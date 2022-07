When you want just top of a Blueberry muffin. Make these Blueberry Muffin Cookies! Almond flour cookies topped with a brown sugar cinnamon streusel are A truly unforgettable breakfast or afternoon treat! Grainfree Vegan Glutenfree

Blueberry Muffin Cookies – these are perfect for those moments when really you want a blueberry muffin but you also want cookies! And guess what, as such, they can be dessert AND breakfast! Trust me these are the best ever dessert mix.

Pop them in the oven and a few minutes later you will find yourself in blueberry paradise! You’re going to love every single bite of my vegan blueberry muffin cookies!

The cookies use almond flour as the base and are soft and chewy. They get topped with an almond flour blueberry sugar streusel. You have to try these right now. They are gluten-free and grainfree! And don’t need any vegan butter. These are best made with fresh blueberries, but frozen work too. Just wash them well then dry well before using .

why you’ll love these blueberry streusel cookies

they are gluten-free and grainfree

they take just minutes to put together. No whipping up butter and eggs needed

the recipe is versatile and forgiving

They are perfect for when you want just the tops of a blueberry muffin!

they are crisp on the edges and soft and chewy in the middle

Print Recipe No ratings yet Blueberry Muffin Almond Flour Cookies My Vegan Blueberry Muffin Cookies are packed with blueberries, topped with a brown sugar cinnamon streusel and brightened with a hint of lemon! These glutenfree grainfree almond flour cookies taste like a blueberry muffin and are so easy to make. A truly unforgettable breakfast or afternoon treat! Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 15 mins Chilling 15 mins Total Time 40 mins Servings: 12 Calories: 127 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients for the almond flour cookie: 1 1/4 cup ( 140 g ) almond flour I use blanched super fine almond flour

1/3 cup ( 40 g ) tapioca starch

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons powdered sugar or use cane sugar or light brown sugar Wet ingredients: 1 tablespoon semi solid refined coconut oil measure when semi solid, melt before using

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) maple syrup for the blueberry streusel topping: 1/4 cup of dough from above

2 tablespoons almond flour

1 tablespoon brown sugar

a generous pinch salt

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup ( 75 g ) blueberries preferably fresh, wash throroughtly and pat dry if using frozen berries Instructions Make the cookie base : In a bowl, add the dry ingredients and make sure to mix really well. Press and mix so that the almond flour lumps break down.

Then melt the coconut oil. Add to the bowl. Add the vanilla extract, lemon juice and room temperature maple syrup to the dry ingredients.

Mix really well until you get a dough. The dough will be somewhat sticky. That's okay. Chill it for 15 to 20 minutes.

Once the dough is not too sticky, remove 1/4 cup of the dough into another bowl. Then chill the rest of the dough for another 10-15 mins while you mix the streusel, line the baking sheet and preheat the oven to 335 deg f ( 165 deg c).

Make the streusel : In the bowl with the 1/4 cup dough, add the almond flour, brown sugar, a generous pinch of salt and cinnamon, and mix really well. Mix to make a slightly dry mixture. Add more almond flour if needed a teaspoon at a time. then add the blueberries and mix in.

Remove the chilled dough from the fridge. Then using a cookie scoop, divide the dough into equal portions. I use 1.5 or 2 tablespoon cookie scoop.

Flatten these scoops onto a parchment lined baking sheet.( I usually double line the baking sheet with parchment because if your baking sheet is too thin, the almond flour bottom can start to brown really quickly). Then top these cookies with the blueberry streusel mixture.

Spread the streusel mixture evenly on all the cookies. The base cookies spread a lot so you want to cover a good portion of the top with the cookie mixture and not just the center. Lightly press the streusel in.

Bake at 335 degrees Fahrenheit for 13 to 15 minutes, depending on your baking sheet and the oven. Until the edges are golden.

Then remove the cookies from the oven. They will be somewhat soft. Let them cool for ten minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack and cool completely and enjoy.

Store these cookies on the counter for the day and refrigerate for up to a week. Notes These are best with fresh berries. If using frozen, thaw and wash them and then dry well and use. I use a mix of fresh and frozen wild blueberries as I really enjoy the mix of different sizes

the cookies spread quite a bit so make sure to not place them too close together on the sheet

If you want, drizzle them with some lemon juice and sugar glaze Nutrition Nutrition Facts Blueberry Muffin Almond Flour Cookies Amount Per Serving Calories 127 Calories from Fat 72 % Daily Value* Fat 8g 12% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 48mg 2% Potassium 23mg 1% Carbohydrates 14g 5% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 8g 9% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin A 3IU 0% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 36mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

almond flour – I use blanched super fine almond flour

tapioca starch is the binder since these cookies are gluten-free

baking soda gives these a bit of a rise

I sweetened the base with a blend of maple syrup and powdered sugar but you can use cane sugar or light brown sugar. The color will be a bit darker then.

coconut oil – I use refined coconut oil. Make sure to measure when semi solid, then melt before using

vanilla extract for that muffin batter taste

lemon juice for a hint of freshness

for the blueberry streusel topping, we combine the cookie dough with extra almond flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and blueberries

Tips & Substitutions:

These are best with fresh berries. If using frozen, thaw and wash them and then dry well and use I often use a mix of fresh and frozen wild blueberries as I really enjoy the mix of different sizes

the cookies spread quite a bit so make sure to not place them too close together on the sheet

If you want, drizzle them with some lemon icing

How to make Blueberry Muffin Cookies

Make the cookie base: In a bowl, add the dry ingredients and make sure you mix really well. Press and mix so that you break down all the almond flour lumps if any.

Then melt the coconut oil. Add to the bowl. Add the vanilla extract, lemon juice, and room temperature maple syrup to the dry ingredients.

Mix really well until you get a dough. The dough will be somewhat sticky. That’s okay. Chill it for 15 to 20 minutes in the fridge.

Once the dough is not too sticky, remove 1/4 cup of the dough into another bowl. Then chill the rest of the dough for another 10-15 mins while you mix the streusel and line the baking sheet and preheat the oven to 335 deg f ( 165 deg c).

In the bowl with the 1/4 cup dough, add the almond flour, brown sugar, a generous pinch of salt and cinnamon, and mix really well. Mix to make a slightly dry mixture(add more almond flour if needed), then add the blueberries and mix in.





Remove the chilled dough from the fridge. Then using a cookie scoop, divide the dough into equal portions. I use 1.5 or 2 tablespoon cookie scoop.

Flatten these scoops onto a parchment lined baking sheet. I usually double line the baking sheet with parchment because sometimes if your baking sheet is too thin, the almond flour bottom can start to brown really quickly.

Then top these cookies with the blueberry streusel mixture.

Spread the mixture evenly on all the cookies. The base of the cookies will spread a lot so you want to cover a good portion of the top with the cookie mixture and not just the tops. Lightly press the streusel in.

Bake at 335 degrees Fahrenheit for 13 to 15 minutes, depending on your baking sheet and the oven. Until the edges are golden.

Then remove the cookies from the oven. They will be somewhat soft. Let them cool for ten minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack and cool completely and enjoy.

Storage

Store these cookies on the counter for the day and refrigerate for up to a week.

Variations: Use other berries or caramelized bananas with the streusel topping