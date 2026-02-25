These flavorful edamame bowls start with lemony broccoli rice topped with this rich, Indo-Chinese-inspired shiitake mushroom sauce and crispy, crunchy roasted edamame on top! The combination of textures and flavors is just absolutely fabulous. (gluten-free and nut-free with soy-free option)

This is a layered bowl packed with lots of flavor and texture. It’s also high in protein and fiber, thanks to the edamame.

We use two cups of edamame in this recipe, crisp them up in the oven, and bake some mushrooms.

Then we make a delicious sauce inspired by Indo-Chinese flavors and serve everything over cooked grains. I like to use white rice with added broccoli for extra greens and protein, but you can also use quinoa, brown rice, or any other cooked grain of your choice.

No matter what base you choose, the crunchy edamame topping and savory, shiitake sauce make this dish incredibly delicious.

Why You’ll Love Edamame Bowls

crispy, crunchy edamame

rich, savory shiitake mushroom sauce

lemony broccoli rice

naturally gluten-free and nut-free with easy soy-free option

Crispy Edamame Shiitake Bowls No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 40 minutes mins Total: 50 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: dinner, lunch, Main, Main Course Cuisine: Indo Chinese SaveSaved Pin Print These flavorful edamame bowls start with lemony broccoli rice topped with this rich, Indo-Chinese-inspired shiitake mushroom sauce and crispy, crunchy roasted edamame on top! The combination of textures and flavors is just absolutely fabulous. (gluten-free and nut-free with soy-free option) Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Baked Edamame and Mushrooms ▢ 2 cups frozen edamame , about 9 ounces

, ▢ 8 to 10 ounces shiitake mushrooms , sliced, or a mix of shiitake, cremini, white, and/or portobello

, ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 4 teaspoons soy sauce , or tamari or coconut aminos

, ▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ ½ teaspoon black pepper For the Broccoli Rice ▢ 1 cup rice

▢ ½ to 1 cup broccoli , finely chopped

, ▢ 2 teaspoon lemon juice

▢ ¼ teaspoon salt For the Sauce ▢ 1 teaspoon oil

▢ 4 cloves garlic , finely chopped

, ▢ 1 green chili , such as serrano or Indian, finely chopped

, ▢ 1/2 cup red onion , chopped

, ▢ 12 curry leaves , finely chopped, optional

, ▢ 3 to 4 tablespoons soy sauce , or tamari or coconut aminos

, ▢ 1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder

▢ 1 tablespoon rice vinegar

▢ 1 tablespoon maple syrup

▢ 1 cup water , mixed with 1 teaspoon cornstarch For Topping ▢ chopped green onions, fresh herbs

▢ micro sprouts

▢ 2 tbsp sesame seeds or hemp seeds

▢ drizzle of lemon juice Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Bake the edamame and mushrooms. Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Add the edamame to one half and the mushrooms to the other. Drizzle each with half of the oil and soy sauce , then toss to coat. Sprinkle each tray with half of the salt and black pepper , toss again, and spread them out evenly.

Bake for 15 minutes, then check the mushrooms. If they’re starting to scorch or look nearly done, cover that half with another sheet of parchment, so they don’t dry out. Continue baking for another 10 minutes, then remove the mushrooms from the baking sheet. Move the edamame around on the baking sheet, and bake for another 15 minutes or until crisp. Remove from the oven and set aside. Meanwhile, cook the broccoli rice and make the sauce. Wash the rice well and add it to a saucepan with 2 cups of water and the salt . Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce the heat to low. Cover with the lid, and cook for about 8 minutes. Fluff the rice, stir in the broccoli and lemon juice , mix well, cover again, and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, or until the rice is tender and broccoli is bright green.

Heat a skillet over medium heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the garlic and green chili. Reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook until the garlic turns golden, about 30 seconds. Add the onion and curry leaves, increase heat to medium, and add ⅛ teaspoon of salt. Cook until the onions are translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the soy sauce, Kashmiri chili powder, rice vinegar, and maple syrup, mixing well. Mix in the cornstarch slurry, bring to a boil, and let it thicken slightly. Add the baked mushrooms to the sauce, mix, and simmer for about a minute. The sauce is now ready. Assemble the bowls. Layer the rice in your serving bowls. Add a generous helping of the mushroom sauce, top with the crispy edamame, and finish with toppings of choice. Video Notes Alternate method: You can also cook the mushrooms directly in the sauce instead of on a baking sheet. After the onions have cooked for 2 minutes, add the mushrooms and cook until the mushrooms are just al dente. Then add the sauces, bring to a boil, and stir in the cornstarch slurry. Continue cooking for another 2 to 3 minutes, partially covered, until the mushrooms are cooked through. Crispy edamame shiitake bowls are naturally nut-free, as long as you use nut-free toppings. This recipe is gluten-free, if you use tamari instead of soy sauce. For a soy-free version, use coconut aminos and substitute white beans or chickpea tofu for the edamame. Nutrition Calories: 379 kcal , Carbohydrates: 60 g , Protein: 17 g , Fat: 9 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 3 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 2 g , Sodium: 782 mg , Potassium: 678 mg , Fiber: 6 g , Sugar: 8 g , Vitamin A: 293 IU , Vitamin C: 64 mg , Calcium: 120 mg , Iron: 4 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

edamame – Frozen edamame roasts until crunchy in the oven. For a soy-free version, use white beans or chickpea flour tofu instead.

– Frozen edamame roasts until crunchy in the oven. For a soy-free version, use white beans or chickpea flour tofu instead. mushrooms – I’m using shiitake mushrooms, but you can use a mix of other mushrooms, like cremini, white, portobello, etc.

– I’m using shiitake mushrooms, but you can use a mix of other mushrooms, like cremini, white, portobello, etc. soy sauce – Adds moisture and umami to the baked edamame and mushrooms and to the sauce. For gluten-free, use tamari instead, and use coconut aminos for soy-free.

– Adds moisture and umami to the baked edamame and mushrooms and to the sauce. For gluten-free, use tamari instead, and use coconut aminos for soy-free. rice – You can use other grains of choice, like brown rice, quinoa, etc.

– You can use other grains of choice, like brown rice, quinoa, etc. lemon – Lemon juice adds zing to the rice, and you can drizzle on some extra for topping the edamame bowls.

– Lemon juice adds zing to the rice, and you can drizzle on some extra for topping the edamame bowls. aromatics – Garlic, green chili, and red onion add so much flavor to the sauce!

– Garlic, green chili, and red onion add so much flavor to the sauce! curry leaves – You can use fresh, frozen, or dried.

– You can use fresh, frozen, or dried. Kashmiri chili powder – Adds umami and a little heat to the sauce.

– Adds umami and a little heat to the sauce. rice vinegar – Adds flavor and tang to the sauce.

– Adds flavor and tang to the sauce. maple syrup – A little sweetness balances out the sauce flavor.

– A little sweetness balances out the sauce flavor. toppings – Top your edamame bowls with chopped green onion sprouts, fresh herbs, sesame or hemp seeds, and a drizzle of lemon juice.

💡Tips Depending on your pan, oven, and mushrooms, they can start to dry out during baking. If they do, cover the pan with parchment paper to lock in moisture.

Save time by making the rice and the sauce while the mushrooms and edamame cook.

How to Make Edamame Bowls

Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Add the edamame to one half and the mushrooms to the other. Drizzle each with half of the oil and soy sauce, then toss to coat. Sprinkle each tray with half of the salt and black pepper, toss again, and spread them out evenly.

Bake for 15 minutes, then check the mushrooms. If they’re starting to scorch or look nearly done, cover that half with another sheet of parchment, so they don’t dry out. Continue baking for another 10 minutes, then remove the mushrooms from the baking sheet. Move the edamame around on the baking sheet, and bake for another 15 minutes or until crisp. Remove from the oven and set aside.

Wash the rice well and add it to a saucepan with 2 cups of water and the salt. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce the heat to low. Cover with the lid, and cook for about 8 minutes. Fluff the rice, stir in the broccoli and lemon juice, mix well, cover again, and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, or until the rice is tender.

Heat a skillet over medium heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the garlic and green chili. Reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook until the garlic turns golden, about 30 seconds. Add the onion and curry leaves, increase heat to medium, and add ⅛ teaspoon of salt. Cook until the onions are translucent, 3 to 4 minutes.

Add the soy sauce, Kashmiri chili powder, rice vinegar, and maple syrup, mixing well.

Mix in the cornstarch slurry, bring to a boil, and let it thicken slightly. Add the baked mushrooms to the sauce, mix, and simmer for about a minute.

The sauce is now ready.

Layer the rice in your serving bowls. Add a generous helping of the mushroom sauce, top with the crispy edamame, and finish with toppings of choice.