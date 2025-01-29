I made some dinner rolls, and what better way to use those than to make some delicious, cheesy mushroom sliders? These are great to serve for game days, parties, or holidays.

These pull-apart mushroom sliders are packed with deliciously browned mushrooms layered with garlicky spinach, and a variation of my mozzarella cream sauce. The buns are brushed with garlic butter, and then it all bakes in the oven so that the mozzarella cream heats up, thickens, and becomes cheesy and sticky. You can then pull the stuffed sliders apart for a delicious, cheesy experience.

These sliders are delicious and versatile! You can change up the flavors with different herbs that you like. For added protein, you can include sliced tofu with the mushrooms, or mix in some white beans, or add a layer of thinly-sliced vegan meat substitute.

Mushroom sliders are absolutely amazing with so many flavors and textures going on, and they require just a little bit of work. Just cook the mushrooms, then use the same pan to cook the spinach with garlic and pepper flakes(trust me this makes amazing spinach that you can use anywhere!). Blend up the mozzarella cream sauce, layer it all together, and bake. There’s no need to cook the mozzarella cream sauce ahead, because it will heat up and cook while the rolls are baking.

Enjoy pulling apart these cheesy, gooey, mushroom sliders for a delicious treat everyone will love!

Why You’ll Love Cheesy Mushroom Sliders

perfect, decadent treat for game day, parties, or holidays

super creamy, cheesy filling packed with mushrooms and garlicky spinach

soft, fluffy rolls are so satisfying to pull apart and snack on!

easy to make gluten-free, soy-free, and/or nut-free

Cheesy Pull-Apart Mushroom Sliders

Amazing cheesy mushroom sliders with garlic butter dinner rolls, stuffed with layers of herbed mushrooms, garlic spinach and mozzarella cream! These are great to serve for game days, parties, or holidays. 

Ingredients

For the Sliders
6 to 10 dinner rolls , depending on the size of the rolls 

For the Mushrooms
2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil , or vegan butter

, ▢ 1/2 cup sliced onion

▢ 10 ounces sliced mushrooms , about 1/4” thick or less

, ▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme , or 1 teaspoon fresh thyme

, ▢ 1 clove garlic , minced

, ▢ 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar , or use 2 tablespoons white or red wine For the Spinach ▢ 1 teaspoon oil

▢ 1 clove garlic , minced

, ▢ ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

▢ 8 ounces frozen spinach , thawed and lightly pressed to remove excess moisture

, ▢ ¼ teaspoon salt For the Cashew Mozzarella Cream ▢ ½ cup raw cashews , soaked for at least 15 minutes and drained

, ▢ ¾ cup water

▢ 1½ tablespoons tapioca starch

▢ 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

▢ 1 tablespoon lemon juice

▢ 1 teaspoon white miso

▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ ½ teaspoon garlic powder

▢ ½ teaspoon onion powder For the Garlic Butter ▢ 1 tablespoon vegan butter

▢ 1 clove garlic , minced

, ▢ 1 teaspoon dried herbs of choice , such as oregano or basil, or use 1 tablespoon fresh herbs, finely chopped Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the mushrooms. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil or butter. Mix in the onion, then add in the mushrooms and a good pinch of the salt, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the onions start to turn a little translucent. Then, mix in the salt, pepper, thyme, and garlic. Continue to cook for another 3 to 4 minutes. You shouldn’t need to add any moisture, because the mushrooms will release a lot of moisture as they cook, but if the pan does dry out, add a splash of water. Mix in the balsamic vinegar, reduce the heat to medium, cover the pan with the lid, and cook for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. You can add splashes of water if the pan is drying out too much. Remove these to a bowl and set aside. Make the spinach. In the same skillet, the heat oil. Once the oil is hot, add the garlic and red pepper flakes, and cook for 15 to 20 seconds. Add the spinach and salt, mix well, cover the pan, and cook for 3 to 4 more minutes, until the spinach no longer smells raw. Transfer to a bowl and set aside. Make the cashew mozzarella cream. Blend the drained cashews, water, tapioca starch, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, miso, salt, garlic powder, and onion powder until smooth. I blend for a minute, then Let this mixture sit for 4 to 5 minutes, then blend again for 30 seconds. Check to see if the mixture has gotten completely smooth. If not, blend again for 30 seconds. Make the garlic butter. Melt the vegan butter in a bowl in the microwave or on a skillet, and mix in garlic and herbs. Set this aside, as well. Assemble the sliders. Preheat oven to 400°F (205° C), and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Slice the dinner rolls in half, and place the bottom halves on the baking sheet. Brush the bottom rolls with olive oil or butter (optional), then layer the mushrooms evenly on top. I like to keep the mushrooms a little thicker on the edges so the cheese mixture doesn’t completely flow off of the rolls.

Combine the mozzarella cream with the spinach and spread that all over the mushrooms. Place the top halves of the rolls, brush them generously with the garlic butter . Cover the mushroom sliders with parchment or foil. If you’re using parchment, tuck it under so that it doesn’t lift up in the oven.

Bake covered for 15 minutes, then uncover and bake for another 5 to 8 minutes, or until the tops are nicely golden and the cheese is bubbling and getting thick. Remove from the oven, let the mushroom sliders sit for a minute or so, then garnish with fresh herbs, and serve these cheesy sliders hot! 

Notes
To make these ahead, you can make the mushrooms, spinach, cashew cheese mixture, and garlic butter up to 3 days ahead and store in the fridge. Make the dinner rolls up to a week ahead, if needed. When you're ready to serve, just assemble and bake. For nut-free, use silken tofu and hemp seeds instead of the cashews in the mozzarella cream, and make sure that your vegan butter is also nut-free. To make these gluten-free, use gluten-free dinner rolls. For soy-free, use chickpea miso instead of white miso and make sure that your vegan butter is soy-free. 

Nutrition
Calories: 191 kcal , Carbohydrates: 24 g , Protein: 7 g , Fat: 9 g , Saturated Fat: 2 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 4 g , Sodium: 527 mg , Potassium: 353 mg , Fiber: 3 g , Sugar: 3 g , Vitamin A: 3437 IU , Vitamin C: 4 mg , Calcium: 108 mg , Iron: 3 mg 
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Ingredients and Substitutions

dinner rolls – You can make my fluffy dinner rolls or use store-bought ones. Gluten-free rolls are fine to use.

– You can make my fluffy dinner rolls or use store-bought ones. Gluten-free rolls are fine to use. oil or vegan butter – To sauté. You’ll also need vegan butter to make the garlic butter and butter or oil for brushing the rolls.

– To sauté. You’ll also need vegan butter to make the garlic butter and butter or oil for brushing the rolls. veggies – You’ll need mushrooms, onion, and garlic for the mushroom mixture as well as garlic and spinach for the spinach mixture.

– You’ll need mushrooms, onion, and garlic for the mushroom mixture as well as garlic and spinach for the spinach mixture. salt, herbs and spices – To season the mushrooms, we are using black pepper and thyme, and you will need crushed red pepper flakes for the spinach. To season the cashew mozzarella cream, use nutritional yeast, garlic powder, and onion powder. For the garlic butter, use herbs of choice, like oregano or basil. You can use fresh or dried herbs in the garlic butter.

– To season the mushrooms, we are using black pepper and thyme, and you will need crushed red pepper flakes for the spinach. To season the cashew mozzarella cream, use nutritional yeast, garlic powder, and onion powder. For the garlic butter, use herbs of choice, like oregano or basil. You can use fresh or dried herbs in the garlic butter. balsamic vinegar – Adds a little sweetness and tang to the mushrooms.

– Adds a little sweetness and tang to the mushrooms. cashews – This is the base for the mozzarella cream. For nut-free, use silken tofu and hemp seeds instead.

– This is the base for the mozzarella cream. For nut-free, use silken tofu and hemp seeds instead. tapioca starch – Helps the mozzarella thicken and get that cheesy “pull”.

– Helps the mozzarella thicken and get that cheesy “pull”. lemon juice – Adds acidity to the cheese sauce.

– Adds acidity to the cheese sauce. white miso – Adds cheesiness and umami to the sauce. Use chickpea miso for soy-free.

💡 Tips Normally, you would add splashes of water as you cook the onions, but because the mushrooms release so much moisture, you may not need to do that. Just keep an eye on them to make sure the pan doesn’t dry out. It depends on your pan, stove, mushrooms, and onions.

You want the cheese sauce to ooze out of the mushroom sliders a little bit, layering up the mushrooms on the sides will make sure that too much doesn’t flow out. You want some cheesiness inside, too!

How to Make Spinach Mushroom Sliders

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil or butter. Mix in the onion, then add in the mushrooms and a good pinch of the salt, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the onions start to turn a little translucent.

Then, mix in the salt, pepper, thyme, and garlic. Continue to cook for another 3 to 4 minutes. You shouldn’t need to add any moisture, because the mushrooms will release a lot of moisture as they cook, but if the pan does dry out, add a splash of water.

Mix in the balsamic vinegar, reduce the heat to medium, cover the pan with the lid, and cook for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. You can add splashes of water if the pan is drying out too much. Remove these to a bowl and set aside.

In the same skillet, the heat oil. Once the oil is hot, add the garlic and red pepper flakes, and cook for 15 to 20 seconds. Add the spinach and salt, mix and cover the pan, and cook for 3 to 4 more minutes, until the spinach no longer smells raw.

Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

Blend the drained cashews, water, tapioca starch, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, miso, salt, garlic powder, and onion powder until smooth. I blend for a minute, then Let this mixture sit for 4 to 5 minutes, then blend again for 30 seconds. Check to see if the mixture has gotten completely smooth. If not, blend again for 30 seconds.

Melt the vegan butter in a bowl in the microwave or on a skillet, and mix in garlic and herbs. Set this aside, as well.

Preheat oven to 400°F (205° C), and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Slice the dinner rolls in half, and place the bottom halves on the baking sheet. Brush the bottom rolls with olive oil or butter (optional), then layer the mushrooms evenly on top. I like to keep the mushrooms a little thicker on the edges to help keep the cheese mixture in so that doesn’t completely flow off of the rolls.

Combine the mozzarella cream with the spinach and spread that all over the mushrooms.

Place the top halves of the rolls, brush them generously with the garlic butter, and cover the mushroom sliders with parchment or foil. If you’re using parchment, tuck it under so that it doesn’t lift up in the oven.

Bake covered for 15 minutes, then uncover and bake for another 5 to 8 minutes, or until the tops are nicely golden and the cheese is bubbling and getting thick. Remove from the oven, let the mushroom sliders sit for a minute or so, then garnish with fresh herbs, and serve warm.

What to Serve with Mushroom Sliders

These are great as part of a party spread! Serve them with more finger foods, like jalapeño popper pinwheels, French onion dip, tofu wings, and Nashville hot cauliflower bites.