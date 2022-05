Vegan Birria Tacos with Tikka Masala Sauce – an Indian twist on a Mexican street food classic that you will LOVE! The vegan birria filling is made using mushrooms and peppers cooked with a fragrant spice blend. Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree

Coming at you with some prime vegan fusion food. Vegan Tikka Masala Birria Tacos. Mexican street food with an added Indian twist.

Traditional birria tacos consist of stewed meat wrapped in tortillas soaked and toasted in broth, served with a side of broth, also known as consomé, for dipping the tacos into. My vegan version uses a savory sauteed veggie filling with mushrooms, peppers and taco spices. Instead of the consome, we serve the tacos with a small dish of a quick “mix everything in bowl”, thin tikka masala sauce .

As with all genius kitchen creations, this dish was born out of a craving. The other day, I was seriously craving some vegan birria tacos but was out of chilies and time, so I fixed myself some fusion Tikka masala birria tacos!

They turned out so utterly delicious that I just needed to share the recipe with you! Guys, you’ve got to make these ridiculously delicious tacos. This recipe is nut-free and soy free, easily Glutenfree with Glutenfree tortillas.

why you’ll love these fusion Birria tacos !

They are quick to put together

they are soy-free Nutfree and glutenfree!

they are versatile, change up the filling and spices to preference

The sauce is just put everything in the bowl and mix

the filling is a quick stir fry.

The sauce and filling can be made ahead so just assemble, heat up on a skillet and serve!

If you make these tacos, do leave a review!

Print Recipe No ratings yet Tikka Masala Birria Tacos vegan Vegan Birria Tacos with Tikka Masala Gravy - an Indian twist on a Mexican street food classic that you will LOVE! The vegan birria filling is made using mushrooms and peppers cooked with a fragrant taco spice blend. Nutfree Soyfree Glutenfree Makes 10-12 tacos Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 35 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 172 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the tikka masala sauce ½ cup ( 130 g ) tomato paste (scant cup, not overly filled)

3 tablespoons non dairy yogurt or you can use non dairy cream such as coconut cream.

1-2 teaspoons garam masala

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder or paprika, Or use 1/2 teaspoon cayenne

½ teaspoon amchoor or dried mango powder, This is optional you can add in ½ -1 teaspoon of lime juice instead

1 ½ cups ( 350 ml ) of water For the taco filling 12 ounces ( 340 g ) sliced mushrooms, fresh mushrooms like cremini, white, baby Portobello

½ green pepper thinly sliced

½ red pepper thinly sliced

½ red onion thinly sliced or 3/4 cup sliced onion

½ teaspoon of salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons or more taco spice blend

3-4 tablespoons of the tikka masala sauce from above For serving 10 to 12 5 inch tortillas

1 cup vegan mozzarella cheese or other shredded cheese of choice

a few teaspoons oil as needed to cook

Chopped red or white onion, chopped cilantro, lime wedges and sliced jalapenos for garnish and serving. Instructions Make the tikka masala sauce; In a bowl, combine all the ingredients under tikka masala sauce and mix really well.

Press the tomato paste into the water mixture on the side of the wall and mix in so that the paste is mixed in really well. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. If you’d like tangy add in some lime juice and mix in. Set aside

For the filling , heat a skillet over medium high heat. Add 2 teaspoons of oil or add ¼ cup of broth.

Add in the mushrooms, peppers onion and a generous pinch of salt and mix well. Cook until some are starting to turn golden (3-5 mins) then add in the black pepper, taco spice and remaining salt and mix in.

Continue to cook for 2-3 minutes then add in 3 tablespoons of the mixed tikka masala sauce from above and mix in.

If the mixture is drying too much add a few splashes of water and continue to cook until the mushrooms are cooked to preference, then remove from heat and set aside.

Assemble the tacos . Heat up a skillet over medium high heat. Add a few drops of oil. Take 1 tortilla and dip it really well in the tikka masala sauce.

Then place the tortilla on the hot skillet. On one half of the tortilla, add some of the filling then top with cheese and continue to cook until the tortilla starts to get golden brown at the bottom then fold it and press.

Flip and press again for a few minutes so that it crisps up and the cheese melts then take off heat.

Repeat for all tortillas and plate them. Top the tortillas with chopped onions, cilantro, lime wedges, jalapenos if using.

Heat up the remaining tikka masala sauce in skillet or microwave until it comes to a boil. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. If you want it a little sweeter add in a little bit of maple syrup and mix in.

Serve: Place this in a small bowl to serve with tacos. To eat you want to dip each of the taco into the tikka masala sauce then dig in. Notes To make this gluten free, use gluten free tortillas. This recipe is nut free and soy free.

use gluten free tortillas. This recipe is nut free and soy free. To amp up the protein in the recipe add in some shredded tofu along with the mushrooms or instead of the mushrooms or add in some crumbled up cooked chickpeas or beans. Or add seitan or soaked soycurls. Add more taco spice and salt and another 1-2 tablespoons of the tikka masala sauce and cook the filling or cook to preference and use that as the filling of the tacos. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Tikka Masala Birria Tacos vegan Amount Per Serving Calories 172 Calories from Fat 72 % Daily Value* Fat 8g 12% Saturated Fat 3g 19% Sodium 1134mg 49% Potassium 707mg 20% Carbohydrates 20g 7% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 8g 9% Protein 6g 12% Vitamin A 1118IU 22% Vitamin C 43mg 52% Calcium 57mg 6% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Tips:

To make this gluten-free, use gluten-free tortillas.

To amp up the protein in the recipe add in some shredded tofu along with the mushrooms or or add in some lightly mashed and crumbled up cooked chickpeas or beans. For any increase in volume, Add more taco spice and salt and another 1-2 tablespoons of the tikka masala sauce and cook the filling or cook to preference and use that as the filling of the tacos.

instead of amchoor Mango powder you can also add in ½ teaspoon of lime juice instead

Storage:

Store the tikka masala sauce and filling separately. Refrigerate for upto 3 days. Make the tacos fresh when needed