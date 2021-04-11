Vegan Richa

Green Chili Enchilada Soup

By 7 Comments

This one-pot Vegan Green Chile Enchilada Soup is vegan Mexican comfort food at its best! A hearty stew loaded with soy curls, corn and rice, then topped with all your favorite toppings for tons of flavor!

overhead shot of two bowls of vegan green chile enchilada soup topped with shredded cheese and sliced green chiles

This green chile enchilada soup recipe has everything you love about green enchiladas – the smoky heat of the green chiles, the Mexican spices, the creaminess and obviously the cheese.

As this is a chicken-less enchilada soup, we add some soy curls in lieu of chicken as our protein. Otherwise, we rely on staple Mexican ingredients, such as rice, corn! I love the comforting creaminess the rice adds to this stew. Nutritional yeast adds the cheesy taste, but we also add some shredded cheese on top to finish this off.

The secret to the creaminess of this vegan enchilada soup is a quick cashew cream which adds a nice richness to the soup and thickens it along with the rice. However, for those of you who are allergic, I listed a nut-free version in the tips section.

overhead shot of a bowl of vegan enchilada soup with soy curs and rice topped with cheese shreds

I like finishing this Vegan Mexican soup off with some shredded cheese and some thinly sliced green chiles. Other great additions would be a fresh squeeze of lime, some sliced avocado, more vegan cheese shreds, and how about crushed tortilla chips? It will be hard to just have one bowl of this delicious vegan soup.

two bowls of vegan green chile enchilada soup with shredded cheese and sliced green chiles

4.5 from 2 votes

Vegan Green Chili Enchilada Soup

This one-pot Vegan Green Chile Enchilada Soup is vegan Mexican comfort food at its best! A hearty stew loaded with soy curls, corn and rice, then topped with all your favorite toppings for tons of flavor!
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time25 mins
Resting5 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Mexican
Keyword: vegan enchilada soup
Servings: 4
Calories: 243kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 2 tsp oil
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 4 cloves garlic minced
  • 8 oz mild green chilis canned
  • 1/4 tsp onion powder
  • 1/4 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp chili powder blend
  • 1 cup soy curls rehydrated for 15 mins in warm chicken flavored broth then squeezed lightly Or use 1.5 cups shredded seitan
  • 1/2 cup corn
  • 1/4 cup white rice
  • 1/4 cup cashews
  • 3 cups (709.76 ml) water divided
  • 1 tbsp nutritional yeast use more if you want it cheesier
  • 3/4 tsp salt divided

Instructions

  • Add oil to a saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, and cook until translucent, 3 minutes.
  • Add in the green chilis and spices, and salt, mix well, and continue to cook until the chilis break down a little bit, about 6-8 minutes.
  • Add in your soy curls, rice, corn, salt, and two cups of water.
  • Blend the cashews and 1 cup of water until smooth, and add it in, then bring the mixture to a good boil, and continue to cook for 15-20 minutes, or until the rice is cooked to preference.
  • Add in the Nutritional Yeast, mix in, taste and adjust salt. Adjust consistency with more water/broth if needed.
  • Switch off heat. Let the soup sit for another 5 minutes, then serve topped with some sliced Jalapenos, and vegan cheese shreds.

Notes

  • If you are not into rice, you can use quinoa instead
  • Instead of soy curls, use 1.5 cups shredded seitan
  • You can also add in a can of black beans to add more volume to the soup. Increase salt by a little bit to account for the added beans.
  • Nutfree To make this recipe without nuts, use 1/4 cup blended tofu or use 2 cups nondairy milk instead of 2 cups of broth

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Green Chili Enchilada Soup
Amount Per Serving
Calories 243 Calories from Fat 54
% Daily Value*
Fat 6g9%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 464mg20%
Potassium 388mg11%
Carbohydrates 31g10%
Fiber 7g29%
Sugar 8g9%
Protein 17g34%
Vitamin A 742IU15%
Vitamin C 85mg103%
Calcium 109mg11%
Iron 4mg22%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

  • chopped onion and garlic form the base of this soup
  • for the green chilis, I used canned ones
  • as for Mexican spices, I rely on my tried-and-tested ratio of onion powder, garlic powder, ground cumin, and chili powder
  • soy curls – I rehydrated mine in some warm chicken flavored broth then squeezed them lightly to remove some of the liquid
  • corn for sweetness and texture.
  • white rice for creaminess and as a thickening agent. This also makes the soup filling. You can use quinoa instead.
  • Homemade cashew cream made from soaked cashews and water
  • nutritional yeast for that cheesy flavor – I add 1 tbsps but use more if you want it cheesier

Tips & Substitutions:

  • If you are not into rice, you can use quinoa instead
  • Instead of soy curls, use 1.5 cups shredded seitan
  • You can also add in a can of black beans to add more volume to the soup. Increase salt by a little bit to account for the added beans.
  • To make this chili recipe without nuts, use 1/4 cup blended tofu or use 2 cups nondairy milk instead of 2 cups of broth

ingredients needed for making vegan enchilada soup

How to Make Vegan Green Chile Enchilada Soup

Add oil to a saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, and cook until translucent, 3 minutes.

chopped onion, garlic and chile flakes being fried in a pot

Add in the green chilis and spices, and salt, mix well, and continue to cook until the chilis break down a little bit, about 6-8 minutes.

green chiles and spices being added to pot

vegan enchilada soup cooking in a sauce pan

Add in your soy curls, rice, corn, and two cups of water.

rice, soy chunks and corn being added to a pot with vegan enchilada soup

Blend the cashews and 1 cup of water until smooth, and add it in, then bring the mixture to a good boil, and continue to cook until the rice is cooked to preference.

cashew cream being added to a pot with soy chunks corn and chile

Add in the Nutritional Yeast, mix in, taste, and adjust salt.

a pot of creamy vegan enchilada soup with a wooden spoon

Switch off the heat. Let the soup sit for another 5 minutes, then serve topped with some sliced Jalapenos, and vegan cheese shreds.

What to Serve with Enchilada Soup

This soup is hearty enough as a main dish. To make this even more filling, serve it with some cornbread, black beans, or roasted corn. Obviously, you can serve this soup as a starter for tacos, burritos, or quesadilla.

two bowl of vegan creamy green chile enchilada soup served with spoons on the side

How Long Does it Last?

This green chile enchilada soup will last in an airtight container in the fridge for 3-4 days.

 

 



Comments

  1. Looks amazing! In your description you talk about white beans, but I don’t see them in the recipe. Can you sub those for the soy curls or seitan?

    Reply

  2. 4 stars
    Had all the ingredients on hand, so decided to make this instead of what I had planned for meal prep lol

    I had to add an extra cup of water (I used the water I soaked the soy curls in), and cooked for an extra 15 min in order to get the rice to soften and not burn on the bottom of the pan.

    Overall, it’s pretty tasty and I’m looking forward to having it for lunches through the week.

    Reply

  3. 5 stars
    Just made this. Subbed silken tofu for the cashews. Added chopped peppers to the onion and garlic. Also a can of black beans, Simmering now but tastes good. I will added cooked quinoa to the finished product. Thanks xoxo

    Reply

  4. sorry just saw this now will be making this soon with few subs i never had green chili enchilada soup before perfect for raining days in Singapore perfect for my after office meals will dm you if i make this and let you know how it goes Thanks Ramya

    Reply
