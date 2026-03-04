Crispy, peppery Apollo tofu is a popular South-Indian appetizer that is just absolutely delicious! Serve it as a starter or side, or dish it up over rice. (nut-free with gluten-free and soy-free options)

Apollo tofu is a vegan version of Apollo fish or Apollo chicken. This is another popular appetizer that you can find in South Indian restaurants, especially in Hyderabad. This is another one in my series of exploring regional Indian cuisines and making vegan versions of amazingly delicious meat-based appetizers.

This dish originated from a fusion of Andhra cuisine and Indo-Chinese cuisine. It has similar ingredients to tofu majestic or tofu 65, but it’s spicier and even more fun! It’s super delicious, just like those two. This recipe comes together really quickly and is a fantastic side or starter.

You can make it dry-ish, like I’m making it today, or you can make it saucier and serve it over rice. To tame down the heat, serve it with a cucumber salad or lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, and lime, salt, and pepper salad. Or, serve it over rice, which adds a lot of volume and helps tame the heat.

If you want it less spicy, you can reduce all of the heat elements in Apollo tofu to your preference, so they add flavor without as much heat. Adjust everything according to your taste.

There is heat from four different elements: Kashmiri chili powder, black pepper, lots of green chilies, and sambal oelek. If you don’t have sambal oelek, use another Asian chili sauce or even chili crisp. The green chilies can sometimes be really hot, depending on what you’re using. I usually use serranos or Indian chilies, so use less according to your preference, or use milder green chilies, if needed. You can also use finely chopped bell pepper instead, because there’s already plenty of flavor and heat in the sauce.

You can also use other proteins here. You can use chickpea tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, vegan chicken substitute, or vegan fish substitute instead of tofu. This dish is traditionally popular with fish. You could also use vegan shrimp or prawn.

I also changed things up a little by adding orange juice, which adds a fantastic flavor. You can also add a little bit of maple syrup to balance the heat and the overall savory flavor.

Why You’ll Love Apollo Tofu

crispy tofu in a zingy, spicy, peppery sauce

versatile! Use plant-based protein of choice, bake or pan fry the tofu, adjust sauce amount to preference, and serve how you like

delicious side dish or entree over rice or in wraps

naturally nut-free with easy gluten-free and soy-free options

Apollo Tofu Crispy, peppery Apollo tofu is a popular South-Indian appetizer that is just absolutely delicious! Serve it as a starter or side, or dish it up over rice. (nut-free with gluten-free and soy-free options) Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Tofu ▢ 15 ounces firm or extra-firm tofu , pressed for at least 15 minutes and torn into ¾-inch bite-sized pieces

, ▢ 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste , or 3 cloves garlic, minced, and 1/2” ginger, minced

, ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder

▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ 2 tablespoons cornstarch

▢ 1 tablespoon rice flour , or use more corn starch

, ▢ 2 teaspoons oil For the Sauce ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic

▢ 2 teaspoons finely chopped ginger

▢ 2 to 4 green chilies , sliced diagonally into thin slices, such as serrano, Indian, or milder chilies of choice

, ▢ 15 curry leaves , fresh, frozen, or dried, or more, to preference (whole or chopped)

, ▢ 1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder

▢ 2 teaspoons ground coriander

▢ ½ teaspoon black pepper

▢ ¼ teaspoon salt , or more, to taste

, ▢ 2 tablespoons soy sauce , or tamari (for gluten free) or coconut aminos

, ▢ 1 tablespoon sambal oelek , or other Asian chili sauce, sriracha, or chili crisp

, ▢ 2 teaspoons lime juice

▢ 3 tablespoon fresh orange juice , juice of 1 small orange

, ▢ 1 teaspoon cornstarch , mixed with ½ cup water For Garnish ▢ chopped cilantro

▢ chopped green onion

▢ garam masala Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Coat the tofu. Press the tofu, if you haven’t already, then tear it into bite-sized pieces and add it to a bowl. Add the ginger-garlic paste and oil, and toss well to coat. If using minced ginger and garlic, add a little extra oil to help coat the tofu evenly. In a small bowl, mix the Kashmiri chili powder, salt, cornstarch, and rice flour until well combined. Sprinkle this mixture over the tofu, and toss well to coat. Pan-fry or bake the tofu. To pan-fry , heat two teaspoons of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the tofu and let it sit undisturbed for two to three minutes. Flip using a spatula or by gently tossing the pan, and cook for another minute. Then, flip again. Repeat this two to three times until most sides are crisp, then remove from the skillet.

To bake, preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C), and transfer the tofu to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread it out, so the pieces are not sticking to each other. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until crisp, preferably using convection mode so the tofu gets really crispy. Make the sauce. Heat the same skillet over medium heat and add the remaining 2 teaspoons of oil . Once the oil is hot, reduce the heat to low, so the garlic doesn’t burn. Add the ginger and garlic and cook for about 30 seconds, until the garlic just starts to turn golden. Add the green chilies and curry leaves . Increase the heat to medium. If the pan looks dry, add another teaspoon of oil. Cook for about half a minute. Add all the spices and the remaining salt . Add the soy sauce and the Asian chili sauce , and mix everything together. Add the lime juice and orange juice . Stir the cornstarch and water together , and add it in, mixing well. Bring the mixture to a boil.

crispy tofu, and toss well to coat. Turn off the heat. Garnish with cilantro, green onion, a dash of garam masala, and another squeeze of lime juice if you like. Serve immediately, as is, with cucumber or a side salad, over rice, or with As soon as the sauce is boiling, add the, and toss well to coat. Turn off the heat. Garnish withif you like. Serve immediately, as is, with cucumber or a side salad, over rice, or with onion ring salad , or even as wraps. It’s just fantastically delicious. Video Notes To make a saucier Apollo tofu, add a 1/4 cup of chopped onion with ginger and garlic, add another tablespoon of soy sauce and another tablespoon of sambal oelek. Use 2 teaspoons of cornstarch mixed with 1 cup of water. Bring the sauce to a boil, then fold in the tofu and serve. Allergy info: Apollo tofu is naturally nut-free. To make it soy-free, use a soy-free plant-based protein instead of the tofu, such as chickpea flour tofu, pumpkin seed tofu or cooked chickpeas. Use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce. For gluten-free, just use tamari instead of soy sauce. To make wraps, chop some lettuce or cabbage and toss with lime juice, salt, and pepper. Top with the tofu and finish with a drizzle of vegan yogurt or vegan ranch, and serve. Nutrition Calories: 256 kcal , Carbohydrates: 17 g , Protein: 15 g , Fat: 15 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 6 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 7 g , Sodium: 788 mg , Potassium: 120 mg , Fiber: 3 g , Sugar: 2 g , Vitamin A: 599 IU , Vitamin C: 110 mg , Calcium: 220 mg , Iron: 2 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

tofu – This is your protein. You can use other plant-based proteins, like chickpea tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, vegan chicken substitute, or vegan fish substitute instead of tofu. Choose soy-free, if needed.

– This is your protein. You can use other plant-based proteins, like chickpea tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, vegan chicken substitute, or vegan fish substitute instead of tofu. Choose soy-free, if needed. aromatics – We are using ginger garlic paste or minced ginger and garlic to coat the tofu. For the sauce, you will need finely chopped ginger and garlic as well as sliced hot green chilis. For less heat, use milder green chilis or even an equivalent amount of bell pepper.

– We are using ginger garlic paste or minced ginger and garlic to coat the tofu. For the sauce, you will need finely chopped ginger and garlic as well as sliced hot green chilis. For less heat, use milder green chilis or even an equivalent amount of bell pepper. spices – The tofu coating uses salt and Kashmiri chili powder. For the sauce, we are using more Kashmiri chili powder as well as curry leaves, ground coriander, black pepper, and salt.

– The tofu coating uses salt and Kashmiri chili powder. For the sauce, we are using more Kashmiri chili powder as well as curry leaves, ground coriander, black pepper, and salt. cornstarch and rice flour – To coat the tofu. Rice flour makes it crispy. You also use cornstarch mixed with water to thicken the sauce.

– To coat the tofu. Rice flour makes it crispy. You also use cornstarch mixed with water to thicken the sauce. oil – To crisp up the tofu and to sauté the aromatics for the sauce.

– To crisp up the tofu and to sauté the aromatics for the sauce. sauces – Soy sauce and Sambal Oelek add volume, moisture, and flavor to the sauce. Use tamari for gluten-free or coconut aminos for soy-free. If you don’t have Sambal Oelek, use other Asian chili sauce, sriracha, or chili crisp.

– Soy sauce and Sambal Oelek add volume, moisture, and flavor to the sauce. Use tamari for gluten-free or coconut aminos for soy-free. If you don’t have Sambal Oelek, use other Asian chili sauce, sriracha, or chili crisp. juices – A mix of lime and orange juice (use half the amount of lemon juice if you do not have orange juice) give the sauce more moisture and tang.

– A mix of lime and orange juice (use half the amount of lemon juice if you do not have orange juice) give the sauce more moisture and tang. garnishes – Garnish Apollo tofu with chopped cilantro and green onion and a good dash of Garam Masala.

💡Tips When cooking the ginger and garlic, stir frequently, so they brown without burning.

To make a saucier Apollo tofu, add another tablespoon of soy sauce and another tablespoon of sambal oelek. Use 2 teaspoons of cornstarch mixed with 1 cup of water. Bring the sauce to a boil, then fold in the tofu and serve.

How to Make Apollo Tofu

Press the tofu, if you haven’t already, then tear it into bite-sized pieces and add it to a bowl. Add the ginger-garlic paste and oil, and toss well to coat. If using minced ginger and garlic, add a little extra oil to help coat the tofu evenly.

In a small bowl, mix the Kashmiri chili powder, salt, cornstarch, and rice flour until well combined. Sprinkle this mixture over the tofu, and toss well to coat.

To pan-fry the tofu, heat two teaspoons of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the tofu and let it sit undisturbed for two to three minutes. Flip using a spatula or by gently tossing the pan, and cook for another minute. Then, flip again. Repeat this two to three times until most sides are crisp, then remove from the skillet.

To bake the tofu, preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C), and transfer the tofu to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread it out, so the pieces are not sticking to each other. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until crisp, preferably using convection mode so the tofu gets really crispy.

Heat the same skillet over medium heat and add the remaining 2 teaspoons of oil. Once the oil is hot, reduce the heat to low, so the garlic doesn’t burn. Add the ginger and garlic and cook for about 30 seconds, until the garlic just starts to turn golden. Add the green chilies and curry leaves.

Increase the heat to medium. If the pan looks dry, add another teaspoon of oil. Cook for about half a minute. Add all the spices and the remaining salt. Add the soy sauce and the Asian chili sauce, and mix everything together. Add the lime juice and orange juice. Stir the cornstarch and water together, and add it in, mixing well. Bring the mixture to a boil.

As soon as the sauce is boiling, add the crispy tofu, and toss well to coat. Turn off the heat. Garnish with cilantro, green onion, a dash of garam masala, and another squeeze of lime juice if you like.

Serve immediately, as is, with cucumber or a side salad, over rice, or even as wraps. It’s just fantastically delicious.

What to Serve with Apollo Tofu

As a side dish, serve this with sliced cucumber, kachumber salad, or a side salad. You can also serve over rice.

To make wraps, chop some lettuce or cabbage and toss with lime juice, salt, and pepper. Top with the tofu and finish with a drizzle of vegan yogurt or vegan ranch, and serve.