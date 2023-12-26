Gluten-free PB&J cookies are super quick and easy to make! They’re a great snack or breakfast packed with sticky jelly and gooey peanut butter in a tender, almond flour cookie.

These cookies use the almond flour cookie base that I really, really love. Check out my other almond flour cookies, like my ginger molasses cookies, almond joy cookies, baklava cookies, and blueberry muffin cookies!

I love making cookies with almond flour, because not only are they gluten-free that way, they take just a few minutes, they don’t need vegan butter, and they’re also packed with protein! That makes them a great breakfast cookie or snack in addition to being a delicious dessert option.

These cookies are so simple to make! Make the gluten-free, almond flour cookie base and then swirl in some softened peanut butter and jelly. Scoop it onto a baking sheet and bake. And that’s about it!

I like the crisped peanut butter on some edges. If you don’t like that much mess, then stuff the cookie with the peanut butter and jelly/preserves.

Why You’ll Love PB&J Cookies

tender cookies with creamy peanut butter and sticky jam swirls

only 9 ingredients

gluten-free, grain-free, and soy-free

one-bowl, 30 minute recipe

More PB&J Recipes

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote PB&J Almond Flour Cookies Gluten-free PB&J cookies are super quick and easy to make! They're a great snack or breakfast packed with sticky jelly and gooey peanut butter in a tender, almond flour cookie. Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 12 minutes mins Cooling Time 5 minutes mins Total Time 27 minutes mins Servings: 10 Calories: 131 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Dry Ingredients 1 cup ( 110 g ) blanched almond flour

2 tablespoons tapioca starch

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt Wet Ingredients 3 tablespoons maple syrup or more, as needed

1 1/2 tablespoons melted coconut oil I use refined coconut oil.

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract less or more to preference Swirl Ingredients 2 tablespoons smooth peanut butter or almond butter, softened in the microwave or just let it sit and come to room temperature

2 tablespoons preserves or jam, softened by warming Instructions Preheat the oven to 335° F (168° C).

In a bowl, add all the dry ingredients and mix really well. Press and mix to break up any almond flour lumps. Then add in the maple syrup, coconut oil, and vanilla extract. Mix and press until you have a smooth, slightly-sticky dough. If it is still too dry, mix in another teaspoon or so of maple syrup.

If you haven’t already softened your peanut butter and preserves, then microwave them for a few seconds so that they soften up. Drizzle the peanut butter and preserves onto the dough and just lightly mix in. Alternatively, stuff the cookies: chill the dough for 10 mins, then take a scoop of the dough. Flatten it, add 1/3 teaspoon or more of peanut butter and preserves, then fold dough over and somewhat seal (see my tiramisu cookies for stuffed cookie pics and skip next step).

Then, use a 2-tablespoon cookie scoop to scoop balls of the dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. If the peanut butter and jelly are flowing out too much, pick them up using a spoon, and put them back onto the cookie dough.

Bake the cookies for 12 to 14 minutes. I like to keep these softer, so check in at the 12-minute mark. If they’ve spread and are starting to get a little golden on the edges, then they’re done. Remove from the oven, and let them cool on the baking sheet for another 5 minutes, then transfer the parchment paper off of the baking sheet and let them cool completely. Notes Storage: Store these on the counter for up to 3 days or refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. These are naturally gluten-free and soy-free.

To make them peanut-free, use almond butter instead of peanut butter. It would be really difficult to make these nut-free, since almond flour is the base. Nutrition Nutrition Facts PB&J Almond Flour Cookies Amount Per Serving Calories 131 Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 91mg 4% Potassium 39mg 1% Carbohydrates 12g 4% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin C 0.4mg 0% Calcium 32mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

almond flour – This is the base for your cookie dough.

tapioca starch – Acts as a binder to help the dough hold together.

baking soda and salt – To condition the dough.

maple syrup – To add moisture and sweeten.

coconut oil – Adds moisture and texture. Use refined coconut oil, if you prefer your cookies not have a coconut flavor.

vanilla extract – Gives the dough such a nice flavor!

peanut butter and jelly – To swirl into the dough. You can use almond butter instead, for peanut-free. Choose whatever flavor of jam, jelly, fruit preserves you love!

Tips

When mixing the dry ingredients, make sure to get as many of the lumps out as possible. It’s much harder to break up those lumps once you add the wet ingredients in.

These cookies are very soft when they first come out of the oven, but they firm up nicely as they cool.

How to Make Gluten-Free Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookies

Preheat the oven to 335° F (168° C).

In a bowl, add all the dry ingredients and mix really well. Press and mix to break up any almond flour lumps.

Then add in the maple syrup, coconut oil, and vanilla extract. Mix and press until you have a smooth, slightly-sticky dough. If it is still too dry, mix in another teaspoon or so of maple syrup.





If you haven’t already softened your peanut butter and preserves, then microwave them for a few seconds so that they soften up.

Drizzle the pb and preserves onto the dough and just lightly mix in. Alternatively, chill the dough for 10 mins, then take a scoop of the dough. Flatten it, add 1/3 teaspoon or more of peanut butter and preserves, then fold dough over and somewhat seal (see my tiramisu cookies for stuffed cookie pics).

Then, use a two-tablespoon cookie scoop to scoop balls of the dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. If the peanut butter and jelly are flowing out too much, pick them up using a spoon, and put them back onto the cookie dough.

Bake the cookies for 12 to 14 minutes. I like to keep these softer, so check in at the 12-minute mark. If they’ve spread and are starting to get a little golden on the edges, then they’re done.

Remove from the oven, and let them cool on the baking sheet for another five minutes, then transfer the parchment paper off of the baking sheet and let them cool completely.

Frequently Asked Questions