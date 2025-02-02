These easy gluten-free chocolate cupcakes are light and fluffy yet rich and chocolatey at the same time! They’re perfect for birthday parties or bridal showers. This post was originally published May 01, 2021.

Doesn’t the look of these vegan chocolate cupcakes make you want to hop in the kitchen and bake a batch? Deep chocolate cupcakes with a silky chocolate frosting! And they are gluten-free!

What I love about these cupcakes is that they provide a deep, rich chocolate flavor while being perfectly light and fluffy in texture. Gluten-free bakes can often be flat, dense or dry. So gluten-free baking needs some additions to help get the structure for the rise, and some help for keeping the moisture in Club soda is my secret to light, fluffy, gluten-free and vegan baked goods. You can use other fizzy drinks, like ginger ale, if you prefer, as long as the flavor plays well with chocolate. That fizz adds some rise and leavening before baking which is essential to get the fluffy texture on gluten-free bakes.

I’m topping these with an incredible, rich chocolate ganache frosting, but you can also top these with coconut whipped cream or your favorite vegan frosting. You need a frosting with these as the tops dry out as they sit. The frosting moistens up the tops so the entire cupcake is then moist! If making larger cupcakes. You can also drizzle a mix of sugar and water or some coffee on them to keep them extra moist.

This recipe also makes great double chocolate muffins. Just add some chocolate chips and/or nuts to the batter and the top before baking, and you’ve got muffins.

Why You’ll Love Gluten-Free Chocolate Cupcakes

light and fluffy with rich, chocolatey texture – no one will guess that they’re gluten-free!

easy to make with simple ingredients

use the frosting I made or your vegan frosting of choice

naturally gluten-free, grain-free, and soy-free

Gluten-Free Chocolate Cupcakes

Dry Ingredients
▢ 1 cup super fine almond flour

▢ 1/3 cup potato starch

▢ 1/4 cup cocoa powder

▢ 1/4 cup sugar

▢ 1 1/2 tsp baking powder

▢ 1/4 cup oat flour , optional

, ▢ 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt Wet Ingredients ▢ 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract , optional

, ▢ 1.5 tablespoon oil

▢ 1 tablespoon non dairy milk , or non dairy yogurt

, ▢ 1/2 cup club soda , or similar fizzy drink.

, ▢ frosting or chocolate chips , to add to the batter Chocolate Ganache Frosting ▢ 1/2 cup coconut cream

▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons sugar

▢ 1 cup chocolate chips Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the chocolate cupcakes In a bowl, combine all the dry ingredients until well mixed. Press and mix to break any almond flour and/or starch lumps, so that the mixture is homogenous.

Add the oil, vanilla extract, milk, and club soda , or any other carbonated drink you're using, and mix in. The batter should be a little thicker than pancake batter. Mix it lightly and let it sit for half a minute and then mix lightly. If the batter is thick, fold in 2-3 tsp more club soda.

Line your regular or mini muffin pan, and preheat the oven to 350 deg F. Drop the batter into the muffin pan, filling up 3/4 of each of the muffin liners.

Bake 16-19 minutes for regular-sized cupcakes or 11 to 12 minutes for mini cupcakes. Check with a toothpick at the center, then remove from the oven. Let the cupcakes cool in the pan for ten minutes, then remove from the pan. Cover with a kitchen towel to cool completely before frosting. Meanwhile, make the chocolate ganache frosting. Melt the coconut cream in a skillet over medium heat. Mix in the sugar, then add the chocolate chips and switch off the heat. Whisk until the chocolate melts. Then, refrigerate the mixture. Check after 30 mins if it's stiff enough for piping, or continue to chill until desired consistency of the frosting. Then spread or pipe as needed.

You can also make the cupcakes into muffins by adding in some chopped nuts or chocolate chips in the batter as well as on top of the of the batter before baking. This is a delicate batter, so if you add too much topping, it will tend not to rise as much. Store in a covered container. Cupcakes without frosting can be refrigerated for up to 5 days. These vegan chocolate chip cupcakes are naturally gluten-free, grain-free, and soy-free.

Ingredients and Substitutions

almond flour makes these super moist.

makes these super moist. oat flour gives them a great texture. You can omit if you don’t do oats.

gives them a great texture. You can omit if you don’t do oats. potato starch provides tenderness, structure, and binding power.

provides tenderness, structure, and binding power. cocoa powder adds that rich chocolate flavor and the deep dark color. I use the unsweetened stuff.

adds that rich chocolate flavor and the deep dark color. I use the unsweetened stuff. sugar for sweetness in the cupcakes and the ganache topping. You can use coconut sugar instead if you prefer.

for sweetness in the cupcakes and the ganache topping. You can use coconut sugar instead if you prefer. a blend of baking powder and baking soda makes these rise perfectly.

makes these rise perfectly. I use only a small amount of oil here as the almond flour already adds a lot of moisture to the chocolate cupcake batter.

here as the almond flour already adds a lot of moisture to the chocolate cupcake batter. club soda is my secret ingredient. It gives baked goods a little lift. The tiny air bubbles expand in the batter while baking and produce an extra-light texture while keeping the batter from drying out!

is my secret ingredient. It gives baked goods a little lift. The tiny air bubbles expand in the batter while baking and produce an extra-light texture while keeping the batter from drying out! coconut cream is the base for the chocolate ganache topping.

is the base for the chocolate ganache topping. chocolate chips makes the ganache so rich!

💡 Tips You can use any other fizzy drink instead of club soda – just steer clear of anything too strongly flavored.

instead of club soda – just steer clear of anything too strongly flavored. Fill the cupcake liner 2/3 to 3/4 full. Avoid adding too much batter to your liners, or the muffins will overflow and cause a mess.

full. Avoid adding too much batter to your liners, or the muffins will overflow and cause a mess. You can also use an ice cream scoop for scooping the batter into the muffin tins.

Drizzle some espresso or sugar water mix on the cupcakes before frosting to help moisten them.

Turn these into Mexican chocolate cupcakes by adding 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon chili powder to the batter.

How to make Gluten-Free Chocolate Cupcakes



In a bowl, combine all the dry ingredients until well mixed. Press and mix to break any almond flour and/or starch lumps, so that the mixture is homogenous.

Add the oil, vanilla extract, milk, and club soda, or any other carbonated drink you’re using, and mix in. The batter should be a little thicker than pancake batter. Mix it lightly and let it sit for half a minute and then mix it again. If the batter is thick, fold in 2-3 tsp more club soda.

Line your regular or mini muffin pan, and preheat the oven to 350° F. Drop the batter into the muffin pan, filling up 3/4 of each of the muffin liners.

Bake 16-19 minutes for regular-sized cupcakes or 11 to 12 minutes for mini cupcakes. Check withs for mini cupcakes. Check with a toothpick at the center, then remove from the oven. Let the cupcakes cool in the pan for ten minutes, then remove from the pan. Cover with a kitchen towel to them cool completely before frosting.

Meanwhile, make the frosting. Melt the coconut cream in a skillet over medium heat.

Mix in the sugar, then add the chocolate chips and switch off the heat.

Whisk until the chocolate melts. Then, refrigerate the mixture. Check after 30 mins if it’s stiff enough for piping, or continue to chill until desired consistency of the frosting.

Then spread or pipe as needed.