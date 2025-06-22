Marry me tofu bake is like a high protein plant-based lasagna style bake. Tofu, creamy smoky sauce, spinach sun-dried tomato tofu ricotta, and no pasta! Lasagna meets tofu parmigiana meets marry me tofu, minus pasta. Easy to make all in one baking dish. Over 20 gm protein! Options for gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

My husband loves my tofu parmesan bake, and so did you guys, because lots of you have made that one and variations of it since I first posted it. It’s basically like a lasagna with this delicious spinach ricotta filling and some pasta sauce, all layered up but with tofu slices instead of lasagna noodles. It’s a hearty dish that’s easy to make and can be served in various ways.

For this marry me tofu bake, I changed up the fillings. I used the flavors from my marry me pasta and made this creamy smoky sauce and the an umami filled ricotta filling to create something new and delicious. It has this incredible, smoky rose-style sauce. Then, we make the spinach ricotta filling, but we also add sun-dried tomato and some heat to it for a richer deeper umami flavor.

Together, all of these flavors create a sort of a marry me pasta flavor profile, but in a parmigiana kind of format. This bake is hearty, delicious, and everybody’s going to keep going in for seconds. And thirds!

It is a high-protein dish, because we use tofu layers instead of lasagna noodles, add tofu to our spinach ricotta filling and even in the creamy pasta sauce. The pasta sauce gets its creaminess from protein-rich cashews and tofu. So, there’s protein in each element of this dish. If you don’t want to use cashews for the sauce, you can use hemp seeds or silken tofu as another source of protein. There’s also nutritional yeast in the sauce, which adds even more protein to each helping, making each serving super satisfying and delicious.

You can serve this with some sourdough or whole grain bread for even more protein, or over lentil spaghetti or lentil pasta for an extra protein boost.

Why You’ll Love Marry Me Tofu

super simple, 1-pan, weeknight meal

Lasagna meets tofu parmigiana meets marry me tofu, minus pasta!

bakes in the oven, so very little active cooking time

tofu in creamy, smoky, marry me cream sauce

high protein dinner

easy gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free options

Marry Me Tofu Bake 5 from 1 vote By: Vegan Richa Prep: 15 minutes mins Cook: 25 minutes mins Total: 40 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: casserole, dinner, Main, Main Course Cuisine: fusion Marry me tofu bake is like a high protein plant-based lasagna style bake. Tofu, creamy smoky sauce, spinach sun-dried tomato tofu ricotta, and no pasta! It is a layered tofu bake like my tofu parmigiana. Easy to make all in one baking dish! Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Tofu ▢ 15 ounces firm or extra-firm tofu , pressed for at least 15 minutes and sliced into 12 or more slices For the Smoky Marry Me Cream Sauce ▢ 3 tablespoons raw cashews , soaked for 10 minutes, or use hemp seeds for nutfree

, ▢ 2 ounces firm tofu

▢ 10 ounces pasta sauce , or marinara sauce

, ▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

▢ 1 to 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast For the Spinach ricotta Filling ▢ 8 ounces frozen spinach , thawed, lightly squeezed, and then weighed

, ▢ 2 ounces firm tofu

▢ 1/2 cup vegan mozzarella

▢ 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

▢ 2 tablespoons chopped sun-dried tomato

▢ 1 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1 teaspoon onion powder

▢ 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper For the Topping ▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons breadcrumbs , use gluten-free if needed

, ▢ vegan parmesan, or mozzarella , optional

, ▢ 1 teaspoon olive oil , for drizzling Optional Veggies Additions ▢ 4 ounces sliced mushrooms , or thinly sliced vegetables such as peppers or zucchini Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Press and slice the tofu if you haven't already. The tofu for the sauce and spinach filling don’t need to be pressed. Just slice and set aside. Slice up your vegetables or mushrooms , if using, and set them aside.

To make the creamy sauce, add all sauce ingredients to a blender with 1/2 cup of water. Blend for 1 minute, let sit for 2–3 minutes, then blend again for 30 seconds until, repeating until creamy. If the sauce is too thick, add 2 to 3 more tablespoons of water at a time and blend again. Set aside.

To make the filling, add the spinach to a bowl and crumble the tofu into it. Add the remaining filling ingredients and mix well, pressing slightly to combine. Set aside.

Preheat the oven to 400°F (205°C). In an 8×10” or similar-sized baking dish, spread some of the creamy pasta sauce at the bottom using a spatula. Layer in some vegetables , if using. Add a layer of tofu slices , spacing them about 1/2”, so the the filling can get between the tofu slices. Top with the spinach ricotta mixture , then add another layer of creamy sauce , followed by more mushrooms or vegetables , another tofu layer, and more spinach ricotta mixture topped with dollops of any remaining sauce . Depending on the size of your baking dish, you make get 1, 2, or 3 layers of the tofu, so do one more layer of sauce, tofu, and spinach ricotta mixture , if you have more. Add a few spoons of the smoky sauce on top.

Sprinkle the breadcrumbs on top along with some black pepper, red pepper flakes, if you like, and the optional vegan parmesan . Drizzle with olive oil . Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. After 15 minutes, place a piece of parchment paper over the dish, so the top doesn’t get overly golden or dry out.

Remove the pan from the oven, and let sit for 5 minutes. Then, slice and serve this hot and delicious marry me tofu as is or garnished with fresh basil, and serve with toasted sourdough, over pasta, or however you like. Video Notes If you have sauce left after adding the dollops on top, rinse out the blender with 1-2 tbsp water, pour it around the sides of the baking dish. To make this gluten-free, omit the breadcrumbs or use gluten-free breadcrumbs. For a nut-free version, use hemp seeds or a mix of hemp and pumpkin seeds for the sauce, and make sure that your vegan cheese is nut-free. For soy-free, use cooked lasagna sheets or chickpea tofu instead of tofu and make sure the vegan cheese is soy-free. When omitting the tofu in the filling, replace it with more vegan cheese or chickpea flour tofu. When you omit the tofu in the sauce, add 1 more tablespoon of cashews for extra creaminess. Add Pasta or lasagna: you can add cooked pasta or lasagna along with tofu or instead of tofu. Depending on the volume, double the sauce, add a bit more water to the sauce to make a thinner sauce with pasta, layer and bake. Store: Assemble and refrigerate for upto 3 days and bake when needed. You can also refrigerate the baked dish for upto 3 days. Reheat in the oven for 10 mins or microwave.

Freeze baking dish after assembly without breadcrumbs. Cover tightly with foil or parchment or other wrap. Bake from the freezer for 40 minutes or longer. Deeper dish will take longer to bake from frozen. Nutrition Calories: 291 kcal , Carbohydrates: 24 g , Protein: 20 g , Fat: 14 g , Saturated Fat: 3 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 5 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 4 g , Sodium: 689 mg , Potassium: 726 mg , Fiber: 7 g , Sugar: 6 g , Vitamin A: 7316 IU , Vitamin C: 10 mg , Calcium: 299 mg , Iron: 5 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Ingredients

tofu – Use firm or extra firm tofu, and press it for at least 15 minutes, then slice it into around 12 pieces. For a soy-free version, you can use cooked lasagna sheets instead of the tofu. You will be adding more tofu to the sauce and use it to make the filling. You can replace this tofu, as well, if needed. When omitting the tofu in the filling, replace it with more vegan cheese or chickpea flour tofu. When you omit the tofu in the sauce, add 1 more tablespoon of cashews for extra creaminess.

– Use firm or extra firm tofu, and press it for at least 15 minutes, then slice it into around 12 pieces. For a soy-free version, you can use cooked lasagna sheets instead of the tofu. You will be adding more tofu to the sauce and use it to make the filling. You can replace this tofu, as well, if needed. When omitting the tofu in the filling, replace it with more vegan cheese or chickpea flour tofu. When you omit the tofu in the sauce, add 1 more tablespoon of cashews for extra creaminess. cashews – To make the sauce creamy. Make sure to soak them in hot water for 10 minutes to soften them. For nut-free, use hemp seeds instead.

– To make the sauce creamy. Make sure to soak them in hot water for 10 minutes to soften them. For nut-free, use hemp seeds instead. pasta sauce – Use a good pasta or marinara sauce. You can make your own or use jarred sauce. Make sure jarred sauce does not contain butter, cheese, or other dairy ingredients.

– Use a good pasta or marinara sauce. You can make your own or use jarred sauce. Make sure jarred sauce does not contain butter, cheese, or other dairy ingredients. salt and seasonings – For the smoky marry me tofu sauce, you are using salt, smoked paprika, and nutritional yeast. The spinach filling uses Italian seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper flakes, salt, and pepper.

– For the smoky marry me tofu sauce, you are using salt, smoked paprika, and nutritional yeast. The spinach filling uses Italian seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper flakes, salt, and pepper. veggies – The filling uses frozen spinach and chopped sun-dried tomato. Make sure to thaw, drain, and squeeze the spinach before weighing it. You can optionally add sliced mushrooms or other thinly sliced vegetables, like bell peppers or zucchini for a more plant-forward dish.

– The filling uses frozen spinach and chopped sun-dried tomato. Make sure to thaw, drain, and squeeze the spinach before weighing it. You can optionally add sliced mushrooms or other thinly sliced vegetables, like bell peppers or zucchini for a more plant-forward dish. vegan cheese – The spinach filling uses a little vegan mozzarella, and you can optionally top the marry me tofu casserole with a little vegan parmesan. Make sure your cheese is nut-free and/or soy-free, if needed.

– The spinach filling uses a little vegan mozzarella, and you can optionally top the marry me tofu casserole with a little vegan parmesan. Make sure your cheese is nut-free and/or soy-free, if needed. breadcrumbs – For topping. Use gluten-free, if needed.

– For topping. Use gluten-free, if needed. olive oil – A little drizzle of oil on top of the marry me tofu bake helps the breadcrumbs get nice and crispy.

💡Tips Blending the sauce in rounds helps you get the smoothest, creamiest results.

Covering the pan in parchment for the last 10 minutes of baking helps keep the marry me tofu casserole from drying out.

How to Make Marry Me Tofu Casserole

Press and slice the tofu if you haven’t already. The tofu for the sauce and spinach filling don’t need to be pressed. Just slice and set aside. Slice up your vegetables or mushrooms, if using, and set them aside.

To make the creamy sauce, add all sauce ingredients to a blender with 1/2 cup of water. Blend for 1 minute, let sit for 2–3 minutes, then blend again for 30 seconds until, repeating until creamy. If the sauce is too thick, add 2 to 3 more tablespoons of water at a time and blend again. Set aside.

To make the filling, add the spinach to a bowl and crumble the tofu into it.

Add the remaining filling ingredients and mix well, pressing slightly to combine. Set aside.

Preheat the oven to 400°F (205°C). In an 8×10” or similar-sized baking dish, spread some of the creamy pasta sauce at the bottom using a spatula. Layer in some vegetables, if using.

Add a layer of tofu slices, spacing them about 1/2”, so the the filling can get between the tofu slices. Top with the spinach ricotta mixture.

Then, add another layer of creamy sauce, followed by more mushrooms or vegetables, and another tofu layer.

Top with more spinach ricotta mixture topped with dollops of any remaining sauce. Depending on the size of your baking dish, you make get 1, 2, or 3 layers of the tofu, so do one more layer of sauce, tofu, and spinach ricotta mixture, if you have more.

Sprinkle the breadcrumbs on top of the last spinach ricotta layer along with some black pepper, red pepper flakes, if you like, and the optional vegan parmesan. Drizzle with olive oil. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. After 15 minutes, place a piece of parchment paper over the dish, so the top doesn’t get overly golden or dry out.

Remove the pan from the oven, and let sit for 5 minutes.

Then, slice and serve this hot and delicious marry me tofu as is or garnished with fresh basil.

Serve with toasted sourdough, over pasta, or however you like.

What to Serve with Marry Me Tofu

Serve this hot, delicious marry me tofu as is or garnished with fresh basil, and serve with toasted sourdough, over pasta, or however you like.