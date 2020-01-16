These Vegan Apple Custard Squares have a shortbread like base topped with apples, then creamy custard and cinnamon sugar on top. Use a pie pan to make Apple Custard Pie. No added Oil. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Jump to Recipe

These custard bars came about when I had to use up some non dairy yogurt. The shortbready crust at the bottom is topped with apples and then topped with a tangy custard mixture which is sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and baked to make slices of custard bars with various flavors and textures!

You can use just cashew cream for the custard layer as well. Add some lemon zest for fresh zesty flavor. Change up the flavors to use winter spices such as gingerbread or pumpkin pie spice. Make this into a pie (use a pie pan and double the crust).

Ingredients for Vegan Apple Custard Squares

The crust uses nut butter, flour, maple syrup, salt and vanilla.

Apple layer has thinly sliced apples tossed with some flour

The custard layer uses non dairy yogurt, vanilla and almond extracts, maple or sugar, cornstarch and flour for thickening.

cinnamon and sugar mixture for the topping

How to make Vegan Apple Custard Squares

Line a brownie pan with parchment. Preheat the oven to 350 F (180c). Warm the nut butter and maple syrup in a pan or microwave until warmed. Mix well to combine. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix. You will get crumbly mixture. Sprinkle some water in if needed to make it a bit more clumpy(depends on the nut butter used). Transfer to the pan and press evenly.

Toss the apple in flour and arrange on the crust. You can put the apple on top of the custard as well, or have 2 layers, one above the crust and one above the custard.

Blend all the custard ingredients until well combined. Taste and adjust sweetness and flavor. Add some lemon zest for a lemony custard. Pour over the apples.

Sprinkle cinnamon sugar on top. Bake for 45 to 55 mins. Let cool for 15 mins, then remove from pan. Chill for an hour before slicing. Refrigerate for upto 5 days to store.

