Healthy, flavorful, and satisfying, this easy Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu Bowl with sweet potatoes crunchy baked marinated tofu is a vegan version of honey mustard chicken and is the perfect meal prep lunch bowl or weeknight dinner . Add any nut or fruit you like to make this yours!

Looking for a tofu bowl idea to add to your vegan lunch or dinner rut? This Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu Bowl with sweet potatoes has become a favorite in my home in no time! A colorful, healthy, super flavorful bowl that is so satisfying and loaded with crunchy spiced tofu and creamy roasted sweet potatoes! All tossed with a maple lime dressing, this makes for the perfect meal prep lunch bowl or weeknight dinner. You’ll love that it is so versatile. Add any nut or fruit you like to make this yours!

This bowl recipe is a vegan version of honey mustard chicken using maple syrup instead of honey and pressed,cubed tofu instead of chicken and my whole family is obsessed with it!

When it comes to preparing tofu, I typically like to bake or pan fry it. Sometimes I marinate it and then bake it, and sometimes I bread it instead. And when I want it to be especially delicious, I do both! For this maple mustard tofu bowl recipe, we do both. Maple Mustard Marinade + a punchy mix of breadcrumbs and spices = the best baked tofu ever!

With those fresh apples, pecans and the roasted sweet potatoes, I took this into a late summer / fall direction. However, you can adapt this to the season, adding seasonal produce like fresh strawberries and almonds in spring or swapping spinach for arugula or massaged kale! You can substitute or add any other veggie of your choice. The sweet refreshing maple lime dressing goes with pretty much anything!

More bowl recipe ideas from the blog

Print Recipe Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu Bowl with Sweet Potatoes Healthy, flavorful, and satisfying, this easy Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu Bowl with crunchy baked marinated tofu and roasted sweet potatoes is the perfect meal prep lunch bowl or weeknight dinner and so versatile. A vegan version of honey mustard chicken and sooo good you will want to have it every day! Add any nut or fruit you like to make this yours! Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 45 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 308 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the tofu marinade: 1 tablespoon dijon mustard

2 teaspoons flaxseed meal

1 teaspoon flour or use corn starch to make it gluten-free

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons non-dairy milk

1 teaspoon oil For the crispy coating: 1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon dried cayenne

1/2 teaspoon of cayenne

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup ( 30 g ) bread crumbs

1/4 teaspoon salt For the rest of the bowl ingredients: 14 ounces ( 400 g ) of extra firm tofu pressed for 15 minutes and cubed

1 sweet potato cubed

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 tsp thyme for sweet potatoes

oil as needed for sweet potatoes

1 cup ( 150 g ) blueberries

1 cup thinly sliced apples

fresh spinach as needed

1/3 cup ( 30 g ) of pecans For the dressing: 1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon water

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper Instructions Make the marinade by mixing all the ingredients in a bowl and set aside. Press and cube the tofu if you haven’t already

Add your pressed and cubed tofu to the marinade and toss well. Let it sit for 5 minutes. Mix the crispy coating ingredients in a shallow bowl

Then carefully transfer the marinated tofu to the shallow bowl leaving the excess marinade in the original bowl.

Toss the tofu in the coating to coat all of the tofu. Then transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet.

In another bowl, add the sweet potatoes, 1/4 tsp salt, black pepper to taste, thyme, and 1 teaspoon oil and mix well.

Toss well to coat and spread the sweet potato cubes on the same baking sheet.

Bake at 400 degrees F (200 c ) for 25-30 minutes or until the tofu is crisp and the sweet potato is cooked to preference.

Make the dressing by combining all the ingredients in a small bowl. I also like to add a couple of blueberries to this dressing and smash them just for color and a different flavor

Assemble your bowl by adding spinach or other greens of choice. Some blueberries, apples, a good helping of the tofu and the sweet potato. Drizzle with the dressing and serve. Notes To make this gluten-free use corn starch instead of flour in the tofu marinade

omit the nuts to make Nutfree

You can use blackberries instead of blueberries - any berry really

The spice mix can be swapped for Cajun or bbq seasoning if you have some premixed Nutrition Nutrition Facts Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu Bowl with Sweet Potatoes Amount Per Serving Calories 308 Calories from Fat 117 % Daily Value* Fat 13g 20% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 560mg 24% Potassium 455mg 13% Carbohydrates 39g 13% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 16g 18% Protein 13g 26% Vitamin A 9197IU 184% Vitamin C 22mg 27% Calcium 216mg 22% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Tofu Bowl Ingredients:

Tofu – firm or extra firm, pressed for 20 minutes to remove moisture.

sweet potato – butternut squash would work too

blueberries – for the bowl itself but also for the dressing

apples – the add some crispy juicy freshness and work so well along with the sweet potatoes

fresh spinach as a base for our bowls

pecans for some crunch

Marinade & crunch coating ingredients

For the tofu marinade and crunchy coating we need:

Dijon mustard

flaxseed meal

flour

maple syrup

non-dairy milk

and oil

spices: garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cayenne, black pepper and salt

bread crumbs for some crunch

Salad Dressing

The salad bowl dressing is a simple combination of

maple syrup

lime juice

water, salt, and black pepper

No oil needed as there is some oil in the roasted potatoes.

Tips:

To make this gluten-free use corn starch instead of flour in the tofu marinade

You can use blackberries instead of blueberries – any berry really

For meal prep, prepare the roasted tofu and sweet potatoes in advance and prep the dressing. Cover and chill. Chop apples measure out berries and cover in individual bowls and put everything in the fridge to allow for quick assembling the next morning

The spice mix can be swapped for Cajun or bbq seasoning if you have some premixed

How to make Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu Bowls

Make the marinade by mixing all the ingredients in a bowl and set aside for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the coating by mixing all the ingredients in a shallow bowl and set aside.

Add your pressed and cubed tofu to the marinade and toss well. Let it sit for 5 minutes.

Then carefully transfer the tofu to the shallow bowl leaving the excess marinade in the original bowl.

Toss the tofu in the coating to coat all of the tofu. Then transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet.

In another bowl, add the sweet potatoes, 1/4 tsp salt, black pepper to taste, thyme, and 1 teaspoon oil and mix well.

Toss well to coat and spread the sweet potato cubes on the same baking sheet.

Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (205 c)for 25-30 minutes or until the tofu is crisp and the sweet potato is cooked to preference.

Make the dressing by combining all the ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.

I also like to add a couple of blueberries for this dressing and smash them just for color and a different flavor for fun.

Assemble your bowl by adding spinach or other greens of choice. Some blueberries, apples, a good helping of the tofu and the sweet potato.

Drizzle with the dressing and serve.