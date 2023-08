Crunchy veggies in a spicy, zesty Indian-spice vinaigrette, make this chaat masala salad a summer staple! The Indian spice blend “chaat masala” gives this salad an incredible flavor, while tofu and veggies make it a satisfying, light meal.

Let me introduce you to this amazing Indian spice blend called Chaat Masala. Chaat masala is an Indian spice blend which includes Indian sulfur salt (kala namak), cumin, cayenne, and other ingredients. It’s adds an amazing sour and spicy flavor!

This is a refreshing summer chaat masala salad inspired by a kachumber salad. I used onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, and radishes as a base and add some tofu for protein, lots of cilantro for the herbs, and lettuce for some extra crunch and to make it more of a filling meal.

It has a simple dressing of lime juice, loads of black pepper, and chaat masala.

If you’re wondering why I would you would add eggy-smelling kala namak to the mix, well chaat masala has been used in Indian cuisine for various flavors. They are very popular and used in many snacks, street food, or over fruits and any which way in India. It might smell slightly eggy, but the taste is kind of spicy sour patch kind of flavor profile. And that flavor works wonderfully in this chopped salad. You definitely have to try it!

Why You’ll Love Chaat Masala Salad

lots of fresh, crunchy veggies

sweet-and-spicy, tangy dressing

ready in under 30 minutes

naturally gluten-free, oil-free, and nut-free

Recipe Card

Print Recipe No ratings yet Chaat Masala Salad(Chopped Salad with Indian-spice vinaigrette) Crunchy veggies in a spicy, zesty Indian-spice vinaigrette, make this chaat masala salad a summer staple! The Indian spice blend “chaat masala” gives this salad an incredible flavor, while tofu and veggies make it a satisfying, light meal. Prep Time 25 minutes mins Total Time 25 minutes mins Servings: 2 Calories: 185 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the veggies: 7 ounces ( 198.45 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes and then sliced into small cubes

1/2 cup ( 80 g ) chopped red onion

1 or 2 tomatoes chopped small

1/2 a green chili such as serrano or jalapeño, finely minced

1 cup ( 149 g ) chopped bell pepper I use either red bell pepper or a mix of red and green

1 cup ( 133 g ) chopped cucumber (partially peeled and then chopped into small pieces)

1 cup ( 116 g ) chopped or thinly sliced red radishes

1/2 cup ( 8 g ) packed cilantro

2 cups ( 47 g ) of packed chopped romaine lettuce For the dressing: 2 to 3 tablespoons lime juice

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon cayenne optional

1/2 to 1 teaspoon Indian chaat masala blend

2 teaspoons of maple syrup Instructions Chop up all of the veggies and tofu, if you haven’t already, and add them to a large bowl.

In a small bowl, add all of the ingredients for the dressing and mix really well.

Add the dressing into the salad bowl and toss really well to coat, and serve immediately.

You can add in some extra crunch and protein by topping this salad with some seeds or nuts, such as sesame seeds or hemp seeds. You can also serve it with some tortilla chips on the side because it is a refreshing, sour and zesty kind of salad, almost like a crunchy salsa like dip. Notes Chaat masala is an Indian spice blend that you can find in Indian stores or online. If you don’t have chaat masala, you can use a mix of 1/2 teaspoon of Indian sulphur salt(kala namak) and 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin instead. Storage: The salad is best made fresh and served immediately, because of the salt in the dressing. The onions, cucumbers, and other veggies will keep losing moisture as they sit in the dressing, and it will clean out all of the dressing flavor. To make ahead, refrigerate the veggies and dressing separately and combine just before serving(store upto 2 days) This recipe is naturally gluten-free, oil-free, and nut-free. To make Soyfree , use 1.25 cups cooked chickpeas or other beans or , use 1.25 cups cooked chickpeas or other beans or chickpea tofu instead. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Chaat Masala Salad(Chopped Salad with Indian-spice vinaigrette) Amount Per Serving Calories 185 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 661mg 29% Potassium 727mg 21% Carbohydrates 25g 8% Fiber 7g 29% Sugar 14g 16% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin A 5338IU 107% Vitamin C 126mg 153% Calcium 198mg 20% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

tofu – Pressed and cubed.

veggies – Red onion, tomato, green chili, bell pepper, cucumber, radishes, and lettuce give this salad amazing flavors and crunch!

cilantro – Brings fresh, herbal flavor to the mix.

dressing – Lime juice, black pepper, salt, chaat masala, cumin, and maple syrup make a simple, Indian-spice vinaigrette. You can add cayenne for a little heat, too, if you want this to be spicier!

Tips

Don’t skip pressing the tofu! Since we are not cooking it, pressing will give it the best texture.

Definitely serve this salad immediately after making it. Leftovers will lose moisture and texture as they sit overnight in the fridge.

You can add in some extra crunch and protein by topping this salad with some seeds or nuts, such as sesame seeds or hemp seeds. You can also serve it with some tortilla chips on the side because it is a refreshing, sour and zesty kind of salad, almost like a side salad or dip.

