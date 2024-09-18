Jump to RecipeRate Recipe

This post contains affiliate links. Please see our disclosure policy.

These almond flour snickerdoodles are vegan and gluten-free yet perfectly crispy and chewy, and with the signature crinkly top that makes them the eye-catcher on every cookie platter. Almond flour and maple syrup make them a great snack cookie

a platter with glutenfree vegan almond flour snickerdoodles
Hungry for more?
My quick start guide has tips and secrets with easy recipes that you will LOVE!
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

These vegan gluten-free almond flour snickerdoodles are easy and delicious! I use my dependable almond flour cookie base and coat it in cinnamon sugar. They have the perfect crinkly top and are crisp on the outside and soft in the center.

I coated mine in brown sugar and cinnamon. You could use coconut sugar instead, but the color will be a bit darker than the snickerdoodles in the pictures.  For a lighter look, you can easily substitute white sugar for the coating.

a platter with vegan glutenfree snickerdoodles with one cookie broken into half

These cookies are perfect for all lovers of cinnamon-y goodness and definitely a welcome addition to our regular repertoire of cookie recipes.  I make these year-round for my friends and family. You can change up the spice to chia spice, pumpkin spice or other for variation!

a platter with vegan glutenfree almond flour snickerdoodle cookies

Table of Contents

More vegan cookie recipes:

Almond Flour Snickerdoodles

No ratings yet
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Chill time: 30 minutes
Total: 55 minutes
Servings: 10
Course: Dessert, Snack
Cuisine: American
Pin Print
These almond flour snickerdoodles are vegan and gluten-free yet perfectly crispy and chewy, and with the signature crinkly top that makes them the eye-catcher on every cookie platter. So easy to make and kids and adults alike love them. 
Save this recipe!
Get this sent to your inbox, plus get new recipes from us every week!
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Ingredients 
 

  • 1 cup almond flour, I use super fine blanched almond flour
  • 3 tablespoons tapioca starch or use other starch of choice
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

For the wet ingredients

  • 1.5 tablespoon melted refined coconut oil
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

For coating the cookies:

  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar

Instructions 

  • In a bowl, combine all the dry ingredients and mix well. Press and mix so that the almond flour lumps break down
  • Then add the wet ingredients and mix into a sticky dough. Chill this dough in the refrigerator for at least half an hour. If the dough after half an hour is still a bit too sticky, add in 1 tablespoon of almond flour, or oat flour, and mix in
  • In a small bowl, mix the cinnamon and brown sugar and set aside. Prep your baking sheet by lining with parchment paper.
  • Preheat the oven to 335 degrees Fahrenheit (170 deg C ) . Make equal scoops of the dough and roll it into a ball then flatten it lightly and press into the cinnamon sugar mixture. Coat on either all sides or just one side and then the edges and then place on the parchment lined baking sheet.
  • Repeat for all the dough. Depending on the size you’ll get 6 large cookies or 8-10 small .
  • Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 12-15 minutes depending o the size of your cookie.
  • Remove from the oven. The cookie will be soft when it is just out of the oven. Let it cool for 10 minutes then move it into a cooling rack and let it continue to cool completely.

Notes

  • Store on the counter in a covered container for up to a 2 weeks. These cookies are best fresh for the first  4/5 days 
  • For variations, you can change up the spice in the cookie to cardamom, chai spice, saffron, pumpkin spice or other flavors.
  • To make this oil-free, substitute the oil with tahini or smooth nut butter just omit the oil and add more maple instead 

Nutrition

Calories: 116kcal, Carbohydrates: 11g, Protein: 2g, Fat: 8g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.04g, Monounsaturated Fat: 0.1g, Sodium: 85mg, Potassium: 22mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 6g, Vitamin A: 1IU, Vitamin C: 0.01mg, Calcium: 36mg, Iron: 0.5mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients:

  • almond flour –  I use  super fine almond flour from blanched almonds. This recipe is made for almond flour. The only substitutes that work. Are another nut flour. For regular flour cookies, see these.
  • tapioca starch gives them more stability – you can use another starch of choice, like cornstarch, potato starch
  • as fat we use refined coconut oil to keep it neutral tasting. Virgin works as well
  • maple syrup – these are naturally sweetened with maple syrup
  • vanilla – always
  •  salt brings out the sweetness some more
  • baking soda gives these the signature crinkly top
  • these would not be snickerdoodles without a hefty dose of cinnamon both in dough and topping
  • the signature snickerdoodle look is achieved by coating the cookie dough balls with a mix of cinnamon and brown sugar before baking

Tips :

  • You can use coconut sugar instead of brown sugar for the topping to make these completely refined sugar-free
  • To make these oil-free, substitute the oil with tahini or almond butter or just omit the oil and add more maple syrup

 

ingredients for making vegan snickerdoodle cookies on a marble countertop

How to make Vegan Almond Flour Snickerdoodle Cookies

dry ingredients for vegan snickerdoodles in a white bowl

dry ingredients for vegan snickerdoodle cookie batter in a bowl

In a bowl, combine all the dry ingredients and mix well. Press and mix so that the almond flour lumps are broken down really well.

wet ingredients being added to dry ingredients in a bowl

Then add the wet ingredients and mix them into a sticky dough. Chill this dough for at least half an hour. If the dough after half an hour is still a bit too sticky after, add in 1 tablespoon of almond flour or oat flour and mix in.

vegan snickerdoodles cookie dough in a white bowl

In a small bowl, mix the cinnamon and brown sugar really well and set aside. Prep your baking sheet by lining it with a sheet of parchment paper.

Preheat the oven to 335 degrees Fahrenheit (170 deg C ) . Make equal scoops of the dough, roll it into a ball, flatten it lightly, and press into the cinnamon sugar mixture. Coat on either all sides or just one side and then the edges and then place on the parchment lined baking sheet.

snickerdoodles cookie batter on a lined sheetpan

Repeat for all the dough. For larger cookies, you will get about 6 cookies. Smaller cookies would be about 8-10.

Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 12-15 minutes depending o the size of your cookie.

Remove from the oven. The cookie will be soft when it is just out of the oven. Let it cool for 10 minutes then move it into a cooling rack and let it continue to cool completely.

freshly baked vegan glutenfree snickerdoodle cookies on a cookie sheet

Storage

Store on the counter in a covered container for up to a 2 weeks. These cookies are best fresh for the first few days. Refrigerate for freshness and longer storage.

 

 

About Richa

Hi, I'm Richa! I create flavorful plant based recipes that are inspired by my Indian upbringing, including many gluten-free, soy-free, and oil-free options.

Read More

You May Also Like

Leave a comment

If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online and I love hearing from you all!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recipe Rating




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.