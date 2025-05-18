Vegan German chocolate cookies are like mini German chocolate cakes: a soft, chewy chocolate oatmeal cookie with a rich caramel-coconut-pecan filling in the middle! Trust me, these won’t last long on the cookie plate. This post was originally published on dec 31, 2020

These German chocolate cake cookies have become a delicious household staple in no time. They have all the flavor of German chocolate cake but are gone in two bites!

I love all things pecan and chocolate! Especially around the holiday season! Have you tried my pecan chocolate pie? SO good! These German chocolate cookies would make a perfect snack year-round, but with that festive nut and chocolate combo, they are an especially great gift or treat during the holidays!

If you love German chocolate cake these little chocolate cookies are the perfect treat to add to your baking list! They have that classic winning combination of chocolate, coconut, and pecan all piled up on top of soft, rich, and chocolatey oatmeal cookies with no added oil!

Why You’ll Love German Chocolate Cookies

perfectly soft chocolate oatmeal cookies with rich, nutty, caramel-coconut filling

perfect for snacking and for holiday cookie exchanges

soy-free and oil-free with easy gluten-free option

You often see German chocolate cookies that are frosted or topped with a caramel filling after baking. These are slightly different from your regular German Chocolate Cake Thumbprint cookies, as these are baked with the caramel coconut-pecan filling already in the cookies. I find these are way easier to store and less messy to eat that way.

▢ 1/3 cup almond butter , use natural smooth drippy almond butter or use cashew butter

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 2 tablespoons non-dairy milk Dry Ingredients ▢ 1/4 cup oats , quick cooking or old fashioned

, ▢ 2 tablespoons shredded coconut

▢ 1/2 cup flour , (all purpose, or use gluten-free all purpose)

, ▢ 3 tablespoons cocoa powder

▢ 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt Filling: ▢ 1/3 cup Shredded coconut

▢ 1/4 cup chopped pecans

▢ 3 to 4 tablespoons maple syrup or sugar

▢ 2 tablespoons nondairy milk

Make the cookie dough. Mix all wet ingredients for the cookie. In a separate, large bowl, mix the dry ingredients . Combine wet ingredients into the dry. If you want a sweeter cookie, add a tablespoon of sugar or maple syrup. Mix well. (You can add a tablespoon of oil into the cookie to keep it more moist. Or fold in a quarter of the coconut pecan filling into the dough.))

Press and mix so that the mixture is homogenous, and you get a dough. Chill the dough for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, make the filling and preheat the oven to 350° F (177 ℃).

Make the filling and bake the cookies. Add the pecans to a skillet and toast for 2 minutes, then add the coconut and continue to toast until the coconut is golden.

Add in the maple syrup, then mix the cornstarch and non-dairy milk really well, and add it to the pan. Continue to cook the mixture until it thickens a bit. Set aside.

Add in the maple syrup, then mix the cornstarch and non-dairy milk really well, and add it to the pan. Continue to cook the mixture until it thickens a bit. Set aside.

Scoop out around 2 tablespoons of the cookie dough mixture at a time, rolling them into balls. Press the balls to flatten a bit on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Use a deep 1 teaspoon measure to make dips in centers of cookies. Add the filling to the dips. You want to add enough filling and pile it on, because the filling tastes really good, and make the cookie moist. Repeat for all the dough, You can probably get 11 to 12 cookies total. (You can also shape the dough and filling as sandwich cookies or cinnamon roll form for variation. Or mix the filling in the dough lightly, scoop flatten and bake)

Bake for 11 to 14 minutes, depending on the size of the cookies. Then, take the sheet out of the oven, let it sit for a few minutes, then transfer the cookies to a cooling rack.

This recipe is naturally soy-free and oil-free. To make these gluten-free: use a gluten-free flour blend or 1/3 cup oat flour +2 tablespoons of cornstarch, potato starch, or tapioca starch, instead of the all-purpose flour. If you don't like pecans or are allergic, you can use walnuts instead. You can make the oatmeal cookie dough a day ahead of time and store it in the fridge.

Ingredients

The base for the cookies is an oatmeal cookie – so we use flour, oats and cocoa powder as a base with some baking soda added for a bit of a rise.

– so we use as a base with some added for a bit of a rise. These are sweetened with maple syrup only so refined sugar-free.

only so refined sugar-free. For some extra chewiness and flavor, I add some shredded coconut.

Almond butter and non-dairy milk add enough fat and moisture to these to make them chewy in the middle while being a bit crispy on the outside. Use cashew butter or peanut butter(this will add peanut flavor).

and add enough fat and moisture to these to make them chewy in the middle while being a bit crispy on the outside. Use cashew butter or peanut butter(this will add peanut flavor). It would not be a German chocolate cookie without that signature caramel filling made from shredded coconut and pecans. We toast the nuts in a pan for more flavor.

and We toast the nuts in a pan for more flavor. To get that caramel feel to the German chocolate cake filling, we add some maple syrup and non-dairy milk as well as some cornstarch for thickening the filling.

💡 Tips If you don’t like pecans or are allergic, you can use walnuts instead.

You can make the oatmeal cookie dough a day ahead of time and store it in the fridge.

These cookies can tend to easily be drier because of no oil and cocoa powder. Underbake them and use a good amount of the filling. You can also add in some oil, or fold some filling into the dough for ensuring a moist cookie.

How to make German Chocolate Cookies



Mix all wet ingredients for the cookie. In a separate, large bowl, mix the dry ingredients. Combine wet ingredients into the dry. If you want a sweeter cookie, add another tablespoon of sugar or maple syrup. Mix well. (You can add a tablespoon of oil into the cookie to keep it more moist. Or fold in a quarter of the coconut pecan filling into the dough.)

Press and mix so that the mixture is homogenous, and you get a dough. Chill the dough for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, make the filling and preheat the oven to 350° F (177 ℃).

Add the pecans to a skillet and toast for 2 minutes, then add the coconut and continue to toast until the coconut is golden.

Add in the maple syrup, then mix the cornstarch and non-dairy milk really well, and add it to the pan. Continue to cook the mixture until it thickens a bit. Set aside.

Scoop out around 2 tablespoons of the cookie dough mixture at a time, rolling them into balls. Press the balls to flatten a bit on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Use a deep 1 teaspoon measure to make dips in centers of cookies.

Add the filling to the dips. You want to add enough filling and pile it on, because the filling tastes really good, and make the cookie moist. Repeat for all the dough, You can probably get 11 to 12 cookies total. (You can also shape the dough and filling as sandwich cookies or cinnamon roll form for variation. Or mix the filling in the dough lightly, scoop flatten and bake)

Bake for 11 to 14 minutes, depending on the size of the cookies. Then, take the sheet out of the oven, let it sit for a few minutes, then transfer the cookies to a cooling rack.

Storage Directions

Keep the cookies on the counter for up to 2 days, and refrigerate for up to a week.