used cashew butter, soy milk, and regular flour. It was perfect!! Thank you for such a great recipe!

    Reply
    1. Richa says:

      Awesome

      Reply
  8. Ketaki Pathak says:

    5 stars
    Works well!!! Loved it 🙂

    Reply