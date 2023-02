Lovers of takeaway-style Indo-Chinese dishes will love this vegan recipe for Veggies in Hot Garlic Sauce! A One-Pot recipe that is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner! Serve with rice. Gluten-free + nut-free option included.



Indo-Chinese cuisine is a sub cuisine in Indian cuisine, which evolved with adapting from Chinese style stir fry’s and sauces. It has various dishes with use plentiful veggies and amazing sauces. You will be all over these veggies in hot garlic sauce. A super flavorful way to get a big helping of healthy veggies and with a sweet and spicy hot garlic sauce.

As with all stir-fries, I recommend you prep all your ingredients and have them ready at the stove. Once you’ll start cooking it will come together very quickly.

As with all of my recipes, you can adjust the garlic and chili level according to your personal taste. Add more or less veggies, add some pan fried tofu or cooked chickpeas for making it a hearty meal. I like these veggies for a light dinner but very satisfying to the senses!

Print Recipe 5 from 3 votes Veggies in Hot Garlic Sauce Lovers of takeaway-style sweet and sour Indo-Chinese dishes will love this vegan recipe for Veggies in Hot Garlic Sauce! A One-Pot recipe that is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner! Serve with rice. Gluten-free + nut-free option included. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 15 mins Total Time 30 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 116 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 teaspoons sesame oil

2 dried red chilis such as cayenne, use California red for less heat, or use 1/4 teaspoon pepper flakes

6 cloves garlic minced

2 teaspoon minced ginger

1/2 cup thinly sliced carrots

1 cup thinly sliced mushroom

1 cup onion chopped into 1-inch slices

1/2 green bell pepper chopped into 1 inch slices

1/2 to 1 red bell pepper, chopped into 1 inch slices

1/2 cup brocollini or thinly sliced green beans

1/4 teaspoon salt For the sauce: 3 tablespoons soy sauce or use tamari for gluten-free

1 tablespoon sambal oelek, sriracha or Asian chile sauce or use Gochujang for variation

1 tablespoon white vinegar or rice vinegar

1 tablespoon finely minced green chili such as serrano or Indian

2 tablespoons ketchup

1/2 teaspoon pepper flakes

1 teaspoon brown sugar For thickening: 1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed in 1 1/2 cups of water For topping: 2 tablespoons chopped green onion

2 tablespoons crushed roasted peanuts or cashews Instructions Heat the sesame oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.

Add the garlic and red chilies and cook until the garlic is starting to turn golden on some edges.

Then add in the ginger, carrots, and mushroom and cook until the mushroom is starting to get golden on some of the edges.

Add the onion, bell peppers, other vegetables (1/2 to 1 cup) if you're planning to use and salt and toss well.

Cook for another 1-2 minutes. Then add all of the sauce ingredients and mix really well. Bring to a good boil.

Mix the cornstarch in the water and then add that to the skillet and bring to a boil.

Let the sauce to start to simmer evenly and thicken a little bit.

You can add more water at this point if you want it saucier. About 1/2- 1 cup more then continue to cook to thicken it for another minute or 2.

Then switch off heat. Taste and adjust salt and flavor carefully

Top with green onions and roasted peanuts and serve over rice or noodles. Notes For nut-free , just omit the peanuts.

, just omit the peanuts. You can add any variety of vegetables such as bok choy, bean sprouts, cauliflower florets, sliced celery, baby corn or whatever you like.

Add a cup of cooked chickpeas or cubed crisped tofu for added protein Nutrition Nutrition Facts Veggies in Hot Garlic Sauce Amount Per Serving Calories 116 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 698mg 30% Potassium 478mg 14% Carbohydrates 18g 6% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 8g 9% Protein 5g 10% Vitamin A 3574IU 71% Vitamin C 81mg 98% Calcium 45mg 5% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Storage

Store in a closed container refrigerated for upto 3 days