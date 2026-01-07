Jump to RecipeRate Recipe

Super garlicky Indo-Chinese garlic pepper chicken has deep flavors from black pepper, green chili, and ginger and garlic in the sauce! It’s a 1-pan dinner that you can make using your protein of choice. For this vegan version, we are using tofu. (nut-free with gluten-free and soy-free options)

Indo-Chinese garlic pepper tofu in the pan with green onion
Table of Contents

This garlic pepper chicken is another one of my favorite recipe. Indo-Chinese cuisine is a fusion cuisine which came about when Chinese migrants as well as the Indians in the region adjusted Chinese recipes to use Indian spices and more Indian flavors.

There are some similar recipes to Chinese cuisine, as well as a lot of new and different flavors and textures. Often the names of the similar recipes have different spellings, and that is an indicator that it is an Indo-Chinese recipe and not a Chinese recipe.

close-up of Indo-Chinese garlic pepper tofu in the pan

This garlic pepper chicken uses this amazing sauce with a ton of garlic. You chop the garlic into small pieces, but do not mince it, because you want that garlic to show up in the sauce. Then you also add a lot of black pepper to the sauce, as well as to the protein that you plan to use.

Traditionally, you toss the chicken in the garlic, black pepper, and a lot of cornstarch. Then, fry it up until crisp, and fold it into the sauce. You can make it saucier, or you can make it more like a starter with a thicker sauce by adding extra cornstarch. Either way, it has this delicious garlicky flavor that is absolutely addictive!

Indo-Chinese garlic pepper tofu in a bowl

You can use other plant-based proteins instead of the tofu, such as chickpea flour tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, seitan, soy curls, or white beans or chickpeas.

To coat the tofu, like to use a mixture of cornstarch and white rice flour to make the coating on the tofu, and then pan fry it. The rice flour gives it this nice crispy texture, as if you deep fried the tofu, and it is perfect in this Indo-Chinese garlic pepper chicken recipe! If you are planning to bake it, omit the rice flour, and use more cornstarch instead.

fork taking a bite of Indo-Chinese garlic pepper tofu

Why You’ll Love Indo-Chinese Garlic Pepper Chicken

  • crispy tofu in garlicky sauce with flavors of ginger, green chili, and bell pepper
  • easy 1-pan dish that works as an appetizer or an entree
  • versatile! Thicken the sauce to your liking, and use your protein of choice.
  • Naturally nut-free with easy gluten-free and soy-free options.

More Indo-Chinese recipes

Indo-Chinese Garlic Pepper Chicken

5 from 1 vote
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 45 minutes
Servings: 4
Course: dinner, Main, Main Course
Cuisine: Indo Chinese

Super garlicky Indo-Chinese garlic pepper chicken has deep flavors from black pepper, green chili, and ginger with chunks of garlic in the sauce! It’s a 1-pan dinner that you can make using your protein of choice. For this vegan version, we are using tofu.
Ingredients 
 

For the Tofu

  • 14 ounces firm or extra-firm tofu, pressed for at least 15 minutes, then torn into ¾” bite-sized pieces
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce, or use tamari for gluten-free
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons white rice flour
  • 2 teaspoon oil

For the Sauce

  • 2 teaspoons oil
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped ginger
  • ½ green chili, finely chopped or minced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped green onion, white parts only, reserve the green parts for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons chopped onion
  • 2 tablespoons chopped green bell pepper
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce, Use tamari for gluten-free, or a mix of soy sauce and dark soy sauce for more flavor.
  • 1 tablespoon sambal oelek, or any Asian red chili sauce
  • ½ teaspoon vinegar
  • ¾ cup water, divided
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch

Instructions 

Make the tofu chicken.

  • Press the tofu for 15 minutes (see notes on how to press) if you haven't already, then tear it into organic shapes. Add the tofu to a bowl, then add the soy sauce and toss well. In a small bowl, mix the garlic powder, black pepper, cornstarch, and rice flour. Sprinkle the mixture all over the tofu, then toss for a few seconds to coat evenly.
  • Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add two teaspoons of oil. Once the oil is hot, add in the coated tofu. Do not add any extra flour from the bowl, just the tofu. Spread it out evenly in one layer and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Flip the tofu and continue to cook for another 2 to 3 minutes. Continue flipping until all sides of the tofu are golden and crisp, a total of 7 to 8 minutes.

Make the sauce.

  • Remove the tofu from the skillet, add another 2 teaspoons of oil, and reduce the heat to medium-low. Add in the chopped garlic, ginger, and green chili, and mix well. If the pan is too hot, remove it from the heat and let it cool slightly, then continue cooking over medium-low heat so the garlic doesn’t brown or burn. Cook until the garlic is golden, about 2 minutes. Mix in in the green onion whites, onion, green bell pepper, black pepper, and salt. Increase the heat to medium and cook for another 2 minutes.
  • Add in the ketchup, soy sauce, sambal oelek, vinegar, and ¼ cup of the water. Mix well, and bring to a boil. In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch with the remaining ½ cup water, then add it to the skillet. Bring to a boil, then taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more pepper or heat if you like. You can also add a pinch of sugar to balance the flavors, if you like.
  • Once the sauce thickens, turn off the heat. Add in the crisp tofu, and toss well. Garnish with reserved green onion tops, and serve.

Video

Notes

Serving Suggestions: Serve Indo-Chinese garlic pepper tofu over rice or quinoa, as a starter, in lettuce wraps, or stuffed into pita bread. For a thicker sauce, use 2 teaspoons of cornstarch to thicken it up more before adding the tofu. This will make it more like a starter with a thicker sauce. For extra protein, serve with quinoa or blanched broccoli and garnish with sesame seeds or hemp seeds.
Allergy Information: This recipe is naturally nut-free. To make it soy-free, use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce, and replace the tofu with chickpea tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, seitan, or beans. For gluten-free, use tamari instead of soy sauce.
To bake the Tofu: Substitute the rice flour with cornstarch. Thank you. Toss the Tofu with the dry ingredients, drizzle two teaspoons of oil. put the tofu on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes or longer until crisp. 
How to press the Tofu: Press the tofu using a tofu press. Alternatively, use a kitchen towel: place the tofu in the kitchen towel and wrap it, or wrap the tofu in the kitchen towel then place a heavy pan on top. Let it sit for 15 minutes. Unwrap and use. 

Nutrition

Calories: 173kcal, Carbohydrates: 14g, Protein: 10g, Fat: 9g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 4g, Monounsaturated Fat: 4g, Trans Fat: 0.01g, Sodium: 625mg, Potassium: 104mg, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 2g, Vitamin A: 75IU, Vitamin C: 9mg, Calcium: 143mg, Iron: 2mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!
Indo-Chinese garlic pepper tofu ingredients on the kitchen counter

Ingredients

  • tofu – Use firm or extra firm tofu, and be sure to press it well for 15 minutes.
  • sauces – You will toss the tofu in soy sauce (tamari for gluten-free) to help the spices stick. For the sauce, you need ketchup, soy sauce, sambal oelek, and vinegar.
  • ground spices – We will season the tofu with garlic powder and black pepper. For the sauce, you just need black pepper.
  • corn starch and rice flour – Helps the tofu get crispy! You also use corn starch to thicken the sauce.
  • oil – To crisp the tofu and sauté the aromatics.
  • aromatics – The sauce uses lots of garlic, ginger, green chili, the white parts of a green onion, onion, and bell pepper. Reserve the green parts of the green onion for garnish.

💡Tips

  • While you press the tofu, gather and prep the rest of the ingredients to save yourself time in the kitchen.
  • You don’t want to overcook the garlic! It should be chopped into small pieces, but not minced, and make sure it doesn’t brown in the pan, you just want it cooked.

How to Make Garlic Pepper Tofu

Press the tofu if you haven’t already, then tear it into organic shapes. Add the tofu to a bowl, then add the soy sauce and toss well. In a small bowl, mix the garlic powder, black pepper, cornstarch, and rice flour.

adding soy sauce to the torn tofu
mixing the cornstarch, rice flour, and spices

Sprinkle the mixture all over the tofu, then toss for a few seconds to coat evenly.

adding the cornstarch mixture to the tofu
tofu tossed in the cornstarch mixture

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add two teaspoons of oil. Once the oil is hot, add in the coated tofu. Do not add any extra flour from the bowl, just the tofu. Spread it out evenly in one layer and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

adding tofu to the pan
tofu in the pan

Flip the tofu and continue to cook for another 2 to 3 minutes. Continue flipping until all sides of the tofu are golden and crisp, a total of 7 to 8 minutes.

cooking the tofu
crispy tofu on a plate

Remove the tofu from the skillet, add another 2 teaspoons of oil, and reduce the heat to medium-low. Add in the chopped garlic, ginger, and green chili, and mix well. If the pan is too hot, remove it from the heat and let it cool slightly, then continue cooking over medium-low heat so the garlic doesn’t brown or burn. Cook until the garlic is golden, about 2 minutes.

cooked aromatics
adding onions, chilis, and peppers to the pan

Mix in in the green onion whites, onion, green bell pepper, black pepper, and salt. Increase the heat to medium and cook for another 2 minutes. Add in the ketchup, soy sauce, sambal oelek, vinegar, and ¼ cup of the water.

cooked onion, chilis, and peppers
adding sambal oelek to the pan

Mix well, and bring to a boil. In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch with the remaining ½ cup water, then add it to the skillet. Bring to a boil, then taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more pepper or heat if you like. You can also add a pinch of sugar to balance the flavors, if you like.

mixing cornstarch and water in a small bowl
adding cornstarch mixture to the sauce in the pan

Once the sauce thickens, turn off the heat. Add in the crisp tofu, and toss well.

adding tofu to the thickened Indo-Chinese garlic pepper sauce
mixing tofu into the sauce

Garnish with reserved green onion tops, and serve.

Indo-Chinese garlic pepper tofu in the pan

What to Serve with Garlic Pepper Chicken

Serve Indo-Chinese garlic pepper tofu over rice or quinoa, as a starter, in lettuce wraps, or stuffed into pita bread. For a thicker sauce, use 2 teaspoons of cornstarch to thicken it up more before adding the tofu. This will make it more like a starter with a thicker sauce. For extra protein, serve with quinoa or blanched broccoli and garnish with sesame seeds or hemp seeds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this recipe allergy friendly?

This recipe is naturally nut-free. To make it soy-free, use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce, and replace the tofu with chickpea tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, seitan, or beans. For gluten-free, use tamari instead of soy sauce.

2 Comments

  1. Shelley Dunn says:

    5 stars
    Made this the same day I received the email! Delicious, easy to make and a great dish to serve company (yes, I doubled it).

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      Yay! So glad you enjoyed it.

      Reply