This one-pot Vegan Green Chile Enchilada Soup is vegan Mexican comfort food at its best! A hearty stew loaded with soy curls, corn and rice, then topped with all your favorite toppings for tons of flavor!

This green chile enchilada soup recipe has everything you love about green enchiladas – the smoky heat of the green chiles, the Mexican spices, the creaminess and obviously the cheese.

As this is a chicken-less enchilada soup, we add some soy curls in lieu of chicken as our protein. Otherwise, we rely on staple Mexican ingredients, such as rice, corn! I love the comforting creaminess the rice adds to this stew. Nutritional yeast adds the cheesy taste, but we also add some shredded cheese on top to finish this off.

The secret to the creaminess of this vegan enchilada soup is a quick cashew cream which adds a nice richness to the soup and thickens it along with the rice. However, for those of you who are allergic, I listed a nut-free version in the tips section.

I like finishing this Vegan Mexican soup off with some shredded cheese and some thinly sliced green chiles. Other great additions would be a fresh squeeze of lime, some sliced avocado, more vegan cheese shreds, and how about crushed tortilla chips? It will be hard to just have one bowl of this delicious vegan soup.

Print Recipe 4.5 from 2 votes Vegan Green Chili Enchilada Soup This one-pot Vegan Green Chile Enchilada Soup is vegan Mexican comfort food at its best! A hearty stew loaded with soy curls, corn and rice, then topped with all your favorite toppings for tons of flavor! Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 25 mins Resting 5 mins Total Time 35 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 243 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 tsp oil

1/2 cup chopped onion

4 cloves garlic minced

8 oz mild green chilis canned

1/4 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp chili powder blend

1 cup soy curls rehydrated for 15 mins in warm chicken flavored broth then squeezed lightly Or use 1.5 cups shredded seitan

1/2 cup corn

1/4 cup white rice

1/4 cup cashews

3 cups ( 709.76 ml ) water divided

1 tbsp nutritional yeast use more if you want it cheesier

3/4 tsp salt divided Instructions Add oil to a saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, and cook until translucent, 3 minutes.

Add in the green chilis and spices, and salt, mix well, and continue to cook until the chilis break down a little bit, about 6-8 minutes.

Add in your soy curls, rice, corn, salt, and two cups of water.

Blend the cashews and 1 cup of water until smooth, and add it in, then bring the mixture to a good boil, and continue to cook for 15-20 minutes, or until the rice is cooked to preference.

Add in the Nutritional Yeast, mix in, taste and adjust salt. Adjust consistency with more water/broth if needed.

Switch off heat. Let the soup sit for another 5 minutes, then serve topped with some sliced Jalapenos, and vegan cheese shreds. Notes If you are not into rice, you can use quinoa instead

Instead of soy curls, use 1.5 cups shredded seitan

You can also add in a can of black beans to add more volume to the soup. Increase salt by a little bit to account for the added beans.

Nutfree To make this recipe without nuts, use 1/4 cup blended tofu or use 2 cups nondairy milk instead of 2 cups of broth Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Green Chili Enchilada Soup Amount Per Serving Calories 243 Calories from Fat 54 % Daily Value* Fat 6g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 464mg 20% Potassium 388mg 11% Carbohydrates 31g 10% Fiber 7g 29% Sugar 8g 9% Protein 17g 34% Vitamin A 742IU 15% Vitamin C 85mg 103% Calcium 109mg 11% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

What to Serve with Enchilada Soup

This soup is hearty enough as a main dish. To make this even more filling, serve it with some cornbread, black beans, or roasted corn. Obviously, you can serve this soup as a starter for tacos, burritos, or quesadilla.

How Long Does it Last?

This green chile enchilada soup will last in an airtight container in the fridge for 3-4 days.