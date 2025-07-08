A hearty BBQ lentil burger topped with quick and easy creamy coleslaw is a perfect summer meal! Serve in a bun or over a crisp salad. (nut-free with gluten-free and soy-free options) . This post was originally published may 6 2013

Hello summer! It’s time for all things BBQ, and this BBQ lentil burger combines so many summer flavors in one delicious dish.

The patties have split red lentils, which cook really quickly, and they are loaded with BBQ sauce, inside and out! You can make them on the stovetop or in the oven.

These burgers are also absolutely loaded with veggies! Finely chopped cauliflower, carrots, garlic, ginger, and bell pepper give the patties bulk, texture, and flavor. These are veggie veggie burgers. Not trying to be meat anything. Just lentils and veggies and celebrating them. These veggie patties are delicious as is as well!

Serve these with a simple, creamy slaw or your favorite burger toppings on a bun, or use them to top a green salad for a lighter meal. I love adding fruit to the slaw. The original recipe was written with mango in the slaw. Mango add some juicy sweet tk the creamy tangy crunchy slaw for amazing balance of flavor.

Why You’ll Love BBQ Lentil Burgers

veggie-packed!

easy to make in the oven or on the stovetop

loaded with so much amazing BBQ sauce flavor!

versatile – Serve on a bun with your favorite toppings or add the patties to a salad.

nut-free with easy soy-free and gluten-free options

Ingredients

split red lentils – These are the base for your burger. Make sure to rinse well and pick them over before cooking.

– These are the base for your burger. Make sure to rinse well and pick them over before cooking. dried spices – Season the lentils with garlic powder while cooking. For the patties, we will use chipotle powder and onion flakes or powder.

– Season the lentils with garlic powder while cooking. For the patties, we will use chipotle powder and onion flakes or powder. veggies – We will be chopping up cauliflower, carrots, garlic, ginger, and bell pepper in a food processor for these lentil veggie burgers.

– We will be chopping up cauliflower, carrots, garlic, ginger, and bell pepper in a food processor for these lentil veggie burgers. BBQ sauce – You are adding BBQ sauce to the patties and using it to make a glaze on top with some hot sauce for maximum BBQ flavor. Use soy-free BBQ sauce, if needed. You can also add a little bit of sriracha to the patties for spicy lentil burgers.

– You are adding BBQ sauce to the patties and using it to make a glaze on top with some hot sauce for maximum BBQ flavor. Use soy-free BBQ sauce, if needed. You can also add a little bit of sriracha to the patties for spicy lentil burgers. flax meal – This is your binder that holds the patties together.

– This is your binder that holds the patties together. other mix-ins – Sesame seeds add a little extra protein and flavor. Breadcrumbs and flour help the burgers hold together. Use gluten-free breadcrumbs and oat flour, if needed, for a gluten-free option.

In the picture above from 2013 , I used my Rye almond buns with these burgers.

💡Tips The lentil mixture should be moist but not too wet. It shouldn’t leak liquid when you press it. Add more flour, as needed, until you get the right consistency.

You can bake these lentil burgers or pan fry them. Pan frying does yield more crisp results. You can pop the baked patties onto the grill for a few minutes to crisp them up, if you like.

How to Make Lentil Veggie Burgers

Wash the lentils and add to a pan with water, garlic, and salt. Cook over medium heat, partially covered, for 14-16 minutes or until cooked or al dente.

Drain and add to a bowl.

Add the cauliflower, ginger, garlic, carrot, and peppers to a food processor. Process to make a finely chopped meal.

Add the veggie mixture to the lentil bowl.

Add in the spices, bbq sauce, flax seed meal and sesame seeds and mix in. Then fold in the breadcrumbs and 2 tablespoons flour.

Mix and let sit for for a few minutes. Check if the mixture isn’t too wet. When you press it, moisture shouldn’t leak, and it shouldn’t feel very wet. Add more flour, if the dough is too wet.

Shape into patties, then make the glaze. In a small bowl, mix the bbq sauce, hot sauce, and 1 teaspoon or oil or water. Set aside.

To bake: place the burgers on parchment lined sheet. Brush with glaze. Bake at 400° F/200º C for 20-25 minutes. Once the center is set, glaze again and remove from oven. Once baked, these patties can be grilled quickly for grill marks, if you like.

To pan fry: Heat a skillet over high heat. Add oil, and reduce the heat to medium once hot. Place the burger patties in the skillet. Cook 3-4 minutes each side until golden brown. Glaze one side and remove from skillet.

Serve in a toasted bun with your favorite burger toppings, like lettuce, tomato, onion, or creamy slaw. Or, serve these over crisp greens for a satisfying summer salad! Dress with thinned out bbq sauce or vegan ranch or mayo based dressing.

What to Serve with Lentil Burgers

These are great with your favorite grilled sides, like mac and cheese, pasta salad, bean salad etc.