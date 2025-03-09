Sweet, crunchy, protein-packed red lentil granola with coconut and cranberries is allergy-friendly and has 11 grams of protein per serving! It is nut-free and grain-free. Serve it just like you would any other granola. This post was originally published on mar 13, 2015.

If you’ve never had lentil granola before, you might be feeling a little bit hesitant, let me put your mind at ease. This granola is crispy crunchy with nutty flavor, it mixes delightfully with the dried fruit and spices for a lightly-sweet, crunchy snack that’s high in protein!

Lentil granola is a delicious, grain-free alternative to conventional granola. It’s delicious on its own as a snack or served over non-dairy yogurt or with non-dairy milk.

Split Red lentils that cook quickly work best for granola. Red lentils are basically split brown lentils that have also been skinned (dehusked). We cook the lentils until they are aldente, then toss with maple and bake until crisp. They get crunch and light and delicious!

Why You’ll Love Lentil Granola

grain free granola with a lovely, sweet flavor

11 grams of protein and 15 grams of fiber per serving

versatile! Use whatever dried fruit and whatever nuts or seeds you have on hand to add texture and flavor.

naturally gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, and palm oil-free

Red Lentil Granola with Coconut and Cranberries 5 from 3 votes By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 50 minutes mins Total: 1 hour hr Servings: 2 Course: Breakfast Cuisine: fusion SaveSaved Pin Print Sweet, crunchy, protein-packed red lentil granola with coconut and cranberries is allergy-friendly and has 11 grams of protein per serving! Serve it just like you would any other granola. It is nut-free and grain-free Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 1/2 cup uncooked split red lentils , (masoor dal)

, ▢ 2 cups water

▢ 1.5 tablespoon sugar , divided

, ▢ a pinch of salt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

▢ 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 1 tablespoon maple syrup

▢ 3 teaspoons oil , divided

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

▢ 2 tablespoons shredded coconut

▢ 2 tablespoons or more seeds , such as hemp, sesame, sunflower or pumpkin

, ▢ 3 tablespoons dried cranberries , or chopped dates or use other dried fruit or raisins Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions In a pan, add water and bring to a boil over medium heat. Add the lentils , mix and cook. The water will come to a boil and might start to foam and boil over. Stir the foam to settle or scoop the foam out. If it is still boiling too rapidly, reduce heat to medium low. Stir once or twice in between to ensure the lentils cook evenly. At about the 7 minute mark, the lentils should be just about done. Take off heat as soon as the lentils start fraying and feel tender in the middle. Check a few lentils to be sure. If the center is hard, cook another minute.

Drain excess water using a strainer, and rinse very lightly with cold water. Then let us sit in the strainer to drain for 5 minutes.

Pre-heat the oven to 320° F (160º C). Transfer the lentils to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Add 1 tablespoon of the sugar and a pinch of salt , and mix in. (Use less sugar if you like your granola less sweet). Spread the lentils using a spatula into a thin layer, then bake for 20 minutes.

In a small bowl, mix the maple syrup, cinnamon, vanilla, baking powder and 2 teaspoons of the oil . Add another 1/2 tablespoon sugar , if desired. Remove the baking pan from the oven, and mix the maple mixture into the lentils and move them around. Drizzle another teaspoon oil, if desired. If they are too clumpy, break the clumps and spread. Bake for 10 minutes then Reduce oven temp to 305° F (150° C). If they are browning too much reduce temp to 295 or 290 deg F (142 C). Bake 15 minutes or longer. Check if the lentils are crisping evenly, mix and bake longer until most are crisp.

Remove from the oven and Add in coconut and seeds, and mix in and then bake for 5 minutes. Switch off the oven. Let the lentils sit in the oven for another 5-10 minutes to ensure all are crisped, then remove. They should be crisp, light, and crunchy. Add the dried fruit and mix. Cool completely before storing. Serve as you would serve other granola. Goes well with non-dairy yogurt, non-dairy milk or an as-is snack. Video Notes To make a savory version, add only 1 teaspoon of sugar, and add salt, garam masala or any other spices and bake. Serve the savory granola as a snack, or use as garnish with soups and salads. Nutrition Calories: 384 kcal , Carbohydrates: 57 g , Protein: 11 g , Fat: 12 g , Saturated Fat: 4 g , Sodium: 184 mg , Potassium: 467 mg , Fiber: 15 g , Sugar: 26 g , Vitamin C: 2 mg , Calcium: 32 mg , Iron: 3.7 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

💡 Tips You want the lentils to be just al dente. Red lentils turn to mush if you overcook them, so keep an eye on the pot as they boil.

The cooked red lentils are a bit delicate, so be gentle with them while mixing .

What to Serve with Red Lentil Granola

Red lentil granola makes a delicious snack on its own, or you can serve it like you would grain-based granola, with non-dairy yogurt or with milk.