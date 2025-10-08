Chai tiramisu cake has a delicious, moist, chai-infused cake with layers of cardamom cream dusted with a cocoa-chai topping. It is an absolutely fabulous fusion dessert perfect for Diwali or any special occasion! (soy-free with gluten-free or nut-free option)

We’re actually making a super quick cake for this chai tiramisu, instead of using ladyfingers. The rich, creamy textures of the cake and cardamom cream give you the decadence of tiramisu without any eggs or dairy needed.

You can make this with vegan ladyfingers, if you can find those, or you can use vegan cake rusks. Cake rusks are like plain biscotti available in Indian stores, and they work well as a substitute for ladyfingers. Just soak them in the chai, and use them for layering. Or, you can make this simple cake with just a few ingredients.

I heard you about wanting a cake that used a cream topping that didn’t need a freezer to set. The cardamom cream for this chai tiramisu cake sets up thick and spreadable at room temperature, no freezer needed.

Whether you make the cake from scratch or use one of the substitutions, this incredibly delicious chai tiramisu is a hit at any dinner party. It also freezes well, so you can make it ahead. Just thaw it overnight in the fridge.

Why You’ll Love Chai Tiramisu

quick, easy, moist, delicious cake soaked in flavorful milk chai

rich, decadent cardamom cream that sets up with no freezer needed

cocoa-chai sprinkle on top for extra flavor

soy-free with gluten free or nut-free options

Chai Tiramisu Cake (Chaimisu!) No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 45 minutes mins Cook: 40 minutes mins Cooling Time: 30 minutes mins Total: 1 hour hr 55 minutes mins Servings: 8 Course: cake, Dessert Cuisine: Indian Fusion SaveSaved Pin Print Chai tiramisu cake has a delicious, moist, chai-infused cake with layers of cardamom cream dusted with a cocoa-chai topping. It is an absolutely fabulous fusion dessert perfect for Diwali or any special occasion! (soy-free with gluten-free or nut-free option) Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x Cake Dry Ingredients ▢ 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

▢ ⅓ cup sugar

▢ 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

▢ ⅛ teaspoon baking soda

▢ ¼ teaspoon salt Cake Wet Ingredients ▢ 3 tablespoons oil

▢ ½ teaspoon vanilla extract , or vanilla powder (add with dry ingredients)

, ▢ 1 cup non-dairy milk For the Chai ▢ ½ cup water

▢ 1 tablespoon grated ginger

▢ 2 teaspoons chai spice blend , or more, to taste

, ▢ 4 teaspoons loose leaf tea , or 4 black tea bags

, ▢ 1 tablespoon sugar

▢ 2 cups non-dairy milk , such as oat milk, that is thick and withstands boiling without changing flavor For the Cardamom Cream Layer ▢ 1 cup raw cashews , soaked in hot water for 10 minutes then drained

, ▢ 15 ounce can full-fat coconut milk

▢ ¾ cup non-dairy yogurt , almond, cashew, or cashew-coconut yogurt

, ▢ 1 tablespoon cornstarch

▢ ½ teaspoon vanilla extract , or vanilla powder

, ▢ ½ teaspoon ground cardamom

▢ ¼ cup sugar For Topping ▢ 2 teaspoons cocoa powder

▢ ½ teaspoon cinnamon , or cardamom or chai spice Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the cake. Grease or line an 8×10” baking dish (or use a 9×9” or similar-sized). Preheat the oven to 350°F (177° C).

Add all the dry ingredients in a bowl, and mix well. If you’re using vanilla powder , add that in as well. Then, add the wet ingredients . Mix until the dry ingredients are incorporated. If the batter is too thick, add more non-dairy milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, until you get a flowy batter.

Transfer the batter into your baking dish, even it out with a spatula, and bake. Check at the 25 minutes with a toothpick in the center. If the toothpick comes out clean, remove the cake from the oven. Otherwise, bake it for 5 to 10 minutes more, until the toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Metal baking dishes bake faster, while stoneware takes longer. Cool the cake on the counter for 10 minutes, then cover the pan with a clean kitchen towel, and transfer to the fridge to cool, so it will release easily from the baking pan. Meanwhile, make the chai and the cardamom cream. Add water, ginger, chai spice, tea, and sugar to a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then gradually pour in the non-dairy milk . Bring to a boil again, reduce the heat to low, then bring to a boil again. Switch off the heat, strain, and set the chai aside cool.

Blend cashews, coconut milk, yogurt, cornstarch, vanilla, cardamom, and sugar until smooth. Blend for a minute, then let the blender sit for 3 to 4 minutes, then blend again for half a minute. Repeat until you have a really smooth, creamy mixture with no pieces of cashew at all.

Transfer the cashew mixture to a skillet. Rinse the blender with 1/4 cup water and add that to the pan, and cook over medium heat, stirring until it bubbles a little bit. Then, reduce the heat to medium-low and continue to cook, stirring, until it thickens. It may get lumpy at first, then smooth out. Once evenly thick and smooth, turn off the heat and let the mixture cool. The mixture will be pretty thick and you can use it to layer on the cake once it reaches room temperature. To fasten the process, refrigerate the cream to cool or to thicken more. Assemble the chai tiramisu. Slice the cooled cake into two layers using a sharp, serrated knife. If the cake breaks a little bit, that’s ok, since we are just going to soak it in chai and slather it in cream in just a second.

Place one slice cut-side-up in your baking pan. Poke holes into the cake, if you want for extra soaking, then soak it with half of the chai . Spread half the chilled cream evenly over the top. Then, add the second slice of cake on top cut-side-up, poke holes again, and soak with the remaining chai and spread the remaining cream on top.

For the topping, mix the cocoa powder with chai spice, cardamom, or cinnamon, sift over the cake. You can sift it on everywhere or use stencils to make shapes on top with the cocoa mixture. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before slicing and serving. You can serve immediately, but the flavors meld as it sits. Video Notes We are slicing the cake into two layers, so you want it to bake tall. Make sure you choose a baking dish that is 8×10”, 9×9” or similar-sized. The extra boiling step helps the chai flavors better infuse the milk, so don’t skip it! Choose a non-dairy milk that withstands boiling. Some nut milks will get a metallic flavor with intense boiling, so they won’t work well in this recipe. Oat milk works well. Chai tiramisu keeps in the fridge for 4 days or can be frozen. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator. For variation, you can top with just cinnamon or cocoa. You can also adjust the flavor of the cake by adjusting the flavor of the tea. Choose a brand of chai spice that you really love, since that flavor comes through a lot in the finished cake. I like to make this with my family’s chai masala blend , which is cardamom-heavy and works perfectly here. To make gluten-free: Use ¾ cup almond flour, ¾ cup oat flour, ¼ cup potato starch. Mix that together, then use all of it in place of the all-purpose flour. Replace the 1 cup of milk with ¾ cup non-dairy milk and ¼ cup club soda. If batter is thin, add more oat flour. To make nut-free: Use 1 cup coconut cream instead of the cashews, plus the can of full-fat coconut milk, and a nut-free yogurt. Coconut cream is the thick part that separates out in a can of full-fat coconut milk. Also make sure your non-dairy milk and yogurt are nut-free. Cannot be made gluten-free and nut-free at the same time. For soy-free, choose a soy-free non-dairy milk and yogurt. Nutrition Calories: 337 kcal , Carbohydrates: 46 g , Protein: 7 g , Fat: 15 g , Saturated Fat: 3 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 3 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 8 g , Sodium: 119 mg , Potassium: 234 mg , Fiber: 3 g , Sugar: 20 g , Vitamin A: 21 IU , Vitamin C: 3 mg , Calcium: 227 mg , Iron: 3 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

all-purpose flour – for the cake. To make this gluten-free, use ¾ cup almond flour, ¾ cup oat flour, ¼ cup potato starch. Mix that together, then use all of it in place of the all-purpose flour. Replace the 1 cup of milk with ¾ cup non-dairy milk and ¼ cup club soda. If batter is thin, add more oat flour. You can use vegan ladyfingers or cake rusks instead of baking the cake, if you prefer, and omit all of the cake ingredients.

– for the cake. To make this gluten-free, use ¾ cup almond flour, ¾ cup oat flour, ¼ cup potato starch. Mix that together, then use all of it in place of the all-purpose flour. Replace the 1 cup of milk with ¾ cup non-dairy milk and ¼ cup club soda. If batter is thin, add more oat flour. You can use vegan ladyfingers or cake rusks instead of baking the cake, if you prefer, and omit all of the cake ingredients. sugar – To sweeten the cake, the chai, and the cardamom cream.

– To sweeten the cake, the chai, and the cardamom cream. baking powder, baking soda, and salt – To condition the cake batter.

– To condition the cake batter. oil – Adds moisture to the cake batter.

– Adds moisture to the cake batter. vanilla extract – You can use vanilla powder instead, if you prefer.

– You can use vanilla powder instead, if you prefer. non-dairy milk – Adds moisture to the cake and is the base for the chai. Choose a non-dairy milk, like oat milk, that withstands a lot of boiling without changing flavor or texture.

– Adds moisture to the cake and is the base for the chai. Choose a non-dairy milk, like oat milk, that withstands a lot of boiling without changing flavor or texture. spices – In the chai, we are using fresh ginger, chai spice blend, and black tea. You will need ground cardamom for the cardamom cream layer. And you need cocoa powder and with cinnamon, cardamom, or more chai masala for dusting the top of the chai tiramisu.

– In the chai, we are using fresh ginger, chai spice blend, and black tea. You will need ground cardamom for the cardamom cream layer. And you need cocoa powder and with cinnamon, cardamom, or more chai masala for dusting the top of the chai tiramisu. cashews and coconut milk – For the cardamom cream. You can replace the cashews with coconut cream for a nut-free option.

– For the cardamom cream. You can replace the cashews with coconut cream for a nut-free option. non-dairy yogurt – Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.

– Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed. cornstarch – Helps the cardamom cream layer thicken.

💡Tips We are slicing the cake into two layers, so you want it to bake tall. Make sure you choose a baking dish that is 8×10”, 9×9” or similar-sized.

The extra boiling step helps the chai flavors better infuse the milk, so don’t skip it! Choose a non-dairy milk that withstands boiling. Some nut milks will get a metallic flavor with intense boiling, so they won’t work well in this recipe. Oat milk works well.

How to Make Chai Tiramisu Cake

Grease or line an 8×10” baking dish (or use a 9×9” or similar-sized). Preheat the oven to 350°F (177° C).

Add all the dry ingredients in a bowl, and mix well. If you’re using vanilla powder, add that in as well. Then, add the wet ingredients. Mix until the dry ingredients are incorporated. If the batter is too thick, add more non-dairy milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, until you get a flowy batter.

Transfer the batter into your baking dish, even it out with a spatula, and bake. Check at the 25 minutes with a toothpick in the center. If the toothpick comes out clean, remove the cake from the oven. Otherwise, bake it for 5 to 10 minutes more, until the toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Metal baking dishes bake faster, while stoneware takes longer. Cool the cake on the counter for 10 minutes, then cover the pan with a clean kitchen towel, and transfer to the fridge to cool, so it will release easily from the baking pan.

Add water, ginger, chai spice, tea, and sugar to a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then gradually pour in the non-dairy milk.

Bring to a boil again, reduce the heat to low, then bring to a boil again. Switch off the heat, strain, and set the chai aside cool.

Blend cashews, coconut milk, yogurt, cornstarch, vanilla, cardamom, and sugar until smooth. Blend for a minute, then let the blender sit for 3 to 4 minutes, then blend again for half a minute. Repeat until you have a really smooth, creamy mixture with no pieces of cashew at all.

Transfer the cashew mixture to a skillet. Rinse the blender with 1/4 cup water and add that to the pan, and cook over medium heat, stirring until it bubbles a little bit. Then, reduce the heat to medium-low and continue to cook, stirring, until it thickens. It may get lumpy at first, then smooth out. Once evenly thick and smooth, turn off the heat and let the mixture cool. The mixture will be pretty thick and you can use it to layer on the cake once it reaches room temperature. To fasten the process, refrigerate the cream to cool or to thicken more

Slice the cooled cake into two layers using a sharp, serrated knife. If the cake breaks a little bit, that’s ok, since we are just going to soak it in chai and slather it in cream in just a second.

Place one slice cut-side-up in your baking pan. Poke holes into the cake, if you want for extra soaking, then soak it with half of the chai. Spread half the chilled cream evenly over the top.

Then, add the second slice of cake on top cut-side-up, poke holes again, and soak with the remaining chai and spread the remaining cream on top.

For the topping, mix the cocoa powder with chai spice, cardamom, or cinnamon, sift over the cake. You can sift it on everywhere or use stencils to make shapes on top with the cocoa mixture. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before slicing and serving. You can serve immediately, but the flavors meld as it sits.