Indo Chinese Hakka Noodles are packed with peppers, onions, cabbage and carrots in a simple, flavorful sauce. A perfect one-pan noodle stir fry or entree. (nut-free with easy soy-free and gluten-free options)

Hakka noodles in the pan after garnishing with scallions
Hakka noodles are a type of noodle made with wheat flour, but you can use this same sauce and veggie combination with similar noodles, like ramen or soba, if you can’t find Hakka noodles. Use Hakka noodles to make this Indian Hakka noodles!

Indo Chinese food is a big category of its own in Indian cuisine. There are several dishes that make up the cuisine. The dishes are known for being heavily influenced by chinese dishes and then they are amped up with additions like garlic, ginger, green chile, spices and more.

fork taking a bite from a bowl of Hakka noodles

Hakka noodles are a staple side that goes well with any of the Indo Chinese veggie mains like Cauliflower gobi Manchurian (also in book 1), or chilli tofu paneer. To make this into a meal, add some baked tofu or your favorite vegan meat substitute marinated in soy sauce, minced ginger, and garlic.

I like to make these Hakka noodles with peppers, onion, carrots and cabbage and any other veggies that I have. The sauces used are pantry friendly, some soy sauce, vinegar and Sambal oelek.

Hakka noodles are super easy, 1-pot, peppery and a great light weeknight meal! If you make these, do let me know in the comments and rate the recipe.

close up of Hakka noodles in a bowl

Why You’ll Love Hakka Noodles

  • veggie- and flavor-packed dish that works as a side or an entree
  • easy to make in one pan
  • versatile! Use whatever veggies you have on hand, just slice them finely.
  • naturally nut-free and easily made soy-free and gluten-free.

Vegetable Hakka Noodles

5 from 15 votes
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 30 minutes
Servings: 3
Course: Side
Cuisine: Indian, Vegan
Easy 1 Pot Vegetable Hakka Noodles. Indo Chinese Hakka Noodles with peppers, onions, cabbage, carrots and a simple sauce. Vegan Nutfree Recipe. Can be gluten-free. | VeganRicha.com
Indo Chinese Hakka Noodles are packed with peppers, onions, cabbage and carrots in a simple, flavorful sauce. A perfect one-pan side dish or entree. (nut-free with easy soy-free and gluten-free options)
Ingredients 
 

  • 6 to 7 oz Hakka noodles, or ramen or soba, use gluten-free, if needed
  • 2 teaspoons oil
  • 1 small onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 inch ginger, finely chopped
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 green bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup packed thinly sliced cabbage
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced or julienned carrots
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce, or tamari or coconut aminos for soy-free
  • 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons sambal oelek, or more, to taste. Or use sriracha or other chile garlic sauce of choice.
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt , or to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • green onion, for garnish

Instructions 

  • Cook the noodles according to instructions on package. Drain, rinse with cold water and set aside.
  • In a large skillet or wok, heat oil over medium high heat. When hot, Add the onions, garlic, and ginger. Mix and cook until translucent, 1-2 minutes. Add the rest of the veggies and a pinch of salt and cook until golden on some edges, 2 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, mix the soy sauce, vinegar, chili sauce, and water in a bowl. Add this to the skillet and mix well. Add the cooked noodles and toss well to combine. Add salt and pepper generously, and mix to combine. Taste and adjust salt, heat, and black pepper. Cover and cook for a minute. Garnish with green onions and serve.

Notes

Optional additions: add some chili oil while tossing the noodles.
These Hakka noodles are naturally nut-free and easily made soy-free and gluten-free.
Flaked or freshly ground black pepper works best in the noodles rather than pre-ground.

Nutrition

Calories: 265kcal, Carbohydrates: 54g, Protein: 10g, Fat: 3g, Saturated Fat: 0.3g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g, Monounsaturated Fat: 2g, Trans Fat: 0.01g, Sodium: 735mg, Potassium: 434mg, Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 5g, Vitamin A: 4288IU, Vitamin C: 57mg, Calcium: 59mg, Iron: 2mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!
Hakka noodles ingredients on the kitchen counter

Ingredients and Substitutions

  • Hakka noodles – If you can’t find Hakka noodles, use ramen or soba. Use gluten-free noodles, if needed.
  • oil – To sauté.
  • aromatics – Onion, garlic, and ginger add so much umami!
  • veggies – I’m using a mix of red and green bell pepper, cabbage, and carrots. Feel free to use whatever veggies you have on hand, just slice them finely, so they cook quickly.
  • sauces – You will need soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sambal oelek. You can use tamari for gluten-free and coconut aminos in place of the soy sauce for soy-free. If you don’t have sambal oelek, use sriracha or other chili garlic sauce of choice.
  • salt and pepper – To bring out the flavors. If you can find flaked black pepper rather than ground, use that. Freshly ground will also work well.
  • green onion – For garnish.

💡 Tips

  • Prep the veggies and get sauces measured before starting to cook as this dish comes together really quickly.
  • chop the veggies thin as we are cooking them just for a minute or two
  • If the pan starts to dry out while cooking the aromatics and veggies, you can add small splashes of water.

How to Make Hakka Noodles

Cook the noodles according to instructions on package and, drain, rinse with cold water set aside.

adding Hakka noodles to boiling water

In a large skillet or wok, heat oil over medium high heat. When hot, Add the onions, garlic, and ginger. Mix and cook until translucent, 1-2 minutes. Add the rest of the veggies and a pinch of salt and cook until golden on some edges, 2 to 3 minutes.

adding the aromatics to the pan
adding the veggies to the pan
adding salt and pepper to the veggies
veggies mixed with the salt and pepper

Meanwhile, mix the soy sauce, vinegar, chili sauce, and water in a bowl. Add this to the skillet and mix well. Add the cooked noodles and toss well to combine. Add salt and pepper generously, and mix to combine.

adding sauces to the pan
adding the cooked Hakka noodles to the cooked veggies

Taste and adjust salt, heat, and black pepper. Cover and cook for a minute. Garnish with green onions and serve.

Hakka noodles tossed in veggies and sauce in the pan

What to Serve with Hakka Noodles

You can serve these as a meal on their own or as a side with your favorite Indo Chinese main dish, like gobi Manchurian, Indo Chinese crispy chicken, or Tofu 65.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this recipe allergy friendly?

Hakka noodles are naturally nut-free and easily made soy-free and gluten-free.

5 from 15 votes

42 Comments

  1. Lisa says:

    I liked it but felt it easily could use double the sauce, and I’m not even one who likes alot of sauces. It was still too dry for me

    Reply
    1. Richa says:

      You can double the sauce. It depends on the noodles, some noodles absorb a lot of moisture so then the sauce disappears. These noodles are also usually served with a saucy side like manchurian sauce with tofu or veggie balls etc.

      Reply