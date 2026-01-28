Looking for a bean- and veggie-packed, one-pan dinner that’s creamy and flavorful? These spinach mushroom beans are the cozy stew you need! (soy-free and nut-free with easy gluten-free option)

Spinach mushrooms beans is a super easy weeknight dinner! This is another one-skillet white bean stew dinner that’s absolutely delicious and super easy to make with everyday ingredients.

It’s a budget-friendly dinner that the whole family is going to love with a creamy broth and lots of Cajun spice! I love these easy one pan bean recipes that come together so quickly just like my white bean stroganoff and alfre

Start by browning some mushrooms and setting them aside. Then sauté some aromatics, add Cajun seasoning and flour, followed by spinach, beans, and vegan cheese. Simmer for a few minutes, top with the browned mushrooms, and it’s done!

Serve spinach mushroom bean stew with toasted sourdough, garlic bread, pita, naan, or over mashed potatoes, roasted veggies, or greens.

Why You’ll Love Spinach Mushroom Beans

easy, one-pan, 30-minute meal

packed with beans and veggies!

delicious creamy texture and cajun flavors

naturally soy-free and nut-free with easy gluten-free option

Spinach Mushroom Beans 5 from 5 votes By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 20 minutes mins Total: 30 minutes mins Servings: 3 Course: dinner, Main Cuisine: cajun SaveSaved Pin Print Looking for a bean- and veggie-packed, one-pan dinner that’s creamy and flavorful? These spinach mushroom beans are the cozy stew you need! (soy-free and nut-free with easy gluten-free option) Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Mushrooms ▢ 1 teaspoon oil

▢ 6-8 ounces thinly sliced mushrooms , white, baby portobello, or other mushrooms of choice

, ▢ 1/8 teaspoon of salt , as needed

, ▢ 1/4 teaspoon of dried oregano , as needed

, ▢ 1/4 teaspoon of red pepper flakes , as needed For the Beans ▢ 2 teaspoons oil , divided

, ▢ 1 cup chopped onion , red or white

, ▢ 2 cloves garlic , minced

, ▢ 1-2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning or taco seasoning or Italian herb of choice

▢ 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour , use gluten-free flour or corn starch, if needed

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt , divided

, ▢ 1½ cups water , or stock

, ▢ 6 ounces frozen spinach , thawed

, ▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons vegan cream cheese , or use cashew cream or non dairy yogurt or vegan sour cream

, ▢ 1/4 cup vegan parmesan

▢ 15- ounce can white beans , cannellini beans, butter beans, great northern beans, or any white beans of choice, or 1½ cups cooked white beans Garnishes ▢ red pepper flakes

▢ lemon juice

▢ browned mushrooms

▢ vegan Parmesan Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 teaspoon of the oil and the sliced mushrooms . Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, then the pinches of salt, oregano, and red pepper flakes . Continue cooking until the mushrooms start to brown on the edges. If your mushrooms are sliced thicker, cover the pan with a lid for 2 to 3 minutes to help them cook faster, then uncover and continue to brown. Remove the browned mushrooms from the skillet, and set them aside.

Add the remaining teaspoon of oil to the same skillet. Once the oil is hot, add the onion, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt . Cook until the onion is golden, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add the Cajun seasoning, flour, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt . Mix well and cook for 1 minute.

Gradually add half of the water , stirring well to mix the flour. Add the remaining water and the vegan cream cheese . Press and mix until smooth. Add in the spinach, vegan parmesan, and white beans . Stir to combine, spread evenly in the pan, and reduce the heat to medium. Cover with a lid and simmer for 6 to 8 minutes, or until cooked to preference. Taste and adjust salt, flavor, consistency. Thin it out with more broth, if it’s too thick, and cook a bit longer, if it is too thin. Fold in half of the mushroom.

red pepper flakes, the reserved browned mushrooms, and more vegan parmesan, if you like. Serve hot with toasted sourdough, garlic bread, Garnish with, if you like. Serve hot with toasted sourdough, garlic bread, pita naan , or over mashed potatoes , roasted veggies, baked potato, rice/grains or pasta. Video Notes Spinach mushroom beans are naturally soy-free and nut-free, as long as you use soy-free and/or nut-free vegan cream cheese and vegan parmesan. For gluten-free, replace the all-purpose flour with the same amount of of gluten-free flour. Add nutritional yeast and miso for cheesy flavor if using cashew cream. Nutrition Calories: 291 kcal , Carbohydrates: 45 g , Protein: 15 g , Fat: 7 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g , Sodium: 542 mg , Potassium: 1124 mg , Fiber: 11 g , Sugar: 4 g , Vitamin A: 6978 IU , Vitamin C: 9 mg , Calcium: 207 mg , Iron: 6 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

oil – To sauté. You can broth fry for oil-free.

– To sauté. You can broth fry for oil-free. mushrooms – Use white, baby portobello, or other mushrooms of choice, and slice them thinly.

– Use white, baby portobello, or other mushrooms of choice, and slice them thinly. salt and spices – Season the mushrooms with salt, oregano, and crushed pepper flakes. For the beans, you will need a little more salt plus Cajun spice.

– Season the mushrooms with salt, oregano, and crushed pepper flakes. For the beans, you will need a little more salt plus Cajun spice. aromatics – Onion and garlic give this spinach mushroom bean stew rich, deep flavors.

– Onion and garlic give this spinach mushroom bean stew rich, deep flavors. flour – To thicken the stew. You can use gluten-free flour, if needed.

– To thicken the stew. You can use gluten-free flour, if needed. water or stock – Adds moisture.

– Adds moisture. frozen spinach – For the greens. Thaw before using.

– For the greens. Thaw before using. vegan cheeses – A mix of vegan cream cheese and vegan parmesan gives this stew its creaminess. Choose nut-free and/or soy-free, if needed. Use cashew cream, vegan sour cream or non dairy yogurt as a substitute. Add nutritional yeast and miso for cheesiness

– A mix of vegan cream cheese and vegan parmesan gives this stew its creaminess. Choose nut-free and/or soy-free, if needed. Use cashew cream, vegan sour cream or non dairy yogurt as a substitute. Add nutritional yeast and miso for cheesiness white beans – Use cannellini beans, butter beans, great northern beans, or any white beans of choice. Homemade or canned is fine to use.

– Use cannellini beans, butter beans, great northern beans, or any white beans of choice. Homemade or canned is fine to use. garnishes – Top the finishes stew with red pepper flakes, lemon juice, and more vegan parmesan.

💡Tips How long the mushrooms need to cook depends on how thinly you slice them. If they’re not cooking quickly enough, cover the pan for a few minutes to speed things up.

When you start adding the water, make sure you are mixing the flour in and adding the water slowly, so you don’t end up with lumps.

Press the vegan cream cheese into the mixture as you mix it to help it dissolve.

