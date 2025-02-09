Jump to RecipeRate Recipe

Clear your sinuses with this easy, homemade, Indian spiced tomato soup.  Seasoned with garlic, cumin, coriander and turmeric, it’s a perfect meal on a chilly evening or when you’re feeling under the weather.

close-up of bowl of spiced tomato soup with garnishes
Table of Contents

This super easy spiced tomato soup is brimming with flavor from lots of Indian spices. It’s warming with a mild spiciness, perfect if you have a stuffy nose or just need a warming meal.

You can make this spiced tomato soup using fresh tomatoes, canned diced tomatoes, or a mix. This flexibility means that you can make this cozy soup year-round, whether you want to make the most of summer’s tomato bounty or are craving tomato soup when tomatoes are out of season.

It’s a spiced, tangy tomato soup with notes of coriander, cumin, bay leaf, and turmeric. It also has loads of garlic and some cayenne and black pepper for heat and flavor and to warm you up from the inside.

spiced tomato soup in the pan with garnishes

If you prefer a creamy tomato soup, add a handful of cashews or pumpkin seeds in while blending, or use white beans for creaminess plus some protein. This is a simple and versatile tomato soup. Use spices and herbs of choice for variation.

I love this spiced tomato soup with a vegan grilled cheese to go with it. Or, you can cut the sandwich into bite-sized croutons and float them in the bowl!

bowl of spiced tomato soup with garnishes added the grilled cheese

Why You’ll Love Spiced Tomato Soup

  • soothing, warming soup ready in 20 minutes
  • easy to make in 1 pot
  • full of warming Indian spices, like cumin, coriander, turmeric, and black pepper
  • naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free with an easy oil-free option
close-up of spiced tomato soup in the pan with garnishes

More Cozy Soups

Spiced Tomato Soup

4.86 from 14 votes
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 30 minutes
Servings: 2
Course: Soup
Cuisine: fusion
bowl of spiced tomato soup with garnishes added the grilled cheese
Clear your sinuses with this easy, homemade, Indian spiced tomato soup.  Seasoned with cumin, coriander and turmeric, it's a perfect meal on a chilly evening or when you're feeling under the weather.
Ingredients 
 

  • 1/2 teaspoon oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1/4 cup chopped carrot, or 1 medium carrot, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, or a combination of black and white pepper
  • 15 ounces canned tomatoes, or chopped fresh tomatoes or a mix
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 to 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 small bay leaf

Instructions 

  • Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. When hot, add cumin seeds and cook for 1 minute or until the cumin seeds get fragrant. Add chopped onions, garlic, carrot and a pinch of salt. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until onions are translucent, stirring occasionally. Add the coriander, turmeric, cayenne and pepper, and mix for a few seconds.
  • Add the onion mixture to a blender along with the tomatoes and water and blend until pureed.
  • Transfer the pureed tomato mixture back to the saucepan. Add bay leaf, salt and sugar and cook over medium heat for 12 to 14 minutes. Taste and adjust salt, sweet and heat. Adjust consistency by adding more water if needed. Garnish with green onions, vegan butter or non dairy cream and serve with crusty bread, croutons, or vegan grilled cheese sandwiches.

Video

Notes

Chop the onions, carrot, and garlic in a processor to save time.
Use spices and herbs of choice for variation.
Make it creamy: Add 2 to 3 tablespoons cashews or pumpkin seeds or 1/4 cup chickpeas or white beans when blending the onion-tomato mixture.
Make it oil-free: Dry roast the cumin seeds until fragrant, then add the onions, garlic, carrots and a splash of water or veggie broth and continue.
This spiced tomato soup is naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free.

Nutrition

Calories: 121kcal, Carbohydrates: 26g, Protein: 4g, Fat: 2g, Saturated Fat: 0.2g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g, Monounsaturated Fat: 1g, Sodium: 672mg, Potassium: 771mg, Fiber: 5g, Sugar: 15g, Vitamin A: 3244IU, Vitamin C: 25mg, Calcium: 104mg, Iron: 3mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

spiced tomato soup ingredients on the kitchen counter

Ingredients and Substitutions

  • oil – to saute. You can dry roast the cumin seeds and use water or broth to cook the veggies instead, for oil-free.
  • cumin seeds – Roasted cumin seeds give this spiced tomato soup such a rich flavor!
  • aromatics – Onion and garlic add a ton of umami.
  • carrots – Adds some sneaky extra veggies and a little sweetness to offset the acidity of the tomatoes.
  • ground spices – Coriander, turmeric, cayenne, and black pepper give this soup an amazing flavor!
  • tomatoes – You can use fresh tomatoes, canned tomatoes, or a mix of the two.
  • sugar – To offset the acidity of the tomatoes a little bit more.
  • bay leaf – To boost the flavor.

💡 Tips

  • Chop the onions, carrot, and garlic in a food processor to save time.
  • To make this creamy, add 2 to 3 tablespoons cashews or pumpkin seeds or a 1/4 cup chickpeas or white beans when blending the onion-tomato mixture.

How to Make Spiced Tomato Soup

Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. When hot, add cumin seeds and cook for 1 minute or until the cumin seeds get fragrant.

roasting the cumin seeds
adding aromatics to the pan

Add chopped onions, garlic, carrot and a pinch of salt. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until onions are translucent, stirring occasionally. Add the coriander, turmeric, cayenne and pepper, and mix for a few seconds.

adding veggies to the pan
cooked veggies in the pan

Add the onion mixture to a blender along with the tomatoes and water and blend until pureed.

tomatoes and cooked veggies in the food processor
adding water to the food processor

Transfer the pureed tomato mixture back to the saucepan.

blending the spiced tomato soup
adding the spiced tomato soup back to the pan

Add bay leaf, salt and sugar and cook over medium heat for 12 to 14 minutes. Taste and adjust salt, sweet and heat. Add more water if needed.

adding bay leaf and salt to the spiced tomato soup
spiced tomato soup in the pan after cooking

Make your vegan grilled cheese, if using.

I make mine with some curry leaves, pepper flakes and vegan cheese. Heat a pan over medium heat, add some vegan butter. Tear some curry leaves and add to the butter. Then add cheese and pepper flakes or gochugaru pepper flakes and place the bread slices on the cheese. Once the cheese melts, flip the bread slices and add more cheese and pepper flakes. Then press the slices together until toasted and the cheese melts. Slice and Serve with the soup.

toasting bay leaves in the pan
toasting vegan cheese shreds in the pan
adding bread on top of the cheese shreds in the pan
flipped cheesy b read in th span

Garnish the soup with green onions and serve with crusty bread, croutons, or vegan grilled cheese sandwiches.

closing the vegan grilled cheese sandwich in the pan
bowl of spiced tomato soup with garnishes added the grilled cheese

What to Serve with Spiced Tomato Soup

Serve this with crusty bread for dipping or with a vegan grilled cheese alongside it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this recipe allergy friendly?

This spiced tomato soup is naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free.

 

About Richa

Hi, I'm Richa! I create flavorful plant based recipes that are inspired by my Indian upbringing, including many gluten-free, soy-free, and oil-free options.

Read More

