Jalapeno Chili Cornbread Casserole

I love baking of casseroles in fall and winter. Just put everything in one dish no standing around and you get hot steaming amazing food. Everyone loves a good comfort food casserole and this chili cornbread casserole is especially delicious – so saucy and flavorful. It all starts out with a savory vegan lentil bean chili which is topped with an addicting maple sweetened jalapeño cornbread crust. You’ll find it difficult to stop nibbling away at that cornbread topping it’s so good with that hint of sweetness that balances out the heat from the chili and jalapenos. The cornbread is delicious and moist because of being baked on top of the chili!
Not only is it this vegan cornbread casserole hearty, but it’s also quick to pull together in one dish. You mix all the chili ingredients in the dish and pre-bake the chili, top with the cornbread mix, and pop this back in the oven until it’s all ready and bubbly.
No one’s going to be mad that there are fewer dishes to clean tonight!
This Vegan Chili Cornbread Casserole is the perfect vegan comfort food dinner on a chilly evening. A complete meal coming out of one skillet. What’s not to love about that?
Vegan Jalapeno Cornbread Chili Casserole
Jalapeno Cornbread Chili Casserole is an easy vegan comfort food casserole recipe with a quick jalapeño cheddar cornbread crust baked right on top! It’s warm and savory and comes together in one dish.
Servings: 6
Calories: 368kcal
Ingredients
For the Chili
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 red bell pepper chopped
- 1/2 cup (90 g) Split red lentils use 1/3 cup if you like less lentilly chili
- 15 oz can black beans or 1.5 cups cooked beans
- 1 tbsp chili powder blend
- 1/2 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp ground oregano
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 2 cups (480 g) diced canned tomatoes or fresh tomatoes. If using fresh tomatoes, add in 1 tbsp of tomato paste as well.
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
For the Cornbread
- 2 tbsp (29.57 ml) maple syrup
- 2 tbsp (29.57 ml) oil
- 3/4 cup (177.44 ml) non-dairy milk Such as almond , oat, soy or light coconut
- 1 tsp vinegar
Dry Ingredients
- 1/2 cup (62.5 g) all purpose flour
- 3/4 cup (119.25 g) Medium grain cornmeal
- 1 tbsp cornstarch or tapioca starch
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp baking soda
- 2 tbsp chopped pickled jalapaneo
- 1/4 to 1/3 cup (28 g) of vegan cheddar shreds or use 1-2 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1 jalapeno thinly sliced for topping
Instructions
- In a 9x9 casserole dish, add all of the ingredients under "for the chili" and mix well. Add 1 1/2 cups of water and mix in, and even out the mixture
- Place in a pre-heated oven at 400 degrees F, and cook for 35 minutes. Meanwhile make your cornbread mixture, and keep ready.
- Mix all your dry ingredients, cornmeal, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and cornstarch in a bowl, then add in the wet ingredients and mix well.
- Add in your pickled Jalapenos and cheddar shreds and mix, and let the mixture sit for five minutes to see if you need more non-dairy milk.
- Take the chili casserole out of the oven and the lentils by now should be al dente, or just about done.There should be barely any liquid in the mixture. If it's too liquidy, then bake for another 10 minutes.
- -Spread the cornbread mixture over the casserole, and even it out with a spatula, spread the sliced jalapenos on top.
- Put the casserole back in the oven to bake for another 25-30 minutes, check if the cornbread is done in the center and the sides are startng to turn golden, thats when the casserole is done.
- Take the casserole out and cool for 5-10 minutes, and just take large helpings and enjoy!
Notes
You can enjoy the casserole as is, or top it with vegan sour cream or more pickled jalapeno, hot sauce, and other things Glutenfree option: Use gluten-free flour blend or old flour for the cornbread. Do not skip the oil.
Oil free option. Omit the oil and add 1 tablespoon applesauce.
Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
Vegan Jalapeno Cornbread Chili Casserole
Amount Per Serving
Calories 368 Calories from Fat 72
% Daily Value*
Fat 8g12%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 549mg24%
Potassium 792mg23%
Carbohydrates 61g20%
Fiber 14g58%
Sugar 7g8%
Protein 14g28%
Vitamin A 404IU8%
Vitamin C 22mg27%
Calcium 156mg16%
Iron 5mg28%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Ingredients for Chili Cornbread Casserole
- The base for the chili layer is made with onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, and lentils
- The chili layer would not taste like chili without that signature South-of-the-border blend of cumin, oregano, onion powder, and chili powder
- For the cornbread topping, we use typical cornbread ingredients like cornmeal, mixed with flour and cornstarch.
- maple syrup adds a nice sweetness to the cornbread layer
- a mix of non-dairy milk and vinegar mimics the buttermilk that is used in traditional recipes
- baking soda and baking powder are our raising agents and responsible for that perfect light and fluffy texture. Make sure to check the expiry date to be sure they are still active.
- To add some oomph to the topping, stir in some chopped pickled jalapenos and vegan cheese or nutritional yeast
This recipe is soy free and Nutfree with Nutfree non dairy milk.
Tips:
- Why not serve this with a big dollop of vegan sour cream or homemade guacamole
- If you’re not tolerating any spice or make this for children, feel free to swap the jalapeños for green bell pepper
- Or you can swap the chopped jalapenos for a few tablespoons of a drained can of diced hatch chili peppers
- You can add taco seasoning or chili powder blend instead of the spices used in the chili
- Bake in individual ramekins for personal size servings
How to make Chili Cornbread Casserole:
CAN THIS BE FROZEN?
I think this casserole should hold up fine in the freezer for a couple of months. You’ll always want to defrost it in the refrigerator overnight. Then heat it through in a 350ºF hot oven for roughly 30 mins depending on how much you have left.
