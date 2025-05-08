This post contains affiliate links. Please see our disclosure policy.
This fluffy, vegan omelet is fluffy and full of veggies but no tofu. Learn how to make the perfect egg-free chickpea flour omelet! This post was originally published on sept 2 , 2014
Vegan omelets are tricky. Some have the right texture, some have the right flavor, some have a bit of both but not exactly. Chickpea flour makes a good substitute for an omelet, it being high in protein and yellow :). There’s 10 gm protein and 5 grams fiber in each chickpea omelet! They however can have a dense texture once they cool. You want to serve these right off the skillet for the best fluffier texture.
This format of vegan omelet recipe comes courtesy of my husband, Vivek. If you want to get to know Vivek, we did a recipe video together on YouTube with my chickpea loaf.
When Vivek cooks weekend brunch, he goes for Indian breakfast dishes like chilla,(which is unleavened chickpea flour pancakes) or poha .
One weekend, he decided to up his game and experiment with my chickpea flour omelet recipe. He wanted onion-tomato uttapam (South Indian pancakes), so he improvised to make the chickpea flour pancake with onion and tomato slices.
I often make it his way. Other times I chop up veggies and add to the batter along with some vegan cheese.
I add some baking soda and non dairy yogurt for fluffiness and moisture, some flax seed meal for binding, Kala namak(Indian sulphur salt) for the eggy flavor.
This vegan omelet is super versatile! Make it your own by adding nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor or leaning more into that Indian chilla flavor with some carom seedsor Cumin seeds.
For an even fluffier chickpea flour omelet, blend the batter in a blender. That will add more air to the batter. The texture is best when hot off the skillet. Chickpea flour, lentil flour pancakes set up and get denser as they sit. So serve freshly made. You can make the batter and refrigerate for upto 3 days so you can make the omelet when needed!
No matter how you prepare it, this egg-free omelette is absolutely delicious with a light, fluffy texture.
Why You’ll Love this Vegan Omelet
- light and fluffy texture, very similar to eggs
- incredible flavor from garlic powder, black salt, cumin, and veggies
- versatile! Play with mix-ins and even adjust the texture to suit your tastes.
- naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free.
More Vegan Egg breakfast
Chickpea Flour Vegan Omelet
Notes
Ingredients
- chickpea flour – This is the base for your vegan omelet. Learn about the difference between besan and chickpea flour, if you’re not sure which is which.
- potato starch- or cornstarch. Adds a bit of binding
- flax meal – Or use chia seeds. This is the binder that helps the omelette stay together.
- salt and spices – Kala namak gives this vegan omelet an eggy flavor. You also season it with turmeric (for color), garlic powder, black pepper, and table salt.
- baking soda – Helps it rise and get fluffy.
- non-dairy yogurt – The yogurt gives this an amazing, eggy texture with no eggs!
- veggies and mix-ins – Use veggies of choice! I am using tomato, red onion, spinach, and mushrooms to top one of my chickpea omelets and making another one plain but adding vegan cheese and green onions to the batter.
💡Tips
- You want a smooth, pourable batter. Whisk in more water by pouring it slowly so that it can incorporate into the flour instead of making pools of water in the batter
- You need a good nonstick or well-seasoned cast iron pan to make this recipe. Chickpea flour batter loves to stick to the pan! If it does stick, simply pivot from making an omelette to a scramble.
How to Make a Chickpea Flour Omelette
In a bowl, mix all of the dry ingredients.
Add the non-dairy yogurt and pour 1/2 cup of the water to the dry mixture, while mixing in. Once the water is mostly combined, Pour more water, keep mixing, stopping after every 1/4 cup to combine well, keep adding more water to make a thick pourable batter. (If you dump the entire water into the flour mixture, it will get lumps and be really hard to get a smooth batter). You can also blend the ingredients in a blender. Let this batter sit for 2 minutes. If you want, you can add vegan cheese, green onions, and other mix-ins to the batter at this point.
Let the batter sit for a few minutes.
Heat a heavy-bottomed skillet at medium heat. When the skillet is hot, brush oil to grease. Pour 1/3 cup or more batter using a ladle and spread on the pan, (spread using your ladle or by moving the pan) then place the vegetable slices on the batter. Make thinner and smaller pancakes to get a hang of these to start with. Alternately, you can mix things like vegan cheese and chopped veggies into the batter
Cover the pan and cook for 2 mins then uncover and cook for another 2-3 minutes, depending on your pan and the thickness of the vegan omelet. The first one usually takes longer as the pan heats up.
Once the center is set, flip and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes and serve. For extra eggy flavor, sprinkle a pinch of Kala namak on the omelet. The Kala namak flavor fades in cooking, so use it in the end to add a stronger egg flavor. Serve hot with ketchup, Sriracha, chutneys, roasted potatoes, hash browns or other breakfast fixin’s.
What to Serve with Chickpea Omelettes
Serve hot with ketchup, Sriracha, chutney, roasted breakfast potatoes, hash browns or other breakfast fixin’s.
Frequently Asked Questions
This chickpea omelet is naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free (depending on the non dairy yogurt used). It’s also egg-free, corn-free, and coconut-free.
You can use besan(gran flour), you’ll need a bit less water to make the batter. Learn about the difference between besan and chickpea flour here
95 Comments
Sorry, I’ve made chickpea omelettes a few times before and they were amazing. This one, the difference being the yogurt, really didn’t work for me and did not taste as good either. It stuck hard to my cast iron pan, which didn’t happen in the past.
Hmm it never sticks to mine. Omit the yogurt and also preheat the pan really well
Could you double recipe, to reheat and eat one every day? How to reheat: microwave, in skillet, oven, convection oven or air fryer? Thanks so much!!
Either will work for reheating. The texture changes a bit on sitting. Skillet or airfryer will work best to crisp it up
I don’t buy yogurt or cream cheese type products since becoming vegan. They are quite pricey for vegan version. Are there any substitutes for yogurt in your recipe?
yes, in the notes section: Notes
If you don’t have vegan yogurt, use a mixture of 3 Tbsp non dairy milk + 1/4 tsp vinegar + 1/2 tsp lemon juice. The yogurt though makes the pancake much fluffier.Add shredded vegan cheese or shredded veggies like cauliflower or carrots to the batter for a thicker pancake.
I’ve made a few different recipes for chickpea flour pancakes and generally found them dry and a little hard to eat, but this recipe is light and fluffy and so much easier to eat.
Thank you! We will be eating these often.
excellent to hear
I’ve just finished eating my first omelet and already declared it the best thing I have eaten in a year or so.
I used plain soy yoghurt and a garam masala mix for spicing.
<3 Thank you for sharing this.
wow – a year? that’s great to hear
These are made often at my house. I use besan and sometimes mix finely chopped onion and jalapeños into the batter. I always add the optional 1/2 tsp baking powder for very fluffy omelettes and melt some cheesy shreds in the middle. So good! I’ve also made your other veggie besan omelette with proportions for one, but I prefer this one as it makes enough for my family of three and seems less fussy since I don’t have grind oats or make a “flax egg”. Thanks so much for the recipe!
This was perfection, especially with all the added veggies. One question is this freezable?
Thanks
havent tried it. Should work
Does garbanzo flour give a different flavor than besan?
yes it tastes slightly different, it also is a more volume flour, i.e the batter will be thicker and will take longer to cook. If you plan touse besan, use more besan or less water to make a thicker batter for a thicker omelet like result.
Is it okay to omit the black salt? I don’t have it and wouldn’t want to spend a lot of money buying one, in case I don’t like it. What are other uses of black salt in kitchen? Just wondering, if I do consider getting a small pack
omit it. its used in indian snack dishes, crackers etc
I use it in any vegan recipes where you would usually use egg, Omelettes or scrambled tofu, fritatta, “egg” salad. I just replace the salt with kala namak. The egg smell does cook out though, so I tend to put it in at the end or before serving. I’ve had one Bag last for ages and it’s only cost a few dollars at an Indian grocery store