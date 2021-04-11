This one-pot Vegan Green Chile Enchilada Soup is vegan Mexican comfort food at its best! A hearty stew loaded with soy curls, corn and rice, then topped with all your favorite toppings for tons of flavor!
This green chile enchilada soup recipe has everything you love about green enchiladas – the smoky heat of the green chiles, the Mexican spices, the creaminess and obviously the cheese.
As this is a chicken-less enchilada soup, we add some soy curls in lieu of chicken as our protein. Otherwise, we rely on staple Mexican ingredients, such as rice, corn! I love the comforting creaminess the rice adds to this stew. Nutritional yeast adds the cheesy taste, but we also add some shredded cheese on top to finish this off.
The secret to the creaminess of this vegan enchilada soup is a quick cashew cream which adds a nice richness to the soup and thickens it along with the rice. However, for those of you who are allergic, I listed a nut-free version in the tips section.
I like finishing this Vegan Mexican soup off with some shredded cheese and some thinly sliced green chiles. Other great additions would be a fresh squeeze of lime, some sliced avocado, more vegan cheese shreds, and how about crushed tortilla chips? It will be hard to just have one bowl of this delicious vegan soup.
Vegan Green Chili Enchilada Soup
Ingredients
- 2 tsp oil
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 4 cloves garlic minced
- 8 oz mild green chilis canned
- 1/4 tsp onion powder
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp chili powder blend
- 1 cup soy curls rehydrated for 15 mins in warm chicken flavored broth then squeezed lightly Or use 1.5 cups shredded seitan
- 1/2 cup corn
- 1/4 cup white rice
- 1/4 cup cashews
- 3 cups (709.76 ml) water divided
- 1 tbsp nutritional yeast use more if you want it cheesier
- 3/4 tsp salt divided
Instructions
- Add oil to a saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, and cook until translucent, 3 minutes.
- Add in the green chilis and spices, and salt, mix well, and continue to cook until the chilis break down a little bit, about 6-8 minutes.
- Add in your soy curls, rice, corn, salt, and two cups of water.
- Blend the cashews and 1 cup of water until smooth, and add it in, then bring the mixture to a good boil, and continue to cook for 15-20 minutes, or until the rice is cooked to preference.
- Add in the Nutritional Yeast, mix in, taste and adjust salt. Adjust consistency with more water/broth if needed.
- Switch off heat. Let the soup sit for another 5 minutes, then serve topped with some sliced Jalapenos, and vegan cheese shreds.
Notes
- If you are not into rice, you can use quinoa instead
- Instead of soy curls, use 1.5 cups shredded seitan
- You can also add in a can of black beans to add more volume to the soup. Increase salt by a little bit to account for the added beans.
- Nutfree To make this recipe without nuts, use 1/4 cup blended tofu or use 2 cups nondairy milk instead of 2 cups of broth
Nutrition
What to Serve with Enchilada Soup
This soup is hearty enough as a main dish. To make this even more filling, serve it with some cornbread, black beans, or roasted corn. Obviously, you can serve this soup as a starter for tacos, burritos, or quesadilla.
How Long Does it Last?
This green chile enchilada soup will last in an airtight container in the fridge for 3-4 days.
Comments
Michelle saysApril 11, 2021 at 8:45 am
Looks amazing! In your description you talk about white beans, but I don’t see them in the recipe. Can you sub those for the soy curls or seitan?
Richa saysApril 11, 2021 at 9:50 am
No beans in the soup. The description had an error which is updated now
Denise saysApril 11, 2021 at 11:39 am
Had all the ingredients on hand, so decided to make this instead of what I had planned for meal prep lol
I had to add an extra cup of water (I used the water I soaked the soy curls in), and cooked for an extra 15 min in order to get the rice to soften and not burn on the bottom of the pan.
Overall, it’s pretty tasty and I’m looking forward to having it for lunches through the week.
Richa saysApril 12, 2021 at 1:34 am
Great! Glad it worked out. The pan and type of rice changes times. Longer cooking would also evaporate more liquid
Lili Hastings saysApril 11, 2021 at 5:46 pm
Just made this. Subbed silken tofu for the cashews. Added chopped peppers to the onion and garlic. Also a can of black beans, Simmering now but tastes good. I will added cooked quinoa to the finished product. Thanks xoxo
Richa saysApril 12, 2021 at 1:16 am
Awesome
Ramya saysApril 12, 2021 at 8:01 am
sorry just saw this now will be making this soon with few subs i never had green chili enchilada soup before perfect for raining days in Singapore perfect for my after office meals will dm you if i make this and let you know how it goes Thanks Ramya