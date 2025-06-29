Super delicious gochujang tacos with creamy, crunchy yum sauce slaw are incredibly easy to make without a ton of ingredients. Crispy gochujang tofu, creamy gochujang slaw dressing, sweet spicy maple gochujang drizzle! Triple gochujang!

These tacos! They celebrate gochujang in a way you’ve never experienced! Crispy gochujang tofu! Creamy gochujang sauce for the slaw and for dressing! And a sweet spicy gochujang glaze to finish! Triple gochujang.

These tacos are super delicious and amazing! They come together fairly quickly and use many same ingredients in the different components of the taco. Despite that, there’s so much overall texture and flavor that they’re fabulous to whip up and enjoy on any weekday or on the weekend.

I love to make this tofu. It’s just super flavorful. You’ll want to double or triple the tofu recipe, so you’ll have leftover tofu handy to use in salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, etc. throughout the week.

Gochujang tacos are very simple to make. We take some tofu and marinate it in a gochujang, ginger-garlic, soy, and maple mixture, and then bake it.

Meanwhile, make the crunchy, creamy slaw. We make a quick, creamy dressing using gochujang again along with some lime juice, maple syrup, and non-dairy yogurt or vegan mayo. You use that dressing to make the slaw and to dress the tacos later on, so you don’t have to make multiple dressings.

I usually like to finish it off with a gochujang-maple drizzle. You don’t have to do this, but it adds some extra heat and a flavor punch—so definitely try to make that one as well.

These tacos are fantastic when the slaw is fresh and crunchy, the tofu is spicy and chewy and crisp! The creamy dressing adds richness, and the gochujang drizzle adds sweet heat. The pickled jalapeños bring a tangy heat that ties it all together.

Why You’ll Love Gochujang Tacos

crispy gochujang tofu with creamy, spicy, crunchy slaw in warm tortillas

simple ingredients – slaw and tacos use the same sauce!

versatile! Use the tofu to make tacos or to top salads or bowl meals or in sandwiches or wraps!

naturally nut-free with gluten-free and soy-free options

Gochujang Tacos

Prep: 30 minutes mins Cook: 25 minutes mins Total: 55 minutes mins Servings: 3 Course: dinner, Main, Main Course Cuisine: Asian fusion

Super delicious gochujang tacos with creamy, crunchy yum sauce slaw are incredibly easy to make without a ton of ingredients. They have an amazing flavor from the gochujang and such an incredible blend of textures!

Ingredients

For the Crispy Gochujang Tofu
▢ 15 ounces extra-firm tofu , pressed for at least 15 minutes

, ▢ 1½ tablespoons soy sauce , or tamari for gluten-free

, ▢ 1 to 1½ tablespoons gochujang , based on your heat preference

, ▢ 1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste , or 3 cloves garlic, minced + ½” ginger, peeled and minced

, ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 1 teaspoon rice vinegar

▢ 1 tablespoon maple syrup

▢ ½ teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1 tablespoon cornstarch For the Slaw Dressing ▢ 1/3 cup non-dairy yogurt , or non-dairy mayo

, ▢ 1 tablespoon gochujang

▢ 2 tablespoon lime juice , or use combination of lime juice and apple cider vinegar

, ▢ ¼ teaspoon salt

▢ ¼ teaspoon black pepper

▢ ½ teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1 tablespoon maple syrup For the Slaw ▢ 3 cups chopped slaw mix , green/red cabbage, carrots, apples, or any combination of crunchy veggies For the Gochujang Maple Drizzle (optional) ▢ 1 tablespoon gochujang

▢ 1 tablespoon maple syrup

▢ 1 tablespoon hot water For the Tacos ▢ 6 small flour tortillas , use gluten-free, if needed Other Toppings (optional): ▢ pickled jalapeños, cilantro, green onion Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the tofu. Preheat the oven to at 400°F (205° C).

Press your tofu , if you haven’t already, then set it aside. In a bowl, make the marinade by combining all the ingredients listed for the tofu except the cornstarch . Mix well. Crumble the tofu into the bowl, and toss well to coat. You want to crumble the tofu into pieces that are no larger than ½”, so they crisp up properly.

Sprinkle the tofu mixture with the cornstarch and toss well to coat. Spread the tofu on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread it out well so there are no large clumps, as they won’t separate once they start baking.

Bake for 25 minutes or longer. At the 20-minute mark, move the tofu pieces around. Bring the center pieces to the edges and vice versa, since the outer pieces crisp up faster. Continue baking for another 5 minutes, or until the tofu reaches your preferred consistency. I like to keep the tofu chewy-crisp, because if you cook them too long they will scorch on the edges. Remove from the oven and set aside. Meanwhile, make the slaw. To make the slaw dressing, mix all the dressing ingredients in a bowl until well combined. Taste and adjust the flavor as needed. Add more yogurt for extra creaminess or more gochujang for more heat. Reserve about 2 tablespoons of the dressing for drizzling on the tacos later. Mix the rest into your slaw mix, and set that aside. (You can omit the gochujang from the slaw and main regular slaw)! Assemble the tacos. Next, make the gochujang maple drizzle by combining the gochujang, maple syrup, and hot water . Mix well and set aside.

Heat your tortillas directly over a gas flame until slightly crisp around the edges. Add a generous amount of slaw to each tortilla, then top with the gochujang tofu. Drizzle with the reserved slaw dressing and the gochujang maple drizzle, if using. Top with pickled jalapeños, cilantro, or chopped green onions if desired, and serve. Video Notes Gochujang tacos are naturally nut-free. To make this gluten-free, use gluten-free tortillas, gluten-free gochujang, and tamari instead of soy sauce. For soy-free, use chickpea tofu , pumpkin seed tofu, or a soy-free vegan chicken substitute. Omit soy sauce and use soy-free gochujang or a homemade soy-free version. To make soy-free gochujang: Mix together 2 tablespoons each of gochugaru pepper flakes, chickpea miso, and coconut aminos and 1 tablespoon maple syrup Nutrition Calories: 403 kcal , Carbohydrates: 60 g , Protein: 18 g , Fat: 11 g , Saturated Fat: 2 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 4 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g , Sodium: 707 mg , Potassium: 577 mg , Fiber: 4 g , Sugar: 19 g , Vitamin A: 110 IU , Vitamin C: 34 mg , Calcium: 215 mg , Iron: 5 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients and Substitutions

tofu – Use extra firm tofu, and be sure to press it for at least 15 minutes for the best texture.

– Use extra firm tofu, and be sure to press it for at least 15 minutes for the best texture. sauces – For the tofu, you will use soy sauce or tamari, gochujang, ginger garlic paste (or minced ginger and garlic), rice vinegar, and maple syrup. The slaw dressing uses non-dairy yogurt, gochujang, and lime juice. The gochujang-maple drizzle is gochujang and maple syrup mixed in hot water. As you can see, there is a lot of ingredients overlap, so don’t be overwhelmed by the ingredients list in the recipe card!

– For the tofu, you will use soy sauce or tamari, gochujang, ginger garlic paste (or minced ginger and garlic), rice vinegar, and maple syrup. The slaw dressing uses non-dairy yogurt, gochujang, and lime juice. The gochujang-maple drizzle is gochujang and maple syrup mixed in hot water. As you can see, there is a lot of ingredients overlap, so don’t be overwhelmed by the ingredients list in the recipe card! ground spices – For the tofu and the slaw dressing, you will need black pepper. The slaw dressing also uses a little bit of garlic powder for more flavor.

– For the tofu and the slaw dressing, you will need black pepper. The slaw dressing also uses a little bit of garlic powder for more flavor. slaw mix – Use bagged coleslaw mix or a mix of shredded cabbage, carrots, apples, or any combination of shredded, crunchy veggies and fruits that you like.

– Use bagged coleslaw mix or a mix of shredded cabbage, carrots, apples, or any combination of shredded, crunchy veggies and fruits that you like. tortillas – You can use gluten=free tortillas, if needed.

– You can use gluten=free tortillas, if needed. toppings – Gochujang tacos are delicious as-is, but if you want to amp up the flavor even more, top them with pickled jalapeños, cilantro, and chopped green onion.

💡Tips Spread the tofu out evenly on the baking sheet so there are no big clumps.

You want the tofu to crisp up in the oven, but don’t overcook and scorch the edges!

Stir the tofu well at the 20-minute mark during baking, so the tofu in the middle moves to the outside and gets crisped.

Make the slaw while the tofu bakes to save time in the kitchen.

What to Serve with Gochujang Tacos

These tacos are delicious on their own or topped with pickled jalapeños, cilantro, and chopped green onion. You can also serve with tortilla chips on the side to scoop up any sauce and/or tofu that falls out while you’re eating your tacos.