Crispy, tender sheet pan gnocchi with cherry tomatoes, veggies and basil in balsamic sauce is an easy, one-pan dinner! (gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free options)

Gnocchi is having a moment right now, especially roasted gnocchi. That crisp outside with the pillowy texture inside is absolute heaven!

I tried a recipe from social and decided to make my own version that’s vegan, flavorful and fabulous!

This amazing sheet pan gnocchi just smells incredible when it’s baking. All of those vegetables and herbs make the kitchen smell so good. Kind of like a gourmet pizza place! The veggies get roasted with a herby balsamic dressing and paired with vegan feta. And then the gnocchi gets nicely crisp on the outside, pillowy on the inside, and together it just makes this fantastic dinner with multiple flavors and textures all together.

And it’s also really versatile and flexible, so feel free to mix up the flavors and additions that you use. Use whichever vegetables you want to use. It’s great as-is with just a sprinkle of vegan cheese and lemon juice. Or, you can pair it with a vegan pesto or a balsamic glaze for even more flavor.

It just turns out amazingly delicious, any which way you make it!

Why You’ll Love Sheet Pan Gnocchi

easy, versatile, 1-pan dinner. Use whatever veggies you like!

kids of protein and fiber from the lentils and veggies. More from vegan pesto and vegan cheese

crisp gnocchi with pillowy texture inside

tender roasted vegetables

umami-filled balsamic seasoning

easy to make gluten-free, soy-free, and/or nut-free

Mediterranean Sheet Pan Gnocchi No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 15 minutes mins Cook: 25 minutes mins Total: 40 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: dinner, Main, Main Course Cuisine: Mediterranean SaveSaved Pin Print Crispy, tender sheet pan gnocchi with cherry tomatoes, peppers, veggies and basil in balsamic sauce is an easy, one-pan dinner! (gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free options) Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Gnocchi ▢ 16 ounce shelf-stable or refrigerated potato gnocchi

▢ 15 ounce can of lentils , drained, or 1½ cups cooked brown, green, or black lentils

, ▢ 1 red bell pepper , chopped into ½” to ¾” pieces

, ▢ 1 green bell pepper , chopped into 1/2 inch pieces

, ▢ 1½ cups cherry or grape tomatoes , or more, to taste

, ▢ ½ cup chopped onion , ½” pieces

, ▢ 1 to 1½ cups of chopped mixed vegetables , such as cauliflower, zucchini, butternut squash, sweet potato, fennel For the Sauce ▢ 1 tablespoon olive oil

▢ 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

▢ 2 teaspoons lemon juice

▢ 1 teaspoon garlic powder , or 4 cloves garlic, minced

, ▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ 2 teaspoons dried basil

▢ 2 teaspoons dried oregano

▢ ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes To Add Later ▢ 3 tablespoons kalamata olives , chopped, or more, to taste

, ▢ 3 tablespoons vegan cheese , such as feta, parmesan, or mozzarella, or more, to taste

, ▢ fresh basil , for garnish Optional for Serving ▢ 3 tablespoons vegan pesto or more

▢ lemon juice, fresh basil , or balsamic glaze/reduction Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Line a large baking sheet (at least 11×17") with parchment paper. Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).

Add the gnocchi, lentils, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, onion, and any other vegetables you're using directly to the baking sheet. Drizzle the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and lemon juice . Toss everything lightly to coat. Sprinkle garlic powder (or minced garlic), salt, dried basil, oregano, and red pepper flakes evenly over the sheet. Toss again so everything is coated with then sauces and spices. Use a spatula or your hands to mix and spread the mixture evenly on the baking dish. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes.

At the 18 to 20-minute mark, stir the mixture. Bring ingredients from the center to the edges and vice versa so everything roasts evenly. Return the pan to the oven for about 5 more minutes. At around 25 total minutes, check if the gnocchi is toasty and the vegetables are cooked to your preference. If not, bake for another 5 minutes or longer.

Remove the pan from oven, and fold in fresh basil, kalamata olives, and vegan cheese. Put it back into the oven for 1 to 2 more minutes to warm and slightly melt the cheese. Transfer to a serving dish, and add a drizzle of lemon juice, vegan pesto, and/or balsamic glaze. Garnish with more fresh basil and a pinch of salt, if needed. Serve as-is or with a side of garlic bread or sourdough. It’s so good!! Video Notes This recipe is naturally soy-free and nut-free as long as your vegan cheese is soy-free and/or nut-free. For nut-free, also use nut-free vegan pesto or omit the pesto. For gluten-free, use gluten-free gnocchi. Balsamic glaze: add 1/2 cup balsamic and 2 tsp maple syrup to a skillet over medium heat and cook until slightly thickened. Let it cool so it thickens a bit more and use Nutrition Calories: 489 kcal , Carbohydrates: 82 g , Protein: 19 g , Fat: 12 g , Saturated Fat: 2 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g , Sodium: 698 mg , Potassium: 798 mg , Fiber: 16 g , Sugar: 6 g , Vitamin A: 5025 IU , Vitamin C: 62 mg , Calcium: 128 mg , Iron: 10 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

gnocchi – You want to use shelf-stable potato gnocchi for this recipe. Gluten-free is fine to use, if needed.

– You want to use shelf-stable potato gnocchi for this recipe. Gluten-free is fine to use, if needed. lentils – For protein and crunch!

– For protein and crunch! veggies – This gnocchi recipe is veggie packed with bell pepper, tomato, onion, and mixed veggies of your choice.

– This gnocchi recipe is veggie packed with bell pepper, tomato, onion, and mixed veggies of your choice. olive oil – To help the gnocchi and veggies crisp in the oven.

– To help the gnocchi and veggies crisp in the oven. balsamic vinegar and lemon juice – For moisture and tang.

– For moisture and tang. seasonings – We are seasoning the gnocchi and veggies with garlic (fresh or powder), salt, dried basil, oregano, and red pepper flakes.

– We are seasoning the gnocchi and veggies with garlic (fresh or powder), salt, dried basil, oregano, and red pepper flakes. additions – After baking, toss in some chopped Kalamata olives, vegan cheese, and fresh basil.

– After baking, toss in some chopped Kalamata olives, vegan cheese, and fresh basil. for serving – Just before serving, sprinkle on any combination of vegan pesto, lemon juice, more fresh basil, and balsamic glaze.

💡Tips Make sure the gnocchi and veggies are well coated in the sauce ingredients, so they roast up crispy and flavorful.

Spread everything into an even layer to ensure even cooking.

What to Serve with Sheet Pan Gnocchi

Serve with garlic bread or sourdough or warm pita on the side.