Almond Flour Snickerdoodles

By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 10 minutes mins
Cook: 15 minutes mins
Chill time: 30 minutes mins
Total: 55 minutes mins
Servings: 10
Course: Dessert, Snack
Cuisine: American

These almond flour snickerdoodles are vegan and gluten-free yet perfectly crispy and chewy, and with the signature crinkly top that makes them the eye-catcher on every cookie platter. So easy to make and kids and adults alike love them.

Ingredients

US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x

▢ 1 cup almond flour , I use super fine blanched almond flour

, ▢ 3 tablespoons tapioca starch or use other starch of choice

▢ 1/8 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

▢ 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon For the wet ingredients ▢ 1.5 tablespoon melted refined coconut oil

▢ 1/4 cup maple syrup

▢ 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract For coating the cookies: ▢ 1 teaspoon cinnamon

▢ 1 tablespoon brown sugar Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions In a bowl, combine all the dry ingredients and mix well. Press and mix so that the almond flour lumps break down

Then add the wet ingredients and mix into a sticky dough. Chill this dough in the refrigerator for at least half an hour. If the dough after half an hour is still a bit too sticky, add in 1 tablespoon of almond flour, or oat flour, and mix in

In a small bowl, mix the cinnamon and brown sugar and set aside. Prep your baking sheet by lining with parchment paper.

Preheat the oven to 335 degrees Fahrenheit (170 deg C ) . Make equal scoops of the dough and roll it into a ball then flatten it lightly and press into the cinnamon sugar mixture. Coat on either all sides or just one side and then the edges and then place on the parchment lined baking sheet.

Repeat for all the dough. Depending on the size you’ll get 6 large cookies or 8-10 small .

Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 12-15 minutes depending o the size of your cookie.

Remove from the oven. The cookie will be soft when it is just out of the oven. Let it cool for 10 minutes then move it into a cooling rack and let it continue to cool completely. Notes Store on the counter in a covered container for up to a 2 weeks. These cookies are best fresh for the first 4/5 days

on the counter in a covered container for up to a 2 weeks. These cookies are best fresh for the first 4/5 days For variations, you can change up the spice in the cookie to cardamom, chai spice, saffron, pumpkin spice or other flavors.

Nutrition

Calories: 116 kcal , Carbohydrates: 11 g , Protein: 2 g , Fat: 8 g , Saturated Fat: 2 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.04 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 0.1 g , Sodium: 85 mg , Potassium: 22 mg , Fiber: 1 g , Sugar: 6 g , Vitamin A: 1 IU , Vitamin C: 0.01 mg , Calcium: 36 mg , Iron: 0.5 mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Tips :

You can use coconut sugar instead of brown sugar for the topping to make these completely refined sugar-free

To make these oil-free, substitute the oil with tahini or almond butter or just omit the oil and add more maple syrup

