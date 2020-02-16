Vegan Spinach Artichoke Pasta Bake Recipe

You will love this delicious creamy Vegan Spinach and Artichoke Pasta Bake recipe. It’s like having spinach and artichoke dip, but for dinner! Dairy-free, plant-based & so easy to make. Jump to Recipe



Just when I thought pasta could not get more comforting, creamy and delicious, than my Fettucine Alfredo, I used my Spinach Artichoke dip for inspiration for this Creamy Vegan Spinach Artichoke Pasta, topped with breadcrumbs.

It’s fresh yet oh so creamy, fancy yet very easy to make any day of the week, and as tasty as can be. It’s basically the same concept as a restaurant-style spinach & artichoke dip but served as a pasta bake. I use tofu for the creamy base in this one. To make it without soy, just use my nut based spinach artichoke dip. Thin it a bit with non dairy milk, mix in the pasta and done.

This pasta bake is a great dish for an easy weeknight dinner, but as it is such a crowd-pleaser, it would also be perfect for a big party!

Many creamy vegan pasta dishes rely on soaked blended cashews for that perfect silky texture. Here I wanted to offer you a nut-free version so we use tofu. My tofu-based sauce has the same smooth consistency as cashews with zero prep effort as you don’t have to remember soaking the nuts and the dish only has a fraction of the fat and calories.

The silken tofu and non-dairy milk make the sauce so sinfully creamy, and the nutritional yeast adds such a wonderful cheesy flavor.

To really give the umami notes in this dish a boost, I added a small amount of miso paste and I recommend you do the same. It’s just so good.

On to the obvious main players in this recipe: We pack a good 5 oz of spinach and an entire can of artichokes in there. I don’t have to tell you just how well those two go together. This creamy vegan spinach pasta tastes just like the restaurant dip served up as a filling main. GENIUS!

Ingredients needed for making Vegan Spinach Artichoke Pasta Bake:

Pasta – go with your favorite type and shape and cook according to the instructions on the package. I opted for mediumshells for this recipe, but fusilli or penne would also do.

– I used frozen and thawed spinach but you could also use fresh.

– the canned variety. I used the ones packed in water as opposed to the oily ones. Make sure to drain them.

for that signature cheesy taste we love about spinach and artichoke dip.

makes this dairy-free pasta sauce wonderfully creamy. I recommend using firm or silken tofu, which easily blends into a smooth and creamy sauce but firm works as well.

is a Japanese seasoning made from fermented soybeans and has a rich, salty flavor. In traditional Japanese cuisine, it's used in sauces, soups, and stocks, but it also works so well as an umami booster for many other dishes like this vegan pasta sauce!

: onion powder, ground mustard as well as some dried basil or dill

cuts through the richness of the sauce.

– a blend of breadcrumbs, red pepper flakes, salt and dried Italian herbs such as oregano, thyme, rosemary

Tips and Variations for making this Vegan Pasta Bake:

As the pasta will bake in the sauce for an additional 20 minutes, you absolutely get away with undercooking the pasta a bit. At least make sure you don’t overcook them before baking as they might turn too soft.

For some added spice, add in some chopped green chiles or jalapeños halfway through sauteeing the onions.

If you are using marinated canned artichokes, you might not need to add that many dried herbs.

Feel free to add a dash of Cajun seasoning for a Southern twist.

You could serve this vegan spinach pasta topped with sliced green onions for fancy date night presentation.

Want some crunch? Add some chopped water chestnuts before baking.

Soy-free: Use my nut based spinach artichoke dip for thee sauce

How to make Vegan Spinach Artichoke Pasta recipe – Step by Step

1. Cook the pasta according to instruction and set aside.

2. Heat oil a skillet over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, and pinch of salt.

3. Sautee the onions until golden.

4. Transfer the onions to a blender together with the rest of the sauce ingredients. Blend until smooth

5. Add olive oil to a baking dish.

6. Add the cooked pasta, spinach, chopped artichokes, and the blended sauce. Toss to mix well. Rinse out the blender with 2 tbsp water and add.

7. Sprinkle the pasta with breadcrumbs, pepper flakes, herbs and some more salt on top. Spray the topping with some oil for that gorgeous golden brown look.

8. Bake the pasta at 400 F for 22 mins. Broil for a minute or so to brown the top. Remove from the oven, serve

Can I make this vegan pasta recipe on the stovetop?

Yes, you can! For making spinach artichoke pasta on the stovetop, combine the spinach, chopped artichokes, and sauce and bring to a boil. Add the cooked pasta and mix well. Cover and cook for 2 mins. Sprinkle in some pepper flakes, dried herbs, and vegan parm.

