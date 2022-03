Vegan Enchiladas filled with Cauliflower & Bean Taco Meat and topped with homemade Enchilada Sauce make for an amazing plant-based dinner. Soyfree. Gluten-free and Nutfree option included

Enchiladas are the perfect weeknight dinner food, if you ask me. Tacos might be all the rage but let’s never forget about enchiladas! What’s not to love about soft tortillas that are stuffed, rolled and drenched in red enchilada sauce. Flavor central. This easy recipe for vegan enchiladas features homemade vegan cauliflower taco meat and a quick blender enchilada sauce – so good and it all comes together in a food processor!

These enchiladas are meat free, dairy free and can be made gluten-free!

These enchiladas are meat free, dairy free and can be made gluten-free! I skip the cheese sauce for this recipe to keep things lighter. I use my cauliflower walnut taco meat as the base of filling. Add some beans if you like to make it hearty. Then fill, fold, drizzle some enchilada sauce and bake. Top with some fresh tomatoes or avocado or salsa. I use whole wheat tortillas in these but any will work. You can also make it a skillet enchilada by layering tortilla chips, the filling and sauce and some vegan cheese. Bake for 10 mins to melt the cheese.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan Enchiladas with Cauliflower Taco Meat Vegan Enchiladas filled with Cauliflower Taco Meat, beans and chilies and topped with homemade Enchilada Sauce makes for an amazing plant-based dinner. Soyfree recipe. Gluten-free and Nutfree option. makes 5-6 6-7 inch tortillas Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 50 mins Total Time 1 hr 5 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 378 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients for the quick enchilada sauce: 1/3 cup ( 87.33 g ) tomato paste

1 1/3 cup ( 295.74 ml ) water (scant 1.5 cup)

2 teaspoons flour or use rice flour or cornstarch to keep it gluten-free

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1 tablespoon chili powder blend of choice or use a mix of chipotle pepper powder and other pure chili powders like ancho or other blends that you have.

1 teaspoon oil For the cauliflower taco meat: 1/2 cup ( 60 g ) raw walnuts or a mix of walnuts and sunflower seeds. or use a mix of sunflower, hemp, and pumpkin seeds to keep it nut-free

1/2 cup coarsley chopped onion

1 small jalapeno or serrano pepper or other green chili of choice

1 small head of cauliflower chopped into florettes (about 4 cups)

1/2 of a medium tomato or use 2 tablespoons salsa

2-3 tablespoons chili powder blend of choice

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

zest of a lime

1/2 teaspoon salt For the rest of the filling ingredients: 15 ounce ( 450 g ) can black beans drained or use 1 1/2 cup cooked black beans

4 ounce ( 115 g ) can green chilis drained or use 2-3 tablespoons chopped pickled mild jalapeno

5-6 Tortillas 6 inch (a bit smaller or larger works as well) For toppings: cilantro, chopped tomato, chopped onion

lime juice or salsa or avocado Instructions Make the enchilada sauce: mix all the ingredients under enchilada sauce in a bowl, until well combined. Then set aside.

Make the cauliflower taco meat: Add the nuts or seeds, onion, and jalapeno to the processor and process to chop up the onion as well as make the nuts and seeds into a coarse mixture. Then add cauliflower and the rest of the ingredients and process again, until the mixture is a coarse meal kind of state.

You might have to scrape the sides and then process again. I usually process about 10-15 seconds. Then scrape the sides and process another 5-10 seconds to make the mixture into a homogenous coarse mixture.

Transfer this mixture to a parchment-lined baking sheet and then bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (205 c ) until golden. Move it around at 15 minutes so that the edges dont start to get overly roasted or burnt and then spread it around again.

Once done, remove the baking sheet from the oven and transfer the mixture to a bowl.

Add the black beans and chilis and mix in. Add 3 tablespoons of the enchilada sauce and mix in. This is your filling. Set aside.

Warm your tortillas in the microwave or a skillet so that they are pliable.

Assemble : Add some of the enchilada sauce to a 9x11 or similar size baking dish. Then fill up your tortillas with the filling and fold them over and place in the baking dish.

Once all the tortillas have been placed, drizzle the rest of the enchilada sauce over the tortillas and then bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (205 c) for 15 minutes or until the edges are a little golden and the sauce has boiled and thickened a little bit. Optional: You can also add vegan cheese shreds all over the tortillas before baking

Remove the dish from the oven. Top with cilantro, onion, tomato, lime juice, or some salsa or chopped avocado and serve. Notes To keep this gluten-free, use gluten-free tortillas, and use rice flour or cornstarch or other starch in the enchilada sauce. To keep this nut-free, use the seeds mentioned in the ingredients instead of walnuts. Oil-free : omit the oil Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Enchiladas with Cauliflower Taco Meat Amount Per Serving Calories 378 Calories from Fat 126 % Daily Value* Fat 14g 22% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 698mg 30% Potassium 1245mg 36% Carbohydrates 52g 17% Fiber 15g 63% Sugar 9g 10% Protein 16g 32% Vitamin A 1266IU 25% Vitamin C 113mg 137% Calcium 163mg 16% Iron 6mg 33% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

The enchilada sauce is a simple blend of tomato paste, water, and enchilada spices (chili, coriander, garlic, onion powder, cumin, and oregano)

a small amount of flour or rice flour or cornstarch (for Glutenfree) is added for thickening

For the cauliflower taco meat, we blend raw walnuts with onion, green chili, cauliflower, salsa and chili powder along with some cumin and lime zest

canned black beans add some texture and protein

canned green chilis or pickled mild jalapeno add that amazing flavor to the filling

the filling is wrapped in 5-6 wheat tortillas. We pop them in the microwave to make them softer

For toppings, I go with the classics: cilantro, tomato, onions, and lime juice or salsa. You can’t also add cheese

Tips

use a chili powder blend of choice or use a mix of chipotle pepper powder and other pure chili powders like ancho or other blends that you have

instead of walnuts, add a mix of walnuts and sunflower seeds or use a mix of sunflower, hemp, and pumpkin seeds to keep it nut-free

to keep this gluten-free, use gluten-free tortillas, and use rice flour or cornstarch or any other starch in the enchilada sauce

to keep this nut-free, use the seeds mentioned in the ingredients instead of walnuts.

How to make Vegan Cauliflower & Bean Taco Meat Enchiladas:

Make the cauliflower taco meat: Add the nuts or seeds, onion, and jalapeno to the processor and process to chop up the onion as well as make the nuts and seeds into a coarse mixture.

Then add the rest of the ingredients and process again, until the mixture is a coarse meal kind of state.

Transfer this mixture to a parchment-lined baking sheet and then bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (205 c ) until lightly golden. Move it around at 15 minutes so that the edges dont start to get overly roasted or burnt and then spread it around again.

Once done, remove the baking sheet from the oven and transfer the mixture to a bowl.

Add the black beans and chilis and mix in

Add 3 tablespoons of the enchilada sauce and mix in. This is your filling. Set aside.

Warm your tortillas in the microwave or a skillet so that they are pliable.

Make the enchilada sauce: mix all the ingredients under enchilada sauce in a bowl, until well combined. Then set aside.

Assemble: Add some of the enchilada sauce to a 9×11 or similar size baking dish.

Then fill up your tortillas with the filling and fold them over and place in the baking dish.

Once all the tortillas have been placed, drizzle the rest of the enchilada sauce over the tortillas and then bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (205 c) for 15 minutes until the sauce has boiled and thickened a little bit.

Remove the dish from the oven. Top with cilantro, onion, tomato, lime juice, or some salsa or chopped avocado and serve.

Storage

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. Microwave or reheat in the oven to reheat.