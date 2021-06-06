Spicy Sweet Potato Chickpea Salad Bowl with Tahini Dressing

If you need a healthy salad bowl recipe that feels like comfort food, make this spicy sweet potato chickpea salad bowl with creamy tahini dressing! Great as a lunch salad or for meal prep. Smoky bbq spiced baked veggies, leafy greens, nuts, seeds and a creamy vegan dressing!
Coming at you with a ridiculously delicious salad bowl recipe loaded with three kinds of bbq spiced roasted vegetables and a creamy tahini dressing you will want to put on everything!
Sweet Potato Chickpea Salad Bowls are here to make your lunches exciting again! Savory and sweet, subtly spiced, warming, comforting, wonderfully satisfying, and seriously flavorful while being super healthy! What’s not to love?
The spice mix for the roasted chickpeas and sweet potatoes is a fragrant blend of garlic powder, onion powder, coriander, paprika, cumin, black pepper, cardamom, cayenne (optional) and ground mustard! I love this blend so much as it is the perfect mix of warming, smokey, spicy, and cozy!
The chickpeas bake into crispy perfection and the sweet potatoes are crisp on the outside and pillowy on the inside. Bell peppers baked until soft and almost caramelized deliver the perfect sweetness! We add them to the chickpeas and potatoes later as they need less cooking time.
While the veggies bake away, we whisk together a creamy dreamy tahini dressing! It’s so good that I recommend you make a double batch!
Spicy Chickpea Sweet Potato Salad Bowl with Tahini Dressing
Ingredients
For the chickpeas and sweet potatoes:
- 15 oz (425.24 g) Can of chickpeas or 1.5 cups cooked
- 2 cups (266 g) cubed sweet potato
- 1 tablespoon barbeque sauce
- 1 teaspoon oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne optional
- 1/4 teaspoon ground mustard
For the salad bowl:
- 1 cup (149 g) sliced bell pepper
- salt and black pepper for roasting the bell pepper
- 3-5 cups (120 g) baby greens or mixed spring greens
- 1 cup of juicy fruit such as apples or pear
- 1/4 cup of nuts or seeds of choice such as pecans or pumpkin seeds or hemp seeds
For the Tahini Dressing:
- 3 tablespoons tahini
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 to 1/3 cup warm water
Instructions
- In a bowl, add in the chickpeas and sweet potatoes. Add in the barbeque sauce and oil and toss well to coat.
- Then add in all the spices and herbs and mix well to coat evenly.
- Spread this mixture on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
- In another bowl, add the the bell pepper, salt, and pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon of oil and toss well. Then spread the bell pepper on the same baking sheet or a different sheet. Use separate parchment if using same baking sheet on one side so that you can remove it when the bell pepper gets done.
- Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (205 c) for 25-30 minutes. Bell pepper might get roasted m by the 20-minute mark so you can remove the bell pepper from the baking sheet and move the sweet potatoes and chickpeas around for even baking
- Bake until the sweet potatoes are done to preference and chickpeas are slightly crispy to preference.
- To make the tahini dressing, mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Add 1/4 cup water and mix. it will take a minute for the tahini to mix with the water.
- Once the mixture is well combined the tahini dressing will thicken a bit, you can adjust the consistency by adding more water as needed. Taste and adjust flavor if needed.
- To assemble, add a good helping of your salad greens to a bowl. Add a good helping of the chickpeas and sweet potatoes over the salad greens and bell peppers, fruit, nuts, or seeds, and a good helping of the tahini dressing all over and serve immediately.
Notes
- you can use squash instead of sweet potatoes
- if you have Cajun spice at home, you can use about 2 tbsp of that instead of the spice blend. If it contains salt already, you might not need to add any more salt.
- roasted beets would be another great addition to this salad. Roast them separately as they will color everything pink
- as for the fruit add pears, apples, strawberries, peaches, nectarines, raspberries, blueberries or whatever is in season
- nuts and seeds that go great on salad are pepitas, sunflower seeds, hazelnuts, almonds and pistachios. You can make this extra delicious by toasting the nuts before adding them. Candied and/or spiced nuts are also an amazing choice
Nutrition
