Chai Tiramisu Cake (Chaimisu!)

Jump to RecipeRate Recipe

This post contains affiliate links. Please see our disclosure policy.

Chai tiramisu cake has a delicious, moist, chai-infused cake with layers of cardamom cream dusted with a cocoa-chai topping. It is an absolutely fabulous fusion dessert perfect for Diwali or any special occasion! (soy-free with gluten-free or nut-free option)

slice of chai tiramisu cake on a plate with a fork
Hungry for more?
My quick start guide has tips and secrets with easy recipes that you will LOVE!
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.


Table of Contents

We’re actually making a super quick cake for this chai tiramisu, instead of using ladyfingers. The rich, creamy textures of the cake and cardamom cream give you the decadence of tiramisu without any eggs or dairy needed.

You can make this with vegan ladyfingers, if you can find those, or you can use vegan cake rusks. Cake rusks are like plain biscotti available in Indian stores, and they work well as a substitute for ladyfingers. Just soak them in the chai, and use them for layering. Or, you can make this simple cake with just a few ingredients.

chai tiramisu cake before slicing

I heard you about wanting a cake that used a cream topping that didn’t need a freezer to set. The cardamom cream for this chai tiramisu cake sets up thick and spreadable at room temperature, no freezer needed.

Whether you make the cake from scratch or use one of the substitutions, this incredibly delicious chai tiramisu is a hit at any dinner party. It also freezes well, so you can make it ahead. Just thaw it overnight in the fridge.

slice of chai tiramisu cake on a plate with a fork taking a bite

Why You’ll Love Chai Tiramisu

  • quick, easy, moist, delicious cake soaked in flavorful milk chai
  • rich, decadent cardamom cream that sets up with no freezer needed
  • cocoa-chai sprinkle on top for extra flavor
  • soy-free with gluten free or nut-free options

More Diwali Desserts

Chai Tiramisu Cake (Chaimisu!)

No ratings yet
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 45 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes
Cooling Time: 30 minutes
Total: 1 hour 55 minutes
Servings: 8
Course: cake, Dessert
Cuisine: Indian Fusion
close-up of slice of chai tiramisu cake on a plate
Pin Print
Chai tiramisu cake has a delicious, moist, chai-infused cake with layers of cardamom cream dusted with a cocoa-chai topping. It is an absolutely fabulous fusion dessert perfect for Diwali or any special occasion! (soy-free with gluten-free or nut-free option)
Save this recipe!
Get this sent to your inbox, plus get new recipes from us every week!
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Ingredients 
 

Cake Dry Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • cup sugar
  • 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
  • teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon salt

Cake Wet Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract, or vanilla powder (add with dry ingredients)
  • 1 cup non-dairy milk

For the Chai

  • ½ cup water
  • 1 tablespoon grated ginger
  • 2 teaspoons chai spice blend, or more, to taste
  • 4 teaspoons loose leaf tea, or 4 black tea bags
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 2 cups non-dairy milk, such as oat milk, that is thick and withstands boiling without changing flavor

For the Cardamom Cream Layer

  • 1 cup raw cashews, soaked in hot water for 10 minutes then drained
  • 15 ounce can full-fat coconut milk
  • ¾ cup non-dairy yogurt, almond, cashew, or cashew-coconut yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract, or vanilla powder
  • ½ teaspoon ground cardamom
  • ¼ cup sugar

For Topping

  • 2 teaspoons cocoa powder
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon, or cardamom or chai spice

Instructions 

Make the cake.

  • Grease or line an 8×10” baking dish (or use a 9×9” or similar-sized). Preheat the oven to 350°F (177° C). 
  • Add all the dry ingredients in a bowl, and mix well. If you’re using vanilla powder, add that in as well. Then, add the wet ingredients. Mix until the dry ingredients are incorporated. If the batter is too thick, add more non-dairy milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, until you get a flowy batter.
  • Transfer the batter into your baking dish, even it out with a spatula, and bake. Check at the 25 minutes with a toothpick in the center. If the toothpick comes out clean, remove the cake from the oven. Otherwise, bake it for 5 to 10 minutes more, until the toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Metal baking dishes bake faster, while stoneware takes longer. Cool the cake on the counter for 10 minutes, then cover the pan with a clean kitchen towel, and transfer to the fridge to cool, so it will release easily from the baking pan.

Meanwhile, make the chai and the cardamom cream.

  • Add water, ginger, chai spice, tea, and sugar to a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then gradually pour in the non-dairy milk. Bring to a boil again, reduce the heat to low, then bring to a boil again. Switch off the heat, strain, and set the chai aside cool.
  • Blend cashews, coconut milk, yogurt, cornstarch, vanilla, cardamom, and sugar until smooth. Blend for a minute, then let the blender sit for 3 to 4 minutes, then blend again for half a minute. Repeat until you have a really smooth, creamy mixture with no pieces of cashew at all. 
  • Transfer the cashew mixture to a skillet. Rinse the blender with 1/4 cup water and add that to the pan, and cook over medium heat, stirring until it bubbles a little bit. Then, reduce the heat to medium-low and continue to cook, stirring, until it thickens. It may get lumpy at first, then smooth out. Once evenly thick and smooth, turn off the heat and let the mixture cool. The mixture will be pretty thick and you can use it to layer on the cake once it reaches room temperature. To fasten the process, refrigerate the cream to cool or to thicken more.

Assemble the chai tiramisu. 

  • Slice the cooled cake into two layers using a sharp, serrated knife. If the cake breaks a little bit, that’s ok, since we are just going to soak it in chai and slather it in cream in just a second. 
  • Place one slice cut-side-up in your baking pan. Poke holes into the cake, if you want for extra soaking, then soak it with half of the chai. Spread half the chilled cream evenly over the top. Then, add the second slice of cake on top cut-side-up, poke holes again, and soak with the remaining chai and spread the remaining cream on top. 
  • For the topping, mix the cocoa powder with chai spice, cardamom, or cinnamon, sift over the cake. You can sift it on everywhere or use stencils to make shapes on top with the cocoa mixture. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before slicing and serving. You can serve immediately, but the flavors meld as it sits.

Video

Notes

We are slicing the cake into two layers, so you want it to bake tall. Make sure you choose a baking dish that is 8×10”, 9×9” or similar-sized.
The extra boiling step helps the chai flavors better infuse the milk, so don’t skip it! Choose a non-dairy milk that withstands boiling. Some nut milks will get a metallic flavor with intense boiling, so they won’t work well in this recipe. Oat milk works well.
Chai tiramisu keeps in the fridge for 4 days or can be frozen. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator.
For variation, you can top with just cinnamon or cocoa. You can also adjust the flavor of the cake by adjusting the flavor of the tea. Choose a brand of chai spice that you really love, since that flavor comes through a lot in the finished cake. I like to make this with my family’s chai masala blend, which is cardamom-heavy and works perfectly here.
To make gluten-free: Use ¾ cup almond flour, ¾ cup oat flour, ¼ cup potato starch. Mix that together, then use all of it in place of the all-purpose flour. Replace the 1 cup of milk with ¾ cup non-dairy milk and ¼ cup club soda. If batter is thin, add more oat flour.
To make nut-free: Use 1 cup coconut cream instead of the cashews, plus the can of full-fat coconut milk, and a nut-free yogurt. Coconut cream is the thick part that separates out in a can of full-fat coconut milk. Also make sure your non-dairy milk and yogurt are nut-free.
Cannot be made gluten-free and nut-free at the same time.
For soy-free, choose a soy-free non-dairy milk and yogurt.

Nutrition

Calories: 337kcal, Carbohydrates: 46g, Protein: 7g, Fat: 15g, Saturated Fat: 3g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g, Monounsaturated Fat: 8g, Sodium: 119mg, Potassium: 234mg, Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 20g, Vitamin A: 21IU, Vitamin C: 3mg, Calcium: 227mg, Iron: 3mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!
cake ingredients on the kitchen counter
chai ingredients

Ingredients

  • all-purpose flour – for the cake. To make this gluten-free, use ¾ cup almond flour, ¾ cup oat flour, ¼ cup potato starch. Mix that together, then use all of it in place of the all-purpose flour. Replace the 1 cup of milk with ¾ cup non-dairy milk and ¼ cup club soda. If batter is thin, add more oat flour. You can use vegan ladyfingers or cake rusks instead of baking the cake, if you prefer, and omit all of the cake ingredients.
  • sugar – To sweeten the cake, the chai, and the cardamom cream.
  • baking powder, baking soda, and salt – To condition the cake batter.
  • oil – Adds moisture to the cake batter.
  • vanilla extract – You can use vanilla powder instead, if you prefer.
  • non-dairy milk – Adds moisture to the cake and is the base for the chai. Choose a non-dairy milk, like oat milk, that withstands a lot of boiling without changing flavor or texture.
  • spices – In the chai, we are using fresh ginger, chai spice blend, and black tea. You will need ground cardamom for the cardamom cream layer. And you need cocoa powder and with cinnamon, cardamom, or more chai masala for dusting the top of the chai tiramisu.
  • cashews and coconut milk – For the cardamom cream. You can replace the cashews with coconut cream for a nut-free option.
  • non-dairy yogurt – Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.
  • cornstarch – Helps the cardamom cream layer thicken.

💡Tips

  • We are slicing the cake into two layers, so you want it to bake tall. Make sure you choose a baking dish that is 8×10”, 9×9” or similar-sized.
  • The extra boiling step helps the chai flavors better infuse the milk, so don’t skip it! Choose a non-dairy milk that withstands boiling. Some nut milks will get a metallic flavor with intense boiling, so they won’t work well in this recipe. Oat milk works well.

How to Make Chai Tiramisu Cake

Grease or line an 8×10” baking dish (or use a 9×9” or similar-sized). Preheat the oven to 350°F (177° C). 

Add all the dry ingredients in a bowl, and mix well. If you’re using vanilla powder, add that in as well. Then, add the wet ingredients. Mix until the dry ingredients are incorporated. If the batter is too thick, add more non-dairy milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, until you get a flowy batter.

adding wet ingredients to the dry ingredients
mixing wet and dry ingredients together

Transfer the batter into your baking dish, even it out with a spatula, and bake. Check at the 25 minutes with a toothpick in the center. If the toothpick comes out clean, remove the cake from the oven. Otherwise, bake it for 5 to 10 minutes more, until the toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Metal baking dishes bake faster, while stoneware takes longer. Cool the cake on the counter for 10 minutes, then cover the pan with a clean kitchen towel, and transfer to the fridge to cool, so it will release easily from the baking pan.

pouring cake batter into the greased pan
cake in the pan before baking

Add water, ginger, chai spice, tea, and sugar to a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then gradually pour in the non-dairy milk.

adding chai ingredients to the pan
adding non-dairy milk to the pan

Bring to a boil again, reduce the heat to low, then bring to a boil again. Switch off the heat, strain, and set the chai aside cool.

boiling the chai
straining the chai

Blend cashews, coconut milk, yogurt, cornstarch, vanilla, cardamom, and sugar until smooth. Blend for a minute, then let the blender sit for 3 to 4 minutes, then blend again for half a minute. Repeat until you have a really smooth, creamy mixture with no pieces of cashew at all. 

cardamom cream ingredients on the kitchen counter
cardamom cream ingredients in the blender

Transfer the cashew mixture to a skillet. Rinse the blender with 1/4 cup water and add that to the pan, and cook over medium heat, stirring until it bubbles a little bit. Then, reduce the heat to medium-low and continue to cook, stirring, until it thickens. It may get lumpy at first, then smooth out. Once evenly thick and smooth, turn off the heat and let the mixture cool. The mixture will be pretty thick and you can use it to layer on the cake once it reaches room temperature. To fasten the process, refrigerate the cream to cool or to thicken more

adding cardamom cream to the pan
thickened cardamom cream in the pan

Slice the cooled cake into two layers using a sharp, serrated knife. If the cake breaks a little bit, that’s ok, since we are just going to soak it in chai and slather it in cream in just a second. 

cake in the pan after baking
slicing the cake in half

Place one slice cut-side-up in your baking pan. Poke holes into the cake, if you want for extra soaking, then soak it with half of the chai. Spread half the chilled cream evenly over the top.

pouring the chai onto first the cake layer
cardamom cream after evening out on first the cake layer

Then, add the second slice of cake on top cut-side-up, poke holes again, and soak with the remaining chai and spread the remaining cream on top. 

pouring the chai onto second cake layer
spreading cardamom cream onto second cake layer

For the topping, mix the cocoa powder with chai spice, cardamom, or cinnamon, sift over the cake. You can sift it on everywhere or use stencils to make shapes on top with the cocoa mixture. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before slicing and serving. You can serve immediately, but the flavors meld as it sits.

dusting the chai tiramisu cake with cocoa and cinnamon
chai tiramisu cake after dusting with cocoa and cinnamon
slice of chai tiramisu cake on a plate

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this recipe allergy friendly?

For soy-free, choose a soy-free non-dairy milk and yogurt.

This cake cannot be made gluten-free and nut-free at the same time.

To make gluten-free: Use ¾ cup almond flour, ¾ cup oat flour, ¼ cup potato starch. Mix that together, then use all of it in place of the all-purpose flour. Replace the 1 cup of milk with ¾ cup non-dairy milk and ¼ cup club soda. If batter is thin, add more oat flour.

To make nut-free: Use 1 cup coconut cream instead of the cashews, plus the can of full-fat coconut milk, and a nut-free yogurt. Coconut cream is the thick part that separates out in a can of full-fat coconut milk. Also make sure your non-dairy milk and yogurt are nut-free.

About Richa

Hi, I'm Richa! I create flavorful plant based recipes that are inspired by my Indian upbringing, including many gluten-free, soy-free, and oil-free options.

Read More

You May Also Like

Leave a comment

If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online and I love hearing from you all!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recipe Rating




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.