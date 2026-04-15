You’ve got to make these amazingly delicious peri-peri chickpeas! They have this incredible spicy and tangy sauce, and you top them with a fresh, crunchy salsa to contrast the rich flavors and heat. (gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free)

This is a deeply flavored, rich, and amazing dish which comes together in one pan. And you can serve the peri-peri chickpeas with the fresh, crunchy cucumber tomato salsa in a variety of ways. They work great in bowls, wraps, as a platter, or even as tostadas!

First, we make this sauce with onions, tomatoes, and peri-peri sauce. Then, we add some chickpeas and simmer them so they become these stewed chickpeas that are absolutely tender and delicious. We pair that with a simple, fresh, crunchy, zesty cucumber tomato salsa that works really well with the chickpeas.

You can adjust the heat by adjusting the peri-peri sauce in the chickpeas or by adding some cream elements, such as non-dairy yogurt or non-dairy cream to tame the heat if you like.

Peri-peri sauce originates from the South African region, especially the Mozambique region, It is made with peri-peri chilies, or bird’s eye chilies.

The sauce has been adapted in several countries, and there are several brands of peri-peri sauce now. It has even been adapted into an Indian peri-peri sauce, which uses similar ingredients but may include spices like garam masala or cumin.

Use whichever peri-peri sauce you can get your hands on. If you don’t have peri-peri sauce, there is a recipe to make it in the notes.

Why You’ll Love Peri-Peri Chickpeas

chickpeas in a rich, spicy, smoky, tomatoey sauce

fresh, crunchy cucumber tomato salsa contrasts the flavors and textures of the stewed chickpeas

1-pan, 30-minute meal that you can serve in many different ways

naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

Peri-Peri Chickpeas (1 pan, 30 minutes) 5 from 1 vote By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 20 minutes mins Total: 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: dinner, Main, Main Course Cuisine: African Inspired SaveSaved Pin Print You’ve got to make these amazingly delicious peri-peri chickpeas! They have this incredible spicy and tangy sauce, and you top them with a fresh, crunchy salsa to contrast the rich flavors and heat. (gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free) Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Peri-Peri Chickpeas ▢ 2 teaspoons olive oil

▢ 1 cup chopped red onion

▢ 4 cloves garlic , finely chopped

, ▢ 1/4 cup red bell pepper , or 1 scotch bonnet pepper or bird’s eye chili for spicier

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme , or oregano or both

, ▢ 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 2 cups chopped tomatoes , chopped small or about 3 medium Roma tomatoes

, ▢ 1 tablespoon tomato paste

▢ 3 to 5 tablespoons peri-peri sauce , to taste

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 15 ounce can chickpeas , drained. Or 1 1/2 cups cooked chickpeas or other beans, such as white beans

, ▢ 1 cup water

▢ 2 ounces spinach , fresh or frozen For the Cucumber Tomato Salsa ▢ 1 cup chopped mini cucumbers

▢ 1 cup sliced cherry tomatoes

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1 tablespoon lemon juice , or more, to taste

, ▢ 1/4 cup chopped cilantro For Garnish ▢ pepper flakes

▢ hemp seeds , or sesame seeds

, ▢ non-dairy yogurt , or non-dairy cream Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the peri-peri chickpeas. Heat a skillet over medium heat, and add the oil . Once the oil is hot, add the onion, garlic, and a good dash of salt , and cook until the onion starts to turn golden, about 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the thyme, black pepper, and red bell pepper , and mix for about 1/2 minute. Then, add the tomatoes, another dash of salt, the peri-peri sauce, and tomato paste , and mix well. Cook until the tomatoes are jammy, about 6 to 8 minutes, pressing the larger pieces and stirring occasionally. Add the chickpeas, another dash of salt, and the water . Mix, cover with a lid, and cook for about 10 minutes or longer, so the sauce thickens, and the chickpeas absorb the flavor.

Open the lid, and fold in the spinach. Taste and adjust the flavor, adding more salt or more heat with peri-peri sauce or cayenne, if needed. If it is too spicy, add some non-dairy yogurt or non-dairy cream, mix in, bring to a boil, then switch off the heat. Garnish with cilantro, lime juice, and serve with the cucumber tomato salsa (recipe below). Meanwhile, make the cucumber tomato salsa. Add the chopped cucumber and sliced cherry tomatoes to a bowl. Add the salt, black pepper, cilantro, and lime juice, and toss well. Pair this with the chickpeas in various ways. Serving Suggestions To make this a bowl meal, serve the peri-peri chickpeas as-is or over rice, quinoa, or a baked potato. Top with the cucumber tomato salsa.

You can make wraps with the chickpeas by layering them into tortillas or flatbread with the salsa. Top with garnishes of choice and a creamy element, like non-dairy yogurt.

For a dip platter, spread a creamy base, like hummus or thick non-dairy yogurt, then top with the peri-peri chickpeas, salsa, more cilantro, hemp seeds or sesame seeds, and a drizzle of lime juice.

You can also make tostadas by air frying tortillas until crisp, about 6 to 7 minutes, then topping with the chickpeas, salsa, and a drizzle of non-dairy yogurt. Video Notes This recipe is naturally gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free. To make your own peri-peri sauce, blend 5 to 6 peri-peri chilies with 2 cloves garlic, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 tablespoon vinegar, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and 1 teaspoon smoked paprika until well blended. Use this sauce in the peri-peri chickpeas or my peri-peri sheet pan dinner. Nutrition Calories: 249 kcal , Carbohydrates: 42 g , Protein: 12 g , Fat: 5 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 2 g , Sodium: 658 mg , Potassium: 843 mg , Fiber: 11 g , Sugar: 11 g , Vitamin A: 2631 IU , Vitamin C: 51 mg , Calcium: 106 mg , Iron: 5 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

oil – To sauté. You can broth fry for an oil-free version.

– To sauté. You can broth fry for an oil-free version. aromatics – The chickpeas get a ton of flavor from red onion and garlic along with red bell pepper, or use a scotch bonnet or bird’s eye chili, if you want even more heat.

– The chickpeas get a ton of flavor from red onion and garlic along with red bell pepper, or use a scotch bonnet or bird’s eye chili, if you want even more heat. herbs and spices – We are seasoning the chickpeas with black pepper along with dried thyme or oregano. Or use both! You will also need fresh cilantro for the cucumber tomato salsa, and you can use extra cilantro for garnish, as well.

– We are seasoning the chickpeas with black pepper along with dried thyme or oregano. Or use both! You will also need fresh cilantro for the cucumber tomato salsa, and you can use extra cilantro for garnish, as well. tomato – There is tomato in the sauce and in the salsa.

– There is tomato in the sauce and in the salsa. peri-peri sauce – This is what brings so much extra flavor and heat! If you can’t find peri-peri sauce, you can make your own in the blender. See the tips below for those directions.

– This is what brings so much extra flavor and heat! If you can’t find peri-peri sauce, you can make your own in the blender. See the tips below for those directions. chickpeas – This is your protein. You can use fresh or canned. You can also use white beans instead, if you prefer.

– This is your protein. You can use fresh or canned. You can also use white beans instead, if you prefer. spinach – A little fresh or frozen spinach adds veggies and color to the dish.

– A little fresh or frozen spinach adds veggies and color to the dish. mini cucumbers – These have such a nice flavor and crunch in the salsa!

– These have such a nice flavor and crunch in the salsa! lemon juice – Adds tang to the salsa.

– Adds tang to the salsa. garnishes – No matter how you serve these peri-peri chickpeas, they’re even more delicious garnished with pepper flakes, hemp seeds or sesame seeds, and non-dairy yogurt or thick non-dairy cream. Choose nut-free and/or soy-free yogurt/cream, if needed.

💡Tips We are salting this dish in several places to bring out the flavor. Don’t skip the salt!

Peri-peri sauce can make this dish very spicy. If it’s too hot, you can tone it down by stirring in some non-dairy yogurt.

To make your own peri-peri sauce, blend 5 to 6 peri-peri chilies with 2 cloves garlic, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 tablespoon vinegar, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and 1 teaspoon smoked paprika until well blended. Use this sauce in the peri-peri chickpeas or my peri-peri sheet pan dinner.

How to Make Peri-Peri Chickpeas

Heat a skillet over medium heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onion, garlic, and a good dash of salt, and cook until the onion starts to turn golden, about 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the thyme, black pepper, and red bell pepper, and mix for about 1/2 minute. Then, add the tomatoes, another dash of salt, the peri-peri sauce, and tomato paste, and mix well.

Cook until the tomatoes are jammy, about 6 to 8 minutes, pressing the larger pieces and stirring occasionally.

Add the chickpeas, another dash of salt, and the water. Mix, cover with a lid, and cook for about 10 minutes or longer, so the sauce thickens, and the chickpeas absorb the flavor.

Open the lid, and fold in the spinach. Taste and adjust the flavor, adding more salt or more heat with peri-peri sauce or cayenne, if needed. If it is too spicy, add some non-dairy yogurt or non-dairy cream, mix in, bring to a boil, then switch off the heat. Garnish with cilantro, lime juice, and serve with the cucumber tomato salsa.

What to Serve with Peri-Peri Chickpeas

To make this a bowl meal, serve the peri-peri chickpeas as-is or over rice, quinoa, or a baked potato. Top with the cucumber tomato salsa.

You can make wraps with the chickpeas by layering them into tortillas or flatbread with the salsa. Top with garnishes of choice and a creamy element, like non-dairy yogurt.

For a dip platter, spoon the chickpeas over a creamy base, like hummus or thick non-dairy yogurt, then top with the peri-peri chickpeas, salsa, more cilantro, hemp seeds or sesame seeds, and a drizzle of lime juice.

You can also make tostadas by air frying tortillas until crisp, about 6 to 7 minutes, then topping with the chickpeas, salsa, and a drizzle of non-dairy yogurt.