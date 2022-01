Baked Chickpea Sweet Potato Curry – a one-pot wonder made in one casserole dish. So easy to make, so perfect for a quick weeknight dinner. No standing around sautéing needed! Glutenfree, soy-free, nut-free option.

I’ve been loving making curries in a casserole dish. It’s hands free and less active time! Today is this creamy Chickpea Sweet Potato curry. Unbelievably easy to make, comforting, and 1 Pan! Are you loving these casserole dishes?!

The chickpeas’ meaty texture really shines in this baked curry – all tender and enveloped in the rich, creamy sauce. Baked cubed sweet potatoes add substance and act as sponges to soak up all the delicious curry gravy.

The gravy of this baked curry is made with coconut milk and enriched with peanut butter. Peanuts in savory dishes are amazing, trust me! And don’t worry. It won’t be too overwhelmingly sweet but perfectly balanced by the hum of garlic and ginger, the fragrant spices and the acidity of the tomatoes.

MORE INDIAN COMFORT FOOD

Print Recipe 5 from 3 votes Baked Chickpea Sweet Potato Curry Vegan Baked Chickpea Sweet Potato Curry - a one-pot wonder made in one casserole dish. So easy to make, so perfect for a quick weeknight dinner. No standing around and sautéing needed. Glutenfree, soy-free, nut-free option. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 45 mins Total Time 1 hr Servings: 6 Calories: 315 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 teaspoons oil

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 cloves of garlic minced

1 teaspoon minced ginger

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon curry powder or berbere spice or dry harissa spice or 2 teaspoons garam masala

1/4 teaspoon black pepper or cayenne or omit for less heat

1/2 teaspoon salt

15 ounce ( 425.24 g ) diced tomatoes with their juices or 1 cup chopped and 1 cup pureed

15 ounce ( 425.24 g ) can chickpeas drained or 1 1/4 cup of cooked chickpeas

10 ounces ( 283.5 g ) cubed sweet potatoes or about 2 1/2 cups , use other veggies such as potatoes, cauliflower, butternut squash, zucchini or a combination for variation

1 cup ( 250 ml ) coconut milk (use the whole 14 oz can for saucier) , see notes for subs

2 tablespoons peanut butter or almond butter or sunflower seed butter for Nutfree

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) water

2 cups well-packed fresh baby spinach or 1 cup frozen spinach thawed

cilantro pepper flakes, and lime juice for garnish Instructions In a 9x11 or a similar size baking dish, add the oil and spread evenly. Preheat the oven to 400 deg F(205 c)

Then add the onion, garlic, and ginger on one side and the sweet potato on the other side.

Mix all the spices except salt in a bowl. Mix well and sprinkle all over.

Mix the onions a little bit and mix sweet potatoes to coat the spices but keep the onions and sweet potatoes separate. Sprinkle some splashes of water if needed while mixing, to help the spices stick.

Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit(206 c) for 15-16 minutes or until the onions are golden.

Then remove the baking dish from the oven then add in the coconut milk and peanut butter and mix in. Mix the peanut butter into the coconut milk until it's mixed in otherwise, it will just stay in one corner of the dish.

Then add in the tomato, chickpeas, salt, water, and mix really well.

Put the dish back in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the sweet potato is cooked to preference and the sauce has thickened.

Remove from the oven and immediately add in the spinach and mix in. The spinach will wilt with the heat of the sauce.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor then garnish with cilantro, red pepper flakes, and lime juice and serve with rice, cauliflower rice or flatbread. Notes To make this nut-free, you can use some sunflower seed butter. You can also use 3 tablespoons of split red lentils (masoor dal) instead. Just add them with the chickpeas. They will cook and thicken the sauce. Coconut milk substitute: Use cashew milk or oat milk or other creamy non dairy milk. You can add more nut butter to thicken the sauce if needed Veggie subs: use other veggies such as potatoes, cauliflower, butternut squash, zucchini or a combination for variation Use white beans or lentils instead of chickpeas Oilfree: Omit the oil and use generous splashes of broth. The onion and spices will brown faster so check at 10 minutes and stir. Stovetop: Sauté the onion,garlic,ginger and spices in oil or broth until translucent. Then add the rest of the ingredients except water. Mix the peanut butter in well then cover and simmer until sweet potatoes or veggies are cooked. Garnish and serve Nutrition Nutrition Facts Baked Chickpea Sweet Potato Curry Vegan Amount Per Serving Calories 315 Calories from Fat 135 % Daily Value* Fat 15g 23% Saturated Fat 6g 38% Sodium 498mg 22% Potassium 869mg 25% Carbohydrates 38g 13% Fiber 10g 42% Sugar 9g 10% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin A 13580IU 272% Vitamin C 17mg 21% Calcium 141mg 14% Iron 5mg 28% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

onions, minced ginger, and garlic are added to the casserole dish and form the base of our gravy

spices: coriander, cumin, paprika, cinnamon, curry powder or berbere spice or dry harissa spice or 2 teaspoons garam masala, black pepper

coconut milk makes this a rich and creamy curry. For a coconut-free version, use cashew milk

canned diced tomatoes lend sweetness, acidity, body, and color to the tofu curry sauce

cooked chickpeas, drained or 1 1/4 cup of cooked chickpeas for added protein

cubed sweet potatoes or about 2 1/2 cups

peanut butter or almond butter for thickening or use sunflower seed butter for nut-free

well-packed fresh baby spinach

Tips & Substitutions:

To make this nut-free, you can use some sunflower seed butter. You can also use 3 tablespoons of split red lentils (masoor dal) instead. Just add them with the chickpeas. They will cook and thicken the sauce.

(masoor dal) instead. Just add them with the chickpeas. They will cook and thicken the sauce. You can also use fresh tomatoes, pureed instead of canned tomatoes.

Instead of spinach, you can use chard or mustard greens.

Use other veggies such as cauliflower, potato, butternut squash or a combination

Use other non dairy milks such as cashew milk or oat milk

How to make Baked Chickpea Sweet Potato Curry:

In a 9×11 or a similar size baking dish, add the oil and spread evenly. Then add the onion, garlic, and ginger on one side and the sweet potato on the other side.

Mix all the spices except salt in a bowl. Mix well and sprinkle all over. Mix the onions a little bit and mix sweet potatoes to coat the spices but keep the onions and sweet potatoes separate. Sprinkle some splashes of water while mixing if needed to help the spices stick.

Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit(206 c) for 15–16 minutes or until the onions are golden.

Then remove the baking dish from the oven then add in the coconut milk and peanut butter and mix in.

Mix the peanut butter into the coconut milk until it’s mixed in otherwise, it will just stay in one corner of the dish.

Then add in the tomato, chickpeas, salt, water, and mix really well.

Put the dish back in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the sweet potato is cooked to preference and the sauce has thickened.

Remove from the oven and immediately add in the spinach and mix in. The spinach will wilt with the heat of the sauce.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor then garnish with cilantro, red pepper flakes, and lime juice and serve with rice or flatbread.

Storage: refrigerate for upto 3 days. Freeze for upto a month