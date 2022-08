This beautiful Chickpea Dill Salad takes just minutes to put together! It is refreshing and delicious with Greek flavors from the dill dressing. Crumbled up tofu soaks up the dressing to sub as vegan feta! Make ahead and serve as is or in pita bread. Nutfree Gluten-free.

In summer, when it’s too hot to cook anything, a quick bean or chickpea salad is my go-to meal. Satisfying and filling yet light and the kitchen stays cold.

This easy chickpea salad is especially refreshing! It is bursting with Mediterranean flavor from a light and zesty dill and lemon dressing. It has some crunch and juiciness from the added fruit. You can also add in some nuts and seeds like hemp seeds and pine nuts to pump up the crunch, as well as the protein in the salad bowl.

I add some crumbled up tofu that soaks up some of the marinade and acts as vegan feta. It also amps up the protein and makes this is satisfying and filling salad.

This is a great summer salad to be served as a side for your upcoming picnics, bbqs, and summer potlucks. Or you can add it to lettuce cups, sandwiches, pita bread, garlic bread, or crostini and serve it.

Why you’ll love this Chickpea salad

its refreshing and easy

the flavors are so good together

it’s flexible to taste and how you want to serve it

it’s a no cook perfect for summer recope

It’s glutenfree Nutfree, and easily Soyfree

Print Recipe 5 from 3 votes Vegan Chickpea Dill Salad This beautiful Chickpea Dill Salad takes just minutes to put together! It is refreshing and delicious with Greek flavors from the dill dressing. Crumbled up tofu soaks up the dressing to sub as vegan feta! Make ahead and serve as is or in pita bread. Glutenfree Nutfree Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 5 mins Chill time 10 mins Total Time 30 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 215 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Ingredients: 15 oz ( 425.24 g ) can of chickpeas drained or 1 1/2 cup cooked chickpeas

1/2 cup chopped or sliced onion

1 cup chopped tomato

1 cup chopped cilantro or parsley

1/2 cup chopped apple or other juicy fruit of choice

1 cup ( 30 g ) chopped fresh spinach packed, use less or more to preferences

1/2 cup of crumbled up firm or extra firm tofu (or use vegan feta for Soyfree) For the dressing: 1 teaspoon dried dill or 1.5 tbsp fresh dill

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice or more to taste

1 clove of garlic minced

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/2 tsp salt Instructions In a bowl add the chickpeas, onion, tomatoes, parsley, apple, spinach, tofu and toss well.

In another small bowl, add the dressing ingredients and mix well. Then pour the dressing all over the chickpea bowl and toss well to coat. Taste and adjust salt and flavor, adding more salt or lemon juice as needed. Chill for 15 minutes to half an hour and then serve.

This is a great summer salad to be served as a side at your picnics. Serve as is or in pita bread or add it to lettuce cups, sandwiches, garlic bread and serve . Store: store dressing and ingredients separately is planning to store more than a day. Refrigerate for upto 4 days Notes Chickpea sun: use navy beans or other white beans

roasted red bell peppers would be a delicious addition as well

Instead of the apple, add some sliced or halved grapes

To make this Soyfree - use non soy based vegan feta or just omit

- use non soy based vegan feta or just omit not a fan of dill? You can still make this salad using any other fresh herb instead of the

Onion sub: Use sliced zucchini

Garlic substitute: Use 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano and 1/4 teaspoon white or yellow miso. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Chickpea Dill Salad Amount Per Serving Calories 215 Calories from Fat 99 % Daily Value* Fat 11g 17% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 605mg 26% Potassium 427mg 12% Carbohydrates 23g 8% Fiber 7g 29% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 9g 18% Vitamin A 2306IU 46% Vitamin C 33mg 40% Calcium 117mg 12% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Storage

Store: refrigerate in a covered container for upto 3 days. For fresh flavor and if prepping again. Keep the dressing separate and toss before serving