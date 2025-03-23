Vegetable Hakka Noodles

Indo Chinese Hakka Noodles are packed with peppers, onions, cabbage and carrots in a simple, flavorful sauce. A perfect one-pan noodle stir fry or entree. (nut-free with easy soy-free and gluten-free options)

Hakka noodles are a type of noodle made with wheat flour, but you can use this same sauce and veggie combination with similar noodles, like ramen or soba, if you can’t find Hakka noodles. Use Hakka noodles to make this Indian Hakka noodles!

Indo Chinese food is a big category of its own in Indian cuisine. There are several dishes that make up the cuisine. The dishes are known for being heavily influenced by chinese dishes and then they are amped up with additions like garlic, ginger, green chile, spices and more.

Hakka noodles are a staple side that goes well with any of the Indo Chinese veggie mains like Cauliflower gobi Manchurian (also in book 1), or chilli tofu paneer. To make this into a meal, add some baked tofu or your favorite vegan meat substitute marinated in soy sauce, minced ginger, and garlic.

I like to make these Hakka noodles with peppers, onion, carrots and cabbage and any other veggies that I have. The sauces used are pantry friendly, some soy sauce, vinegar and Sambal oelek.

Hakka noodles are super easy, 1-pot, peppery and a great light weeknight meal! If you make these, do let me know in the comments and rate the recipe.

Why You’ll Love Hakka Noodles

veggie- and flavor-packed dish that works as a side or an entree

easy to make in one pan

versatile! Use whatever veggies you have on hand, just slice them finely.

naturally nut-free and easily made soy-free and gluten-free.

Ingredients and Substitutions

Hakka noodles – If you can’t find Hakka noodles, use ramen or soba. Use gluten-free noodles, if needed.

– If you can’t find Hakka noodles, use ramen or soba. Use gluten-free noodles, if needed. oil – To sauté.

– To sauté. aromatics – Onion, garlic, and ginger add so much umami!

– Onion, garlic, and ginger add so much umami! veggies – I’m using a mix of red and green bell pepper, cabbage, and carrots. Feel free to use whatever veggies you have on hand, just slice them finely, so they cook quickly.

– I’m using a mix of red and green bell pepper, cabbage, and carrots. Feel free to use whatever veggies you have on hand, just slice them finely, so they cook quickly. sauces – You will need soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sambal oelek. You can use tamari for gluten-free and coconut aminos in place of the soy sauce for soy-free. If you don’t have sambal oelek, use sriracha or other chili garlic sauce of choice.

– You will need soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sambal oelek. You can use tamari for gluten-free and coconut aminos in place of the soy sauce for soy-free. If you don’t have sambal oelek, use sriracha or other chili garlic sauce of choice. salt and pepper – To bring out the flavors. If you can find flaked black pepper rather than ground, use that. Freshly ground will also work well.

– To bring out the flavors. If you can find flaked black pepper rather than ground, use that. Freshly ground will also work well. green onion – For garnish.

💡 Tips Prep the veggies and get sauces measured before starting to cook as this dish comes together really quickly.

chop the veggies thin as we are cooking them just for a minute or two

If the pan starts to dry out while cooking the aromatics and veggies, you can add small splashes of water.

How to Make Hakka Noodles

Cook the noodles according to instructions on package and, drain, rinse with cold water set aside.

In a large skillet or wok, heat oil over medium high heat. When hot, Add the onions, garlic, and ginger. Mix and cook until translucent, 1-2 minutes. Add the rest of the veggies and a pinch of salt and cook until golden on some edges, 2 to 3 minutes.

Meanwhile, mix the soy sauce, vinegar, chili sauce, and water in a bowl. Add this to the skillet and mix well. Add the cooked noodles and toss well to combine. Add salt and pepper generously, and mix to combine.

Taste and adjust salt, heat, and black pepper. Cover and cook for a minute. Garnish with green onions and serve.

What to Serve with Hakka Noodles

You can serve these as a meal on their own or as a side with your favorite Indo Chinese main dish, like gobi Manchurian, Indo Chinese crispy chicken, or Tofu 65.