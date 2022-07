Learn how to make the perfect vegan liquid mozzarella that bakes up to gooey, melty cheese perfection when drizzled over homemade vegan pizza! Gluten-free option included.



Get ready for next level vegan cheese. Vegan Liquid Mozzarella! We’re talking about gooey, melty cheese perfection! YES, pourable vegan mozzarella is a real game changer.

I’m completely obsessed with it and also about what to do with it. All signs point to pizza, obviously and this Vegan Mozzarella Pizza is definitely something you will want to try with that homemade mozzarella cheese.

I make my mozzarella cream for various applications like these spinach cheese melts or mushroom quesadilla lI and the precooked mozzarella for this Margherita pizza! I took that mozzarella and made a thicker liquid that can be poured over the pizza. Make sure to blend really well, pour thick puddles and bake at thin temperature to brown!

For the pizza crust we use my go-to vegan pizza dough recipe. It does use yeast but I do have some yeast-free pizza dough on my blog as well. For gluten-free, use my gluten-free oat pizza crust or almond flour crust(variation of almond flour naan) coming next week.

I kept things pretty basic here to really showcase the vegan cheese. I went with a simple topping of pizza sauce / marinara, fresh basil and a drizzle of garlic-scented olive oil.

Why you will love this versatile and simple vegan liquid mozzarella cream!

It’s simple

its versatile

its flexible! Adjust the flavors to preference

it doesn’t have too much of added starch that can sometimes make it too gel like or slimy rather than stringy

Use it in pizza, with pasta, in tacos, quesadillas etc

Why stop at pizza? I would say with a little creativity, this vegan liquid mozzarella cheese is capable of so much more. You can also use this mozzarella as cheese sauce to make pasta or any other recipe where you want to use cheese sauce. Thicken it and use with baked potatoes or quesadillas or Elsewhere.

Drizzle it over baked veggies, vegan jalapeño poppers, or your favorite vegan sandwich.



More vegan recipes for pizza lovers:

Print Recipe No ratings yet Liquid Mozzarella Pizza Learn how to make the perfect vegan liquid mozzarella that bakes up to gooey, melty, and stretchy cheese perfection when drizzled over homemade vegan pizza! Gluten-free option included. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 10 mins Total Time 25 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 115 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the mozzarella: ½ cup ( 65 g ) raw cashews (measure dried unsoaked cashews and use a well filled cup) , soaked for at least half an hour in hot water

¾ cup ( 180 ml ) water

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 small garlic clove or ½ teaspoon garlic powder

¾ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon Yellow miso or use chickpea miso for Soyfree

1.5 teaspoon tapioca starch or 1 teaspoon all purpose flour

optional add ins: 1 to 2 teaspoons nutritional yeast, 1 teaspoon sauerkraut or pickle brine For the pizza crust: 1 ¼ cup ( 155 g ) all purpose flour

1/3 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon active yeast

½ cup ( 120 ml ) warm water

2 teaspoons olive oil For topping: ¼ cup ( 60 g ) pizza sauce or as needed

Freshly torn basil leaves

2 teaspoons olive oil to drizzle

1 garlic clove finely minced Instructions Make the mozzarella cream : Add drained cashews and rest of the ingredients to a blender and blend till it is a very smooth mixture. I usually blend it for a minute, then let it sit for 5 minutes then blend again and repeat it for 3-4 times until the cashews are blended into a creamy mixture and you can’t feel any grittiness in the mixture.

Let this cheese set aside, we don’t have to cook it!

Make your pizza crust . )You can use store bought pizza crust, you can use my gluten free pizza crust or my almond flour Naan batter). Make this pizza crust by combining the yeast with warm water and 1 tablespoon of the flour. Mix and let it sit for 5 minutes.

Then add in 1 cup flour, salt, oregano, olive oil and mix well until all of the flour is incorporated in the mixture.

Then add flour, 1 tablespoon at a time until the mixture is sticky but not overly sticky and is starting to come together. Bring it together into somewhat ball.

Then cover with a damp towel and let it sit near your warming oven for at least 20 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 425F (215C). Take the pizza dough, sprinkle some flour on it. Transfer it to a lined baking sheet and use your hands to press it outwards until you get a thin pizza crust.

This pizza crust rises a lot so you’ll want to spread it out so that the middle is thin and keep the edges a little thicker.

Spread the pizza sauce of choice. Use a spoon to transfer big spoonfuls of the liquid mozzarella onto the pizza sauce so that it pours in big puddles and then drizzle some of it all over as well. See pics

Tear some of the fresh basil and put it on top of the mozzarella or the pizza overall.

Mix the garlic into the olive oil that is for drizzling and drop that mixture all over the pizza. You can also add red pepper flakes and sprinkle it all over the pizza.

Then put it to bake for 10 minutes. After that, Start broil and broil for the next 3-4 minutes or until some of the mozzarella starts to get golden brown. Then remove the pizza from the oven, let it sit for a minute or two then slice and serve. Notes Nutrition values and recipe time does not include pizza crust.

storage : You can store this liquid mozzarella in a squeeze bottle or whatever container you like in the fridge for up to 4 days. It won’t really freeze well because the cashews will separate from the water.

: You can store this liquid mozzarella in a squeeze bottle or whatever container you like in the fridge for up to 4 days. It won’t really freeze well because the cashews will separate from the water. If you want to freeze it, it would be easier to cook the mozzarella till it’s thick and store the cooked mozzarella.

You can also use this mozzarella as cheese sauce to make pasta or any other places where you want to use cheese sauce.

Gluten-free: use tapioca starch in the mozzarella and use my gluten-free pizza crust, or my almond flour Naan.

use tapioca starch in the mozzarella and use my gluten-free pizza crust, or my almond flour Naan. Soyfree : use chickpea miso instead of regular soy miso.

: use chickpea miso instead of regular soy miso. Nutfree: You can make this without nuts, use my tofu pasta sauce(white sauce) instead of this mozzarella cream sauce, or use a mix of pumpkin seeds and hemp seeds and 1 tablespoon more tapioca starch. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Liquid Mozzarella Pizza Amount Per Serving Calories 115 Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 497mg 22% Potassium 118mg 3% Carbohydrates 6g 2% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 1g 1% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin A 1IU 0% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 10mg 1% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

For the vegan cheese:

as for most vegan cheese recipes we need raw cashews, soaked for at least half an hour in hot water

extra virgin olive oil is added for a smooth texture

1 small garlic clove or a blend of teaspoon garlic powder along with onion powder lends the cheese more flavor

cheese needs some salt, obviously

lemon juice helps against the cashew taste

miso lends umami to the cheese

the cheese mix is thickened with tapioca starch or flour

optional add ins , 2 teaspoons nutritional yeast, 1 teaspoon sauerkraut or pickle brine

Dough:

I used all purpose flour for this recipe

seasonings: salt and oregano are the only seasonings needed

yeast is used to get the dough to rise

warm water is added to activate the yeast. Make sure it’s not too hot or it will kill the yeast

olive oil makes the dough richer and easier to work with

Toppings

pizza sauce – homemade or storebought

olive oil to drizzle -I like to flavor the oil with a fresh minced garlic clove

basil leaves go so well with the mozzarella and I recommend you use fresh basil here

Tips:

You can use store-bought pizza crust, you can use my gluten-free pizza crust, or my almond flour Naan.

To make this gluten-free use tapioca starch in the mozzarella and use my gluten-free pizza crust.

To make it soy free use chickpea miso instead of regular soy miso.

You can make this without nuts, use my tofu pasta sauce(white sauce) instead of this mozzarella cream sauce, or use a mix of pumpkin seeds and hemp seeds and 1 tablespoon more tapioca starch.

Make the mozzarella

Add drained cashews and rest of the ingredients to a blender and blend till it is a very smooth mixture. I usually blend it for a minute, then let it sit for 5 minutes then blend again and repeat it for 3-4 times until the cashews are blended into a creamy mixture really well and you cannot feel any grittiness in the mixture.

Let this cheese just sit aside, we don’t have to cook it!

Make the pizza dough:

Make this pizza crust by combining the yeast with warm water and 1 tablespoon of the flour. Mix and let it sit for 5 minutes.





Then add in 1 cup flour, salt, oregano, olive oil and mix well until all of the flour is incorporated in the mixture.

Then add flour, 1 tablespoon at a time until the mixture is sticky but not overly sticky and is starting to come together. Bring it together into a ball.

Then cover with a damp towel and let it sit near your warming oven for at least 20 minutes.

Assemble:

Preheat the oven to 425F (215C). Take the pizza dough, and sprinkle some flour on it. Transfer it to a lined baking sheet and use your hands to press it outwards until you get a thin pizza crust. This pizza crust rises a lot so you’ll want to spread it out so that the middle is thin and keep the edges a little thicker.

Spread the pizza sauce of choice. Use a spoon to transfer big spoonful’s of the liquid mozzarella onto the pizza sauce so that it pours in big puddles and then drizzle some of it all over as well. See pics

Tear some of the fresh basil and put it on top of the mozzarella or the whole pizza.

Mix the garlic into the olive oil that is for drizzling and drop that mixture all over the pizza. You can also add red pepper flakes and sprinkle it all over the pizza.

Then put it to bake for 10 minutes. Start broil function and broil for the next 3-4 minutes or until some of the mozzarella starts to get golden brown.

Remove the pizza from the oven, let it sit for a minute or two then slice and serve.

How to store liquid vegan cheese:

You can store this liquid mozzarella in a squeeze bottle or whatever container you like in the fridge for up to 4 days. It won’t really freeze well because the cashews will separate from the water.

If you want to freeze it, it would be easier to cook the mozzarella till it’s thick and store the cooked mozzarella.