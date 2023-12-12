Looking for some easy vegan Christmas cookies? Whether you want vegan sugar cookies, shortbread, chocolate chip, gingerbread, or something a little bit more offbeat, like Tiramisu cookies, baklava cookies! I have you covered with the absolute best cookie recipes! Gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free options, too! This post was originally published Dec 9, 2015.
I love baking vegan Christmas cookies for family and friends! Festive cookie recipes like these make the house smell amazing, and it’s such a joy to share my creations with the people I love.
These vegan Christmas cookies recipes only scratch the surface of the Christmas recipes I have on the blog. Whether you need a whole vegan Christmas menu, Christmas breakfast and brunch ideas, or ideas for holiday main dishes, I’ve got you covered this year.
But today, we’re here to talk about cookies! Let’s get to it.
Ginger Cookies
From cute, vegan gingerbread men to gigantic, chewy, ginger-molasses cookies, I’ve got your spiced cookie options right here!
Sugar Cookies and Shortbread
Sugar cookies, snickerdoodles, and shortbread cookies are holiday classics. These vegan Christmas cookies include traditional options and fun, unique flavor combinations.
Chocolate Chip
I love making vegan chocolate chip cookies with lots of variations. Any of these recipes would be perfect for Christmas!
Thumbprint Cookies
Looking for vegan Christmas thumbprint cookies? I have lots of options, whether you like fruit or chocolate.
Chocolate Cookies
Got chocolate lovers on your list? These vegan chocolate cookies are the perfect Christmas gift!
Peanut Butter Cookies
Peanut butter makes cookies taste so amazingly decadent! Make these vegan Christmas cookies for the peanut butter lover in your life.
More Vegan Christmas Cookies
These cookies defy categorization! Think cozy macaroons and decadent tiramisu-inspired vegan Christmas cookies!
Cookie Jar Mixes, cookie bars
Cookie jar mixes make great holiday gifts for those people on your list who love baking. Of course, you can bake and share these vegan Christmas cookies, if you prefer, but the jar mix is such a fun gift!
Frequently Asked Questions
You can make a vegan version of any popular cookie! The list above includes all of your Christmas favorites, like sugar cookies, chocolate chip, gingersnaps, peanut butter cookies, and more.
There are lots of methods that you can use for making vegan cookies. See the recipes above for tons of ideas!
If you want to make your favorite Christmas cookie recipe vegan, try these simple swaps:
1. Use vegan butter, non-dairy milk, and vegan cream cheese in place of their dairy counterparts.
2. Use an egg replacer to substitute for the eggs. You can buy egg replacer or make a flax egg by mixing 1 tablespoon flax meal in 3 tablespoons water.
3. If the Christmas cookie recipe calls for chocolate chips, don’t worry! There are plenty of vegan chocolate chips available.
