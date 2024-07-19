This post contains affiliate links. Please see our disclosure policy.
An easy, vegan peanut butter cake with decadent chocolate peanut butter glaze on top is a show-stopping dessert. This is the ultimate, moist peanut butter cake! (blender cake, ready in 25 minutes, soy-free and gluten-free options). This recipe was first published on Dec 8, 2016.
This peanut butter sheet cake is super easy and moist. And you can make the batter in the blender! Using the blender method, it takes only 5 minutes to get everything together. You can make the peanut butter cake batter in a bowl, if you prefer.
Whip up the 5-ingredient chocolate glaze or make a peanut butter frosting while the cake bakes. When the cake is cool, you’re ready to frost and serve.
This Moist peanut butter cake is amazing as-is or with a glaze or frosting. It’s also a versatile recipe! Use any nut butter of choice, like almond or cashew butter.
The chocolate glaze is just vegan chocolate chips, non dairy milk, coconut oil, and peanut butter. It comes together quickly in a pan on the stovetop while the cake is baking and cooling.
Add some chopped peanuts to the batter for crunch. You can also add dried fruits or chocolate chips to the cake!
Why You’ll Love Peanut Butter Cake
- moist, fluffy peanut butter cake
- rich chocolate peanut butter ganache topping
- quick and easy cake batter you make in the blender
- sub nut butter of choice, like almond or cashew butter or sun butter for nutfree
- easy to make soy-free and/or gluten-free
Vegan Peanut Butter Cake with Chocolate Peanut Butter Glaze
Ingredients
Cake:
- 1 1/2 cup non dairy milk
- 3/4 cup sugar , or other vegan sugar of your choice, like coconut sugar. Use 2 tbsp more for sweeter cake.
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- 1.5 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup heaped smooth peanut butter, You can also use almond or cashew butter.
- 1 tbsp oil, , optional
- 2 cups flour, (all purpose) see note for gluten-free
- ¼ tsp salt
- 2 tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp baking soda
Glaze:
- 1/2 cup vegan chocolate chips
- 1/4 cup dark chocolate
- 2 tsp coconut oil, preferably refined (optional)
- 1/4 cup non dairy milk
- 2 tbsp smooth peanut butter, or almond butter
- 1 tbsp sugar, optional – for sweeter glaze
Instructions
Make the peanut butter cake.
- Preheat the oven to 350° F (180º C). Line or grease a brownie pan.
- In a blender, add non dairy milk, sugar, maple, vanilla, peanut butter, and oil and blend until the sugar and peanut butter are mixed in. (Or use warmed non dairy milk and mix everything in a bowl)
- Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt and pulse for 2 to 3 seconds. Pulse twice to combine well into a smooth batter. Alternatively, combine the flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a bowl and pour the blended peanut butter-milk mixture into the bowl. Mix to make a smooth batter.
- Pour the batter in the prepared pan. Even out the top with a spatula.
- Bake for 21 to 24 minutes, or until a toothpick from the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes, then remove from the pan and cool on the wire rack for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, make the glaze.
Make the chocolate peanut butter glaze.
- Combine the peanut butter, non dairy milk, and coconut oil and sugar if using, in a saucepan over medium low heat. Stir frequently until you have a smooth mixture.
- Add the chocolate to the warm mixture, and mix to combine until smooth. It will take a minute to mix in.
- Pour the glaze over the cake and spread using a spatula. Garnish with shaved chocolate or cocoa powder or coconut. Cool for 15 minutes, then slice and serve.
Ingredients and Substitutions
- non-dairy milk – Adds moisture to both the peanut butter cake cake and the chocolate glaze. Choose soy-free, if needed.
- coconut sugar or cane sugar- Adds sweetness to the cake.
- maple syrup – For moisture and sweetness.
- vanilla extract – Adds flavor to the cake.
- smooth peanut butter – Adds flavor and texture to both the cake and glaze. You can use almond butter or cashew butter for a peanut-free version.
- oil – Conditions the cake batter. You also use a little coconut oil in the glaze, which helps it set. Use refined coconut oil, if you don’t want a coconut flavor.
- flour – all purpose flour, or use 3:1 all purpose and whole wheat/spelt(1.5 cups all purpose plus 0.5 cup whole grain flour). The base for the cake. For gluten-free, you can use a mix of 1 cup almond flour, ¾ cup oat flour and ⅓ cup potato starch instead. If you use this gluten-free blend, use 1 cup non dairy milk to make the wet mix. Add the flours and mix lightly. Then add ⅓ cup club soda and mix to make a smooth batter and bake immediately .
- baking powder, baking soda, and salt – To condition the cake batter.
- chocolate – To make the glaze, you are using a mix of semi-sweet chocolate chips and dark chocolate.
💡 Tips
- You can make this cake batter in the blender! After adding the flour, don’t run the blender, just pulse a few times until everything is mixed together.
- If you choose to skip the blender, use warm non-dairy milk when making the peanut butter cake batter. This will help the peanut butter incorporate.
How to Make Peanut Butter Cake
Preheat the oven to 350° F (180º C). Line or grease a brownie pan.
In a blender, add non dairy milk, sugar, maple, vanilla, peanut butter, and oil and blend until the sugar and peanut butter are mixed in.
Or use warmed non dairy milk and mix everything in a bowl. Bowl method is shown here.
Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to the blender, and pulse for 2 to 3 seconds. Pulse twice to combine well into a smooth batter.
For the bowl method, combine the flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a bowl and pour the peanut butter-milk mixture into the bowl. Mix to make a smooth batter.
Pour the batter in the prepared pan. Even it out with a spatula.
Bake for 21 to 24 minutes, or until a toothpick from the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes, then remove from the pan and cool on the wire rack for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, make the glaze.
Combine the peanut butter, non dairy milk, and coconut oil in a saucepan over medium low heat. Stir frequently until you have a smooth mixture.
Add the chocolate to the warm mixture, and mix to combine until smooth. It will take a minute to mix in.
Pour the glaze over the cake and spread using a spatula. Garnish with shaved chocolate or cocoa powder or coconut. Cool for 10 minutes, then slice and serve.
Frequently Asked Questions
This recipe is soy-free, as long as you use soy-free non-dairy milk and soy-free chocolate. For a peanut-free version, use cashew butter or almond butter instead of peanut butter.
To make this gluten-free, mix 1 cup almond flour, ¾ cup oat flour and ⅓ cup potato starch and use this mix. Use 1 cup non dairy milk to make the wet mix. Add the flours and mix lightly. Then add ⅓ cup club soda and mix to make a smooth batter and bake immediately.
While I do love natural peanut butter, it isn’t the best choice for recipes like this peanut butter cake. You want a very smooth peanut butter that doesn’t separate on the shelf.
96 Comments
Hello, can I use canned coconut milk for the non-dairy milk?
Yes
Excellent recipe! I have an egg and peanut allergy kid so I am always looking for yummy recipes without those ingredients. And I try not to buy a lot of store bought sweets (they’re LOADED with sugar and chemicals I can’t pronounce).
I used almond butter and almond milk, and a 13×9 pan because I did not want the cake thick. It turned out great! I added this recipe to my collection.
Do you think it would work if I use a muffin tin? And shorten the baking time? Maybe check it at 15 minutes?
Thanks so much!!
Yes check at 18 mins
Hi! I’m wondering how the baking time will differ if I’m using a 6 inch round cake pan instead of 9 inch? Looking to make this cake for my husband’s birthday 🙂
Check at 25 mins
Wonderful, thank you!! 🙂
thanks Hilary
This was superb. Nice moist cake, rich not-too-sweet glaze. Thank you!
This is a delicious cake, and super easy. I used blender for the wet ingredients, and folded into dry ingredients in a bowl. Left the batter a little lumpy because I didn’t want to over mix, and it turned out great. I used all purpose flour entirely ( unhealthier but a delicious birthday treat) and did not use any of the extra sweetener options—it was just the right amount of sweetness without them. I chopped up Justin’s PB cups for the top. It is a new favorite birthday cake, awesome peanut butter flavor. Thanks for the great recipe!
wow!! what a nice birthday cake!
I make this peanut butter cake ALL THE TIME it’s so good!! Thank you
so happy to hear – thank you
Made this tonight and it turned out amazing!! Used cashew butter, soy milk, and regular flour. It was perfect!! Thank you for such a great recipe!
Awesome
Works well!!! Loved it 🙂