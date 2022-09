The best Vegan Cheese Sauce made with veggies in the Instant Pot! It’s perfect for making classic mac and cheese but also tastes amazing with veggies, rice, or as a base for dairy-free cheese dips or use over nachos or baked potato! Gluten-free & nut-free option. Stovetop instructions as well.

Here’s an amazing Vegan Cheese Sauce that is super smooth, very creamy, and irresistibly cheesy. The best part? It’s all made in the Instant Pot so pretty hands-off! It tasted just like the real deal and your guests won’t believe it’s vegan!

Now, I already have this Vegan Queso recipe in the archive but while the queso recip0e is ideal as a dip or for nachos, this is more of an all-purpose cheese sauce. It’s brilliant drizzled over veggies and obviously utterly divine with pasta. Actually, it goes so well with pasta ! I added a Mac cheese recipe to the recipe card.

The recipe starts off with some creamy vegetables like cauliflower or zucchini, carrots, and potatoes. Cashews add more creaminess, and we also add in some spices like ground mustard, garlic, and onion powder for flavor. Then two important ingredients – miso paste and nutritional yeast! These two additions add the umami so don’t skip them.

Nutritional yeast has nothing to do with the active dry yeast that you buy for baking. It’s deactivated yeast and you can find it online at amazon but also at grocery stores. Adding nutritional yeast to dips and sauces lends them a cheesy flavor that you will find to be very addictive.

On to the method: This vegan cheese sauce recipe is so quick and simple to make using the Instant Pot. Simply dump everything together in the pot, cook it on high pressure and then puree it in a blender into a smooth creamy sauce. DONE!

I love to use this cheese sauce for Mac and cheese, over tacos, in deep dish cheesy pizzas or pastries. It’s versatile and so delicious!

More cheesy goodness:

Print Recipe 5 from 3 votes Instant Pot Vegan Cheese Sauce The best Vegan Cheese Sauce made with veggies and made in the Instant Pot! It's perfect for making classic mac and cheese but also tastes amazing with veggies, rice, baked potato, or as a base for dairy-free cheese dips. Gluten-free & nut-free option. Stovetop option Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 11 mins Pressure release 15 mins Total Time 36 mins Servings: 6 Calories: 139 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1/2 cup ( 64.5 g ) raw cashews see note for Nutfree

1.5 cups ( 354.88 g ) peeled cubed Yukon gold potatoes

1/4 cup ( 32 g ) peeled chopped carrots

1/3 cup ( 41.33 g ) chopped cauliflower florets or peeled chopped zucchini

3/4 tsp salt

1.5 tsp lemon juice

3 cloves garlic

1 tsp stone ground mustard

1-2 tsp yellow or white miso , use chickpea miso for Soyfree

1/4 tsp black pepper

2 tsp pickle juice or 1/2 tsp vinegar

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

1.5 cups water To add later: 1 tbsp oil

1/4 tsp onion powder

2 tsp all purpose flour or tapioca starch for gluten-free Instructions Add all the ingredients, except the oil and onion powder to the instant pot with 1.5 cups of water. (Add miso mustard and water first and mix well so miso doesn’t clump up, then add the rest). Mix really well, close the lid, and pressure cook for 11 minutes.

Let the pressure release naturally, then open the lid. Let the mixture cool for a few minutes then transfer the mixture to a blender with the oil and onion powder and flour/starch. Blend until smooth.

You can store this mixture to use in dishes like vegan mac & cheese or other. or if you want to serve it over roasted veggies simply add it back to the instant pot or a saucepan and simmer for a few minutes to thicken. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Refrigerate for upto 4 days. Freeze for upto a month. Reheat to bring to a boil to thicken(freezing will have caused a bit of separation which will get smooth again on reheating)

Saucepan: To make the cheese sauce on stovetop, add all the ingredients and 2.5 cups water instead of 1.5 cups, partially cover and cook over medium heat until potatoes are tender. Then cool and blend with oil, onion powder and flour or starch. Notes Nutfree: use 1/3 cup of pumpkin seeds or a mix of pumpkin seeds and hemp seeds and add another teaspoon of starch. for a more intense, orange color, add some turmeric

to add a smoky note, add 1 tsp of smoked paprika or some liquid smoke

Nutritional yeast substitute: use 1 tsp miso as a sub. To make Mac and cheese :

2 tsp vegan butter or oil to oil the pot

8 ounces Elbows

2 1/4 cups of water

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 tsp garlic powder Add to instant pot and pressure cook 4 mins(or half the time on the package + 1 min) . Quick release carefully in short bursts. Check if the pasta is done. Add the cheese sauce and press sauté, cook until thickened. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Instant Pot Vegan Cheese Sauce Amount Per Serving Calories 139 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 346mg 15% Potassium 376mg 11% Carbohydrates 15g 5% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 2g 2% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 908IU 18% Vitamin C 13mg 16% Calcium 18mg 2% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

a mix of cooked cauliflower and Yukon gold potatoes add volume

raw cashews add that perfect creamy texture

cooked chopped carrots add some color and a bit of sweetness

salt – more or less depending on your taste

lemon juice neutralizes the taste of the cashews

seasonings: garlic, onion powder and ground mustard

to up the umami, I add a blend of miso paste and nutritional yeast

pickle juice and a small amount of vinegar add some acidity to round out the flavor

a small amount of flour is added for additional thickening – for glutenfree use tapioca starch

Tips

Nutfree: use 1/3 cup of pumpkin seeds or a mix of pumpkin seeds and hemp seeds

you can use zucchini instead of the cauliflower

you could use sweet potatoes instead of the potatoes but the color might be a bit more orange and queso-like

for a more intense, orange color, add some turmeric

to add a smoky note, add 1 tsp of smoked paprika or some liquid smoke

How to make Vegan Cheese Sauce in the Instant Pot

Add all the ingredients, except the oil and onion powder to the instant pot with 1.5 cups of water. (You can mix the miso in the water first so that it doesn’t clump up then add the rest of the ingredients) Mix really well, close the lid, and pressure cook for 11 minutes.





Let the pressure release naturally, then open the lid.

Let the mixture cool for a few minutes then transfer the mixture to a blender alongside the oil and onion powder and flour/starch. Blend until smooth.

You can store this mixture to use in dishes like vegan mac & cheese or if you want to serve it over roasted veggies simply add it back to the instant pot or a saucepan and simmer for a few minutes to thicken. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Ways to use vegan cheese sauce

Use it served over grilled or cooked veggies, as a topping for nachos, as a dip for veggie sticks or chips, over baked potato or blanched broccoli, over pasta or rice or make your favorite mac & cheese! Use it to dress tacos or on pizza. I added a quick recipe for vegan mac and cheese in the recipe card.

Storage

This cheese sauce can be stored for up to 4 days in the refrigerator.