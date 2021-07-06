Vegan Richa

Easy Summer Pasta Salad with Grilled Vegetables

By

This Easy Summer Pasta Salad with Grilled Vegetables will be your new go-to for all potlucks and picnics! Perfectly cooked pasta, juicy tomatoes, smoky-sweet grilled veggies, and protein-rich chickpeas all tossed in a quick Italian dressing!  The perfect make-ahead bbq side dish or weeknight dinner. Nutfree, Soy-free easily Gluten-free.

overhead shot of summer pasta salad in a white bowl

Want to know what I’ve had for lunch frequently this past month? Pasta Salad – the best I’ve had in a long time! I present you a super easy summer pasta salad with farfalle pasta, juicy fresh tomatoes, grilled veggies, chickpeas, fresh herbs, and a quick homemade Italian dressing. It takes your tastebuds straight to Italy.

summer pasta salad with grilled vegetables, chickpeas and tomatoes in a bowl

One of the best things about pasta salad is that you can make it ahead of time and refrigerate it. Then when you get home after a day out and about your dinner is all ready!  But you can also take it with you wherever you go. This vegan Pasta Salad is amazing for potlucks and picnics but you do not need to wait to be invited to a get-together to get some summer pasta salad magic in your life.

vegan grilled vegetable pasta salad with chickpeas served on a white plate with a golden fork and a cloth napkin on the side

vegan summer pasta salad with grilled vegetables in a bowl
5 from 2 votes

Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time25 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Main Course, Side
Cuisine: American
Keyword: grilled vegetable pasta salad, vegan pasta salad
Servings: 4
Calories: 369kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces (230 g) mini farfalle pasta or any other similar flat pasta
  • 1 cup chopped tomatoes or sliced cherry tomatoes
  • 1 large zucchini
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1/2 of a red onion
  • 15 ounce (425 g) can of chickpeas or 1 1/4 cup of cooked chickpeas
  • 1/2 cup chopped basil or use mint

For the dressing:

  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 clove garlic minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1-2 tablespoons water as needed
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried basil

Instructions

  • Cook the pasta according to instructions then rinse in cold water and set aside. Don't overcook it!
  • Chop the tomatoes. Slice the zucchini slightly diagonally for grilling. Slice your bell peppers into 1/4 inch thick slices.
  • Slice the onion into a half-inch wedge and either use a skewer or a toothpick to hold them together.
  • Then brush a grill pan with oil and place the zucchini, peppers, and onion on the grill pan.
  • Brush the zucchini, peppers, and onion on top with oil. Add a dash of salt and pepper.
  • Grill over medium-high heat until you get good grill marks of both sides then set aside. Keep pressing the veggies occasionally. Remove toothpicks/skewers when done 
  • To make the dressing, combine everything in a bowl and mix well until evenly mixed.
  • Add all the salad ingredients to a large bowl - pasta, tomatoes, grilled zucchini, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, chickpeas , basil and toss well.
  • Then add the dressing and toss well. Taste and adjust flavor and serve immediately.

Notes

 
Tips
  • For variation, you can also add some greens like baby spinach or baby spring mix into the salad bowl.
  • Other pasta shapes that work really well with pasta salad are rotini, fusilli and penne. Even vegan tortellini, if you find some.
  • Use gluten-free pasta to make this a gluten-free pasta salad.
  • I love the juicy tang the fresh tomatoes add but you don't need to stop there. If you want, you can throw in some sliced carrots, cucumbers, or any veggies you have on hand.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Easy Summer Salad with Roasted Veggies
Amount Per Serving
Calories 369 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Fat 7g11%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 614mg27%
Potassium 589mg17%
Carbohydrates 64g21%
Fiber 8g33%
Sugar 6g7%
Protein 14g28%
Vitamin A 1231IU25%
Vitamin C 60mg73%
Calcium 73mg7%
Iron 3mg17%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

How to make this Summer Pasta Salad

Prep: Cook the pasta according to instructions then rinse in cold water and set aside. Chop the tomatoes. Slice the zucchini slightly diagonally for grilling. Slice your bell peppers into 1/4 inch thick slices.

Slice the onion into a half-inch wedge and either use a skewer or a toothpick to hold them together. Then brush a grill pan with oil and place the zucchini, peppers, and onion on the grill pan. Brush the zucchini, peppers, and onion on top with oil. Add a dash of salt and pepper.

vegetables in a grilling pan

Grill over medium-high heat until you get good grill marks on both sides then set aside. Keep pressing the veggies occasionally. Remove toothpicks/skewers when done

grilled bell pepper, zucchini and onion wedges in a black grill pan

To make the dressing, combine everything in a bowl and mix well until evenly mixed.

ingredients for vegan pasta salad with grilled vegetables and chickpeas all arranged in a bowl with a dish with dressing on the side

Add all the salad ingredients to a large bowl. The pasta, tomatoes, grilled zucchini, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, chickpeas , basil and toss well.

Then add the dressing and toss well. Taste and adjust flavor and serve immediately.

For variation, you can also add in some greens like baby spinach or baby spring mix into the salad bowl.

a bowl of vegan pasta salad with grilled vegetables, tomatoes and chickpeas

.



Comments

  1. 5 stars
    I often toss leftover grilled veggies into cooked pasta or couscous, but never know what dressing to put on. I’m so happy to have this recipe for the dressing, plus ideas for adding chickpeas to make it a more complete meal, and how to grill onions with out them falling apart. Brilliant! Thanks for another great recipe, Richa. I love how easy and simple this one. I’m also inspired to get a grill pan for winter. Never occurred to me that I could be enjoying grilled veggies year round! 🙂

    Reply

  2. 5 stars
    Hi, Can I omit the oil and just sub water? If not, what do I sub for oil? I don’t use it. Thanks! Kari

    Reply
