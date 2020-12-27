This Vegan Gingerbread Banana Bread recipe combines soft and moist Banana bread with Spiced gingerbread for the ultimate holiday treat.

If you like gingerbread and bananas, you will love this vegan gingerbread banana bread! This banana bread recipe is perfect for the holidays and like any banana bread recipe, it is ideal for using up those brown bananas at the bottom of my freezer!

If you are like me and have a treasure trove of frozen bananas or overripe bananas, this easy loaf cake recipe is for you.

Make one big gingerbread banana loaf for yourself, and a couple more for gifting!

I love this delicious loaf cake just slightly warm from the oven with a dollop of vegan butter – but I like it equally well a day or so later when it has had a chance to sit for a while. The flavors are out of this world and get ever more pronounced with time.

That gingerbread spice, the banana and that touch of malty molasses. DELISH! Especially around Christmastime, I try to add molasses to as many recipes as I can. I used classic thick and dark cooking molasses, which is what you use in regular gingerbread for that magnificent warming molasses flavor. If you want a lighter flavor, use fancy molasses. It will make the loaf sweeter and lighter.

MORE VEGAN BREAKFAST BAKES FROM THE BLOG

I like that this banana bread is super flavorful but not overly sweet, and it wakes you right up in the morning with its bold gingerbread spices and the round molasses flavor! An added bonus: little bursts of candied ginger, that we add to the batter.

Print Recipe Gingerbread Banana Bread This Vegan Gingerbread Banana Bread recipe combines soft and moist gingerbread with spiced banana bread for the ultimate holiday treat. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 55 mins Total Time 1 hr 10 mins Servings: 12 Calories: 170 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Wet Ingredients: 1 cup ( 225 g ) mashed bananas about 2 medium bananas

1/3 cup ( 66.67 g ) sugar such as coconut sugar, light brown sugar (1/4 cup for less sweet or if the bananas are very ripe )

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp oil omit to make oil free

1/3 cup ( 78.86 ml ) almond milk

1 tsp vinegar

1 tbsp molasses Dry Ingredients: 1 3/4 cup ( 166.67 g ) flour (I use 1 1/4 all purpose, and 1/2 cup of whole wheat or spelt)

1/4 cup ( 28 g ) almond flour

1.5 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp ( 1.5 tsp ) salt

1-1.5 tsp gingerbread spice or a mix of 1 tsp cinnamon,1/4 tsp ginger , 1/8 tsp cloves, nutmeg, allspice

2 tbsp chopped candied ginger optional Optional add ins Chopped walnuts/pecans

Chopped Dates other dried fruits Instructions Preheat the oven to 365 degrees F (185 C), and line a 9x5 or 8.5x4.5 inch loaf pan with parchment.

In a bowl mix all the wet ingredients till well combined.

In another bowl, mix the flours ,the baking powder, baking soda, salt, and spices until well combined, then mix in the candied ginger.

Add 1 3/4 cup of the dried mixture to the wet mixture, and mix in. Add the rest of the dry flour mix 1 tbsp at a time until it is a stiff muffin batter. If it is not stiff enough, add another 1 or two tbsp of flour

Transfer the batter to the lined loaf pan, and even it out with a spatula. Sprinkle the top with 1 tbsp of brown sugar, and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. This is optional, but I like the crust it gives the banana bread. You can also add some candied ginger on top, or some pecans tossed in maple syrup for a candied pecan top

Bake for 55 minutes. Check with a toothpick from the center of the loaf, if it comes out clean, then remove from the oven else bake for another 5-10. cool the loaf for 10 minutes before taking out of the pan. Then cool completely before slicing. Notes This loaf can be stored on the counter for the day, and can be stored in the fridge for up to 7 days. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Gingerbread Banana Bread Amount Per Serving Calories 170 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 135mg 6% Potassium 189mg 5% Carbohydrates 32g 11% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 15g 17% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin A 12IU 0% Vitamin C 2mg 2% Calcium 56mg 6% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

For this recipe, I kept the ingredients really simple and easy.

Ingredients:

All-purpose flour + almond flour mixed with baking powder and baking soda for the dry mix

I added some warm, cozy, gingerbread spices to the mix, – so ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and allspice, and some molasses for rich depth of flavor,

to the mix, – so ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and allspice, and some for rich depth of flavor, candied ginger adds some nice chewy bits

adds some nice chewy bits I used 2 whole bananas – make sure they are ripe but no complete mush yet

– make sure they are ripe but no complete mush yet For sweetness, I like using brown sugar or coconut sugar and add some maple syrup – we want warm caramel notes

and add some maple syrup – we want warm caramel notes almond milk and vinegar create a vegan “buttermilk” which makes this banana bread super light and fluffy

I do add some oil but you can leave it out for oil-free

but you can leave it out for oil-free A hint of vanilla – always a good idea around the holidays

Tips:

Make sure to bake this until a cake tester or toothpick inserted comes out clean.

To make this refined sugar-free, use coconut sugar.

use coconut sugar. Want to make this loaf oil-free? You can omit the oil and add a tbsp of unsweetened shredded coconut instead.

You can omit the oil and add a tbsp of unsweetened shredded coconut instead. This loaf makes a great gift, and leftover slices can also be frozen for a rainy day when you need something sweet.

Great options for add-ins would be: chopped walnuts/pecans or chopped Dates, other dried fruits

How to make Vegan Gingerbread Banana Bread:

Prep: Pre heat the oven to 365 degrees f or 185 degrees Celsius, and line a 9×5 inch loaf pan with parchment.

In a bowl mix all the wet ingredients till well combined.

In another bowl, mix the flours,the baking powder, baking soda, salt, and spices until well combined, then mix in the candied ginger.

Add 1 3/4 cup of the dried mixture to the wet mixture, and mix in. Add the rest of the dry flour mix 1 tbsp at a time until it is a stiff muffin batter. If it is not stiff enough, add another 1 or two tbsp of flour.

Transfer the batter to the lined loaf pan, and even it out with a spatula. Sprinkle the top with 1 tbsp of brown sugar, and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. This is optional, but I like the crust it gives the banana bread.

You can also add some candied ginger on top, or some pecans tossed in maple syrup for a candied pecan top. Bake for 55 minutes. Check with a toothpick from the center of the loaf to check if it comes out clean. cool the loaf for 10 minutes before taking out of the pan. Then cool completely before slicing.

HOW TO STORE VEGAN BANANA BREAD:

This loaf can be stored on the counter for the day and can be stored in the fridge for up to 7 days. Single slices can be frozen.