An easy, vegan peanut butter cake with decadent chocolate peanut butter glaze on top is a show-stopping dessert. This is the ultimate, moist peanut butter cake! (blender cake, ready in 25 minutes, soy-free and gluten-free options). This recipe was first published on Dec 8, 2016.

This peanut butter sheet cake is super easy and moist. And you can make the batter in the blender! Using the blender method, it takes only 5 minutes to get everything together. You can make the peanut butter cake batter in a bowl, if you prefer.

Whip up the 5-ingredient chocolate glaze or make a peanut butter frosting while the cake bakes. When the cake is cool, you’re ready to frost and serve.

This Moist peanut butter cake is amazing as-is or with a glaze or frosting. It’s also a versatile recipe! Use any nut butter of choice, like almond or cashew butter.

The chocolate glaze is just vegan chocolate chips, non dairy milk, coconut oil, and peanut butter. It comes together quickly in a pan on the stovetop while the cake is baking and cooling.

Add some chopped peanuts to the batter for crunch. You can also add dried fruits or chocolate chips to the cake!

Why You’ll Love Peanut Butter Cake

moist, fluffy peanut butter cake

rich chocolate peanut butter ganache topping

quick and easy cake batter you make in the blender

sub nut butter of choice, like almond or cashew butter or sun butter for nutfree

easy to make soy-free and/or gluten-free

Vegan Peanut Butter Cake with Chocolate Peanut Butter Glaze

An easy, vegan peanut butter cake with decadent chocolate peanut butter glaze on top is a show-stopping dessert. This is the ultimate, moist peanut butter cake! (blender cake, ready in 25 minutes, soy-free and gluten-free options)

Ingredients

Cake:
▢ 1 1/2 cup non dairy milk

, ▢ 1 tbsp sugar , optional – for sweeter glaze Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the peanut butter cake. Preheat the oven to 350° F (180º C). Line or grease a brownie pan.

In a blender, add non dairy milk, sugar, maple, vanilla, peanut butter, and oil and blend until the sugar and peanut butter are mixed in. (Or use warmed non dairy milk and mix everything in a bowl)

Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt and pulse for 2 to 3 seconds. Pulse twice to combine well into a smooth batter. Alternatively, combine the flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a bowl and pour the blended peanut butter-milk mixture into the bowl. Mix to make a smooth batter.

Pour the batter in the prepared pan. Even out the top with a spatula.

Bake for 21 to 24 minutes, or until a toothpick from the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes, then remove from the pan and cool on the wire rack for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, make the glaze. Make the chocolate peanut butter glaze. Combine the peanut butter, non dairy milk, and coconut oil and sugar if using, in a saucepan over medium low heat. Stir frequently until you have a smooth mixture.

Add the chocolate to the warm mixture, and mix to combine until smooth. It will take a minute to mix in.

Pour the glaze over the cake and spread using a spatula. Garnish with shaved chocolate or cocoa powder or coconut. Cool for 15 minutes, then slice and serve. Video Notes Nutritional values based on one serving. This recipe is soy-free, as long as you use soy-free non-dairy milk and soy-free chocolate. For a peanut-free version, use cashew butter or almond butter instead of peanut butter. To make this gluten-free, mix 1 cup almond flour, 3/4 cup oat flour and 1/3 cup potato starch and use this mix. Use 1 cup non dairy milk to make the wet mix. Add the flours and mix lightly. Then add 1/3 cup club soda and mix to make a smooth batter and bake immediately. Nutrition Serving: 1 g , Calories: 418 kcal , Carbohydrates: 58 g , Protein: 9 g , Fat: 19 g , Saturated Fat: 6 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 3 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 6 g , Sodium: 300 mg , Potassium: 265 mg , Fiber: 3 g , Sugar: 24 g , Calcium: 150 mg , Iron: 3 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients and Substitutions

non-dairy milk – Adds moisture to both the peanut butter cake cake and the chocolate glaze. Choose soy-free, if needed.

– Adds moisture to both the peanut butter cake cake and the chocolate glaze. Choose soy-free, if needed. coconut sugar or cane sugar- Adds sweetness to the cake.

or cane sugar- Adds sweetness to the cake. maple syrup – For moisture and sweetness.

– For moisture and sweetness. vanilla extract – Adds flavor to the cake.

– Adds flavor to the cake. smooth peanut butter – Adds flavor and texture to both the cake and glaze. You can use almond butter or cashew butter for a peanut-free version.

– Adds flavor and texture to both the cake and glaze. You can use almond butter or cashew butter for a peanut-free version. oil – Conditions the cake batter. You also use a little coconut oil in the glaze, which helps it set. Use refined coconut oil, if you don’t want a coconut flavor.

– Conditions the cake batter. You also use a little coconut oil in the glaze, which helps it set. Use refined coconut oil, if you don’t want a coconut flavor. flour – all purpose flour, or use 3:1 all purpose and whole wheat/spelt(1.5 cups all purpose plus 0.5 cup whole grain flour). The base for the cake. For gluten-free, you can use a mix of 1 cup almond flour, ¾ cup oat flour and ⅓ cup potato starch instead. If you use this gluten-free blend, use 1 cup non dairy milk to make the wet mix. Add the flours and mix lightly. Then add ⅓ cup club soda and mix to make a smooth batter and bake immediately .

– all purpose flour, or use 3:1 all purpose and whole wheat/spelt(1.5 cups all purpose plus 0.5 cup whole grain flour). The base for the cake. For gluten-free, you can use a mix of 1 cup almond flour, ¾ cup oat flour and ⅓ cup potato starch instead. If you use this gluten-free blend, use 1 cup non dairy milk to make the wet mix. Add the flours and mix lightly. Then add ⅓ cup club soda and mix to make a smooth batter and bake immediately . baking powder, baking soda, and salt – To condition the cake batter.

– To condition the cake batter. chocolate – To make the glaze, you are using a mix of semi-sweet chocolate chips and dark chocolate.

💡 Tips You can make this cake batter in the blender! After adding the flour, don’t run the blender, just pulse a few times until everything is mixed together.

If you choose to skip the blender, use warm non-dairy milk when making the peanut butter cake batter. This will help the peanut butter incorporate.



How to Make Peanut Butter Cake

Preheat the oven to 350° F (180º C). Line or grease a brownie pan.

In a blender, add non dairy milk, sugar, maple, vanilla, peanut butter, and oil and blend until the sugar and peanut butter are mixed in.

Or use warmed non dairy milk and mix everything in a bowl. Bowl method is shown here.

Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to the blender, and pulse for 2 to 3 seconds. Pulse twice to combine well into a smooth batter.

For the bowl method, combine the flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a bowl and pour the peanut butter-milk mixture into the bowl. Mix to make a smooth batter.

Pour the batter in the prepared pan. Even it out with a spatula.

Bake for 21 to 24 minutes, or until a toothpick from the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes, then remove from the pan and cool on the wire rack for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, make the glaze.

Combine the peanut butter, non dairy milk, and coconut oil in a saucepan over medium low heat. Stir frequently until you have a smooth mixture.

Add the chocolate to the warm mixture, and mix to combine until smooth. It will take a minute to mix in.

Pour the glaze over the cake and spread using a spatula. Garnish with shaved chocolate or cocoa powder or coconut. Cool for 10 minutes, then slice and serve.