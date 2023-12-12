Vegan Richa
40+ Vegan Christmas Cookies Recipes

Published: by

Looking for some easy vegan Christmas cookies? Whether you want vegan sugar cookies, shortbread, chocolate chip, gingerbread, or something a little bit more offbeat, like Tiramisu cookies, baklava cookies! I have you covered with the absolute best cookie recipes! Gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free options, too! This post was originally published Dec 9, 2015.

image collage of vegan Christmas cookies: chocolate, chocolate chip, sugar cookies, gingerbread men, no-bake, thumbprint cookies, and peanut butter cookes
Table of Contents

I love baking vegan Christmas cookies for family and friends! Festive cookie recipes like these make the house smell amazing, and it’s such a joy to share my creations with the people I love.

These vegan Christmas cookies recipes only scratch the surface of the Christmas recipes I have on the blog. Whether you need a whole vegan Christmas menu, Christmas breakfast and brunch ideas, or ideas for holiday main dishes, I’ve got you covered this year.

But today, we’re here to talk about cookies! Let’s get to it.

Ginger Cookies

From cute, vegan gingerbread men to gigantic, chewy, ginger-molasses cookies, I’ve got your spiced cookie options right here!

Almond Flour Ginger Cookies
Almond Flour Ginger Molasses Cookies – these are bursting with flavor of ground ginger, cinnamon, allspice and brown sugar and are wonderfully soft and chewy. Grainfree 1 Bowl Vegan Paleo.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Gluten-Free Grain-Free Vegan Gingerbread Cookies
Vegan, grain-free and gluten-free gingerbread men that are perfectly spiced, soft and chewy. Make them with your kiddos and have them help with icing them!
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Gluten free Ginger Molasses cookies
These Vegan Gluten free Ginger Molasses cookies are easy & have a few ingredients. Look at those crinkles! no shortening.Vegan, Dairy-free, Palm-oil-free Recipe
TRY THIS RECIPE
Triple Ginger Molasses Soft Cookies. 100% Spelt. Vegan Recipe
These Vegan Triple Ginger Cookies are soft and chewy, filled with molasses, fresh, candied and powdered ginger.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Soft Pumpkin Ginger Snaps
Soft Pumpkin Ginger Snaps. Vegan Pumpkin Ginger Cookies with gingerbread spices and Pumpkin. Fudgy Vegan Ginger Snaps. Vegan Recipe. Gluten-free option. Makes 12 to 14 cookies
TRY THIS RECIPE
Ginger Tahini Cookies 1 Bowl
Tahini Cookies with Candied Ginger and Gingerbread Spices. Easy Holiday Cookies. Vegan Nut-free Palm oil-free Recipe, Makes 10 to 12 cookies
TRY THIS RECIPE

Sugar Cookies and Shortbread

Sugar cookies, snickerdoodles, and shortbread cookies are holiday classics. These vegan Christmas cookies include traditional options and fun, unique flavor combinations.

Vegan Gluten free Shortbread Cookies
These shortbread cookies are simple, not too sweet and great to snack on. Dress them up with frosting of choice or some chocolate for fancier cookies. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Pistachio Cookies
These easy vegan pistachio cookies are spiced with cardamom and saffron, then topped with slivered almonds! Vegan Nankhatai (Indian shortbread cookies) ideal for cookie swaps and the holidays.
TRY THIS RECIPE
vegan pistachio cookies stacked on a wooden board
Vegan Cardamom Cookie – Cardamom Snickerdoodles
Easy Vegan Cardamom Cookies. These soft cookies are a cross between cardamom shortbread and Snickerdoodles. Vegan Soyfree Palm Oil free Recipe. Glutenfree option
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Coconut Oil Shortbread Cookies with Pumpkin Pie Spice
Easy Vegan Coconut Oil Shortbread Cookies with Pumpkin Pie Spice. These Vegan Shortbread Cookies use coconut oil and non dairy yogurt. No palm oil! Add dried fruits of choice or nuts of choice. Use other shapes!. Holiday Cookie Makes 22 to 24 cookies
TRY THIS RECIPE
Almond Butter Snickerdoodles
These Vegan Almond Butter Snickerdoodles are a healthier cookie, packed with cinnamon and perfect for the holidays. palm oil free and soy-free.Vegan Snickoerdoodles.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Chocolate and Pumpkin Pie Spice Snickerdoodles Gluten free Vegan
These easy Vegan Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles are everything you love about snickerdoodles with a punch of pumpkin pie magic. A Glutenfree vegan fall-tastic spin on a classic holiday cookie your whole family will love! 
TRY THIS RECIPE

Chocolate Chip

I love making vegan chocolate chip cookies with lots of variations. Any of these recipes would be perfect for Christmas!

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies with Coconut Oil
The Best Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies. Palm oil-free! Gluten-free option. Somer’s Easy Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies that are perfect for the holidays, bake sales and gifting. Vegan Nut-free Soy-free Palm oil-free Recipe. Makes 22 to 24 cookies
TRY THIS RECIPE
Oatmeal Walnut Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Allergen Information: Free of Dairy, egg, corn, soy, yeast.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Chickpea Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chickpea Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies. Huge, chewy Cookies with chickpea flour. These cookies need 1 Bowl, are grain-free, gluten-free, vegan and can be made nut-free. Makes 7 to 8 large Cookies.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Sunbutter Cookies
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Sunbutter Cookies. Cinnamony Sunflower seed butter Oatmeal Cookies. These Soft Sunbutter Oatmeal Cookies come together really quickly and make a great snack or treat. Vegan Nut-free Recipe. Can be Gluten-free. 8 Ingredients!
TRY THIS RECIPE
Miso Lemon Pepper Chocolate Chunk Cookies with almond flour
Lovers of big bold flavors will love these Miso Lemon Pepper Chocolate Chunk Cookies. Miso paste adds a delicious nutty and unexpectedly savory note to these sweet chocolate chunk cookies while lemon and pepper add some freshness and a hint of heat.
TRY THIS RECIPE

Thumbprint Cookies

Looking for vegan Christmas thumbprint cookies? I have lots of options, whether you like fruit or chocolate.


Gluten-free Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies Vegan
Vegan Glutenfree Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies are the perfect addition to your holiday cookie platter. Made with almond flour and oat flour, sweetened with maple syrup, and filled with chocolate, these cookies aren’t too sweet and have an addictive texture.
TRY THIS RECIPE
vegan glutenfree chocolate thumbprint cookies on a white plate
Cherry Almond Thumbprint Cookies – Almond Pulp Cookies
Cherry Almond Thumbprint Cookies – Almond Pulp Cookies. How to use to almond pulp from almond milk with these soft almond thumbprints. Almond Pulp Recipe. Vegan Oil-free Recipe
TRY THIS RECIPE
Pistachio Apricot Thumbprint Cookies
How to make the best Pistachio Apricot Thumbprint Cookies that melt in your mouth. Pistachio shortbread cookies filled with Apricot Jam. Vegan Cookie Recipe, Free of Dairy, egg, corn, soy, yeast. Makes 16 small cookies
TRY THIS RECIPE
Fudgy Chocolate Cookies with Candied Ginger Gluten-free
Fudgy Chocolate Cookies with Candied Ginger. Flourless Dark Chocolate Ginger Cookies. Vegan Gluten-free Paleo Refined oil-free Cookie Recipe. Refined sugar free without the candied ginger. Makes 8 to 9 medium cookies
TRY THIS RECIPE
PB & J Thumbprint Cookies
PB & J Thumbprint Cookies are an irresistibly nutty twist on your classic Jam Thumbprints with protein-packed peanut butter in the dough! A must-try for PB&J fanatics. Super easy, 7 ingredients, gluten-free option, nut-free option, no Added oil
TRY THIS RECIPE
overhead shot of a plate of vegan peanut butter jelly thumbprint cookies
Pistachio Almond Cranberry Thumbprint Cookies
Pistachio Almond Cranberry Thumbprint Cookies. A delicious and easy sweet treat, Vegan Recipe. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Chocolate Cookies

Got chocolate lovers on your list? These vegan chocolate cookies are the perfect Christmas gift!

Vegan German Chocolate Cookies
These Vegan German Chocolate Cookies are like small individual German Chocolate Cakes! A soft, chewy chocolate oatmeal cookie with a rich caramel coconut pecan filling in the middle! Trust me, these won’t last long on the cookie plate. No added Oil! 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Brownie Cookies (Grain-free Glutenfree)
Vegan Brownie Cookies Grain-free Gluten-free Oil-free and so decadent. These nut-butter Chocolate Brownie cookies are fudgy, chewy, easy and perfect for everyone. Vegan Grain-free Recipe. No added refined oil.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Chocolate Tahini Cookies Grainfree Oilfree Nutfree
1 Bowl Vegan Chocolate Tahini Cookies. Amazing Texture and flavor in these Easy Cookies. 8 Ingredients. 20 Mins. Eggless Vegan Glutefree Grainfree Nutfree Oilfree Recipe
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Snickers Cookies
Soft and chewy Snickers Cookies studded with dates and peanuts and smothered with chocolate ganache! These are made with almond flour and tapioca flour and therefore gluten-free! They are not too sweet but such a satisfying treat along with a cup of coffee! Peanut-free version included. 
TRY THIS RECIPE

Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut butter makes cookies taste so amazingly decadent! Make these vegan Christmas cookies for the peanut butter lover in your life.

No Bake Peanut Butter Cookies
These 5 ingredient No-Bake Peanut butter Cookies come together very quickly and satisfy the cookie, fudge and quick snack craving! Use almond butter to make it peanut-free and sunflower seed butter for nutfree.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Peanut Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
These Vegan Peanut Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies are melt in your mouth, delicious and hearty cookies. They need 1 Bowl, just 8 ingredients, and are ready within 30 Minutes. No Refined Sugar, Oilfree. Easily made Gluten-free. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies Vegan
These easy vegan Peanut Butter cookies require no flour, need just 6 ingredients, and are the Peanuttiest! Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside with a sprinkling of crunchy chopped peanuts on top. The best Gluten-free vegan flourless Peanut butter cookie 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Almond / Peanut Butter Cookies with Pecans and Chocolate chips.
Vegan Peanut Butter Cookies with Pecans and Chocolate chips. Easy Peanut Butter cookies. Soft, moist. Peanut / Almond Butter Cookies. Makes 20 medium size cookies.
TRY THIS RECIPE

More Vegan Christmas Cookies

These cookies defy categorization! Think cozy macaroons and decadent tiramisu-inspired vegan Christmas cookies!

Zesty Coconut Macaroons with Cranberries and Pistachios for Kristy’s Cookie Party. Glutenfree Vegan Recipe
These Coconut Macaroons are super easy, have Orange Zest, cranberries and pistachios. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Baklava Cookies
These gluten-free vegan Baklava Cookies have all the flavor of the famous middle Eastern nut dessert! Super easy and delicious! They are made with almond flour and therefore entirely gluten-free and grain free. They are a decadent snack or dessert!
TRY THIS RECIPE
Tiramisu Cookies (gluten-free)
Tiramisu cookies give you all of the amazing flavors and textures of tiramisu in a grain-free, gluten-free cookie form! They’re tender, sweet, and satisfying. And they’re so easy and fun to make!
TRY THIS RECIPE
stack of halved tiramisu cookies, so you can see inside them
Strawberry Cheesecake Cookies vegan gluten-free
One-bowl strawberry cheesecake cookies are a delicious way to make the most of summer’s sweet strawberries! They’re crispy on the outside, creamy and soft inside, and topped with a crunchy crumb topping.
TRY THIS RECIPE
strawberry cheesecake cookies on a wooden serving tray
Vegan Lemon Poppyseed Cookies Gluten-free
One-bowl vegan lemon poppyseed cookies are amazingly chewy and zesty! Made with almond flour, they are gluten-free and grain-free. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
vegan lemon cookies on a wooden table
Almond Joy Cookies (glutenfree with almond flour and coconut)
Vegan Almond Joy Cookies – these are perfect for the holidays! 1 Bowl Crisp almond flour and coconut cookies with hidden chocolate in the middle, topped with almond slivers! 1 Bowl , no big appliances or whipping up butter and sugar. Gluten-free grainfree 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Chai Spice Tahini Cookies Nut free Oil-free Grain-free
Chai Spice Tahini Cookies Nut free Oil-free Grain-free. These Chewy and fudgy Tahini Cookies have tahini, sweetener, chai spice and coconut flour. They are vegan gluten-free grain-free nut-free soy-free and oil-free!
TRY THIS RECIPE
Our Chai Spice Tahini Cookies Nut free on a white plate
Vegan Cinnamon Roll Cookies – Oilfree
Vegan Cinnamon Roll Cookies. Soft shortbread like cookie dough dusted with cinnamon sugar, rolled, sliced and baked for delicious cinnamon roll bites. Refined Oil-free Vegan Recipe. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Florentines Recipe
Even though the name sounds wholly Italian, these cookies most likely originated in French kitchens, with the name simply a nod to the Tuscan city. As beautiful as they are tasty, don’t be intimidated by the Florentine; they are a snap to make. Be sure to leave extra space in between each cookie, as they spread! Aim for about six per standard-size cookie sheet. Gluten-free, vegan, soy-free, corn-free, bean-free
TRY THIS RECIPE
Cookie jar mixes make great holiday gifts for those people on your list who love baking. Of course, you can bake and share these vegan Christmas cookies, if you prefer, but the jar mix is such a fun gift!

Vegan Cowboy Cookies Mix in a Jar
1 Bowl Coconut Oatmeal Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookies. Vegan Cowboy Cookies Mix in a Jar. Makes great Jar gift for the Holiday Season. Layer oats, flour, coconut, chocolate sugar and pecans. Mix, add applesauce and oil, and bake. Can be gluten-free. Makes 16 to 20 cookies based on size. Fill a 32 oz or 4 cup jar
TRY THIS RECIPE
Coconut Macaroons in a Jar
This easy Coconut Macaroons in a Jar Mix is the perfect food gift for the holiday season and comes with instructions for a vegan and gluten-free coconut macaroons recipe. Allergen Information: Free of Dairy, egg, coy, yeast, gluten, refined oil. Use arrowroot starch to make corn-free, grain-free.
TRY THIS RECIPE
a jar with homemade gluten-free coconut macaroons cookie mix
Chocolate Chip Cookie dough Bars- No Bake
This Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is so good, you will want to make a triple batch. Gluten-free with Oat and almond flour and a lot of chocolate chips.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Peanut Butter Chickpea Cookie Pie Recipe
Peanut Butter Chickpea Cookie Pie. Chickpea Peanut Butter Cookies. Deep dish Cookie Pie. Fudgy Chocolate Chip Chickpea Cookie Pie Recipe. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Makes 1 8 inch pan
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Almond Butter Blondies with Chocolate Chips
These Almond Butter chocolate chip blondies are easy, fudgy and perfect for Valentines day. Vegan almond butter blondies. soy-free palm oil free recipe. Makes an 8 by 8 inch pan.
TRY THIS RECIPE

Frequently Asked Questions

Which popular cookies are vegan?

You can make a vegan version of any popular cookie! The list above includes all of your Christmas favorites, like sugar cookies, chocolate chip, gingersnaps, peanut butter cookies, and more.

How can I make vegan cookies?

There are lots of methods that you can use for making vegan cookies. See the recipes above for tons of ideas!

If you want to make your favorite Christmas cookie recipe vegan, try these simple swaps:

1. Use vegan butter, non-dairy milk, and vegan cream cheese in place of their dairy counterparts.
2. Use an egg replacer to substitute for the eggs. You can buy egg replacer or make a flax egg by mixing 1 tablespoon flax meal in 3 tablespoons water.
3. If the Christmas cookie recipe calls for chocolate chips, don’t worry! There are plenty of vegan chocolate chips available.

