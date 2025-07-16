Tofu Majestic (Vegan Chicken Majestic)

Tofu majestic is a vegan version of the popular South Indian starter, chicken majestic. Spicy, crispy tofu in a thick, spicy sauce is an absolutely delicious starter or side! You can easily control the heat, if you don’t like your food too spicy. (gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free options)

Chicken majestic is pretty popular in restaurants in the state of Andhra Pradesh, and especially in the city of Hyderabad. It is a spicy, crispy chicken dish that is usually fried or pan-fried and tossed in a thick, delicious, spicy sauce. It has elements from indo Chinese cuisine and the combination with South Indian flavors makes it a finger licking can’t stop good appetizer!

It is served as-is as a starter with a side of chutneys or a side salad. You can also add it to wraps or serve with rice. It is absolutely mindblowingly delectable and delicious. The tofu is crisped with some cornstarch and rice flour and some spices. Then tossed in a thick sauce to coat. If you want to keep these crisp, toss and serve immediately!

Tofu majestic is definitely hot with 4 heat elements in it, there’s green chilies, Kashmiri chili powder, black pepper and sambal oelek! It can get hotter depending on the green chilies that you use. To manage the heat, use milder green chilies and use less of the black pepper and Kashmiri chili powder.

I like to serve this with a side salad of onion and cucumber. It’s kind of like quick pickled onion with Indian spices called laccha pyaza. See the recipe notes for instructions for making the crispy, vibrant laccha onions. You can also serve with chutneys of choice or a creamy dip on the side to mellow the heat.

Why You’ll Love Tofu Majestic

flavorful, crunchy, battered tofu in a thick, spicy sauce

bake or pan fry the tofu

versatile! Serve on its own, with chutney or creamy dipping sauce, with a fresh salad, or as wraps

easy to make gluten-free, nut-free, and even soy-free.

▢ 1 tablespoon rice flour

▢ 1 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

▢ 1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste , or 2 tablespoons minced garlic and ginger

, ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 2 tablespoons water , or more, as needed For the Sauce ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 4 cloves garlic , minced

, ▢ 2 hot green chilies , such as serrano or Indian chilies, chopped or thinly sliced. Use milder chilies or bell pepper for less heat.

, ▢ 10 curry leaves , chopped. Use fresh, frozen, or dried.

, ▢ 1 tablespoon chopped mint

▢ 1 to 2 teaspoons ground coriander

▢ 1 teaspoon garam masala

▢ 1.5 tablespoon soy sauce

▢ 1 tablespoon sambal oelek , or other Asian chili sauce. Use less for less heat.

, ▢ 1 tablespoon non-dairy yogurt , or non-dairy cream, or more, to taste

, ▢ water as needed

▢ cilantro or green onion for garnish Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the tofu. Press and tear the tofu , if you haven't already. In a shallow bowl, mix the cornstarch, rice flour, black pepper, Kashmiri chili powder, salt, and baking powder . Mix in the ginger garlic paste, oil, and a tablespoon of water . Add more water , a few teaspoons at a time, until you get a thick batter. Add in your torn tofu , and toss well to coat. This batter will keep thickening because of the cornstarch, so wait to make it until you're ready to toss the tofu into the batter. Toss really well, then bake or pan fry (directions follow).

To bake: Transfer the tofu to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread the tofu pieces apart if they are clumped together. Bake at 400° F (205° C) for 20 to 25 minutes, or until crisp on all of the edges.

To pan-fry: Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, transfer the tofu to the skillet. Spread out the pieces, breaking apart any clumps. Cook for a minute or two, then flip the pieces and cook for another 30 seconds. Keep flipping every 30 seconds or so to crisp most of the edges, about 5 to 6 minutes total, then remove from the skillet. Make the sauce. Heat the same skillet over medium heat. Add the oil . Once the oil is hot, reduce the heat to low, and mix in the garlic and green chilies . Stir and cook until the garlic starts to turn golden, which can take about 30 seconds. Keep stirring so the garlic doesn’t burn.

Add the curry leaves and mint , and mix in for a few seconds. Add in the garam masala and coriander , and mix infor a few more seconds, then mix in the soy sauce, sambal oelek, non-dairy yogurt, and 2 tablespoons of water . Increase the heat to medium-low, and bring this to a boil. If the sauce is too thick, mix in another tablespoon of water and bring back to a boil.

Add the curry leaves and mint , and mix in for a few seconds. Add in the garam masala and coriander , and mix infor a few more seconds, then mix in the soy sauce, sambal oelek, non-dairy yogurt, and 2 tablespoons of water . Increase the heat to medium-low, and bring this to a boil. If the sauce is too thick, mix in another tablespoon of water and bring back to a boil.

Add in your crisp tofu, toss well to coat, and your tofu majestic is ready! Serve immediately with laccha onions (recipe in notes), chutney of choice, or a side salad. I like to serve this with green chutney mango chutney , schezwan chutney or tamarind chutney . You can also serve it with a creamy dip or raita to balance the heat.

To make the laccha onions: Add onion rings to a bowl. You can also add some cucumber and julienned carrots, if you like. Add in half of a finely chopped green chili if you want it hotter. Depending on the amount of veggies, add 1/4 teaspoon or more salt, 1/2 teaspoon or more chaat masala, 1/2 teaspoon or more Kashmiri chili powder or black pepper to taste, and a good dash of lime juice. Mix everything really well. This salad is crunchy, fresh, and pairs beautifully with the tofu majestic!

You can also use the tofu to make wraps. Heat up a tortilla, add the tofu, the laccha onions, some greens, if you like, and a squeeze of lime juice or a creamy or chutney-based dressing.

Tofu majestic is gluten-free if you use tamari instead of soy sauce, and it's nut-free as long as you use a nut-free non-dairy yogurt. For soy-free, use chickpea flour tofu , pumpkin seed tofu, or a soy-free vegan chicken substitute and be sure to use soy-free tamari. Also make sure that your chili sauce and non-dairy yogurt are soy-free.

Nutrition Calories: 199 kcal , Carbohydrates: 19 g , Protein: 12 g , Fat: 8 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 3 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 4 g , Sodium: 698 mg , Potassium: 381 mg , Fiber: 2 g , Sugar: 3 g , Vitamin A: 407 IU , Vitamin C: 76 mg , Calcium: 114 mg , Iron: 2 mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Ingredients

tofu – Use extra firm tofu, and be sure to press for 15 minutes before tearing into bite-sized pieces. For soy-free, use chickpea flour tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, or a soy-free vegan chicken substitute.

– Use extra firm tofu, and be sure to press for 15 minutes before tearing into bite-sized pieces. For soy-free, use chickpea flour tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, or a soy-free vegan chicken substitute. cornstarch, rice flour, and baking powder – Help the batter adhere to the tofu and get so crispy! You can use other starch instead of cornstarch. Rice flour adds a lot of crisp texture, but if you don’t have some on hand, use more starch instead

– Help the batter adhere to the tofu and get so crispy! You can use other starch instead of cornstarch. Rice flour adds a lot of crisp texture, but if you don’t have some on hand, use more starch instead ground spices – For the batter, you will need black pepper, Kashmiri chili powder, and salt. Reduce the amount of pepper and chili powder for less heat, if needed. For the sauce, use ground coriander and garam masala.

– For the batter, you will need black pepper, Kashmiri chili powder, and salt. Reduce the amount of pepper and chili powder for less heat, if needed. For the sauce, use ground coriander and garam masala. ginger garlic paste – Adds flavor and umami to the batter.

– Adds flavor and umami to the batter. oil – Helps the tofu get crisp on the stove or in the oven. You also need oil to sauté the aromatics for the sauce.

– Helps the tofu get crisp on the stove or in the oven. You also need oil to sauté the aromatics for the sauce. aromatics – Garlic and hot green chilis add tons of umami! For less heat, use a milder green chili or bell pepper.

– Garlic and hot green chilis add tons of umami! For less heat, use a milder green chili or bell pepper. herbs – Curry leaves and mint leaves add even more flavor! You can use fresh, frozen, or dried curry leaves in the sauce. Or omit and add a bit of lime zest. Mint leaves add a refreshing flavor that doesn’t have a good sub.

– Curry leaves and mint leaves add even more flavor! You can use fresh, frozen, or dried curry leaves in the sauce. Or omit and add a bit of lime zest. Mint leaves add a refreshing flavor that doesn’t have a good sub. sauces – Soy sauce and sambal oelek add umami and more heat. Use tamari for gluten-free and coconut aminos for soy-free. You can use another Asian chili sauce instead of sambal oelek, if you like, and you can also use less for less heat.

– Soy sauce and sambal oelek add umami and more heat. Use tamari for gluten-free and coconut aminos for soy-free. You can use another Asian chili sauce instead of sambal oelek, if you like, and you can also use less for less heat. non-dairy yogurt – Adds creaminess to the sauce. You can use other thick, non-dairy creams, like cashew cream, if you prefer. Choose nut-free and/or soy-free, if needed.

💡Tips Don’t make the batter until you are ready to toss the tofu into it, as it will continue to thicken as it sits.

Stir the garlic constantly while making the sauce, so it doesn’t burn.

You want the sauce to be thick but not so thick that you can’t coat the tofu with it. Add a little water to thin it out, if needed.

How to Make Tofu Majestic

Press and tear the tofu, if you haven’t already. In a shallow bowl, mix the cornstarch, rice flour, black pepper, Kashmiri chili powder, salt, and baking powder.

Mix in the ginger garlic paste, oil, and a tablespoon of water. Add more water, a few teaspoons at a time, until you get a thick batter.

Add in your torn tofu, and toss well to coat. This batter will keep thickening because of the cornstarch, so wait to make it until you’re ready to toss the tofu into the batter. Toss really well, then bake or pan fry.

To bake: Transfer the tofu to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread the tofu pieces apart if they are clumped together. Bake at 400° F (205° C) for 20 to 25 minutes, or until crisp on all of the edges.

To pan-fry: Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, transfer the tofu to the skillet. Spread out the pieces, breaking apart any clumps. Cook for a minute or two, then flip the pieces and cook for another 30 seconds. Keep flipping every 30 seconds or so to crisp most of the edges, about 5 to 6 minutes total, then remove from the skillet.

Heat the same skillet over medium heat. Add the oil. Once the oil is hot, reduce the heat to low, and mix in the garlic and green chilies. Stir and cook until the garlic starts to turn golden, which can take about 30 seconds. Keep stirring so the garlic doesn’t burn.

Add the curry leaves and mint, and mix in for a few seconds.

Add in the garam masala and coriander, and mix infor a few more seconds, then mix in the soy sauce, sambal oelek, non-dairy yogurt, and a tablespoon of water. Increase the heat to medium-low, and bring this to a boil. If the sauce is too thick, mix in another tablespoon of water and bring back to a boil.

Add in your crisp tofu, toss well to coat, and your tofu majestic is ready!

How to Make the Laccha Onions(spiced onion salad)

Add onion rings to a bowl. You can also add some cucumber and julienned carrots, if you like. Add in half of a finely chopped green chili if you want it hotter.

Depending on the amount of veggies, add 1/4 teaspoon or more salt, 1/2 teaspoon or more chaat masala, 1/2 teaspoon or more Kashmiri chili powder or black pepper to taste, and a good dash of lime juice.

Mix everything really well.

This salad is crunchy, fresh, and pairs beautifully with the tofu majestic!

What to Serve with Tofu Majestic

Serve tofu majestic with laccha onions (recipe is in the recipe card notes above), or with rice, cilantro chutney, or a side salad. I like to serve this with green chutney, mango chutney, or tamarind chutney. You can also serve it with a creamy dip or raita to balance the heat.