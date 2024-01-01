KickOff 2024 with 31-Day Vegan Challenge #VeganRichaStart2024

Happy new year, Vegan Richa family!
As we ring in 2024, I’m super excited to invite you to join our 31-Day Vegan Challenge starting this January. It’s more than just a challenge; it’s a celebration of our shared love for simple, delicious vegan cooking.
Each recipe we’ll explore together is a gem from our blog, chosen for its ease and ability to jazz up your meal routine.
Joining is super easy! Just sign up and you’ll get a fantastic vegan recipe every day, ranging from comforting stews, to 1 pot meals to vibrant stir-fries. Sign up below.⬇️
Share Your Creations and Win! 📸🏆
We’ve got some amazing weekly prizes too!
- Simply reply any of the recipe emails you get with a picture of what you made.
- Optional: share your dishes on any of the social media. Don’t forget to tag #VeganRichaStart2024 so that I can see it. Or review on the blog ❤️
Here is what you are cooking for —
- Week 1 Prize: 🌪️📚 – NutriBullet with my first book “Vegan Richa’s Indian Kitchen“: A powerful NutriBullet blender to whip up your favorite smoothies and sauces, accompanied by the first book.
- Week 2 Prize: 🌶️📖 – Spice Set with my second book “Vegan Richa’s Everyday Kitchen“: An exquisite collection of spices to elevate your cooking, paired with the second book.
- Week 3 Prize: 🔥🍲📘 – Instant Pot with my third book “Vegan Richa’s Instant Pot Cookbook“: An Instant Pot for easy and efficient cooking, complemented by the third book.
- Week 4 Prize: 🍳📚📚📚 – Caraway Pan and All 3 of my books: A high-quality Caraway pan, perfect for a variety of cooking techniques, along with the complete set of all three vegan recipe books, offering an extensive array of plant-based culinary delights.
Frequently Asked Question
Q: Who can participate in the challenge?
Anyone can from around the world but we may not able to ship the prizes and if you win, we will instead do a gift card.
Q: Do I need to be vegan to enter?
No! The challenge is to try as many vegan meals as possible!
Q: Are your recipes allergy friendly?
Yes – all recipes are allergy friendly or have substitutions listed in notes
Q: Do I have to make all the recipes to enter?
No, you will have to make atleast one recipe to enter for that week.
Q: Do i need to sign up again if I already subscribe to your blog recipes email?
Yes, this is a separate 31 day only email series. Join to get this whole series.
Q: How do I participate?
Sign up on the form above, get daily recipes from me, reply with a photo and if you are on social, then tag on social media. Have fun cooking!
Lets begin!
Leave a Comment and Rating