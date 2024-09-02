These Smoky Tofu Tacos are a prime example of fusion food – bursting with Tex Mex and Indian flavors and packed with protein and fiber from tofu and black beans, and they are ready in less than 30 minutes! They are my quick go to weeknight meal.

These easy tofu Tacos are here to liven up your Taco Tuesday. This is one of the meals that I put together in a jiffy one night and it was hit! It stuck around for future quick meals.

For the tofu seasoning, I use a combination of Mexican and Indian spices and also add some fenugreek and black pepper which makes the tofu taste just amazing. You can use this tofu in many ways, add to wraps, burrito or as a side or make a naan pizza with it.

Along with a mix of classic fajitas veggies, I went with another Mexican addition: homemade quick refried black beans, which are not only delicious but also add additional protein and fiber. I change these up with different beans or lentils. As well as change up the flavor with Cajun spices or curry powder.

They are a quick grab whatever flavors you like and put them together tacos! Try them!

These tofu tacos are lightly spicy, and packed with protein and fiber, and they are ready in less than 30 minutes. The tofu is pressed before we fry it and gets a wonderfully satisfying pleasing texture.

If you’re not huge on tacos, but like the sound of the filling, you can use the filling in all kinds of ways. Make a burrito or wrap, make tostadas, make a bowl with a side of cilantro lime rice or quinoa. Or make quesadillas!

Chef’s knife Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the tofu ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 7 ounces firm or extra firm tofu , pressed for atleast 15 mins, cubed or chopped into shapes that you like.

, ▢ 3/4 cup thinly sliced onion

▢ 1/2 of a red bell pepper thinly sliced

▢ 1/2 of a green bell pepper thinly sliced

▢ 1 green chili thinly sliced , (Serrano, Indian or mild chilies if you like)

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 teaspoon ground cumin

▢ 1/2 – 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

▢ 1/2 teaspoon cayenne or use less for less heat

▢ 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

▢ 1 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves (kasoori methi) or use 1/4 teaspoon fenugreek powder or ground mustard

▢ water as needed For the black beans ▢ 15 ounce can of black beans drained or use 1 ¼ cup of cooked black beans

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt or depending if black beans are salted or not

▢ 1 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 2 teaspoons chili powder blend of choice , I use chipotle chili powder blend

, ▢ 1 ½ tablespoons ketchup

▢ 2 tablespoons water For the rest of the tacos: ▢ Small tortillas as needed

▢ Chopped lettuce, , chopped cilantro, lime juice as needed.

, ▢ Jalapeno slices or picked jalapeño slices as needed. Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Cook the tofu Press and cube the tofu if you haven’t already. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the tofu and toss. Cook until it is golden on some edges. 4-6 mins

Add in onion, bell peppers and green chili and add a generous pinch of salt. Cook until the peppers are starting to get golden on most of the edges. 4-5 mins. Keep stirring in between. If the pan is starting to dry up too much then splash of water and continue.

Add in all of the spices and rest of the salt and toss well. Continue to cook for another 1-2 minutes until the tofu and peppers are seared and coated with the spices. Take off the heat and remove from the skillet. Make the black beans: Add all of the ingredients of the black beans into the same skillet. Add 1-2 tablespoons of water and cook until the mixture comes to a good boil. 3-4 mins

Mash some of the beans and taste and adjust salt and flavor. Mix well and set aside. To assemble: Heat your tortillas on a gas range or toaster oven.

Top them with some chopped fresh lettuce or greens of choice. Add a good layer of the black beans. Then add a good helping of tofu.

Top them with some chopped fresh lettuce or greens of choice. Add a good layer of the black beans. Then add a good helping of tofu.

Squeeze some fresh lime juice on top, add cilantro or pickled jalapenos or salsa of choice. You can also add hot sauce. Then serve.

Ingredients:

tofu – firm or extra firm tofu, pressed and cubed

tortillas – 6 inch or similar. use a gluten-free brand for glutenfree

veggies: I stick with classic fajitas veggies here – onions, chilies and bell peppers

the fried tofu is seasoned with cumin, black pepper, cayenne, garlic powder and onion powder as well as fenugreek leaves

For our homemade refried beans, we fry black beans with some salt, garlic and Mexican chili powder as well as ketchup for sweetness

typical taco toppings like chopped lettuce, jalapeños, chopped cilantro and lime juice add the perfect finishing touch

Tips

instead of fenugreek leaves, you can use 1/4 teaspoon fenugreek seed powder or ground mustard

I like a smoky note in my refried beans so I added a generous amount of chipotle chili powder, which has a lightly smoky, spicy taste

How to make Tofu Tacos

Cook the tofu.

Press and cube the tofu if you haven’t already. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the tofu and toss. Cook until it is golden on some edges. 4-6 mins

Add in onion, bell peppers and green chili and add a generous pinch of salt. Cook until the peppers are starting to get golden on most of the edges. 4-5 mins. Keep stirring in between. If the pan is starting to dry up too much then splash of water here and there and continue.

Add in all of the spices and rest of the salt and toss well. Continue to cook for another 1-2 minutes until the tofu and peppers are seared and the spices coat the mixture evenly. Take off the heat and set aside.

Make the black beans:

Add all of the ingredients for the black beans into the same skillet. Add 1-2 tablespoons of water and cook until the mixture comes to a good boil. Mash some of the beans and taste and adjust salt and flavor. Mix well and set aside.

To assemble:

Heat your tortillas on a gas range or toaster oven.

Top them with some chopped fresh lettuce or greens of choice. Add a good layer of the black beans. Then add a good helping of tofu.

Squeeze some fresh lime juice on top, add cilantro or pickled jalapenos. You can also add hot sauce or cheese sauce of choice. Then serve.

Make it a bowl

You can also convert this into a Tofu bowl and serve the toppings and beans over rice or cauliflower rice. Add in some chopped cilantro and lime juice to the cooked rice and toss it all in to make a cilantro lime rice! Such a refreshing side that goes so well with the tofu and black beans. Add some lettuce or greens and lime juice or hot sauce to bring it all together.

Make it a burrito

You can also turn this into a burrito by adding some rice, beans, tofu, lettuce and other additions and wrap it all up into a tight burrito. Then heat the burrito seam side down on a skillet to seal the edge, and then slice and serve.

Store: store the tofu and refried beans refrigerated for upto 3 days. Reheat on a skillet or microwave and assemble as needed.